Dan’s EPL Predictions Week 22: A Draw for Arsenal and Wins for Villa & Man City?

Saturday and Sunday Fixtures
Brighton 1-1 Everton
The Seagulls have more firepower but can be wasteful, while the Toffees lack quality in the final third, although Barry has started scoring.
David Moyes likes a 1-1, and both teams might be content with the draw.
Leeds 1-1 Arsenal
I just need that one performance from Arsenal to reassure Gooners, and more importantly themselves, that the pressure of the title race is not too much to handle.
We will get that answer on Saturday because you cannot afford to go to Elland Road at any time with players hiding. When Leeds fans have hope, they can make their stadium a very tough place to play, hence why they have only lost once there this season.
You need personality to go to Yorkshire on a cold afternoon, roll up your sleeves and fight. I am not sure we have enough leaders to do that.
Wolves 2-1 Cherries
Wolves know deep down they have left it too late to show any real fight, hence why they are open to selling Strand Larsen. Fifty million will come in handy when they are relegated.
Conversely, the Cherries might be relieved they have just enough to avoid being dragged into a survival battle. Their injury-hit squad is stretched at the moment, which made their win over Liverpool huge.
Only because I think Wolves have the benefit of playing under zero pressure will I go for a home win. Rob Edwards will never admit this, but he is now playing each week with one eye on the Championship, meaning his men can play with some freedom.
Chelsea 3-0 West Ham
I thought West Ham were relegated after losses to Wolves and Forest, so Nuno Santos did well to get them to respond with two wins.
Unfortunately, at the same time, the two clubs above them also picked up results, but at least the Hammers now have some hope.
Winning this derby, however, is asking too much.
Does anyone else think Liam Rosenior has Brendan Rodgers vibes?
The Bigger Picture Games
Liverpool 3-1 Newcastle
I agree with Jamie Carragher that some Liverpool fans are in danger of becoming entitled by wanting Arnie Slot gone after his first tricky period.
Yes, the same manager who gave them only their second ever Premiership.
It is arrogant for them to act like a battle for the top four is beneath them when that is what they have spent the majority of the Premier League era doing.
So just to clarify, the same fanbase who booed their own player for winning them every major honour and respectfully seeing out his contract, because to them that was disloyal, are now showing loyalty to the man who made them champions by wanting him sacked not even a year after lifting the title.
Apparently the brand of football has become hard to watch at Anfield, which begs the question, has the sport become too tactical?
Who plays the beautiful game anymore?
Villa 2-1 Brentford
Villa could kick off seven points off the top of the league or with a chance to go just a point behind us. The difference between them and Arsenal or Man City in a title run is that there is zero pressure.
There have been natural comparisons with Leicester’s fairy tale season. The difference is Claudio Ranieri was able to keep the majority of his squad fit. Villa are stretched, although Abraham could prove to be a smart signing.
Man United 3-1 Fulham
Everyone connected with Manchester United has heard the whispers. Yes, their players can turn up against Man City and Arsenal, but they used to do that under Amorim and Ten Hag.
It is games like this where they must show they can maintain the same standards. Because Michael Carrick and his squad are aware of that narrative, I think they will show added focus to make sure that does not happen here.
Notts Forest 3-0 Palace
I have sympathised with Oliver Glasner, but he is starting to border on unprofessional. One week he is happy to work until the end of the season and is respectful of his employers, the next he is complaining and taking cheap shots at the board.
He is still being paid a lot of money until the summer to do what is best for Crystal Palace, yet I think his attitude has dragged the Eagles into a relegation battle. He has made it all about himself and, in the process, may have put off future job offers.
He will not be happy that Sunday’s opponents are currently making offers for Mateta.
Spurs 0-2 Man City
There is a positive spin Pep Guardiola can put on his team not playing well this season while still being only four points off the top of the league. Sir Alex Ferguson used to say he ignored the table until March or April, only caring at this time of year that his team were within touching distance of the leaders.
