Dan’s EPL Predictions Week 12 – Can Arsenal get back on track against Burnley?

So, let’s hope we have a weekend free of controversial decisions and/or VAR not being implemented properly. The odds are that’s not going to happen, but we need to stop this policy of clubs writing statements for their managers, like your parent writing a letter for school to explain why you don’t need to attend attention …….

Wolves 2-2 Spurs

It’s sad that it was a Tottenham boss who showed a bit of class, but Ange Postecoglou did kind of sum up my principles regarding officials. The Australian explained that he grew up being taught that in this sport the refs decision is final, sometimes it goes against you, other times you benefit from it.

I think he’s right. Whether was he trying to deflect from his side’s Ill-discipline only he knows?

Many have questioned the Australian for playing a high line with nine men yet in added time Son could have made it 2-2. That’s nothappening if you simply park the bus! Where I won’t defend Spurs is the notion they played well on Monday. If two players are being sent off, you haven’t played well!

In terms of a title bid, the test for our rivals was always going to be what happens when their squad is stretched?

It is this weekend with three of their first choice back 4 either suspended or injured – and Maddisson a massive doubt. Will cost them points.

Arsenal 2-1 Burnley

If TV companies want to contractually make it compulsory for managers to be interviewed directly after matches, you can’t blame for anyone having emotion. What I want to see is Mikel Arteta also take accountability for the reasons we are not quite flowing like last season. He was the one who signed Havertz, loaned Raya and continues to trust Nketiah. If he can’t admit he’s wrong, we won’t have a chance of being Champions.

Eddie’s injury forced our manager to start Trossard who has better movement. I’m still hopeful that the Spaniard uses the international break to reflect on the goalkeeper situation.

This isn’t the Sean Dyche version of Burnley. Vincent Kompany wants his team to play which should play into our hands. If Saka doesn’t recover from his knock, we are running out of creative talent with the mentality to step up. That might make the Emirates a nervous place.

Man United 2-1 Luton

The fact that it’s Luton visiting Old Trafford and I still can’t be confident of a home win tells you how far United have fallen. They are lucky to be in such a poor group that they still have a chance of staying in the Champions League.

My prediction is more a reflection on Luton’s inability to keep a clean sheet at the Theatre of Dreams, rather than anything special about the home side. I can see a nervy, even last-minute win in the end.

Cherries 1-2 Newcastle

4 days after a defeat in Germany, Eddie Howe takes his Injury hit squad on one of the longest journeys in the division. It’s a good time for the Cherries to face their former manager though and it might come down to how positive Bournemouth can be.

Domestically at least though, the Geordies are coached well, with every player knowing their role. They might nick this late on.

Palace 0-2 Everton

Both have managers who’s first principle is not to be beaten rather than to win. Both can be organised and hard to break down yet both have players who can produced magic in the final third. Especially now that Calvert Lewin is fit.

Whoever is the most positive, wins. Maybe I’m giving Sean Dyche too much credit?

Villa 3-1 Fulham

I was really disappointed by Villa last Sunday. It was like they were starting to believe in their own hype and thought they didn’t need to earn the right to play. Unai Emery has enough credit in the bank for that to a one off.

Fulham might cause a scare based on having had a whole week to prepare, but they simply don’t have the cutting edge the hosts do.

Brighton 2-2 Sheffield

Brighton’s small squad tend to have strange results after playing in the Europa League. If it’s at the consequence of a European adventure, then it’s worth it.

Liverpool 3-1 Brentford

Some things are more important than football, so it was hard not to feel happy for Diaz last weekend. It’s been reported that his father has been released after left wing guerrillas got assurances they could release him while they remained safe. They don’t do irony apparently..

It’s not in Brentford’s DNA to do what Luton did. They will play an open game which suits Liverpool.

West Ham 1- 2 N Forest

The Hammers are another team who don’t have the squad to juggle Europe with domestic football and therefore get odd results after playing on Thursday. If it’s worth another European adventure, then it’s worth it.

Last weekend might be the best I have seen Forest. They finally look like a team who all know their roles instead of being thrown together.

Chelsea 0-2 Man City

Man, City have looked like their old selves in their last two League games. It’s hard to judge where Chelsea at this moment in time. You can’t read too much into Monday because of course they should be breaking down 9 men.

At least Poch now seems to know his best team. Chelsea haven’t had that for a while.

This Is a step too far though.

Dan