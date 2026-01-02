Dan’s EPL Predictions Week 19 – Arsenal to claim another win

Aston Villa 1-1 Notts Forest
Uni Emery has always come across as a decent bloke, so I thought he would have shown more class on Tuesday night.
The Spaniard claims he did not deliberately not shake Mikel Arteta’s hand but that our manager simply took too long thanking his staff. That could be true, but if the visitors had won, why do I think he would have waited?
After such a lengthy winning sequence, you never know if there will be a hangover when it comes to an end.
Brighton 3-1 Burnley
Burnley played really well in their last two games, and you sense in both second-half periods that was their golden chance to catch those above them. Scott Parker might deep down know that the lack of quality in the final third will cost them.
The Clarets can plan well and not win. The Seagulls can play only okay on Saturday but still. have too much firepower.
Wolves 2-2 West Ham
Rob Edwards deserves credit for taking a team with 3 points and getting them to play with belief at the Emirates, Anfield and Old Trafford. Saturday might be his best chance of a first win because they can take advantage of all the pressure being on the visitors.
West Ham’s outlook should be that they face the team at the bottom of the table, followed by Forest in midweek. With David Sullivan investing in January, the Hammers have a chance to quickly change momentum. It’s just, do they have the personality to cope with the pressure?
I’m not sure they do.
Cherries 2-3 Arsenal
This week again shows how quickly the narrative can change. Many Gooners were worried if we slipped up against Villa, it would have opened the door for Man City to go above us.
Suddenly City could kick off Sunday 7 points away from the top of the table.
That should give the Gunners the incentive to avoid any complacency on the South Coast.
The Cherries have not won in 10 games, but the offence is not playing badly. It’s defensively where they have lost their confidence.
As I write this, it appears that Man City are delaying clarifying a deal for Semenyo so he can play on Saturday against the Gunners. It’s certainly a harder fixture with the 25-year-old involved. Would have loved the Ghanaian at the Emirates.
Leeds 2 – 1 Man United
It’s been a long time since we had this fixture where Leeds fans will be this confident of getting a result.
Yes, they are unbeaten in 6 games and have made Elland Road a tough place to go. It’s more a case of can you trust the visitors to have the personality to show up and roll up their sleeves?
United struggled with handling the expectation of beating the team at the bottom of the league, so who’s to say they have the mentality to handle Sunday’s atmosphere?
I think Leeds will want this more. That’s worrying.
Everton 2-0 Brentford
Both of these two teams would have bitten your hands off if you had offered them a place in the top 10 at the halfway stage.
Brentford do their best work though at home, so I’ll go for the Toffees.
Fulham 1-2 Liverpool
There’s a sense that Arnie Slott has gone back to basics to stop the Champions from conceding goals so easily. While that’s worked, it’s meant Liverpool are no longer entertaining to watch. They are fortunate that those below them have not been more consistent.
Egypt don’t have their AFCON last 16 tie till Monday. Any other year a Reds manager would be in a rush for Salah to return from Africa.
I wonder if that’s still the case?
Newcastle 2-0 Palace
It’s hard to back Palace at the moment till they get a few days’ rest. Oliver Glasner says his squad is short of numbers and is in survival mode. To be fair, the manager did warn his board that would be the case. At least they are listening now, as in the first days of January it seems Brennan Johnston is arriving. Not in time for Sunday though.
Spurs 1-1 Sunderland
Thomas Frank has so far managed just two home league wins as Spurs boss. That needs to improve; he wants to keep his job in 2026. The issue with a record that long is that it mentally puts a lot of pressure on your own team, especially when your opponents have nothing to lose and everything to gain.
Granit Xhaka did Arsenal a massive favour in the title race on Thursday night and will relish his return to North London on Sunday.
Man City 1-0 Chelsea
Sometimes in sport you need luck you can’t control, such as the schedule. Over Xmas City were kicking off before Arsenal. The Gunners were nervous but able to still win.
Now it’s the league leaders’ turn to force our rivals to kick off under massive pressure.
Chelsea have individuals who can produce a moment of magic out of nothing, so it’s not a team you want to be playing if you’re 7 points off the top of the table.
It seems Maresca was trying to talk himself out of a job. The Italian lifted two trophies, finished in the top 4 and departs with the Blues in 5th. So it’s more a case of him disagreeing with his employer’s ethos than losing the dressing room.
