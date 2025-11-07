Dan’s EPL Predictions Week 11 – Will Arsenal get another clean sheet

Spurs 1 2 Manchester United

Considering Spurs finished seventeenth last season, it may have seemed somewhat harsh for supporters to boo their team last Saturday, particularly as they currently sit inside the top six. That said, only losing one nil arguably flattered the home side. The frustration appeared to stem from a lack of imagination and bravery in the final third. There were noticeable jeers from the stands each time the ball was played back to the goalkeeper, who would then simply launch it long for his opposite number to collect.

This is where Thomas Frank’s strengths as a manager are evident. His immediate honesty regarding his team’s shortcomings, combined with his ability to prevent panic or overconfidence, demonstrates strong man management. Ange Postecoglou, however, is more sensitive to criticism and has shown a clear reluctance to alter his footballing philosophy. Spurs’ home form has been problematic all season, and improvement will require time and patience.

Everton 2 0 Fulham

If I were a Toffees fan, I would feel reassured by David Moyes’ recent comments. Some suggested the manager should be satisfied with a draw away from home, yet the sixty two year old wants Everton to be more than merely difficult to beat. Since his return, too many matches have ended in draws due to inconsistency across ninety minutes. At the Stadium of Light, for instance, Everton dominated the first half but struggled to maintain possession after the break. Neither side possesses a proven goal scorer, so the result could have gone either way.

Sunderland 1 0 Arsenal

Arsenal supporters’ views on the title race appear to depend on age. Younger fans may not yet appreciate how difficult it is to cross the finish line when pressure intensifies, while those of us more experienced have been scarred by previous disappointments and understand that momentum can change quickly in sport. Some individuals will say anything for attention, regardless of credibility. Personally, I remain cautious until the title is mathematically secured.

The law of averages suggests Arsenal cannot continue relying solely on set pieces to rescue results. Sooner or later, a defensive lapse or unfortunate deflection will prove costly. The Stadium of Light, under floodlights and filled with passionate Mackems, presents a potential banana skin. For Arsenal, securing three points in such circumstances would be significant.

West Ham 0 1 Burnley

West Ham’s performance last Sunday was unexpectedly impressive, their best of the season so far, and something Nuno Santos can certainly build upon. However, the Hammers often struggle when cast as favourites at the London Stadium. Supporters will arrive expecting their team to take the initiative, but if that fails to happen early on, restlessness could set in, giving the visitors a chance to capitalise.

Chelsea 3 0 Wolves

Sometimes in football, you need a little luck that cannot be controlled. At the time of writing, Wolves have yet to appoint a new manager, making this a slightly easier fixture for Chelsea. Wolves fans are understandably frustrated by the absence of a clear succession plan following Vitor Pereira’s departure. Reports indicate that after discussions, Gary O’Neil withdrew his interest in the role. The forty two year old is widely respected in the game, but the situation reflects poorly on ownership, particularly when the same individual is considered for reappointment after previously being dismissed.

Aston Villa 2 2 Bournemouth

Given that Villa played on Thursday while Bournemouth enjoyed a full week of preparation, the visitors appear well placed to earn a result. This fixture should provide an entertaining and open contest.

Brentford 3 1 Newcastle

Last Sunday’s performance would have concerned Newcastle supporters, not only because of the defeat but also due to the manner of it. It is rare for an Eddie Howe side to have its commitment and spirit questioned. If the team can be bullied at the London Stadium, they risk similar treatment at Brentford, where relentless aerial pressure from throws and corners awaits.

Crystal Palace 1 1 Brighton

This is the time of year when both sets of supporters debate the legitimacy of this so called derby. The rivalry, however, is very real. Thomas Tuchel’s consideration of Danny Welbeck for England selection seems entirely reasonable. If Jordan Henderson can earn a recall, why not a striker performing consistently well behind Harry Kane. Given Palace’s small squad and the demands of a Thursday to Sunday schedule, a draw seems likely. Historically, this fixture does not produce many goals.

Nottingham Forest 1 0 Leeds

Sean Dyche’s first two matches at the City Ground, against Porto and Manchester United, provided a solid foundation to build upon. For once this season, supporters will attend feeling confident. With so much at stake, full backing from the stands will be crucial. A victory would move Forest within two points of their opponents, while a defeat would allow Leeds to move eight clear. The upcoming international break gives Dyche two weeks to work intensively with his squad on the training pitch, precisely where his managerial influence is strongest.

Manchester City 2 1 Liverpool

Two consecutive wins, and suddenly Arne Slot is being praised for returning to basics, an example of how quickly confidence can shift in football. Not every manager recognises when change is necessary, and some lose their jobs through stubbornness. Ironically, Isak’s injury may have eased selection pressure on his manager. Defensively, however, the side remains disorganised, and it is difficult to see how they will contain Haaland if that continues.

Fan reactions are often contradictory. Some boo Trent for leaving yet defend Isak’s exit, while others accuse Salah of complacency for honouring his contract. Loyalty, it seems, is valued only when performances are good, which makes such criticism deeply ironic.