Dan’s EPL Predictions Week 15 – Arsenal to claim another clean sheet

Chelsea 1-1 Everton

Chelsea is an example to the rest of the division of how quickly the narrative can change.

At the end of November, some were talking about the Blues mounting a title challenge.

That’s why the atmosphere at Stamford Bridge against Arsenal was louder than normal. The home fans had hope.

Three games later and there may be anxiety in the air in West London on Saturday because Maresca is looking behind his back just to stay in the top five.

Palmer starting would give everyone a boost.

If David Moyes approaches this fixture with positivity, it could be a good time to make the trip to the English capital.

Liverpool 1-2 Brighton

Would it have been more professional to keep his frustrations behind closed doors?

Of course.

Yet that does not mean Mo Salah’s points are not valid.

The 33-year-old is sat on the bench, and it is not like the team are winning without him, while peers also not on form still get to start.

His rare interaction with the media may have been planned to force a move from Anfield, intentionally causing a row before he goes to the AFCON.

Like when Ronaldo did something similar at Man United, it may be self-involved, but that is the attitude that makes them the players they are.

Trent Alexander-Arnold might see the irony. The defender was booed by his own fans at times for not extending his contract, which they translated as disloyal. Salah did sign a new deal, and look how quickly relationships can change.

Just a few months after helping a club to only their second title in over three decades, it is ‘what have you done for us lately?’

Burnley 1-0 Fulham

Fulham obviously have more quality than Burnley, but both lack a proven goal scorer. That means neither kills games off, meaning opponents will always be in with a chance.

I just think the Clarets are due some luck. They are running out of chances to bring others into the relegation conversation.

Arsenal 2-0 Wolves

Sometimes in sport you need luck that you cannot control, such as the fixture list.

Having lost at Villa Park, seen our lead at the top of the table reduced to two points and an overreaction from some Gooners (ironically, some who arrogantly were acting like the title race was over), this is the game you would have chosen.

Wolves are guaranteed to be bottom of the league on Christmas Day, have equalled a club record of eight defeats in a row and no club has had fewer than their two points after fifteen games.

Mikel Arteta smartly used this week to give key talent a rest.

Arsenal do need a performance just to show that Man City are not impacting their nerves, and the Emirates need to help by being patient.

Even if that does not happen and it is a night full of anxiety, I cannot see how we do not win on Saturday.

Crystal Palace 1-1 Man City

What was I saying about needing good fortune, such as the schedule?

It is our turn this weekend to play before Man City, meaning by the time it is kick-off at Selhurst Park, City could be five points behind the league leaders.

A tough ground to visit anyway, even trickier if you are having to play catch-up.

It is a shame the Eagles played on Thursday because their small squad have not quite been able to juggle their domestic fixtures directly after playing in Europe.

Pep Guardiola knows his current squad are not quite the versions he has had before. So as part of his rebuild, he knows mentally this would be a huge hurdle to clear.

Notts Forest 1-1 Spurs

Spurs fans may have finally seen this week signs that Xavi Simons is adjusting to English football.

Yet a cold Sunday afternoon away at the City Ground will be more of a test to see how far he has progressed.

It is a good time for Spurs to make this trip because Forest were playing in the Netherlands on Thursday.

Like a lot of managers with a small squad, Sean Dyche has struggled with the whole Thursday-Sunday schedule.

Sunderland 2-1 Newcastle

I said for years that if you give Mackems something to cheer about, they can make the Stadium of Light one of the most intimidating stadiums in the UK.

An electric atmosphere would have been guaranteed regardless just because the Prem has not had the Tyne-Wear Derby in a few years.

Yet it is intensified because the Black Cats will believe they can truly get the bragging rights on Sunday.

The Toon Army will be worried about how well their rivals are playing; they have had a week to prepare while the Magpies were in Germany, and Eddie Howe’s team away form has been poor this season.

Saying that, if a manager cannot get his players motivated for this fixture, then they should not be at that club.

If anything, I can see Sunderland too fired up for this.

West Ham 0-2 Aston Villa

It was a really entertaining game last weekend at Villa Park.

There is a world where Aston Villa could be joint top of the league come Sunday night.

Do I think they can realistically be champions?

Outside of the Leicester City argument, I would say no, although I bet Uni Emery is regretting the silly points they dropped at the start of the season.

Brentford 2-1 Leeds

At half-time at the Etihad two weeks ago, Leeds were 2-0 behind, with Daniel Farke’s job under serious pressure.

He changed his tactics to get back on level terms, and even though Man City still ended up winning, the manager stuck with the new system.

The irony is he has got four points out of two fixtures that, on paper, were two of the most difficult.

He may have stumbled on a plan that gives the whole club hope.

Unless you watched their match last Saturday, words cannot explain how much it looked like game over when Liverpool scored their second goal.

That was at Elland Road, though. Away from home they will continue to struggle.

Man United 3-1 Cherries

After the injury hell he has been through, it is great to see Mason Mount playing well again. It might have come too late to make the World Cup next year due to England having lots of options in his position.

There have been several false dawns under Ruben Amirom, but what might undermine their hopes of a top-four finish could be not having Muembo and Diallo over the Christmas period.

Monday is their final club fixture before travelling to the AFCON.