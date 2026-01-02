Dan’s EPL Predictions Week 19 – Arsenal to claim another win

Aston Villa 1-1 Notts Forest

Uni Emery has always come across as a decent bloke, so I thought he would have shown more class on Tuesday night.

The Spaniard claims he did not deliberately not shake Mikel Arteta’s hand but that our manager simply took too long thanking his staff. That could be true, but if the visitors had won, why do I think he would have waited?

After such a lengthy winning sequence, you never know if there will be a hangover when it comes to an end.

Brighton 3-1 Burnley

Burnley played really well in their last two games, and you sense in both second-half periods that was their golden chance to catch those above them. Scott Parker might deep down know that the lack of quality in the final third will cost them.

The Clarets can plan well and not win. The Seagulls can play only okay on Saturday but still. have too much firepower.

Wolves 2-2 West Ham

Rob Edwards deserves credit for taking a team with 3 points and getting them to play with belief at the Emirates, Anfield and Old Trafford. Saturday might be his best chance of a first win because they can take advantage of all the pressure being on the visitors.

West Ham’s outlook should be that they face the team at the bottom of the table, followed by Forest in midweek. With David Sullivan investing in January, the Hammers have a chance to quickly change momentum. It’s just, do they have the personality to cope with the pressure?

I’m not sure they do.

Cherries 2-3 Arsenal

This week again shows how quickly the narrative can change. Many Gooners were worried if we slipped up against Villa, it would have opened the door for Man City to go above us.

Suddenly City could kick off Sunday 7 points away from the top of the table.

That should give the Gunners the incentive to avoid any complacency on the South Coast.

The Cherries have not won in 10 games, but the offence is not playing badly. It’s defensively where they have lost their confidence.

As I write this, it appears that Man City are delaying clarifying a deal for Semenyo so he can play on Saturday against the Gunners. It’s certainly a harder fixture with the 25-year-old involved. Would have loved the Ghanaian at the Emirates.

Leeds 2 – 1 Man United

It’s been a long time since we had this fixture where Leeds fans will be this confident of getting a result.

Yes, they are unbeaten in 6 games and have made Elland Road a tough place to go. It’s more a case of can you trust the visitors to have the personality to show up and roll up their sleeves?

United struggled with handling the expectation of beating the team at the bottom of the league, so who’s to say they have the mentality to handle Sunday’s atmosphere?

I think Leeds will want this more. That’s worrying.

Everton 2-0 Brentford

Both of these two teams would have bitten your hands off if you had offered them a place in the top 10 at the halfway stage.

Brentford do their best work though at home, so I’ll go for the Toffees.

Fulham 1-2 Liverpool

There’s a sense that Arnie Slott has gone back to basics to stop the Champions from conceding goals so easily. While that’s worked, it’s meant Liverpool are no longer entertaining to watch. They are fortunate that those below them have not been more consistent.

Egypt don’t have their AFCON last 16 tie till Monday. Any other year a Reds manager would be in a rush for Salah to return from Africa.

I wonder if that’s still the case?

Newcastle 2-0 Palace

It’s hard to back Palace at the moment till they get a few days’ rest. Oliver Glasner says his squad is short of numbers and is in survival mode. To be fair, the manager did warn his board that would be the case. At least they are listening now, as in the first days of January it seems Brennan Johnston is arriving. Not in time for Sunday though.

Spurs 1-1 Sunderland

Thomas Frank has so far managed just two home league wins as Spurs boss. That needs to improve; he wants to keep his job in 2026. The issue with a record that long is that it mentally puts a lot of pressure on your own team, especially when your opponents have nothing to lose and everything to gain.

Granit Xhaka did Arsenal a massive favour in the title race on Thursday night and will relish his return to North London on Sunday.

Man City 1-0 Chelsea

Sometimes in sport you need luck you can’t control, such as the schedule. Over Xmas City were kicking off before Arsenal. The Gunners were nervous but able to still win.

Now it’s the league leaders’ turn to force our rivals to kick off under massive pressure.

Chelsea have individuals who can produce a moment of magic out of nothing, so it’s not a team you want to be playing if you’re 7 points off the top of the table.

It seems Maresca was trying to talk himself out of a job. The Italian lifted two trophies, finished in the top 4 and departs with the Blues in 5th. So it’s more a case of him disagreeing with his employer’s ethos than losing the dressing room.

So I think the managerial change will have little impact on Sunday.

Top 48 Qualify For World Cup.

EJS 160

J Gunner 139

Terrah 136

Sue P 134

Gunsmoke 133

Classy Gunner 132

JRA 130

Timothy Adegbola 129

Onyango 127

Ayan 126

IGL 125

Angelo 125

NT Gunnerz 123

GB 123

Ladi 123

Okobino 122

Antivirus 122

Dan Kit 121

Sagie 120

Gunnerstew 120

Prince 119

Adeski 118

Kenya 001- 118

Tom 118

J Gunz 116

Baron 117

Dave 117

Me 115

Sue 114

Ackshay 113

Achizzy 112

MTG 112

Matthew 110

I 108

Drayton 107

O Achiel 105

Stephanie 105

Rice ionta 104

Mena 93- 103

Wales A 103

Akeem 103

QB 103

Kendrick Ohis 102

Teteu 100

Samson 95

Buchi 95

Enzo W 93

TSRS 91

Famochi 86

J Bauer 86

Solwills 78

Amir 73

Bergkampfwagen 55

Chronicle 51

Splendid 31

Freddy 25

Gunner For Lyf 14

Gabriel 13

Kobin 11

JT Gunner 11

Uzi Ozil 11

Emperior A 9

Bertie 8

Charles Lwanga Jnr 8

M leashim 7

Illiterate 7

Joeboggio19- 6

Amabachew 6

Joseph Ejeh 5

Winston 5

Elsammy 5

Michelle 5

Olumuyizl 4

Wirtz – 4

Arsenal Cheif Preist 4

Dan Smith