Dan’s EPL Predictions Week 20 – Arsenal to get revenge against Liverpool

West Ham 0-2 Notts Forest
Before the Hammers kicked off on Saturday, they had watched Forest lose. So they knew they only had to beat the team at the bottom of the table to be one point behind Tuesday’s opponents.
It was inexcusable not to be motivated, which means the pressure was too much to handle. I don’t know which is worse.
Sean Dyche is streetwise enough to play on West Ham’s situation. He will be telling his players that the longer they stay in the game, it won’t take a lot for the London Stadium to become toxic.
Cherries 2 -1 Spurs
Spurs were booed at the final whistle on Sunday, and at this rate, Thomas Frank might just be relieved for this fixture to be away from home. That’s where he can get away with being conservative in a game where the majority of his club’s fans wish he would show more ambition.
The Cherries are not playing like a team who have not won in 11 games.
Brentford 1-1 Sunderland
If you told me these two clubs would have 30 points after 20 games, I would not have believed you. You could argue that this fixture is between the two surprise packages of this season?
It means the pressure is off, and both can play with freedom.
Palace 1-2 Aston Villa
Palace have not won in their last 7 games, as their small squad has struggled with playing every few days. This is what Oliver Glasner tried to warn his employers about in the summer.
He will be relieved after this weekend to have the week off.
Burnley 1-2 Man United
On Sunday, Ruben Amorim wanted to remind the media that he was hired as a manager, not a coach. Was this the Portuguese trying to deflect from two draws against the bottom 5?
Or has the 40-year-old long regretted taking the Man United job and would be content to be sacked? Which he was.
He kept reminding the press he’s out of contract in 18 months and made zero suggestion he’d like to stay longer.
This comes just days after Maresca talked himself out of Chelsea, with it suggested he too felt undermined in his role.
So we are seeing a pattern of managers wanting to manage, but more and more clubs only wanting someone to do the coaching.
Wolves got a draw at Old Trafford, so I can’t even with great confidence predict an away win on Wednesday.
It’s more down to Burnley’s habit of playing well but having zero clinical edge.
Everton 1-1 Wolves
Rob Edwards deserves so much credit for getting a squad at the bottom of the table to still believe and get 4 points in their last 2 games.
It makes them an awkward opponent for Everton.
The Toffees will be rocking up on Wednesday, expecting the home team to take the initiative against a team with only 6 points.
Yet David Moyes’s side often struggles in the role of favourites.
Fulham 1-1 Chelsea
As I submit this, Liam Rosenior is flying to England and by the time you read this might be confirmed as Chelsea manager. We should be happy for any young British coach to get such an opportunity, yet would he even be considered if Strasbourg were not under the same ownership model?
In his one season at Stamford Bridge, Maresca won two trophies and got the club back in the Champions League, yet still lost his job.
It’s hard to feel any sympathy for the next boss because he knows what he’s getting himself into. Yes, you get well paid, but you have little control.
Just because it’s a different ethos, though, doesn’t mean it won’t work?
Man City 2-1 Brighton
If Arsenal win the title, some might not remember this vital stage of the season.
Sometimes in sport, you need an element of luck that is out of your hands.
In their last 2 games, City have kicked off after Arsenal and dropped points.
I would have loved the Gunners to have played first this week, as it would have meant City kicking off 9 points behind us.
Pep Guardiola has a squad who know how to get over the line, which is why we don’t want them within distance of us come April/May. If Arsenal are to become champions, it will be by building a lead now.
Newcastle 2-0 Leeds
Ever since changing his tactics, Leeds have gone 7 games unbeaten. I now think they believe they can go to places like Saint James Park and be hard to break down.
The earlier Newcastle can break the deadlock, the easier the night will be.
Arsenal 3-1 Liverpool
I’m carrying on the theory that, at the moment, the harder the fixture actually helps the atmosphere in the Emirates.
Gooners are so desperate for the club to end their title drought that there is a fear of failure; therefore, it doesn’t take a lot for anxiety to creep around the stadium.
The tougher the opponent, the more fans realise the team needs the Emirates to be as loud as possible.
Of course, the Champions have talent who can produce a moment of magic out of nothing, but this game simply means more to us.
Dan Smith
