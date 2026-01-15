Dan’s EPL Predictions Week 21 – Arsenal to drop points

Man United 2-2 Man City
Arsenal missed the chance against Liverpool to go 8 points clear of Man City, the one club in the division you don’t want to give any second chances to. Pep Guardiola will still hope that if he can reach the title run-in within touching distance of the Gunners, his squad will have the stronger mentality and know-how to get over the line. I’m not sure he can do that with the current defenders he has out injured, making this transfer window crucial.
Thankfully Man United have a history in the Derby of being able to throw form and chaos out of the window and rise to the occasion.
Of course I want to see a young British coach given an opportunity, but listening to Liam Rosenior talk to the media so far, I have cringed.
As a former player, of course he’s going to back his own ability to succeed, but his press conferences have not been natural so far, like he’s trying too hard. The passive aggressiveness and sarcasm worked when Jose Mourinho first arrived at Stamford Bridge. Yet when the former manager of Hull and Strasbourg tries it, it just seems contrived.
In a tight game this difference might come down to Leeds having a proven goal scorer.
Some might have assumed in the summer the days of calling Calvert Lewin may have been a thing of the past.
The striker would have been content just to prove he could stay fit for a season, let alone score 9 league goals.
A plan B off the bench at the World Cup?
This time last year, Liverpool would have done everything in their power to get Mo Salah back early from the AFCON. Egypt still have a third-place playoff match to play, but a bronze medal will be little consolation for a country whose aim was to lift the trophy.
Arne Slott will never publicly admit it, but he might not enjoy the headache of having the Egyptian back. How he manages that situation till the end of the season might be crucial. Some Red supporters are very much aware Alonso is now available.
I think many had sympathy for Oliver Glasner when he struggled with the hectic festive schedule. He had warned that his squad was too small to juggle their European commitments with their domestic fixtures.
Yet there are unique results clubs cannot have, which they have to say is unacceptable.
A Premiership side cannot be losing to a club in the 6th tier of the football pyramid. It wasn’t smash and grab by Macclesfield either.
Could be a hangover from the Eagles.
Unless a replacement is ready, it would be a PR disaster at the moment to sell their captain, Guehi.
Are there two more depressing fanbases at the moment than Spurs and the Hammers?
I fear for which team concedes first because their fans will turn, and neither squad has the personality to respond.
West Ham were in a situation where they were playing a team at the bottom of the division and the club directly above. To lose both of those games was soul-destroying. I wouldn’t be shocked if the manager who loses this fixture loses their job.
Was it just a coincidence that so many Gunners went missing the day after our title rivals dropped points?
We will only know the answer the next time it happens. Put it this way: if Man City win their derby, I predict we get 3 points at the City Ground.
If we kick off after having watched them slip up at Old Trafford, I think it has a direct result on what we do later in the day.
5 of Wolves’ 7 points have come in their last 3 league fixtures. If you include the FA Cup, they are now unbeaten in 4 games, so Rob Edwards has got a response from the team at the bottom of the table. That’s enough to mean that at least the fans are rocking up at the Molineux a little bit more encouraged.
You can’t always be sure that Newcastle will respond by rolling their sleeves up.
The issue for the home side, of course, is that they are so far away from safety that draws are not really good enough at this stage of the season.
Villa could kick off 9 points from the top of the table, but unlike the two clubs above them, they can enjoy the pressure of a title race with nothing to lose and everything to gain.
There is a contrast in momentum between these two clubs.
Being knocked out of the FA Cup this early is a huge blow for Everton because it gives the Toffees nothing to hope for.
The home side simply has more motivation to win this game.
The Cherries knew since the summer that it was likely Semenyo’s contract would have been triggered in January. For most of the season, they would have assumed they would be safe from relegation by this point, but suddenly didn’t win in 11 games. It says a lot about Semenyo’s professionalism that he insisted on playing till the last possible point. His win against Spurs could prove crucial.
Unless Kroupi steps up, the Cherries now lack a match-winner. They might end up grateful that the bottom three are so poor they haven’t caught up.
Dan Smith
