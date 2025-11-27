Dan's EPL Predictions
Arsenal News Arsenal opinion

Dan’s EPL Predictions Week 13 – Arsenal to drop points

Brentford 3-1 Burnley

12 months after losing Toney I thought that the loss of Wissa and Muembo was one exit too many for the Bees.
After a serious injury though Thiago has taken the baton and is running with it.
He can be the difference maker this Saturday.
That’s what the visitors don’t have, a proven goal scorer.
Both teams like to be direct so this could be a hard watch at times.

Man City 4-0 Leeds

For the second weekend running Man City play the day before us but can they this time put us under any pressure by the time we kick off on Sunday?
Despite winning the Championship with 100 points there were rumours in the summer Leeds were considering sacking Daniel Farke. If true then his employers were always simply waiting for his first bad run which at this level was always going to happen.
With some fans now questioning the German’s tactics and team selection you would fear for him if the defeat at the Etihad is heavy.
He got the club promoted and enters December joint points with 17th. This is the thanks he gets.
Remember that the next time owners and a fan base preach loyalty.

Sunderland 1-1 Cherries

I can’t write that the Cherries missed Semenyo last Saturday because they had enough chances in the second half to win. Yet in a tight game like this weekend he’s the player who can give you that moment of magic.
The visitors have more match winners but Sunderland are hard to play when the Stadium of Light is buzzing. They find a way to stay in games.

Everton 1-0 Newcastle

David Moyes suggested Monday night that the official could have managed the altercation with Gueye and Keane and didn’t need to show a red card. Something tells me the Everton boss would have minded had his team not won at Old Trafford?
Meanwhile Gary Neville was debating how hard the actual slap was? As a multiple time Champion, the pundit knows the rules.
You can’t raise your hands and make contact with someone’s face. How severe the impact and the fact it’s your teammate has nothing to do with it.
Officials are under enough pressure without managers and those on TV bizarrely criticising them even when they are clearly following the rule book.
On the Saturday Harvey Barnes was scoring twice for Newcastle, then in France. I’m happy for Scotland that they are heading to the World Cup and after such a long wait I can understand a whole country getting carried away.
Once the dust settles and emotion wears off, of course you are calling up the Magpies midfielder if he wants to represent his grandparents’ nation.
Steve Clarke needs the 27 year old more than the other way round.
Eddie Howe wants the Toon to be more consistent on their travels. You don’t always know how ambitious the Toffees will be but if they are taking the initiative away to Man United with 10 men, then surely they do the same at home.

Spurs 1-0 Fulham

Since Sunday I have been trying to work out were we great or were Spurs terrible. The truth is probably in the middle.
I have always rated Thomas Frank but I can’t believe his tactics last weekend. His game plan was literally to order his keeper to take all free kicks in his own half and go direct, the only way he believed he could get players forward. The audacity that some say we are the North London club who play like Stoke!!
It’s not like our rivals lack talent with flair or technique yet there’s no point being on the pitch if the only service is in the air and not to feet. There needs to be more bravery in possession. Was that tactical or players not having the personality?
Mr Frank will have learnt this week the difference between his current place of work to Brentford.
The Dane will know he can never dare set up like that for a NLD again. It will take time to get fans back on side. That’s how damaging the performance was.
This will be a nervous evening.

Palace 1-0 Man United

We are back at the point where the mood will change every other week for Man United.
One week it’s positive, the next they are back in a crisis.
Monday was a huge setback, the first time a visitor won at Old Trafford in the Prem after being reduced to 10 men.
The red card seemed to make the home side more nervous than Everton and not enough players took responsibility.
You can’t trust that the same individuals will show up for an early kick off at Selhurst Park on a cold Sunday morning.
My only doubt is Palace are still learning how to juggle a European schedule with a domestic one.
The Eagles are in Germany on Thursday. The fact that is the only reason I’m giving United hope speaks volumes of how far they have fallen.

Aston Villa 3-0 Wolves

There was no new manager bounce for Rob Edwards on his return to the Molineux.
Many won’t have sympathy for a manager swapping second in the Championship for bottom of the Premiership.
How do you convince a squad with only 2 points in November they can remain in the division?
A worrying trend is the ability to be competitive but the moment they concede they unravel.
Can see that happening in this derby especially if Villa get the early goal.

N Forest 3-1 Brighton

Let’s be honest Sean Dyche has and never will get the credit he deserves for his man management skills.
He just knows how to get the best out of a group. I think he will take the momentum from the Anfield win into Sunday. Suddenly the City Ground will be happy again. I think they will quickly move away from the relegation zone.

West Ham 1-3 Liverpool

So Liverpool fans booed Trent because he chose to let his contract run down, something the right back was legally entitled to do.
Because they are one of the most entitled fanbase their moral code is the defender should have extended his deal because the club had given him an opportunity.
Mo Salah did stay but because he’s not his usual self fans now want him dropped.
There’s even whispers on Merseyside that Arnie Slot’s job should be at risk.
So Trent wants to better himself which is translated as disloyal by supporters who are turning on the manager responsible for only the 2nd Prem they have ever seen. Isn’t that disloyal?
The Champions are not playing well enough for me to be forecasting a convincing away win.
Yet I’m not sure West Ham have enough personality to go for the throat.
Plus law of averages Liverpool’s players eventually have to find their mojo.
Don’t they?

