Dan’s EPL Predictions Week 22: A Draw for Arsenal and Wins for Villa & Man City?

Saturday and Sunday Fixtures

Brighton 1-1 Everton

The Seagulls have more firepower but can be wasteful, while the Toffees lack quality in the final third, although Barry has started scoring.

David Moyes likes a 1-1, and both teams might be content with the draw.

Leeds 1-1 Arsenal

I just need that one performance from Arsenal to reassure Gooners, and more importantly themselves, that the pressure of the title race is not too much to handle.

We will get that answer on Saturday because you cannot afford to go to Elland Road at any time with players hiding. When Leeds fans have hope, they can make their stadium a very tough place to play, hence why they have only lost once there this season.

You need personality to go to Yorkshire on a cold afternoon, roll up your sleeves and fight. I am not sure we have enough leaders to do that.

Wolves 2-1 Cherries

Wolves know deep down they have left it too late to show any real fight, hence why they are open to selling Strand Larsen. Fifty million will come in handy when they are relegated.

Conversely, the Cherries might be relieved they have just enough to avoid being dragged into a survival battle. Their injury-hit squad is stretched at the moment, which made their win over Liverpool huge.

Only because I think Wolves have the benefit of playing under zero pressure will I go for a home win. Rob Edwards will never admit this, but he is now playing each week with one eye on the Championship, meaning his men can play with some freedom.

Chelsea 3-0 West Ham

I thought West Ham were relegated after losses to Wolves and Forest, so Nuno Santos did well to get them to respond with two wins.

Unfortunately, at the same time, the two clubs above them also picked up results, but at least the Hammers now have some hope.

Winning this derby, however, is asking too much.

Does anyone else think Liam Rosenior has Brendan Rodgers vibes?

The Bigger Picture Games

Liverpool 3-1 Newcastle

I agree with Jamie Carragher that some Liverpool fans are in danger of becoming entitled by wanting Arnie Slot gone after his first tricky period.

Yes, the same manager who gave them only their second ever Premiership.

It is arrogant for them to act like a battle for the top four is beneath them when that is what they have spent the majority of the Premier League era doing.

So just to clarify, the same fanbase who booed their own player for winning them every major honour and respectfully seeing out his contract, because to them that was disloyal, are now showing loyalty to the man who made them champions by wanting him sacked not even a year after lifting the title.

Apparently the brand of football has become hard to watch at Anfield, which begs the question, has the sport become too tactical?

Who plays the beautiful game anymore?

Villa 2-1 Brentford

Villa could kick off seven points off the top of the league or with a chance to go just a point behind us. The difference between them and Arsenal or Man City in a title run is that there is zero pressure.

There have been natural comparisons with Leicester’s fairy tale season. The difference is Claudio Ranieri was able to keep the majority of his squad fit. Villa are stretched, although Abraham could prove to be a smart signing.

Man United 3-1 Fulham

Everyone connected with Manchester United has heard the whispers. Yes, their players can turn up against Man City and Arsenal, but they used to do that under Amorim and Ten Hag.

It is games like this where they must show they can maintain the same standards. Because Michael Carrick and his squad are aware of that narrative, I think they will show added focus to make sure that does not happen here.

Notts Forest 3-0 Palace

I have sympathised with Oliver Glasner, but he is starting to border on unprofessional. One week he is happy to work until the end of the season and is respectful of his employers, the next he is complaining and taking cheap shots at the board.

He is still being paid a lot of money until the summer to do what is best for Crystal Palace, yet I think his attitude has dragged the Eagles into a relegation battle. He has made it all about himself and, in the process, may have put off future job offers.

He will not be happy that Sunday’s opponents are currently making offers for Mateta.

Spurs 0-2 Man City

There is a positive spin Pep Guardiola can put on his team not playing well this season while still being only four points off the top of the league. Sir Alex Ferguson used to say he ignored the table until March or April, only caring at this time of year that his team were within touching distance of the leaders.

Man City will be boosted by Arsenal looking crippled by the fear of failure, which is why we should have stepped on their necks when we had the chance.

Whatever Arsenal’s result on Saturday, we could do with a favour the next day. Unfortunately, City travel to a club least likely to want to do that. I am not questioning the professionalism of the Spurs players, but can you trust their fans to create an intimidating atmosphere? They might even cheer an away goal.

Sunderland 1-0 Burnley

Sunderland finished 24 points behind their opponents last season in the Championship, yet now in the top division they hold an 18-point advantage.

It is not as though the Clarets have not been competitive. In their last three games they have held United, Liverpool and Spurs, but they simply do not have the quality at this level to turn draws into wins. You sense Scott Parker always knew that.

Not sure why Sky have picked this one for their Monday night coverage.

Top 48 Qualify For World Cup

EJS 182

Sue P 161

J Gunner 158

Classy Gunner 155

Terrah 155

JRA 154

GB 152

Timothy Adegbola 152

IGL 148

Gunnerstew 148

Gunsmoke 148

Ayan 145

Okobino 145

Antivirus 145

Dave 144

Prince 144

Matthew 143

Onyango 143

Dan Kit 142

Ladi 142

Adeski 141

Angelo 141

Me 140

NT Gunnerz 138

J Gunz 137

Tom 137

Sagie 135

O Achiel 134

Drayton 134

Sue 133

I 133

Ric ionta 133

MTG 133

Baron 130

Kenya 001- 129

Stephanie 129

Ackshay 129

Akeem 128

Achizzy 127

Samson 126

Meana 93- 126

QB 126

Wale A 125

Teteu 122

Enzo 122

Kendrick Ohis 118

Buchi 115

TSRS 110

Famochi 108

Solwills 95

J Bauer 86

Bergkampfwagen 76

Amir 73

Chronicle 51

Freddy 45

Splendid 31

Amabachew 24

Arsenal Cheif Preist 20

Gunner For Lyf 14

Gabriel 13

Arsenal Cheif Preist 13

Okechy 12

Kobin 11

JT Gunner 11

Uzi Ozil 11

E Augustus 11

Emperior A 9

Bertie 8

Charles Lwanga Jnr 8

M leashim 7

Illiterate 7

Joeboggio19

– 6

Joseph Ejeh 5

Winston 5

Elsammy 5

Michelle 5

Olumuyizl 4

Wirtz – 4