So I think the managerial change will have little impact on Sunday.
Top 48 Qualify For World Cup.
EJS 160
J Gunner 139
Terrah 136
Sue P 134
Gunsmoke 133
Classy Gunner 132
JRA 130
Timothy Adegbola 129
Onyango 127
Ayan 126
IGL 125
Angelo 125
NT Gunnerz 123
GB 123
Ladi 123
Okobino 122
Antivirus 122
Dan Kit 121
Sagie 120
Gunnerstew 120
Prince 119
Adeski 118
Kenya 001- 118
Tom 118
J Gunz 116
Baron 117
Dave 117
Me 115
Sue 114
Ackshay 113
Achizzy 112
MTG 112
Matthew 110
I 108
Drayton 107
O Achiel 105
Stephanie 105
Rice ionta 104
Mena 93- 103
Wales A 103
Akeem 103
QB 103
Kendrick Ohis 102
Teteu 100
Samson 95
Buchi 95
Enzo W 93
TSRS 91
Famochi 86
J Bauer 86
Solwills 78
Amir 73
Bergkampfwagen 55
Chronicle 51
Splendid 31
Freddy 25
Gunner For Lyf 14
Gabriel 13
Kobin 11
JT Gunner 11
Uzi Ozil 11
Emperior A 9
Bertie 8
Charles Lwanga Jnr 8
M leashim 7
Illiterate 7
Joeboggio19- 6
Amabachew 6
Joseph Ejeh 5
Winston 5
Elsammy 5
Michelle 5
Olumuyizl 4
Wirtz – 4
Arsenal Cheif Preist 4
Villa 2-1 Forest
Brighton 3-1 Burnley
Wolves 2-1 Westham
Bournemouth 0-3 Arsenal
Leeds 2-1 Man u
Everton 1-1 Brentford
Fulham 2-1 Liverpool
Newcastle 3-1 Palace
Tottenham 2-3 Sunderland
Man city 2-2 Chelsea
41 more points to go. COYG!!!
Villa 3-1 Forest
Brighton 2-1 Burnley
Wolves 1-1 Westham
Bournemouth 0-3 Arsenal
Leeds 2-2 Man u
Everton 2-1 Brentford
Fulham 0-3 Liverpool
Newcastle 2-0 Palace
Tottenham 2-1 Sunderland
Man city 3-1 Chelsea
For a while I’ve suspected my scores weren’t accurately added especially on days when the table has been delayed. The last table had my score as 116 and I scored 8 points in the last gameweek so I should be on 124 now, not 123 as recorded. Really appreciate the great work Dan, pls adjust my total score.
And also admin…this is week 20
Villa 2 vs 1 Forest
Brighton 2 vs 1 Burnley
Wolves 1 vs 2 Westham
Bournemouth 1 vs 2 Arsenal
Leeds 1 vs 2 Man U
Everton 1 vs 1 Brentford
Fulham 1 vs 2 Liverpool
Newcastle 2 vs 1 Palace
Spurs 2 vs 1 Sunderland
Man city 2 vs 1 Chelsea
Let’s hope Arsenal have turned the corner and are able find scoring much more frequent, honestly it was not nice watching Arsenal few games before Aston Villa game. COYG
Dan would love to see Semenyo at Emirates who should we oust as we’ve 2 best in that position in Martinelli and Trossard? Also Eze at times is deployed there.
this is potentially a big banana skin as they beat us twice last season…
have to be on our top form defensively here esp against Semenyo… Timber Saliba Gabriel and Hincapie (not MLS who will get skinned by Semenyo!)
Villa 2 vs 1 Forest
Brighton 2 vs 1 Burnley
Wolves 1 vs 2 Westham
Bournemouth 0 vs 2 Arsenal
Leeds 2 vs 1 Man U
Everton 1 vs 1 Brentford
Fulham 2 vs 2 Liverpool
Newcastle 2 vs 1 Palace
Spurs 1 vs 1 Sunderland
Man city 2 vs 2 Chelsea
Villa 3 – 1 Forest
Brighton 2 – 1 Burnley
Wolves 1 – 2 West Ham
Bournemouth 1 – 2 Arsenal
Leeds 1 – 2 Man U
Everton 1 – 1 Brentford
Fulham 1 – 1 Liverpool
Newcastle 2 – 1 Palace
Spurs 1 – 1 Sunderland
Man city 2 vs 2 Chelsea
Aston Villa 2-0 Forest,
Brighton 2-0 Burnley,
Wolves 1-2 West Ham,
Bournemouth 1-1 Arsenal,
Leeds 3-2 Manchester United,
Everton 1-0 Brentford,
Fulham 1-3 Liverpool,
Newcastle 2-0 Crystal Palace,
Tottenham 3-0 Sunderland,
Manchester City 4-2 Chelsea.
