Dan’s EPL Predictions Week 22 – Another Arsenal draw

West Ham 1-2 Sunderland

The Hammers might have revived hope after winning at Spurs. It’s not an exaggeration to say that it has kept Nuno in his job, but is it delaying the inevitable?

The Irons must be thinking that if only they had got a result against Wolves and/or Forest, their survival hopes would look different right now.

I don’t want to take anything away from their win last Saturday because, as a fanbase they have had nothing to smile about this season, but I still don’t think they have enough personalities in their squad to take the initiative this weekend.

Fulham 1-1 Brighton

Some Fulham fans described their performance at Elland Road last weekend as their worst of the season.

Many couldn’t understand why, when goalless at a newly promoted side, their manager was subbing off attacking talent for defensive options, essentially settling for a point.

With Oliver Glasner and possibly Iraola not extending their contracts, it begs the question: Does Marco Silva accept a new deal at the Cottage?

He’s already been critical of the transfer strategy, so if fans are complaining when he’s 11th in the table, he might feel he’s taken the club as far as he can and wants a new challenge.

Burnley 1-1 Spurs

After losing at home to West Ham, Thomas Frank has done well to maintain his job. Rumours are that some executives have discussed the possibility of sacking him, and when that happens, you’re going game to game. Long term, that’s not sustainable.

You can’t read too much into the Champions League table. Not when Tottenham are 5th out of 36 clubs.

At which point do they start neglecting the league again for a European adventure?

At the very least, you have to battle at Turf Moor, and you can’t guarantee Spurs have the players to do that.

Man City 2-1 Wolves

If you believe Richard Keys, it’s ‘nailed on he’s (Pep Guardiola) gone at the end of the season, but do not rule out him leaving this week.’

The only positive the manager can cling onto at the moment is that Arsenal missed two chances to stand on their neck. He has enough knowledge to know that it only takes one weekend for momentum to change. If City blink before Arsenal, though, I’m not sure they are playing well enough to catch us. If we blink before them, maybe that will help them find their self-belief.

Brentford 2-1 Forest

Forest showed against us why they will stay in this division. As long as you’ve got Sean Dyche in charge, you’re always going to be able to grind out enough points to be safe. Remember, the club had just watched West Ham unexpectedly win, and yet there was no sense of panic at the City Ground.

Only because they were in Portugal on Thursday, though I’m going for home advantage.

Palace 0-3 Chelsea

You can normally rely on Selhurst Park to create an intimidating atmosphere, but fans are having their patience tested. How often do you find out on the same day your captain is being sold and your manager is leaving at the end of the season?

Oliver Glasner was polite and respectful to his employers last Friday, but something changed come Saturday night when he seemed to be inviting Steve Parish to sack him.

Now, apparently, Mateta doesn’t want to extend his contract. The Eagles would be crazy to listen to any offers for the striker this month (Arsenal should be interested) and would be gambling with relegation if they do.

They should not have too many points, but very soon might be looking over their shoulders.

Newcastle 3-1 Aston Villa

Maybe it was him not being able to hide his disappointment, but for a team 3rd in the league, did Uni Emery overreact last Sunday?

It’s been a month of managers publicly being passive-aggressive to their employers.

Strangely, the Spaniard is complaining about a lack of squad depth in the same week they sold Malen to Roma.

Yes, Villa are expected to replace the striker in the next week, but at the highest level, success and failure can be decided by the smallest of details.

Leaving your squad short of firepower even for a couple of games could be the difference between a title challenge and missing out on the top 4.

Arsenal 1-1 Man United

I hope I’m wrong, but I can’t shake this feeling that the reason we could suddenly play so well in Italy but not in our last two league fixtures was that there was little jeopardy in Tuesday’s game. That is not criticism but a natural human reaction for a young team so close to doing something so special.

We just need that one performance to reassure ourselves. I think the Emirates crowd needs to step up as well and put their nerves to one side for 90 minutes and stay upbeat.

Everyone promised themselves that this time around at Man United, they wouldn’t get carried away by a new manager’s bounce, reminding themselves there is a difference between being an interim boss and a permanent one.

That happened after one game!

The reality is that Ruben Amorim, Ten Hag and Solskjaer all won the Manchester Derby. These types of fixtures have never been the issue for these players. It’s about repeating that intensity when you’re facing those in the bottom half of the table.