Man City will be boosted by Arsenal looking crippled by the fear of failure, which is why we should have stepped on their necks when we had the chance.
Whatever Arsenal’s result on Saturday, we could do with a favour the next day. Unfortunately, City travel to a club least likely to want to do that. I am not questioning the professionalism of the Spurs players, but can you trust their fans to create an intimidating atmosphere? They might even cheer an away goal.
Sunderland 1-0 Burnley
Sunderland finished 24 points behind their opponents last season in the Championship, yet now in the top division they hold an 18-point advantage.
It is not as though the Clarets have not been competitive. In their last three games they have held United, Liverpool and Spurs, but they simply do not have the quality at this level to turn draws into wins. You sense Scott Parker always knew that.
Not sure why Sky have picked this one for their Monday night coverage.
Top 48 Qualify For World Cup
EJS 182
Sue P 161
J Gunner 158
Classy Gunner 155
Terrah 155
JRA 154
GB 152
Timothy Adegbola 152
IGL 148
Gunnerstew 148
Gunsmoke 148
Ayan 145
Okobino 145
Antivirus 145
Dave 144
Prince 144
Matthew 143
Onyango 143
Dan Kit 142
Ladi 142
Adeski 141
Angelo 141
Me 140
NT Gunnerz 138
J Gunz 137
Tom 137
Sagie 135
O Achiel 134
Drayton 134
Sue 133
I 133
Ric ionta 133
MTG 133
Baron 130
Kenya 001- 129
Stephanie 129
Ackshay 129
Akeem 128
Achizzy 127
Samson 126
Meana 93- 126
QB 126
Wale A 125
Teteu 122
Enzo 122
Kendrick Ohis 118
Buchi 115
TSRS 110
Famochi 108
Solwills 95
J Bauer 86
Bergkampfwagen 76
Amir 73
Chronicle 51
Freddy 45
Splendid 31
Amabachew 24
Arsenal Cheif Preist 20
Gunner For Lyf 14
Gabriel 13
Arsenal Cheif Preist 13
Okechy 12
Kobin 11
JT Gunner 11
Uzi Ozil 11
E Augustus 11
Emperior A 9
Bertie 8
Charles Lwanga Jnr 8
M leashim 7
Illiterate 7
Joeboggio19
– 6
Joseph Ejeh 5
Winston 5
Elsammy 5
Michelle 5
Olumuyizl 4
Wirtz – 4
Brighton 0-0 Everton
Leeds 0-2 Arsenal
Wolves 1-0 Bournemouth
Chelsea 1-0 Westham
Liverpool 1-1 Newcastle
Aston villa 1-1 Brentford
Man u 0-0 Fulham
Nottingham 1-1 Palace
Tottenham 1-0 Man city
Sunderland 1-0 Burnley
36 more points to go. COYG!!!
Brighton 1-2 Everton
Leeds 1-3 Arsenal
Wolves 1-1 Bournemouth
Chelsea 4-1 Westham
Liverpool 3-1 Newcastle
Aston villa 2-0 Brentford
Man u 4-0 Fulham
Nottingham 2-2 Palace
Tottenham 0-3 Man city
Sunderland 1-1 Burnley
Dan this week arsenal wil prove you wrong
Hope so
Although even if we draw
I think we win next weekend and City don’t at Anfield
He will gladly take that
Brighton 2-1 Everton
Leeds 2-1 Arsenal
Wolves 1-1 Bmth
Chelsea 2-0 West Ham
Liverpool 2-1 Newcastle
