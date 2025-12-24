Dan’s EPL Predictions Week 17 – No change at the top

Man United 2-2 Newcastle

It would never be a good time to lose Bruno Fernandes, let alone when Diallo and Muembo are in Africa.

That should make it a good time for any team to visit Old Trafford. The fact that even then you cannot trust Newcastle tells you how inconsistent they have been away from home.

Forest 1-1 Man City

He will never admit it publicly, but Pep Guardiola will be watching Arsenal at the moment and will be telling his team now is the moment to go for their throat.

Based on the respective managers’ tactics, this was always going to be a title race of attack versus defence. The concern for the rest of the division is it is not just Haaland scoring goals for City now. Foden and Cherki have also found form.

Only because you can get strange results over the festive period, I will go for a draw at the City Ground.

More heart than head, though.

Brentford 2-1 Cherries

Any confidence the Cherries may have gained by scoring four at Old Trafford was undermined by being held at home by Burnley.

That makes it eight games without a win. Every season there is a team that suddenly, out of nowhere, finds itself in a relegation fight.

These two need to be careful.

Irola would have assumed his team would have been safe before the time Semenyo’s release clause could be activated.

Burnley 0-1 Everton

Everton did not show a lot of ambition against us. This fixture is more part of their DNA.

A physical encounter, where both teams will try to be well organised.

Ultimately, the Toffees have that extra bit of quality.

Arsenal 1-1 Brighton

The feeling among some Gooners is that Arsenal are one slip-up away from a crisis. That is crazy when you consider we were top of the league on Xmas Day, and whatever happens this weekend, there is a lot of football to be played. Guess what?

From now until May, we will drop points.

I think a section of our fanbase just needs that one performance to reassure them. The last time the Gunners played like they were enjoying the pressure of this title race was the NLD.

Law of averages: it is not sustainable to keep trying to grind out three points.

It takes a second to make a mistake or for the opposition to produce a moment of magic. The Seagulls have the players to do that.

The Emirates crowd needs to play their part here. Our stadium has gone back to the old days of it not taking a lot for anxiety to creep around the place, especially if Man City win before we kick off.

Liverpool 4-0 Wolves

Wolves are bottom of the table on Xmas Day with two points. Ten consecutive defeats and this winless run from the start of the season are both club records.

They have to win at Anfield to not better Sheffield United’s total of 17 games without a victory.

Home banker or Christmas?

West Ham 1-0 Fulham

West Ham have the issue that if they do not start well, it does not take a lot for anxiety to grow around the London Stadium.

They do not always have the personality to deal with that, but the points are simply more important.

Chelsea 2-1 Aston Villa

Rogers has to be the most in-form player in the country right now. England’s issue used to be finding a way to get Palmer, Bellingham and Foden into the same 11.

As things stand, though, how can Tuchel not play Rogers at the World Cup?

If Villa win their next two games, then they will believe they are in the title race. Unlike the two clubs above them, they can play with freedom, zero pressure, nothing to lose and everything to gain. My hope is that their small squad struggles with this schedule.

Chelsea are not always consistent, but you can trust them in the big games at the Bridge.

Sunderland 1-0 Leeds

This, of course, was a Championship fixture. It is refreshing for the division that the promoted clubs are being a lot more competitive this season.

Both rely on their home form, so I will go for the Black Cats. Whatever happens, though, 2025 has been a great year for both.

Palace 0-1 Spurs

Palace are struggling to manage their schedule with a small squad, just as Oliver Glasner warned his employers would be the case.

I felt the manager was trying to make a point by fielding essentially separate 11s last week in Europe and in the Premiership.

It backfired, with the Eagles winning neither game.

That may have been the Austrian cutting his nose off in spite of his face. Surely it was worth playing your strongest team in the UEFA Conference to avoid a play-off, which now just adds fixtures to your calendar. If you had to prioritise, surely that was more important than the Leeds game?

For the first time in a while, the mood feels slightly low at Selhurst Park.

Can you trust Spurs, though?

Their lack of composure was astounding on Saturday.