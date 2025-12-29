Dan’s EPL Predictions Week 18 – Arsenal to get revenge on Aston Villa

Burnley 0-1 Newcastle

The Clarets ended a run of 8 consecutive defeats at the weekend, but as usual, lacked end product in the final third.

Newcastle have more quality, but you can’t trust them away from home.

Boxing Day was a good time for them to go to Old Trafford, yet they didn’t show up. You can no longer be sure they can go away from home and be prepared to roll up their sleeves and fight.

Chelsea 3-1 Cherries

It’s crazy how fragile confidence can be and how quickly it can change momentum.

The Cherries have not won in 9 games and are suddenly looking over their shoulders. They might have enough points on the board to avoid a relegation scrap, but might now try more than ever before to convince Semenyo to wait till the end of the season to leave. Their best-case scenario might be to convince him to only sign a pre-contract with another clu,b which allows him to stay on the South Coast till the summer.

Notts Forest 2-0 Everton

The last couple of games I thought Everton could have shown more ambition, which has always been an accusation against David Moyes. If it’s a draw with 20 minutes to go, does he chase the winner?

Alternatively, I think Forest will go for the throat.

West Ham 0-1 Brighton

When these two faced at the Amex, it was one of West Ham’s better performances.

Their issue is it doesn’t take a lot for fans at the London Stadium to turn on them, and they don’t have enough personalities to respond.

That will only increase if they hear Forest is winning.

Arsenal 3-1 Villa

In the last two weekends ,Arsenal have been able to win, having kicked off after Man City, which can only help in the future.

You still get the sense, though, that the Emirates is crippled with nerves while our title rivals are enjoying the pressure of the title race.

In a strange way I think this is exactly the kind of fixture the Gunners need.

Aston Villa will be level on points with us if they can record a 12-consecutive-victory streak.

It will mean there will be a big game atmosphere on Tuesday night, reducing the chance of complacency, and Gooners knowing their players need an extra bit of confidence are more likely to produce an atmosphere that can make a difference.

Man United 2-0 Wolves

Sometimes you need luck you can’t control, such as the football calendar.

When you are without three of your best attacking talents due to the AFCON and injury during a busy schedule, you want the team with 2 points rocking up at Old Trafford.

Palace 0-1 Fulham

The Eagles have struggled with a small squad to handle the hectic festive schedule, just like Oliver Glasner warned would happen.

Some might argue that the manager hasn’t helped the mood around Selhurst Park with how public he has been in his criticism towards his club’s transfer policy.

I think that will carry over to New Year’s Day, but let’s not forget what a year 2025 was for Palace.

Brentford 2-1 Spurs

I’ve got to admit I didn’t think when Thomas Frank returned to Brentford, his former club would be above his current one.

An away game where you need to roll up your sleeves and be prepared for a physical battle.

You can’t guarantee Spurs will do that.

Liverpool 2-1 Leeds

Given the injury hell, it’s hard not to be happy for Calvert-Lewin scoring in 6 consecutive Premiership games.

Anfield, though, is more of a free swing for Leeds.

This fixture at Elland Road saw Mo Salah famously tell reporters afterwards he felt thrown under the bus by the club.

While the Egyptian has been scoring in Africa, it’s worth pointing out the Champions have won all their games since.

Sunderland 1-1 Man City

For the first time in a couple of weeks, we can put serious pressure on Man City.

If Arsenal beat Villa, Man City will travel to the Stadium of Light 5 points from the top of the table. That’s a lot of pressure when you’re facing a team yet to lose at home this season.

A potentially huge 48 hours in the title race.