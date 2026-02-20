Dan’s EPL Predictions week 27 – Arsenal to beat Tottenham again

Aston Villa 1-0 Leeds

Have our two recent draws given Aston Villa an outside chance of a late title push?

That makes this a banana skin. Villa fans will arrive at Villa Park expecting a win, yet grow quickly frustrated the longer they struggle to break down the visitors. A lack of cutting edge at home has been a recurring theme recently, so they might have to be patient.

Brentford 3-1 Brighton

Two clubs in contrasting form.

There are whispers that Fabian Hürzeler’s job is under threat. It would seem harsh to sack a young manager after his first difficult period, having finished 8th last season. Yet some are reporting that the German has clashed with senior players. That was always going to be a possibility when the boss is younger than some of his squad.

No matter how highly rated you are, once you lose the dressing room, that is hard to turn around.

Chelsea 3-0 Burnley

Cole Palmer was rested for FA Cup weekend, meaning the 23-year-old has had 11 days to work on his fitness. That makes this a home banker.

West Ham 2-2 Cherries

For the first time in a while, the Hammers might feel they have a realistic route to survival. They know that if they win here, they go a point behind Forest, who play Liverpool on Sunday.

If they had held on against Man United, they would have had a chance to get out of the bottom three this weekend. It begs the question: have the Irons left their improvement too late?

You cannot trust them defensively to close out a game.

Man City 2-0 Newcastle

Pep Guardiola will be respectful in public regarding his friend Mikel Arteta, but in private will be rubbing his hands with glee. He would have skipped into training on Thursday, telling his squad the title race is going as he predicted. The moment the pressure increases, Arsenal are crippled by a fear of failure. He might have assumed February would be a little soon, though.

For the first time in a while, City’s destiny is in their own hands. The difference between them and the Gunners is not just that they can cope with a run-in, but that they can do so with a smile on their faces. How many of our players can you say that about?

Then compare the Etihad to the Emirates. One might not always be full, but it equally is not consumed by anxiety.

Crystal Palace 1-1 Wolves

I said it in our last predictions: facing the 2 clubs at the bottom of the league at home gave the Eagles a great chance to secure survival.

Instead, they threw away a 2-goal lead to lose to Burnley, which puts massive pressure on this game. When things are going well, Selhurst Park can be one of the most intimidating grounds in England. Yet at the moment, it will not take much for Palace fans to grow edgy.

Wolves are in a bizarre situation where, because they have been so poor this season, they now get to play with freedom and zero pressure, as they know they are relegated.

Sunderland 1-1 Fulham

As I write this, it is still not clear when Granit Xhaka will return. He has already proved to be one of the signings of the summer, and his importance has been highlighted by his absence. I still think he would help Arsenal.

The Black Cats have lost 3 of their last 4 league fixtures without him.

Notts Forest 0-2 Liverpool

I have said it for a couple of seasons now, but based on how Evangelos Marinakis has run the club, Forest probably deserve relegation. In the long term, an owner acting on impulse will catch up with him.

Forest have hired their 4th manager of the season, and you could argue that all 4 have contrasting philosophies.

When you appoint Sean Dyche, you must know you are going to get conservative, organised football that is never going to be entertaining to watch. You brought him in to keep you in the division, yet you sacked him despite him being on course to do that.

Is Vitor Pereira more likely to keep them up?

Spurs 1-3 Arsenal

Spurs clearly do not think they will be relegated because, if they did, they would have appointed the best manager available instead of an interim while they seemingly wait for Pochettino to be knocked out of the World Cup.

I was concerned about a new manager bounce for Sunday, but (and I do not want to tempt fate) I think they missed the chance to lift the fan base even with a short-term appointment. A Harry Redknapp or Tim Sherwood return would have been better than a man who does not know the league. We could kick off with Man City only two points behind us, so Spurs have missed a trick by not bringing in a personality to lift the crowd.

The only advantage for Igor Tudor is he has had a week in training to focus solely on the NLD, while we have played 3 times since our rivals last played.

I am expecting Man City to put us under pressure on Saturday, but I think the magnitude of a derby at the Tottenham Stadium is strangely the perfect game for us right now to regain focus.

Everton 2-2 Man United

When Michael Carrick was hired as interim boss, most said that no matter what he does, the club cannot lose focus on who their long-term target is. There are so many examples where being a success as a caretaker boss does not translate into doing the job full time.

In many ways, they are two different roles. Yet despite telling themselves they would not fall into that trap, 5 games later, that is what many United fans are doing.