Aston villa 2-0 Nottingham forest Brighton 2-1 Burnley Wolves 2-1 West ham Bournemouth 0-3 Arsenal Leeds utd 3-1 Man utd Everton 2-0 Brentford Fulham 2-2 Liverpool Newcastle 2-0 Crystal palace Tottenham 1-0 Sunderland Man city 2-0 Chelsea
Villa 3-1 Forest
Brighton 2-0 Burnley
Wolves 1-2 Westham
Bournemouth 1-3 Arsenal
Leeds 1-2Man u
Everton 1-1 Brentford
Fulham 1-1 Liverpool
Newcastle 3-1 Palace
Tottenham 2-1Sunderland
Man city 3-0 Chelsea
Villa 2 vs 1 Forest
Brighton 2 vs 1 Burnley
Wolves 1 vs 2 Westham
Bournemouth 1 vs 2 Arsenal
Leeds 1 vs 2 Man U
Everton 1 vs 1 Brentford
Fulham 1 vs 2 Liverpool
Newcastle 2 vs 1 Palace
Spurs 2 vs 1 Sunderland
Man city 2 vs 1 Chelsea
Villa 2-1 Forest
Brighton 2-0 Burnley
Wolves 1-1 West Ham
Bournemouth 1-3 Arsenal
Leeds 2-2 Utd
Everton 1-1 Brentford
Fulham 1-2 Liverpool
Newcastle 1-1 Palace
Spurs 1-2 Sunderland
City 3-2 Chelsea
Villa 3:1 Forrest.Brighton 2:1 Burnley.Wolves 1:2 Westham.Bournemouth 0:2 Arsenal.Leeds 1:1 Man U.Everton 1:1 Brentford.Fulham 1:1 Liverpool.Newcastle 2:1 Palace.Spurs 2:1 Sunderland.Mancity 2:2 Chelsea.
Aston Villa 2-1 Forest,
Brighton 2-0 Burnley,
Wolves 2-1 West Ham,
Bournemouth 0-2 Arsenal,
Leeds 1-2 Manchester United,
Everton 1-1 Brentford,
Fulham 1-3 Liverpool,
Newcastle 2-1 Crystal Palace,
Tottenham 2-1 Sunderland,
Man City 2-1 Chelsea.
Aston Villa 2 Forrest 1
Brighton 2 Burnley 0
Wolves 1 WestHam 1
Bournemouth 0 Arsenal 2
Leeds 2 Man UTD 2
Everton 1 Brentford 1
Fulham 1 Liverpool 1
Newcastle 1 Palace 0
Spurs 2 Sunderland 0
Man City 2 Chelsea 2
Villa 2 vs 1 Forest
Brighton 2 vs 1 Burnley
Wolves 2 vs 1 Westham
Bournemouth 0 vs 2 Arsenal
Leeds 1 vs 1 Man U
Everton 1 vs 1 Brentford
Fulham 1 vs 2 Liverpool
Newcastle 2 vs 1 Palace
Spurs 2 vs 1 Sunderland
Man city 3 vs 1 Chelsea
Villa 2-0 Forest
Brighton 2-1 Burnley
Wolves 1-1 West Ham
Bournemouth 0-3 Arsenal
Leeds 2-1 Man U
Everton 2-1 Brentford
Fulham 1-2 Liverpool
Newcastle 2-0 Palace
Tottenham 1-1 Sunderland
Man City 2-1 Chelsea
Villa 2 – 1 forest
Brigthon 2-0 burnley
Wolves 2-1 westham
Cjerries 0-3 arsenal
Leeds 2-2 utd
Everton 2-1 brenthford
Fulham 1-3 pool
Newcastle 2-1 palace
Spur 1-1 sunderland
City 2-2 chelsea