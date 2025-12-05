Dan’s EPL Predictions Week 14 – Arsenal to lose against Villa

Aston Villa 2-1 Arsenal
Sometimes in sport you need luck you cannot control. If this fixture were a few weeks ago, I would be more confident, but at the moment it is probably the worst possible time to visit Villa Park.
The hosts will be 3 points behind us with a win, so they have everything to gain and nothing to lose. A victory would be mentally huge for our squad; any dropped points would make Man City slight favourites for the title (if they take advantage later in the day).
In our last two games we have looked tired, and I think after a hectic schedule this might be asking too much. I just do not know where we will find the energy. Mikel Arteta needs to ask his men for one last push and then rest several for Europe in midweek.
Cherries 0-1 Chelsea
It shows you how quickly things can change in football. This time last week the question was, ‘Were Chelsea in the title race?’
After Sunday, apparently it was yes. A few days later they are 9 points from the top of the table.
I find it hard to believe that the Blues went to Elland Road and were caught by surprise that it was going to be a battle. It will not be as much of a scrap on the South Coast, and the Cherries are not getting much luck at the moment.
Everton 1-0 Forest
Sean Dyche returns to Everton, where, like at most clubs, he does not get the credit he deserves for his work.
Based on the two managers in charge of this fixture, it will not be a high-scoring game. In a tight game it might come down to who has the most ambition to try and win the match.
Man City 2-1 Sunderland
Who would have thought Sunderland would be disappointed to return from Anfield with a point? That is how well the Black Cats played in midweek. They gave so much physically and mentally; can they do the same a few days later at the Etihad?
Sir Alex Ferguson used to say he ignored the table at this time of the year. He only cared that in March/April his team were in the title race, at which point he would trust his men to get over the line in the run-in. Pep Guardiola will know if his players can hang in there with the Gunners; they have the experience that gives them the advantage that Arsenal do not have.
Newcastle 2-0 Burnley
With Pope injured, Tuesday was a massive night for Ramsdale. It was a chance for the ex-Gunner to prove that he can be more on Tyneside than a second choice. Therefore, this was a bad time for the keeper to make a mistake. He let an overhead kick from approximately his penalty spot bounce and still go in.
The Clarets are not playing badly; they simply lack quality in the final third.
Spurs 2-1 Brentford
Brentford fans have too much respect for Thomas Frank ever to taunt him for thinking the grass was greener elsewhere. If you said in the summer these two teams would be level on points in December, few would have believed you. It is ironic that it is the Dane’s ex-club that could be the one to put pressure on his current job.
I am not sure, though, if the Bees have enough in attack to cause an upset.
Leeds 1-1 Liverpool
Daniel Farke’s job was being questioned as Leeds boss, yet it might be two of the tougher fixtures on paper where the German gets fans back on side. At half time at the Etihad, the manager felt compelled to change his tactics to chase the game. He kept that system in midweek and beat Chelsea.
Liverpool obviously have the better players, but based on Wednesday, I am not sure they have the personality and courage to win the battle at Elland Road for the win.
Brighton 3-1 West Ham
I encourage anyone to speak up about their feelings and understand it is not always easy to ask for help. It is not for me to question anyone’s truth, but you cannot wait until you make a mistake and then tell the world you are struggling as Lucas Paquetta did. It is disrespectful to those battling with their mental health. Instead of asking for support, he has been happy to accept thousands of pounds a week and only wants to express his feelings when he has made an error. Even if the Brazilian has been let down by the FA and his employers, that does not give him the right to argue with a ref when he is on a yellow card and ignore countless warnings to walk away. It does not have to be one or the other. The 28-year-old has tried to make that the case. I am not sure the midfielder can blame his red card on his mindset and then expect to still play this Sunday. It would not be a good look. That would leave the Hammers with even less creativity.
Fulham 1-1 Crystal Palace
Not the greatest game for Sky Sports to pick for Super Sunday.
Palace are looking for their fourth consecutive clean sheet away from home in the Prem.
The Eagles have mastered the art of staying in games and finding ways to win even when not playing well. That is a great skill to have.
Only Arsenal and Man City have won at the Cottage this season, though.
Wolves 0-1 Man United
I asked last weekend how much longer Rob Edwards could keep motivating his players with only 2 points on the board.
In midweek they played like a team who no longer believed they could avoid relegation.
If they lose Monday, they are guaranteed to be bottom of the table on Xmas Day.
FIFA have delayed by a week when clubs must release talent for the AFCON.
That means Ruben Amorim can select Diallo and Muembo for their Bournemouth fixture.
After that, though, I do not think there is another team in the division more impacted by the tournament in Africa.
Tricky fixture indeed. My head says a draw but my heart says an away win
It’s a tough fixture, my head tells me we might end up halting their impressive run. My heart says a nil all draw. I hope we win, will be massive if we loose. Title race will be thrown wide open with a minimal margin of error
Rice passed himself fit for this one, but we are playing the Englishman into the ground, the reported war chest of £85 mill has to be spent acquiring another powerful midfielder in January.
—————-‘——Raya
—White–Timber—Hincapie—Calafiori
——Zubmudi–Odegaard–Rice
——Saka—-Merino—Martinelli
Merino has to start in dificult away fixtures
A hard fought 2 – 1 victory on hostile territory would hardly surprise
Rest him midweek maybe ?
We have a very good record at Villa, I will go 1-0, Sunderland to beat City.
We are winning this one by an odd goal.
Eze and Saka to score.
Man my heart says this will be a win for Arsenal. I know we looked knackered the last few games but we need to push, there is no reason for us to lose any game really, it’s tough yes but we also need to have the mentality to get the 3 points by any means necessary. An early goal to force Aston Villa to play more openly. I really hope we win it. It will be another turning point. We cannot afford to lose now. I believe in the boys man.
I see a win for Arsenal tomorrow. Nobody should underrate our resolve and determination to win. We have reached a stage where everything we touch will turn to gold.
Apart from last 2 away games ?
Aston villa 1-2 Arsenal Bournemouth 2-1 Chelsea Everton 1-1 Nottingham forest Man city 2-0 Sunderland Newcastle 2-0 Burnley Tottenham 1-1 Brentford Leeds utd 2-1 Liverpool Brighton 2-1 West ham Fulham 0-1 Crystal palace Wolves 1-0 Man utd