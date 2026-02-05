Dan’s EPL Predictions week 25 – Arsenal win and City lose

Leeds 1-1 N Forest

Leading last Sunday, Forest really put themselves in a pickle by going down to 10 men, Williams literally handing Palace an opportunity to put daylight between the two clubs.

That’s where Sean Dyche is at his best, when he has to set up two banks of four to protect something. I think he might do the same on Friday night. If things are all square at Elland Road with 15 minutes to go, neither manager will feel the need to gamble for a win.

Yes, whoever is victorious goes nine points clear of the relegation zone. Yet a draw means West Ham kick off on Saturday seven points from safety. This would be a good point for both.

Man United 3-1 Spurs

Spurs deserve credit for their comeback last Sunday because they were not exactly playing in an atmosphere that was encouraging a fightback. A lot of Tottenham fans were not joking when they said they would rather lose than help Arsenal in the title race, but banter aside, they have to change their mentality; otherwise every season that is going to be all they have to live for.

United’s injury-time winner against Fulham was vital because Michael Carrick would have known the narrative: his players showed up for the Derby and at the Emirates, but then standards dropped in the lesser games.

Momentum is with the home team at the moment.

Cherries 1-2 Aston Villa

Unai Emery is correct to ask for perspective. Villa fans would have bitten your hands off if you offered them being in third place in February. If we assume fifth spot will be enough to qualify for the Champions League, they have a seven-point gap.

Yet they are still professional footballers who are competitive, so of course they are going to be disappointed not to take advantage of playing at home with a man advantage for an entire half.

Including when Everton won at Villa Park, it’s noticeable there is a struggle to create chances.

At the moment, they might feel under less pressure playing away.

Arsenal 1-0 Sunderland

This could be a theme in the next few weeks or months, but Arsenal’s biggest threat in the title race could be themselves.

The Gunners know if they win on Saturday, they send Man City to Anfield nine points behind us.

Our players would not be human if they did not feel the pressure. When you are close to achieving something so special that has not been done in decades, that last step is going to be full of nerves.

Gooners at the Emirates play a part in making that easier. It is counterproductive to be getting frustrated if it is goalless after an hour. That is what the Sunderland manager will be saying – the longer the Black Cats stay in the game, it will not take a lot for anxiety to creep around the stadium. The last few home league fixtures: not enough of our players have responded to that.

So please, if you are in attendance this weekend, for 90 minutes put your own feelings to one side and be the 12th man.

An early goal would be lovely, but I sense we are going to have our emotions put through it.

Burnley 2-2 West Ham

Most of the time this season Hammer fans have been critical of their team performances, but they could not fault their players at Stamford Bridge, where their hearts were broken. Leading 2-0 at half-time, it was a huge opportunity thrown away to make their survival bid more realistic.

Nuno Santos has got a response out of his squad, but have the Irons left it too late?

The two clubs above them play each other the night before, so this is a must-win for the Irons.

If you cannot beat a team with 15 points after 24 games, you deserve to join them in the Championship. Unfortunately, these are the fixtures West Ham have failed to win this season.

Fulham 1-1 Everton

Ninth versus tenth.

Neither club is getting relegated; both are unlikely to qualify for Europe. Two managers who lack a proven goalscorer. David Moyes likes a 1-1.

Wolves 1-3 Chelsea

I think Liam Rosenior overcomplicated the Carabao Cup second leg. Despite knowing he needed a goal, he seemed more worried about staying in the tie than trying to win it. When you are managing a club the size of Chelsea, you need to show more ambition than that in a semi-final. It is a sad reflection of where the sport is heading when one of the biggest clubs in the UK needs to score yet still sets up so risk-averse.

Cole Palmer is clearly not 100 per cent fit, so his minutes are being managed, while Estevao has been back in Brazil dealing with a family matter. Yet surely Tuesday night was more important than Saturday?

Being English, I am starting to worry if Palmer can start every game at the World Cup.

Rob Edwards will not admit it, but selling Strand Larsen was his employers waving the white flag. From a business point of view, they could not turn down 48 million when they are about to lose Premiership revenue.

This game simply means more for the visitors.

Newcastle 1-2 Brentford

The magic of the League Cup gave the Toon Army something to dream about last season, but that will not be happening this year. Maybe the FA Cup or Champions League can give the Geordies a lift because it feels flat right now.

They are starting to become easy to score against, which I never thought I would say about an Eddie Howe team.

I think Brentford can take advantage of the pressure being off them and get a surprise victory.

Liverpool 3-1 Man City

I respect that Man City have a manager and a core group of players who know how to get over the line, which is why I said at Christmas Arsenal need to get to March or April with a healthy gap.

That is why I have long pencilled this weekend in as a massive one in the title race. Pep Guardiola is a winner, but I think he recognises this is not the previous squad he has had. Asking them to win at Anfield with the pressure of being nine points behind the Gunners could be asking too much.

Alternatively, it would be a massive win for the visitors.

Brighton 2-0 Palace

It has been a miserable month to support the Eagles. Their captain left; the manager confirmed he is leaving in the summer; the star striker demanded a transfer but ended up staying with it. It is not apparent if that is a positive or not.

Off the pitch, their professionalism in their transfer dealings has been questioned. On the pitch, they played against 10 men last weekend for an entire half and missed a golden chance to secure survival.

Mateta has to play if he wants to go to the World Cup, so is there a world for a few months where he starts up front with Strand Larsen?

If that duo is motivated, that is more than enough to fire you away from the relegation zone.

Confidence is at rock bottom, though, and their rivals will rub their nose in the mud.