Cherries 1-3 Liverpool

Liverpool would have loved what they saw Monday night. Because of injuries, Bournemouth’s squad is stretched, and they looked shattered in the final 20 minutes at Brighton. You rarely see the Cherries park the bus and try to defend a 1-0 lead, but clearly, they are desperate not to get sucked into a relegation fight. They should have enough points on the board. I can’t see West Ham closing down a 10-point gap, but I would worry about them next season.

I can see why Iraola might not extend his contract at the Vitality Stadium. He’s taken the club as far as he can and won’t be short of job offers.

Everton 1-0 Leeds

Last Sunday at Villa Park was a vintage David Moyes performance. He will want his team to do better in these types of home games, where Evertonians expect the side to take the initiative more.

The Toffees are similar to Leeds in that if they score first, they can protect a narrow lead. The visitors are the ones with the confident striker, though. No one at the club will publicly admit it, but I wonder if Everton regrets letting Calvert-Lewin leave for free?

EJS 176
Sue P 154
J Gunner 154
Classy Gunner 150
Terrah 150
JRA 149

Timothy Adegbola 147
Gunsmoke 145
GB 145
Ayan 144
IGL 143
Gunnerstew 141
Antivirus 140
Ladi 140
Okobino 140
Prince 139
Onyango 139
Me 137
Adeski 137
Tom 135
Sagie 135
NT Gunnerz 134
Dave 134
Dan Kit 133
Angelo 133
Matthew 132
Sue 130
I 129
O Achiel 129
MTG 129
J Gunz 129
Drayton 128
Wale A 125
Kenya 001- 125
Baron 124
Ric ionta 123
Achizzy 123
Akeem 123
Ackshay 122
Stephanie 122
QB 120
Samson 120
Teteu 118
Mena 93-116
Kendrick Ohis 116
Enzo 115
Buchi 107
Famochi 103
TSRS 100
Solwills 95
J Bauer 86
Amir 73
Bergkampfwagen 69
Chronicle 51
Freddy 45
Splendid 31
Amabachew 24
Arsenal Cheif Preist 14
Gunner For Lyf 14
Gabriel 13
Arsenal Cheif Preist 13
Kobin 11
JT Gunner 11
Uzi Ozil 11
E Augustus 11
Emperior A 9
Okechy 9
Bertie 8
Charles Lwanga Jnr 8
M leashim 7
Illiterate 7
Joeboggio19- 6
Joseph Ejeh 5
Winston 5
Elsammy 5
Michelle 5
Olumuyizl 4
Wirtz – 4
Dan Smith

______________________________________________________________________
19 Comments

  1. West ham 1-2 Sunderland
    Burnley 2-1 Spuds
    Fulham 2-1 Brighton
    Man. City 2-0 Wolves
    Bournemouth 2-2 Liverpool
    Brentford 1-0 Forest
    Palace 0-1 Chelsea
    Newcastle 1-1 Villa
    Arsenal 2-0 United
    Everton 1-1 Leeds

    Reply

    1. West ham 1-1 Sunderland
      Burnley 1-2 Spuds
      Fulham 2-2 Brighton
      Man. City 5-0 Wolves
      Bournemouth 1-3 Liverpool
      Brentford 1-2 Forest
      Palace 1-3 Chelsea
      Newcastle 1-2 Villa
      Arsenal 3-1 United
      Everton 1-1 Leeds

      ReplyHighlight Thread

  2. West ham 1-0 Sunderland
    Burnley 1-1 Spuds
    Fulham 1-1 Brighton
    Man City 1-2 Wolves
    Bournemouth 1-1 Liverpool
    Brentford 1-1 Forest
    Palace 1-1 Chelsea
    Newcastle 1-0 Villa
    Arsenal 1-0 United
    Everton 1-1 Leeds

    36 more points to go. COYG

    Reply

  3. West Ham 1-1 Sunderland
    Burnley 1-2 Tottenham
    Fulham 2-1 Brighton
    Man City 2-1 Wolves
    Bournemouth 2-3 Liverpool
    Brentford 3-1 Nottingham Forest
    Crystal Palace 1-2 Chelsea
    Newcastle 1-1 Aston Villa
    Arsenal 1-1 United
    Everton 1-0 Leeds

    Reply

  4. West Ham 1-1 Sunderland
    Burnley 1-1 Tottenham
    Fulham 1-1 Brighton
    Man City 2-1 Wolves
    Bournemouth 2-2 Liverpool
    Brentford 1-1 Nottingham Forest
    Crystal Palace 1-1 Chelsea
    Newcastle 1-1 Aston Villa
    Arsenal 2-1 United
    Everton 1-1 Leeds

    Reply

  5. I don’t think a lack of jeopardy is why we play well in the CL as opposed to the PL. It’s just that teams in Europe play open football which allows us to be more fluid and direct. It’s the same reason there are 5 PL teams in the CL top 8. It is the very reason Tottenham are 5th in the CL but struggled against West Ham and are 14th in the PL.