Villa 2-0 Brentford
Man U 2-1 Fulham
Forest 2-0 Palace
Spurs 1-2 Man City
Sunderland 2-0 Burnley
Brighton 2-1 Everton
Leeds 1-3 Arsenal
Wolves 1-1 Bmth
Chelsea 3-0 West Ham
Liverpool 2-1 Newcastle
Villa 2-0 Brentford
Man U 2-1 Fulham
Forest 1-0 Palace
Spurs 1-2 Man City
Sunderland 2-0 Burnley
Brighton 1-1 Everton
Leeds 0-2 Arsenal
Wolves 0-3 Bournemouth
Chelsea 2-2 West Ham
Liverpool 1-1 Newcastle
Villa 2-2 Brentford
Man U 3-2 Fulham
Forest 2-0 Palace
Spurs 1-3 Man City
Sunderland 4-0 Burnley
Brighton 2-1 Everton
Leeds 1-2 Arsenal
Wolves 2-1 Bournemouth
Chelsea 2-1 West Ham
Liverpool 2-1 Newcastle
Aston Villa 2-0 Brentford
Man Utd 2-2 Fulham
Nottingham Forest 2-0 Crystal Palace
Spurs 1-2 Man City
Sunderland 2-0 Burnley
Brighton 1-1 Everton
Leeds 1-2 Arsenal
Wolves 1-2 Bournemouth
Chelsea 3-1 Westham
Liverpool 2-1 Newcastle
Aston villa 2-1 Brentford
Man u 3-1 Fulham
Nottingham 1-1 Palace
Tottenham 1-2 Man city
Sunderland 2-1 Burnley
Brighton 2 Everton 1
Leeds 1 Arsenal 3
Wolves 1 Bournemouth 1
Chelsea 2 Westham 0
Liverpool 2 Newcastle 2
Aston Villa 1 Brentford 1
Man UTD 2 Fulham 2
Forrest 1 Crystal palace 1
Spurs 1 Man City 1
Sunderland 2 Burnley 0
Brighton 1-1 Everton
Leeds 1-3 Arsenal
Wolves 1-1 Bmth
Chelsea 3-1 West Ham
Liverpool 3-1 Newcastle
Villa 2-0 Brentford
Man U 2-1 Fulham
Forest 2-1 Palace
Spurs 1-3 Man City
Sunderland 2-0 Burnley
Brighton 1-0 Everton
Leeds 1-2 Arsenal
Wolves 0-2 Bournemouth
Chelsea 4-0 West Ham
Liverpool 2-2 Newcastle
Aston Villa 2-1 Brentford
Man Utd 3-2 Fulham
Forest 2-0 Crystal Palace
Spurs 2-2 Man City
Sunderland 2-0 Burnley
Brighton 2-1 Everton Leeds utd 2-0 Arsenal Wolves 2-3 Bournemouth Chelsea 3-2 West ham Liverpool 2-2 Newcastle Aston villa 3-1 Brentford Man utd 2-0 Fulham Nottingham forest 1-0 Crystal palace Tottenham 0-1 Man city Sunderland 3-1 Burnley
Brighton 1-0 Everton
Leeds 1-2 Arsenal
Wolves 0-2 Bournemouth
Chelsea 4-0 West Ham
Liverpool 2-2 Newcastle
Aston Villa 2-1 Brentford
Man Utd 3-2 Fulham
Forest 2-0 Crystal Palace
Spurs 2-2 Man City
Sunderland 2-0 Burnley
Dan i got mancity 2:0 Wolves.Everton 1:1 Leeds correct last week. Please check my points is incorrect.
Looks correct to me mate
You had 115
Got 7 points
Now 122
Brighton 1-1 Everton
Leeds 1-2 Arsenal
Wolves 0-2 Bournemouth
Chelsea 2-1 West Ham
Liverpool 3-1 Newcastle
Aston Villa 2-1 Brentford
Man Utd 1-1 Fulham
Forest 2-0 Crystal Palace
Spurs 2-2 Man City
Sunderland 2-0 Burnley
Brighton 2:1 Everton.Leeds 1:3 Arsenal.Wolves 1:1 Bournemouth.Chelsea 2:0 Westham.Liverpool 2:2 Newcastle.Villa 2:1 Brentford.Man united 2:2 Fulham.Forrest 2:1 Palace.Spurs 1:1 City.Sunderland 2:0 Burnley.
