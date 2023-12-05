Dan’s EPL Predictions Week 15 – Could Arsenal hit a banana skin at Luton?

Dan’s EPL Predictions Week
Wolves 2-2 Burnley
Vincent Kompany will tell you that Saturday had been coming for a while. The law of averages you can’t keep playing well and not winning, eventually someone was going to be on the wrong end of a heavy beating.
Yes, it was against a fellow promoted side who are struggling, but winning matches is the only way for a young manager to convince his youthful squad they are good enough for this division.
Wins breed confidence and suddenly the table looks better and the future more positive for the Clarets.
Luton Town 0-4 Arsenal
So, here’s a question to those Gooners who believe there is a conspiracy to stop us being Champions and that Man City are being favoured.
In stoppage time on Sunday Simon Hooper clearly gives Man City an advantage after Haaland is fouled, but inexplicably pulls the game back the moment he sees Grealish through on goal.
So, is he the one official not part of this agenda or in reality are all clubs victim of poor officiating?
Arsenal can send City to Villa Park 6 points behind us which is impressive as I don’t think domestically, we have got out of second gear yet.
That we are top of the table having not reached last season’s levels is something Mikel Arteta can play on.
Luton to be fair haven’t had too many games where they been heavily beaten but it might happen twice in a week.
Brighton 1-2 Brentford
I have observed that Brighton struggle with the whole Thursday – Sunday schedule. Which is worth it if that means a European adventure.
Playing again midweek though might stretch a small squad.
Palace 1-2 Cherries
For so long on Sunday Palace had lots of possession but never looked likely of doing anything with the ball.
Games like this I think they should be more on the front foot, but I’m not sure they will be. It’s like they wait for things to happen.
With only one defeat in 5, the Cherries have found their feet under a new manager and can snatch the points here.
Fulham 2-0 N Forest
As I write this it’s believed that Sheffield United are about to sack their manager.
That normally gets other owners to panic and do the same.
I’m not saying Steve Cooper should lose his job, but the signs are it will happen soon if he doesn’t get a win from somewhere.
His employer considered parting ways a couple of times last season, he’s been snappy in interviews and there were some boos at the City Ground on Saturday.
Quite simply if Fulham play how they did at Anfield this is a home banker.
Sheffield United 0- 5 Liverpool
As I write this, we are waiting for confirmation that Paul Heckingbottom has lost his job.
Whoever is in the dugout on Wednesday though, I can’t see past another heavy defeat.
That’s the issue. It seems lifeless at Bramall Lane, like there isn’t even a little bit of hope.
The other promoted sides are struggling but have embraced the division like they are at least going to enjoy the experience.
I see sides come up from the Championship before and choose not to throw money at the project, almost like collecting parachute payments is part of the business model.
Yet, you can still do it with a smile on your face.
It’s just been depressing, hence why they are the only club who seem to lose heavily every week.
Villa 2-1 Man City
The more I think about it, Sunday’s decision to give City the advantage but then pull the game back the moment they were in on goal is worse officiating then what we experienced at Saint James Park?
Newcastle’s goal was subjective, as in there are those who argued it should have been allowed.
What happened at the Etihad at the weekend was just poor officiating. Yet look how Pep Guardiola spoke to the media compared to Arteta?
On the pitch Rodri is suspended at Villa Park, one of the few players the Champions can’t replace like for like.
If Villa have the belief, they can win this.
Man United 0- 1 Chelsea
The fact this game seems to have zero relevance to the top 4 should be an indictment enough of how far these two clubs have fallen.
Worse is you don’t know which one (if either) show up and produce any quality.
This could be one of the dullest fixtures of the week and it’s crazy to write that when you consider the money both have spent.
Outside of their display at Newcastle (which is why Poch was so angry) Chelsea have shown more spirit recently then United and have at least an identity of how they want to play.
Everton 1-1 Newcastle
Newcastle might be the best out of every player knowing their roles.
If they need to roll up their sleeves and fight, they can do that.
If we beat Luton, Everton can get out of the bottom three with a win here.
That they can do that so soon after a 10 points deduction highlights how poor the bottom of the division is.
Spurs 3-1 West Ham
A lot has been mentioned recently of how Ange Postecoglou’s refusal to change his ethos has cost Spurs points.
Yet it’s only right when those principles lead to results that they wouldn’t have had.
Spurs got a draw at the Etihad based on their manager’s beliefs.
Dan
Am still struggling to put my nose in front as the usual suspects are as stubborn as a mule
Ha ha all you need is to keep fighting gunsmoke and see where you end up.
Thanks again Dan for the predictions. Last week I had 8 points which makes a change from my 4 – 5 points in the previous weeks.
omg!! i was always under the impression that midweek games dont count. good thing i came online.
Not sure if it will
See how many players play mate
God please help prince🙏🙏
Dan what if the ball was intercepted by a Tottenham player and an attack was launched against City won’t the Man city cried for a foul to be given for haaland?
I don’t see anything wrong in the officiating, the success of the pass is What is making them furious not the the none advantage been given.
My opinion anyway
Then that wouldn’t be an advantage