    Reply

    1. Spot on, Onyango.

      Except Utd come to play a low block against us, I don’t see us struggling to score. I might be wrong though as I haven’t really known Carrick to play defensive football. Now, I expect him to use the same strategy that was applied against City utilizing the pace of the wingers on the counter. United will score & we will score, who scores most goals carries the day.

      Gunners 3:2 United.

      ReplyHighlight Thread

      1. But why would they play to Arsenal’s strengths (open football), when they know Arsenal struggles against low block? I don’t think its that simple. I would think Arsenal has been more adventurous and more dominant in the champions league than in EPL. Arteta has been cautious in the EPL, Liverpool, Wolves, Forest, Villa at home didn’t just sit back against Arsenal.

        ReplyHighlight Thread

  6. West Ham 2-1 Sunderland
    Burnley 2-2 Tottenham
    Fulham 1-2 Brighton
    Man City 4-1 Wolves
    Bournemouth 1-2 Liverpool
    Brentford 2-1 Nottingham Forest
    Crystal Palace 1-2 Chelsea
    Newcastle 1-2 Aston Villa
    Arsenal 3-0 United
    Everton 1-1 Leeds

    Reply

  7. West Ham 2-1 Sunderland
    Burnley 2-2 Tottenham
    Fulham 1-2 Brighton
    Man City 4-1 Wolves
    Bournemouth 1-2 Liverpool
    Brentford 2-1 Nottingham Forest
    Crystal Palace 1-2 Chelsea
    Newcastle 1-2 Aston Villa
    Arsenal 2-1 United
    Everton 1-1 Leeds

    Reply

  8. West ham 2-1 Sunderland
    Burnley 2-2 Tottenham
    Man city 2-2 Wolves
    Fulham 1-0 Brighton
    C’palace 1-2 Chelsea
    Brentford 3-1 N’forest
    Bournemouth 1-3 Liverpool
    Newcastle 3-2 Aston villa
    Everton 2-1 Leeds
    Arsenal 1-2 Utd

    Reply

  9. West Ham 2-1 Sunderland
    Burnley 1-1 Spurs
    Fulham 2-1 Brighton
    Man City 4-0 Wolves
    Bmth 1-2 Liverpool
    Brentford 2-1 Forest
    Palace 1-2 Chelsea
    Newcastle 1-1 Villa
    Arsenal 2-1 Man U
    Everton 2-1 Leeds

    Reply

  10. West Ham 2-0 Sunderland
    Burnley 1-3 Tottenham
    Fulham 2-2 Brighton
    Man City 1-2 Wolves
    Bournemouth 2-3 Liverpool
    Brentford 2-1 Nottingham Forest
    Crystal Palace 1-3 Chelsea
    Newcastle 1-1 Aston Villa
    Arsenal 3-1 United
    Everton 2-0 Leeds

    Reply

  11. West ham 1-2 Sunderland
    Burnley 1-2 Spuds
    Fulham 2-1 Brighton
    Man. City 3-1 Wolves
    Bournemouth 1-2 Liverpool
    Brentford 2-1 Forest
    Palace 1-2 Chelsea
    Newcastle 1-1 Villa
    Arsenal 2-1 United
    Everton 1-1 Leeds

    Reply

  12. West ham 1-0 Sunderland
    Burnley 1-2 Spuds
    Fulham 1-1 Brighton
    Man City 2-1 Wolves
    Bournemouth 2-2 Liverpool
    Brentford 2-0 Forest
    Palace 1-2 Chelsea
    Newcastle 2-1 Villa
    Arsenal 2-0 United
    Everton 1-1 Leeds

    Reply

  13. My head tells me we should comfortably beat Utd, my gut tells me it will be nervy and we will win but by only one goal. 2-1 The Arsenal.

    Reply

  14. West ham 3-1 Sunderland Burnley 1-2 Tottenham Fulham 2-1 Brighton Man city 2-0 Wolves Bournemouth 1-3 Liverpool Brentford 3-1 Nottingham forest Crystal palace 0-1 Chelsea Newcastle 2-1 Aston villa Arsenal 5-1 Man utd Everton 2-2 Leeds utd

    Reply

  15. Not like am wishing ourselves badluck here, am a bit nervous because united have a hole week to prepare for this game. they have nothing to fight for than finishing in a top four

    Reply