Chelsea 2-2 Arsenal

The Blues scored 3 against Barcelona but then the next night the Gunners were doing the same to Bayern Munich so these two teams are confident at the moment.
I have often compared Chelsea’s young squad to Arsenal in Arteta’s first few years.
Individually and collectively they will have moments of inconsistencies but I think Maresca will have everyone fired up and excited about trying to go only three points from the top of table.
I think Stamford Bridge will have one of its better atmosphere with fans behind a team with so much to gain. I don’t say this often for this fixture but the atmosphere could be intimidating for the visitors.
For a couple of years it was disorganised on and off the pitch but I think Chelsea supporters are falling back in love with their players again and can at least see what their manager is trying to do.
They need to find that balance though between being overemotional and making silly mistakes.

Thierry Henry observed in the NLD how calm Mikel Arteta and his Gunners were, enjoying the pressure of being League leaders instead of being crippled by a fear of failure.
I’m interested if that remains the case in West London?
Winning our next 2 away league fixtures would be huge towards our ambitions but I would equally bite your hand off right now if you offered me a point. A draw would be a good result.

Top 48 Qualify For World Cup
EJS 113
J Gunner 97
Gunsmoke 90
J Gunz 89
Onyango 88
Prince 87
GB 87
Sue P 87
Timothy Adegbola 87
Terrah 86
JRA 84
Ayan 84
Sagie 84
Angelo 83
Dan Kit 83
IGL 82
Matthew 81
NT Gunnerz 81
Adeski 80
Me 79
Achizzy 79
Kenya 001- 78
Antivirus 78
Ladi 77
Gunnerstew 76
Sue 76
Tom 75
Okobino 75
Classy Gunner 74
MTG 74
Baron 74
Akeem 73
Dave 73
O Achiel 70
Stephanie 70
Amir 69
Teteu 69
QB 69
Wale A 68
Kendrick ohis 65
J Bauer 63
The Shoba Reality Show 64
Drayton 64
I 64
Buchi 63
Ackshay 63
Ric ionta 63
Mena 93-62
Solwills 61
Famochi 57
Samson 55
Enzo 52
Chronicle 51
Bergkampfwagen 38
Splendid 31
Gunner For Lyf 14
Kobin 11
JT Gunner 11
Uzi Ozil 11
Bertie 8
Charles Lwanga Jnr 8
M leashim 7
Illiterate 7
Joeboggio19- 6
Winston 5
Elsammy 5
Michelle 5
Olumuyizl 4

__________________________________________________________________________________________
ADMIN COMMENT

So here are some simple rules which I must insist commenters follow….

You agree not to give any personal abuse to other Arsenal fans. Everyone is allowed to hold their own opinions even if you disagree with them. It COSTS NOTHING TO BE POLITE TO OTHER ARSENAL FANS.

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…

More Stories / Latest News
Pundit praises Arteta for keeping all his players hungry
“They can afford to rotate.” Pundit impressed with Arsenal’s depth
Paul Merson
Paul Merson blames one Arsenal man for Bayern Munich’s goal
Posted by

Tags Dan's EPL Predictions

8 Comments

Welcome to our Live Comments section, where new comments will appear automatically

Add a Comment

  1. Brentford 3-1 Burnley
    Man City 2 – 1 Leeds
    Sunderland 3-1 Cherries
    Everton 1-2 Newcastle
    Spurs 1-0 Fulham
    Palace 1-2 Man United
    Aston Villa 3-0 Wolves
    N Forest 3-1 Brighton
    West Ham 1-3 Liverpool
    Chelsea 1 – 2 Arsenal

    Reply

  2. I can’t argue with the 2-2 call, chelsea will definitely be up for it given the current log standings, as well as it being a home game for them.

    However, as I mentioned in a previous article, the Gunners just keep exceeding expectations. So as I sit here expecting a draw (and 2-2 does sound about right), We will probably come away with 3 points.

    Reply

      1. We are not exactly the same team that played Liverpool. We have improved and there was a shift right from the Newcastle game. If we faced Liverpool at Anfield today,likely we beat them. Unless you don’t believe teams can improve…

        ReplyHighlight Thread

  3. This is a game which Arsenal will win convincingly. If Chelsea decides to go gung-ho in this contest, Arsenal could beat them by a big margin. If Chelsea decides to sit back and defend, they could limit the damage and lose by a narrow margin. To me it is heads they lose, tails they lose even though I will not be drawn into predicting the scores.

    Reply

  4. Brenthfort 2-1 burnley
    City 3-0 leeds
    Sumderland 2+2 cherries
    Everton 1-2 toons
    Spur 2-1 fulham
    Palace 2-1 utd
    Villa 2-1 wolves
    Forest 2-1 brigthon
    Westham 1-3 pool
    Chelsea 0-2 arsenal

    Reply

  5. Brentford 2-0 Burnley
    Man City 4 – 0 Leeds
    Sunderland 2-2 Bournemouth
    Everton 1-2 Newcastle
    Spurs 2-1 Fulham
    Palace 2-1 Man United
    Aston Villa 3-0 Wolves
    N Forest 3-2 Brighton
    West Ham 2-1 Liverpool
    Chelsea 1 – 2 Arsenal

    Reply

  6. Declan Rice recently stated, Arteta is destined to win everything with Arsenal and will go down to be one of the best managers in history, an achievement that would surpass any other manager, including the legendary Frenchman.

    With that conviction from arguably the best midfielder in the land, there’s a growing feeling, Arsenal will continue to strike the rod whilst still red hot, like three points lane, the Blues could be facing Arsenal at the wrong time.

    Maresca must have noted , how Vincent Kompany was visible shaken, in one European greatest night’s.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Top Blog Sponsors