Brighton 1-1 Everton
Leeds 1-2 Arsenal
Wolves 1-2 Bournemouth
Chelsea 2-1 West Ham
Liverpool 3-1 Newcastle
Aston Villa 2-1 Brentford
Man Utd 1-1 Fulham
Forest 2-0 Crystal Palace
Spurs 2-2 Man City
Sunderland 2-0 Burnley
Dan pls check my points well again
Regards
Points are fine as I can see
You had 123 and got 4 points
127
Brighton 1-1 Everton
Leeds 1-2 Arsenal
Wolves 1-2 Bournemouth
Chelsea 3-1 West Ham
Liverpool 2-1 Newcastle
Aston villa 2-0 Brentford
Man U 2-0 Fulham
Nottingham 2-1 Palace
Tottenham 1-2 Man City
Sunderland 2-1 Burnley
Brighton 1-1 Everton
Leeds 0-2 Arsenal
Wolves 2-0 Bournemouth
Chelsea 3-1 West Ham
Liverpool 2-2 Newcastle
Aston Villa 2-0 Brentford
Man Utd 2-1 Fulham
Forest 2-0 Crystal Palace
Spurs 1-1 Man City
Sunderland 2-1 Burnley
Brighton 1-0 Toffees
Leeds 0-2 Arsenal
Wolves 1-1 Bournemouth
Chavs 2-0 Hammers
Scousers 2-1 Barcodes
Villa 2-0 Brentford
Mancs 2-1 Fulham
Forest 1-1 Palace
Spuds 0-2 City
Sunderland 1-1 Burnley
Brighton 1-1 Everton
Leeds 1-3 Arsenal
Wolves 1-0 Bournemouth
Chelsea 2-1 West Ham
Liverpool 2-2 Newcastle
Man U 1-1 Fulham
Forrest 2-0 Palace
Spurs 1-2 City
Sunderland 2-1 Burnley
Villa 2-1 Brentford: I omitted this pls
Brighton 0-2 Toffees
Leeds 0-3 Arsenal
Wolves 1-2 Bournemouth
Chelsea 3-1 Hammers
Liverpool 2-2 Newcastle
Villa 1-2 Brentford
Man United 0-0 Fulham
Forest 1-2 Palace
Spuds 2-2 City
Sunderland 1-2 Burnley
Brighton 2-1 Everton
Leeds 1-3 Arsenal
Wolves 1-2 Bournemouth
Chelsea 3-1 West ham
Liverpool 2-1 Newcastle
Aston villa 2-1 Brentford
Man u 2-1 Fulham
Nottingham 2-0 Palace
Tottenham 2-2 Man city
Sunderland 2-1 Burnley
Brighton 1-2 Everton
Leeds 2-2 Arsenal
Wolves 1-1 Bournemouth
Chelsea 3-1 West ham
Liverpool 3-2 Newcastle
Aston villa 2-0 Brentford
Man u 2-0 Fulham
Nottingham 2-1 Palace
Tottenham 1-2 Man city
Sunderland 2-0 Burnley
Brighton 1-1 Everton
Leeds 1-2 Arsenal
Wolves 1-1 Bournemouth
Chelsea 3-0 Westham
Liverpool 3-1 Newcastle
Villa 2-1 Brentford
Man Utd 2-0 Fulham
Forest 1-1 Palace
Spurs 2-2 Man City
Sunderland 1-0 Burnley
Brighton 1-1 Everton
Leeds 1-2 Arsenal
Wolves 1-2 Bournemouth
Chelsea 3-1 West Ham
Liverpool 2-1 Newcastle
Villa 1-0 Brentford
Man U 2-0 Fulham
Forest 2-2 Palace
Spurs 0-2 Man City
Sunderland 2-1 Burnley
Brighton 1-1 Everton
Leeds 1-3 Arsenal
Wolves 2-3 Bournemouth
Chelsea 2-2 West Ham
Liverpool 2-2 Newcastle
Aston Villa 2-2 Brentford
Man Utd 2-1 Fulham
Forest 3-0 Crystal Palace
Spurs 1-3 Man City
Sunderland 2-2 Burnley