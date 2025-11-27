Dan’s EPL Predictions Week 13 – Arsenal to drop points

Brentford 3-1 Burnley

12 months after losing Toney I thought that the loss of Wissa and Muembo was one exit too many for the Bees.

After a serious injury though Thiago has taken the baton and is running with it.

He can be the difference maker this Saturday.

That’s what the visitors don’t have, a proven goal scorer.

Both teams like to be direct so this could be a hard watch at times.

Man City 4-0 Leeds

For the second weekend running Man City play the day before us but can they this time put us under any pressure by the time we kick off on Sunday?

Despite winning the Championship with 100 points there were rumours in the summer Leeds were considering sacking Daniel Farke. If true then his employers were always simply waiting for his first bad run which at this level was always going to happen.

With some fans now questioning the German’s tactics and team selection you would fear for him if the defeat at the Etihad is heavy.

He got the club promoted and enters December joint points with 17th. This is the thanks he gets.

Remember that the next time owners and a fan base preach loyalty.

Sunderland 1-1 Cherries

I can’t write that the Cherries missed Semenyo last Saturday because they had enough chances in the second half to win. Yet in a tight game like this weekend he’s the player who can give you that moment of magic.

The visitors have more match winners but Sunderland are hard to play when the Stadium of Light is buzzing. They find a way to stay in games.

Everton 1-0 Newcastle

David Moyes suggested Monday night that the official could have managed the altercation with Gueye and Keane and didn’t need to show a red card. Something tells me the Everton boss would have minded had his team not won at Old Trafford?

Meanwhile Gary Neville was debating how hard the actual slap was? As a multiple time Champion, the pundit knows the rules.

You can’t raise your hands and make contact with someone’s face. How severe the impact and the fact it’s your teammate has nothing to do with it.

Officials are under enough pressure without managers and those on TV bizarrely criticising them even when they are clearly following the rule book.

On the Saturday Harvey Barnes was scoring twice for Newcastle, then in France. I’m happy for Scotland that they are heading to the World Cup and after such a long wait I can understand a whole country getting carried away.

Once the dust settles and emotion wears off, of course you are calling up the Magpies midfielder if he wants to represent his grandparents’ nation.

Steve Clarke needs the 27 year old more than the other way round.

Eddie Howe wants the Toon to be more consistent on their travels. You don’t always know how ambitious the Toffees will be but if they are taking the initiative away to Man United with 10 men, then surely they do the same at home.

Spurs 1-0 Fulham

Since Sunday I have been trying to work out were we great or were Spurs terrible. The truth is probably in the middle.

I have always rated Thomas Frank but I can’t believe his tactics last weekend. His game plan was literally to order his keeper to take all free kicks in his own half and go direct, the only way he believed he could get players forward. The audacity that some say we are the North London club who play like Stoke!!

It’s not like our rivals lack talent with flair or technique yet there’s no point being on the pitch if the only service is in the air and not to feet. There needs to be more bravery in possession. Was that tactical or players not having the personality?

Mr Frank will have learnt this week the difference between his current place of work to Brentford.

The Dane will know he can never dare set up like that for a NLD again. It will take time to get fans back on side. That’s how damaging the performance was.

This will be a nervous evening.

Palace 1-0 Man United

We are back at the point where the mood will change every other week for Man United.

One week it’s positive, the next they are back in a crisis.

Monday was a huge setback, the first time a visitor won at Old Trafford in the Prem after being reduced to 10 men.

The red card seemed to make the home side more nervous than Everton and not enough players took responsibility.

You can’t trust that the same individuals will show up for an early kick off at Selhurst Park on a cold Sunday morning.

My only doubt is Palace are still learning how to juggle a European schedule with a domestic one.

The Eagles are in Germany on Thursday. The fact that is the only reason I’m giving United hope speaks volumes of how far they have fallen.

Aston Villa 3-0 Wolves

There was no new manager bounce for Rob Edwards on his return to the Molineux.

Many won’t have sympathy for a manager swapping second in the Championship for bottom of the Premiership.

How do you convince a squad with only 2 points in November they can remain in the division?

A worrying trend is the ability to be competitive but the moment they concede they unravel.

Can see that happening in this derby especially if Villa get the early goal.

N Forest 3-1 Brighton

Let’s be honest Sean Dyche has and never will get the credit he deserves for his man management skills.

He just knows how to get the best out of a group. I think he will take the momentum from the Anfield win into Sunday. Suddenly the City Ground will be happy again. I think they will quickly move away from the relegation zone.

West Ham 1-3 Liverpool

So Liverpool fans booed Trent because he chose to let his contract run down, something the right back was legally entitled to do.

Because they are one of the most entitled fanbase their moral code is the defender should have extended his deal because the club had given him an opportunity.

Mo Salah did stay but because he’s not his usual self fans now want him dropped.

There’s even whispers on Merseyside that Arnie Slot’s job should be at risk.

So Trent wants to better himself which is translated as disloyal by supporters who are turning on the manager responsible for only the 2nd Prem they have ever seen. Isn’t that disloyal?

The Champions are not playing well enough for me to be forecasting a convincing away win.

Yet I’m not sure West Ham have enough personality to go for the throat.

Plus law of averages Liverpool’s players eventually have to find their mojo.

Don’t they?

Chelsea 2-2 Arsenal

The Blues scored 3 against Barcelona but then the next night the Gunners were doing the same to Bayern Munich so these two teams are confident at the moment.

I have often compared Chelsea’s young squad to Arsenal in Arteta’s first few years.

Individually and collectively they will have moments of inconsistencies but I think Maresca will have everyone fired up and excited about trying to go only three points from the top of table.

I think Stamford Bridge will have one of its better atmosphere with fans behind a team with so much to gain. I don’t say this often for this fixture but the atmosphere could be intimidating for the visitors.

For a couple of years it was disorganised on and off the pitch but I think Chelsea supporters are falling back in love with their players again and can at least see what their manager is trying to do.

They need to find that balance though between being overemotional and making silly mistakes.

Thierry Henry observed in the NLD how calm Mikel Arteta and his Gunners were, enjoying the pressure of being League leaders instead of being crippled by a fear of failure.

I’m interested if that remains the case in West London?

Winning our next 2 away league fixtures would be huge towards our ambitions but I would equally bite your hand off right now if you offered me a point. A draw would be a good result.