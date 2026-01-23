Dan’s EPL Predictions Week 22 – Another Arsenal draw

West Ham 1-2 Sunderland

The Hammers might have revived hope after winning at Spurs. It’s not an exaggeration to say that it has kept Nuno in his job, but is it delaying the inevitable?

The Irons must be thinking that if only they had got a result against Wolves and/or Forest, their survival hopes would look different right now.

I don’t want to take anything away from their win last Saturday because, as a fanbase they have had nothing to smile about this season, but I still don’t think they have enough personalities in their squad to take the initiative this weekend.

Fulham 1-1 Brighton

Some Fulham fans described their performance at Elland Road last weekend as their worst of the season.

Many couldn’t understand why, when goalless at a newly promoted side, their manager was subbing off attacking talent for defensive options, essentially settling for a point.

With Oliver Glasner and possibly Iraola not extending their contracts, it begs the question: Does Marco Silva accept a new deal at the Cottage?

He’s already been critical of the transfer strategy, so if fans are complaining when he’s 11th in the table, he might feel he’s taken the club as far as he can and wants a new challenge.

Burnley 1-1 Spurs

After losing at home to West Ham, Thomas Frank has done well to maintain his job. Rumours are that some executives have discussed the possibility of sacking him, and when that happens, you’re going game to game. Long term, that’s not sustainable.

You can’t read too much into the Champions League table. Not when Tottenham are 5th out of 36 clubs.

At which point do they start neglecting the league again for a European adventure?

At the very least, you have to battle at Turf Moor, and you can’t guarantee Spurs have the players to do that.

Man City 2-1 Wolves

If you believe Richard Keys, it’s ‘nailed on he’s (Pep Guardiola) gone at the end of the season, but do not rule out him leaving this week.’

The only positive the manager can cling onto at the moment is that Arsenal missed two chances to stand on their neck. He has enough knowledge to know that it only takes one weekend for momentum to change. If City blink before Arsenal, though, I’m not sure they are playing well enough to catch us. If we blink before them, maybe that will help them find their self-belief.

Brentford 2-1 Forest

Forest showed against us why they will stay in this division. As long as you’ve got Sean Dyche in charge, you’re always going to be able to grind out enough points to be safe. Remember, the club had just watched West Ham unexpectedly win, and yet there was no sense of panic at the City Ground.

Only because they were in Portugal on Thursday, though I’m going for home advantage.

Palace 0-3 Chelsea

You can normally rely on Selhurst Park to create an intimidating atmosphere, but fans are having their patience tested. How often do you find out on the same day your captain is being sold and your manager is leaving at the end of the season?

Oliver Glasner was polite and respectful to his employers last Friday, but something changed come Saturday night when he seemed to be inviting Steve Parish to sack him.

Now, apparently, Mateta doesn’t want to extend his contract. The Eagles would be crazy to listen to any offers for the striker this month (Arsenal should be interested) and would be gambling with relegation if they do.

They should not have too many points, but very soon might be looking over their shoulders.

Newcastle 3-1 Aston Villa

Maybe it was him not being able to hide his disappointment, but for a team 3rd in the league, did Uni Emery overreact last Sunday?

It’s been a month of managers publicly being passive-aggressive to their employers.

Strangely, the Spaniard is complaining about a lack of squad depth in the same week they sold Malen to Roma.

Yes, Villa are expected to replace the striker in the next week, but at the highest level, success and failure can be decided by the smallest of details.

Leaving your squad short of firepower even for a couple of games could be the difference between a title challenge and missing out on the top 4.

Arsenal 1-1 Man United

I hope I’m wrong, but I can’t shake this feeling that the reason we could suddenly play so well in Italy but not in our last two league fixtures was that there was little jeopardy in Tuesday’s game. That is not criticism but a natural human reaction for a young team so close to doing something so special.

We just need that one performance to reassure ourselves. I think the Emirates crowd needs to step up as well and put their nerves to one side for 90 minutes and stay upbeat.

Everyone promised themselves that this time around at Man United, they wouldn’t get carried away by a new manager’s bounce, reminding themselves there is a difference between being an interim boss and a permanent one.

That happened after one game!

The reality is that Ruben Amorim, Ten Hag and Solskjaer all won the Manchester Derby. These types of fixtures have never been the issue for these players. It’s about repeating that intensity when you’re facing those in the bottom half of the table.

Cherries 1-3 Liverpool

Liverpool would have loved what they saw Monday night. Because of injuries, Bournemouth’s squad is stretched, and they looked shattered in the final 20 minutes at Brighton. You rarely see the Cherries park the bus and try to defend a 1-0 lead, but clearly, they are desperate not to get sucked into a relegation fight. They should have enough points on the board. I can’t see West Ham closing down a 10-point gap, but I would worry about them next season.

I can see why Iraola might not extend his contract at the Vitality Stadium. He’s taken the club as far as he can and won’t be short of job offers.

Everton 1-0 Leeds

Last Sunday at Villa Park was a vintage David Moyes performance. He will want his team to do better in these types of home games, where Evertonians expect the side to take the initiative more.

The Toffees are similar to Leeds in that if they score first, they can protect a narrow lead. The visitors are the ones with the confident striker, though. No one at the club will publicly admit it, but I wonder if Everton regrets letting Calvert-Lewin leave for free?