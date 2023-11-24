Dan’s EPL Predictions Week 13 – Can Arsenal overtake Man City at the top?

Dan’s EPL Predictions Week 13

Man City 1-0 Liverpool

I’m tired of how many times I have to write this but only because I’m fed up with how many times, we hear Jürgen Klopp moan about the same subject with only Dan Kelly a few years ago brave enough from the media to point out the obvious.

If managers are truly not happy with the Saturday lunchtime kick off slot they need to talk to their employers.

It’s literally the club’s choice to accept TV contracts worth billions which give companies the right to pick who play when.

Liverpool’s owners don’t have to accept that deal.

It’s arrogant in any business transaction to think you can take the money then complain about conditions you voluntarily agree with.

It would also be nice if someone in the press told the German the truth.

This was originally scheduled for the evening. It’s not Sky or TNT who changed tha,t but the police.

The Police believe 12-30 is a safer time for these two to face.

In other words, blame both sets of fans for years of attacking the away teams buses.

Burnley 1-2 West Ham

There are only so many times you can say Burnley have played well but have been unlucky.

Their owners recognise they have a future great manager in Kompany, and it seems even if relegated feel he will be better for the experience.

I have praised the Belgian for sticking by his principles not being pressured to change.

Yet, that becomes harder to do when your own fans start to turn on you.

There have been some murmurings.

This will be another afternoon where the opposition are more street wise.

They could really hurt Everton though by going after compensation. They got a couple of weeks to decide.

Luton 1-1 Palace

Luton have just faced Liverpool and Manchester United and have climbed out of the bottom three. That’s of course due to Everton’s situation.

Rob Edwards though can take heart out of the last two games.

Luton remain the promoted side who look like they are enjoying the ride.

It’s just about finding that quality in the final third to turn tight games like this into wins.

The visitors know how to snatch a point.

Newcastle 0-2 Chelsea

I don’t have sympathy for Everton in terms of they knew they were breaking rules.

Yet something can’t be right that in the same week they lose 10 points for breaching financial rules, it’s confirmed Newcastle will be allowed to loan players from the 4 clubs their owners also control.

In theory Cristiano Ronaldo (Al-Nassr), Roberto Firmino (Al-Ahli), Sadio Mane (Al-Nassr) and Riyad Mahrez (Al-Ahli) could all come to Saint James Park without a fee with their wages paid elsewhere.

14 teams in the Prem needed to vote for that not to happen. I’m still trying to work out what 7 clubs think they will gain for voting in the Toon’s favour.

On the pitch, Eddie Howe says the international break won’t make a difference in terms of his injury list. So, his squad will again be down to the bare bones meaning it’s a bad time to face a Chelsea team who seems to raise their game against last year’s top 6.

Some Geordies harshly turned on their teams before the break. Suddenly they have become not a very likeable club.

N Forest 3-1 Brighton

What I have noticed with Forest is they struggle to maintain concentration for 90 mins, they have periods where they switch off, especially defensively. Because of that they are dropping silly points.

That does happen more away from home then at the City Ground.

Sad to see Matt Turner dropped already.

Hard to know which Forest show up but with Brighton maybe having one eye on Thursday I’ll go for a home win.

Sheffield United 2-2 Cherries

If this fixture was happening a few weeks ago I would say it was a golden opportunity for the Cherries to grab a rare away win.

Yet Sheffield United have picked up a little bit. They still lack the quality to stay in this division but at least they are being competitive.

Do that and Bramall Lane becomes a tough place to visit.

Brentford 1-2 Arsenal

With one of (or both) of City and Liverpool dropping points earlier in the day, this becomes a massive opportunity.

International break came at the right time as it’s given Odegaard some time to try and get fit.

Meanwhile If Jesus can play for Brazil he can be involved here.

Brentford play in a manner that will allow us to play and as long as our focus is correct, we should have enough.

Spurs 1-3 Villa

It’s not just the individual quality Spurs are missing due to injury and suspension, it’s what those players mean to the team’s tactics.

Micky Van Den Ven being on the sidelines is a bigger blow then not having Maddison till next year.

The Dutch defender has the pace to allow the side to press high, when an attacker makes a run he’s already on the turn.

A partnership of Dier and Davies can’t do that which means Tottenham need to adapt their system.

The issue is Ange Postecoglou is adamant he won’t change his ethos for anyone. Sticking to your principles is noble when your winning games, it’s naive when you start losing.

The Chelsea game shows though he might mean what he says about not altering his beliefs. If that’s true he will play straight into Villa’s hands.

With the pace they have, Unai Emery won’t believe his luck if the home side dare press high up the pitch.

Everton 1-0 Man United

Given by the reaction within the sport, I wouldn’t be shocked if Everton get their 10-point deduction reduced, they will certainly be paying the best lawyers in the UK to make that happen.

For all the sympathy offered though, let’s not forget they openly broke rules, they are not denying their guilt.

There is nothing in the rule book that says just because you admit to your mistake and co-operate you should then get a lighter sanction.

40,000 Toffees have signed a petition with the intention of a protest on Sunday, but is that meant to shock any committee? Of course an Evertonian is going to oppose this.

You would be a poor supporter if you didn’t!

It says a lot about the standard of the league that a team can have 10 points taken away from them and you still can’t see them getting relegated.

Of course, Sean Dyche would rather not be in the bottom three, but he will use this as motivation.

Goodison Park would have already been a great atmosphere this weekend because of who the opponents are, but this will fire up the crowd even more, believing it’s them against the world.

I’m not sure United have the stomach for this.

Fulham 0-2 Wolves

Two teams I looked at and asked where will the goals come from?

Yet O’Neil has a system where every player knows their role.

He’s my manager of the season so far.

After the deal collapsed on deadline day, there’s talk that in January Bayern Munich will try again for Palhinha.

If he leaves Fulham become one of the favourites for relegation.

Top 24 qualify for euros.

Prince 105

GB 100

Baron 100

Drayton 99

Adeski 99

Tom 95

NOAS 94

Stephanie 93

Dendrite 91

MTG 91

J gunner 91

IGL 89

Sue P 89

Matthew 88

Sid 87

Ackshay 87

Goonersia 87

Gunsmoke 87

Terrah 86

Me 86

Big slim 86

Indian Gunner 86

Antivirus 86

Onyango 83

Okobino 81

Fanuel priston 81

Sagie 80

JRA 78

Zeek 78

Toney 77

Yayo 76

Kenya 001- 73

Vz 73

Bang bang 72

Dan kit 71

A Samson 69

Diehard 69

I 68

J guns 68

J legend 67

Angelo 67

Gundown 67

Edu 65

O achiel 65

Taiwo 4321- 64

Splendid 64

Ayodale A 61

Walidomy 56

Oluseyi 55

Williamrick 53

A oladimeji 50

Davars 49

Ayan 44

Prince layote 42

Amir 39

Jen 38

Famochi 38

Kobin 36

Dotash 36

Elvis 34

Admin 34

E blaze 33

Uzi Ozil 32

Akeno B 32

J Bauer 27

SWS 27

Longbenark 26

Uzi Ozil 23

Jimeigo T 17

Chuck 16

M leashim 16

Peter 15

Koktafo 14

Gunner 4 lyfe 14

Oslogunner 11

Flash G 11

Wale 11

Caxbury Dan 11

Illiterate 11

Shola 10

Gerald king 9

Samchidy 8

Gio Bag 7

Evansibility 7

Mading East 7

Gordan 5

TGOTA 5