Dan’s EPL Predictions Week 10 – Arsenal to get another clean sheet

Brighton 3-1 Leeds

If Leeds survive, it will come down to what they do at Elland Road, where they can make it scrappy, so this is more of a free hit. In an open football match, the Seagulls will pick them off.

It’s refreshing, though, that all promoted sides already have points in double digits.

Right now, there are three worse clubs than Leeds in the division.

Palace 2-2 Brentford

Beating the Champions was obviously the biggest victory in Keith Andrew’s young managerial career.

As happy as he was, he would have been equally relieved because recently he’s had a level of performance that shows his players have bought into his ethos.

There was so much change in the summer; don’t take for granted how hard it is for essentially a rookie coach to come in, change the principles, and make everyone believe they can survive.

His style is long throws, direct balls, and getting the ball into the opposition area as quickly as possible.

Burnley 0-3 Arsenal

There is a divide among our fanbase (admittedly a great one to have).

Some Gooners think this is the start of Mikel Arteta dominating football, with it being a case of how many trophies we win and not if.

Others think nine league games is way too early to draw conclusions, and things can look very different after one weekend. Put it this way: Sunderland are not in the top four come April!

My own stance is that I have seen Arsenal teams collectively and individually play a lot better and have bigger leads at the top of the table with fewer games left to play, and they did not go on to be Champions.

Yet sometimes we can overcomplicate and overthink sport.

Liverpool proved you don’t have to be amazing to win the title—just be the most consistent.

It’s more likely we lift the Prem by opening a gap with our peers, not putting us under any pressure, than by getting over the line in a tight run-in.

Very soon, the Gunners will hold a mental advantage over their opponents in the tunnel. The Clarets know how difficult it is to score against us, which puts added pressure on them to convert the limited chances they make.

Our defensive record means there is less demand on our attacks. Of course, eventually you want to find that balance, and our offensive talent should be expressing themselves at Turf Moor.

Fulham 1-1 Wolves

Wolves’ fans are the first this season in the Prem to vocally turn against their team during a game.

Frustration was aimed at the owners, but it’s counterproductive. Wolves don’t have the personalities to play in front of a toxic Molineux, and Vitor Pereria might strangely find it easier to prepare his team for an away fixture.

Fulham are not always comfortable in the role of favourites.

Notts Forest 1-1 Man United

There will be a special atmosphere on Saturday as Sean Dyche makes his Prem debut where he began his career.

In truth, Forest need to get to the international break, at which point their new manager will have two solid weeks to work with the majority of his squad on the training pitch. He’s one of those coaches who makes individuals better the longer he works with them.

United start this weekend above Liverpool and on joint points with Man City.

A reminder to Gooners how quickly things can change.

Spurs 2-2 Chelsea

There’s been a big contrast in how Spurs have played away from home compared to at their own stadium. That suggests that Thomas Frank is yet to find a system where his team are comfortable taking the initiative.

The emotion of this fixture might change that.

I never thought Arsenal would change roles with Chelsea.

We are now a defensive machine—not pretty on the eye but methodical.

Chelsea are now the ones with a young squad who struggle with consistency.

Liverpool 3-2 Aston Villa

Arnie Slott can’t publicly admit this, but he essentially gave up on the League Cup in midweek to give his first team a physical and mental rest for this weekend.

There is no way the Dutchman thought he was fielding an eleven good enough to beat a decent Premiership side. Thousands paid decent money to be at Anfield in midweek thinking they’d see more of a competitive team, so that choice wouldn’t have improved the mood around the city.

He wouldn’t have made that decision without consulting his staff, but I always think it’s a mistake when a manager gives up on a trophy.

The Champions could kick off Saturday night ten points behind Arsenal! (Making it even more strange why you wouldn’t want to stay in another competition.)

That’s how quickly things can go wrong, which should also encourage them that momentum can equally swiftly change the other way.

Liverpool have controlled very few of their games this season, most of which end up chaotic.

Long term, they can’t retain the title doing that, but the law of averages will still win games because of their attacking options. Even in recent losses, it’s not like they’re not creating chances.

Let’s not pretend, though, that they don’t have the firepower to win crazy games.

Goals change confidence and momentum. An Isak and/or a Wirtz just need that moment in front of the Kop to get going.

West Ham 0-3 Newcastle

There’s yet to be any new manager bounce at West Ham under Nuno Santos.

The same happened at his former club, and his ex-employers quickly ran out of patience.

That’s not David Sullivan’s style. He will realise the longer Nuno has on the training pitch, the more he will organise a group of players.

That’s their only way of staying up because offensively they look devoid of imagination or creativity. The owners, not for the first time, will be prepared for the bad times to come out the other side.

The Toon know that if they get an early goal on Sunday, the London Stadium will quickly turn toxic. It’s only because they’ve got Europe in midweek that I think, once the game is over, the visitors will take their foot off the pedal. This could get messy, though.

Man City 2-1 Cherries

City could kick off nine points off the top on Sunday against opponents above them in the table.

The Cherries can play on the fact that all the pressure is on the home side while they have nothing to lose and everything to gain.

Some are saying they may never get a better chance to earn a Premiership scalp at the Etihad—one of the few big names missing from their collection.

Yet, like at Anfield, you sense if Pep has to throw the kitchen sink at Bournemouth, their defence won’t have enough.

Sunderland 2-0 Everton

I’ve said for years, give the Black Cats something to be positive about and they can make the Stadium of Light an intimidating place to visit.

A Monday night kick-off, Sky cameras, under the floodlights, against opponents who don’t always take the initiative—it’s all set up for the home side.

Arsenal go there next. It won’t be easy.