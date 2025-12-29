Dan’s EPL Predictions Week 18 – Arsenal to get revenge on Aston Villa

Burnley 0-1 Newcastle
The Clarets ended a run of 8 consecutive defeats at the weekend, but as usual, lacked end product in the final third.
Newcastle have more quality, but you can’t trust them away from home.
Boxing Day was a good time for them to go to Old Trafford, yet they didn’t show up. You can no longer be sure they can go away from home and be prepared to roll up their sleeves and fight.
Chelsea 3-1 Cherries
It’s crazy how fragile confidence can be and how quickly it can change momentum.
The Cherries have not won in 9 games and are suddenly looking over their shoulders. They might have enough points on the board to avoid a relegation scrap, but might now try more than ever before to convince Semenyo to wait till the end of the season to leave. Their best-case scenario might be to convince him to only sign a pre-contract with another clu,b which allows him to stay on the South Coast till the summer.
Notts Forest 2-0 Everton
The last couple of games I thought Everton could have shown more ambition, which has always been an accusation against David Moyes. If it’s a draw with 20 minutes to go, does he chase the winner?
Alternatively, I think Forest will go for the throat.
West Ham 0-1 Brighton
When these two faced at the Amex, it was one of West Ham’s better performances.
Their issue is it doesn’t take a lot for fans at the London Stadium to turn on them, and they don’t have enough personalities to respond.
That will only increase if they hear Forest is winning.
Arsenal 3-1 Villa
In the last two weekends ,Arsenal have been able to win, having kicked off after Man City, which can only help in the future.
You still get the sense, though, that the Emirates is crippled with nerves while our title rivals are enjoying the pressure of the title race.
In a strange way I think this is exactly the kind of fixture the Gunners need.
Aston Villa will be level on points with us if they can record a 12-consecutive-victory streak.
It will mean there will be a big game atmosphere on Tuesday night, reducing the chance of complacency, and Gooners knowing their players need an extra bit of confidence are more likely to produce an atmosphere that can make a difference.
Man United 2-0 Wolves
Sometimes you need luck you can’t control, such as the football calendar.
When you are without three of your best attacking talents due to the AFCON and injury during a busy schedule, you want the team with 2 points rocking up at Old Trafford.
Palace 0-1 Fulham
The Eagles have struggled with a small squad to handle the hectic festive schedule, just like Oliver Glasner warned would happen.
Some might argue that the manager hasn’t helped the mood around Selhurst Park with how public he has been in his criticism towards his club’s transfer policy.
I think that will carry over to New Year’s Day, but let’s not forget what a year 2025 was for Palace.
Brentford 2-1 Spurs
I’ve got to admit I didn’t think when Thomas Frank returned to Brentford, his former club would be above his current one.
An away game where you need to roll up your sleeves and be prepared for a physical battle.
You can’t guarantee Spurs will do that.
Liverpool 2-1 Leeds
Given the injury hell, it’s hard not to be happy for Calvert-Lewin scoring in 6 consecutive Premiership games.
Anfield, though, is more of a free swing for Leeds.
This fixture at Elland Road saw Mo Salah famously tell reporters afterwards he felt thrown under the bus by the club.
While the Egyptian has been scoring in Africa, it’s worth pointing out the Champions have won all their games since.
Sunderland 1-1 Man City
For the first time in a couple of weeks, we can put serious pressure on Man City.
If Arsenal beat Villa, Man City will travel to the Stadium of Light 5 points from the top of the table. That’s a lot of pressure when you’re facing a team yet to lose at home this season.
A potentially huge 48 hours in the title race.
Arsenal 4-0 Villa.
I have a feeling that our boys will turn up with anger against them
Burnley 0-2 Newcastle
Chelsea 3-0 Bmth
Forest 1-1 Everton
West Ham 1-3 Brighton
Arsenal 2-1 Villa
Man U 3-1 Wolves
Palace 2-2 Fulham
Liverpool 4-2 Leeds
Brentford 1-2 Spurs
Sunderland 0-4 Man City
We really need to get the 3 points tomorrow for every reason in this world.
It’s a huge 6 pointer.
Man City will most probably win at Sunderland because they have 6 of their players out for the Afcon competition.
I hope and pray we win but I’m really scared for this match against Villa.
SJ
Don’t fear. This is the match everyone has been waiting for. It reminds me of Spurs, Atletico and Bayern matches where the boys were aiming to show what they are made of
Aston Villa can only defend. Because, if they okay open match, we will roast them
Don’t forget: It’s revenge time
Burnley 1-2 Newcastle
Chelsea 2-1 Bmth
Forest 1-0 Everton
West Ham 1-2 Brighton
Arsenal 2-1 Villa
Man U 3-0 Wolves
Palace 1-1 Fulham
Liverpool 2-1 Leeds
Brentford 1-1 Spurs
Sunderland 1-2 Man City
Burnley 2-2 newcastle
Chelsea 3-1 cherrie
Forest 2-1 eberton
Westham 1-1 brigthon
Arsenal 3-1 villa
Utd 2-0 wolves
Palace 1-2 fulham
Pool 2-2 leeds
Brentdort 2-1 spur
Sundeeland 2-1 xity
Wow, it never rains but pours, nice to see Dan been relax and getting a little generous with us.
The 2 – 1 score line victory against Brighton flatters the Seagulls, when you consider the 21 shots for Arsenal to 8 for Brighton, A keep saying one unlucky team will end up with a heavy defeat soon as this is not sustainable, now am not insinuating it will be the Villans.
We actually proved this is made up mate
How many games have I predicted we would lose this season ?
Your actually see I’m not bad with my Arsenal predictions
Burnley 1-1 Newcastle
Chelsea 2-1 Bournemouth
Forest 1-1 Everton
West Ham 1-1 Brighton
Arsenal 2-0 Villa
Man U 2-1 Wolves
Palace 1-1 Fulham
Liverpool 2-2 Leeds
Brentford 1-0 Spurs
Sunderland 1-1 Man City
44 more points to go. COYG!!!
Burnley 1-1 Newcastle
Chelsea 2-2 Bournemouth
Forest 1-0 Everton
West Ham 1-2 Brighton
Arsenal 2-1 Villa
Utd 3-1 Wolves
Palace 2-2 Fulham
Liverpool 2-2 Leeds
Brentford 2-1 Spurs
Sunderland 1-2 City
Burnley 1-2 Newcastle Chelsea 2-0 Bournemouth Nottingham forest 2-1 Everton West ham 1-2 Brighton Arsenal 1-2 Aston villa Man utd 2-1 Wolves Crystal palace 1-0 Fulham Liverpool 2-1 Leeds utd Brentford 1-1 Tottenham Sunderland 1-2 Man city
Burnley 1-1 Newcastle
Chelsea 2-0 Bournemouth
Forest 2-1 Everton
West Ham 1-2 Brighton
Arsenal 3-1 Villa
Utd 3-0 Wolves
Palace 2-1 Fulham
Liverpool 2-1 Leeds
Brentford 2-1 Spurs
Sunderland 2-2 City
Burnley 1-1 Newcastle
Chelsea 2-0 Bournemouth
Forest 2-1 Everton
West Ham 1-2 Brighton
Arsenal 2-0 Villa
Utd 3-1Wolves
Palace 2-1 Fulham
Liverpool 1-1 Leeds
Brentford 2-1 Spurs
Sunderland 2-2 City