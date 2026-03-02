Dan’s EPL Predictions week 29 – Arsenal and City to win

Cherries 2-2 Brentford

Brentford went through such a range of emotions on Saturday; Tuesday might be too quick a turnaround.

Earlier on the same day, though, it was noticeable how tired the Cherries looked in the second half, lacking the energy to push for the winner. Iraola’s team are the draw specialists of the division, and a point here wouldn’t be a bad result for either team.

Everton 2-1 Burnley

The Toffees have strangely been unable to replicate their recent form on their travels at home. It’s like they struggle with the expectations of having to take the initiative in a game that fans will expect to win. The Clarets really needed one of their two disallowed goals to stand to give them an outside chance of making a last push to survive. The manner of their defeat at the weekend will have taken so much out of the team, and 3 days is not enough time to recover.

Leeds 1-0 Sunderland

You couldn’t fault Leeds’ effort on Saturday night, but they never looked likely to score.

Yet they have enough winnable fixtures left at Elland Road to get the points required to avoid a relegation fight.

This, of course, was a championship game last season when the Black Cats finished 24 points below their opponents. It’s been refreshing that for the first time in years, 2 of the 3 promoted sides have been competitive. Both should be staying up.

Wolves 2-2 Liverpool

A few weeks ago, everyone was looking at their run-in and would have viewed a trip to Wolves as an away banker.

Yet, because of a unique situation of playing without any pressure, because the whole club has long accepted relegation, Wolves have become a banana skin.

On Friday, they recorded only their 2nd league win this season to move on to 13 points at the end of February. Yet their fans gave them a standing ovation. That’s how much Rob Edwards has changed the mood.

Aston Villa 0-2 Chelsea

Aston Villa really have missed the chance to cement their place in the top 5. Their destiny is in their own hands still, but they will, by the time they now face Chelsea and then Man United, see that they could have grown a gap. They have dropped some silly points at Villa Park, which is why I’m going for an away win.

The one accusation against Unai Emery is that he often fails to turn around a club’s fortunes when things are going wrong.

Does anyone else notice how often the Spaniard fails to shake hands with the other manager when he loses?

In the run-in last season, Villa never recovered once they got knocked out of the FA Cup. The fear is they are sleepwalking to the finish line again.

That’s if the visitors can keep 10 men on the pitch!

Brighton 1-2 Arsenal

Our last two wins were massive because we were having to kick off after Man City. If we can get through midweek, the next weekend of the Premiership schedule, we play first!

The positive of playing at the same time as our rivals on Wednesday is can your performance be influenced by what is happening at the Etihad. The Gunners could get the boost of hearing City are not winning. Alternatively, how do we react if we find out they are ahead?

I strangely think we have been handling the pressure of the title race better away from home.

Fulham 0-1 West Ham

Sunday would have been a relief for West Ham, watching the two sides above them lose.

I know they conceded 5 at Anfield, but for the first time in a while, the Hammers will believe they get out of the bottom 3 this week.

The advantage of kicking off at the same time as Forest is that they might get the boost of hearing the scoreline at the Etihad, which you assume will go in the Irons’ favour.

Here’s some advice for David Sullivan, though.

When your club are fighting for its life, maybe now’s not the time to be telling the world that even if safety can be achieved, you need to sell talent to raise funds.

Man City 3-0 N. Forest

What will concern most Gooners is that in Man City’s last two games, while not perfect, they have been able to roll up their sleeves and battle to grind out wins. Earlier in the season, it didn’t look like this version of the Citizens could do that.

Both these clubs might be impacted by score updates around the grounds. The Etihad will get nervous if they learn Arsenal are leading at the Amex. Likewise, Forest might go through the motions if they hear the Hammers are winning at Craven Cottage.

As I write this, Pep Guardiola is stressing that Haaland’s injury is ‘little’. The more league fixtures he misses, the more it helps Arsenal.

Newcastle 1-2 Man United

Eddie Howe was quite honest at the weekend that it was unacceptable for the Magpies to be conceding twice seconds after equalising. With all due respect to Everton, the Toffees should never be rocking up at your ground and acting like they are playing a game of basketball.

It’s not the kind of defending you expect from Newcastle.

Sometimes football is about timing. It’s a good time for United to visit Saint James’ Park.

Spurs 1-0 Palace

A lot might depend on what happens in the 2 days before. Spurs could kick off with Forest above them and West Ham just a point below, or could have some breathing space. If one or both of the 2 below have lost it, it might take the pressure off on Thursday.

The way they are playing, though, might benefit them kicking off in 17th or the Hammers a point behind because at the moment they are playing like they don’t believe they are in a relegation scrap. There’s no jeopardy.

EJS 211

J Gunners 199

Terrah 192

JRA 189

Sue P 186

Classy Gunner 185

J Gunners 184

Gunnerstew 183

Gunsmoke 182

ladi 181

Dave 180

Okobino 180

Angelo 179

Timothy Adegbola 178

Antivirus 175

GB 175

Matthew 175

iGL 175

Me 171

Prince 171

Tom 170

Adeski 169

Dan Kit 167

Akeem 167

Ackshay 167

Sue 167

Illiterate 166

Ayan 165

Onyango 164

Ric ionta 164

J Gunz 164

MTG 164

NT Gunnerz 162

Samson 161

Stephanie 161

I 161

O Achiel 160

Kenya 001-160

Meana 93- 159

Drayton 157

QB 157

Achizzy 155

Kendrick Ohis 151

Sagie 151

Baron 146

Wale A 145

Teteu 144

TSRS 144

Buchi 134

Enzo 129

Samson 126

Famochi 116

Solwills 113

Bergkampfwagen 106

J Bauer 86

Amir 73

Freddy 68

Chronicle 51

Splendid 43

Arsenal Cheif Preist 32

Okechy 31

E Augustus 26

Amabachew 24

Wirtz 15

Gunner For Lyf 14

Gabriel 13

Illiterate 12

Kobin 11

JT Gunner 11

Uzi Ozil 11

T Blaze 10

Emperior A 9

Tom Odey 9

Bertie 8

Priest 8

Charles Lwanga Jnr 8

M leashim 7

Joebog

gio19

Joseph Ejeh 5

Winston 5

Elsammy 5

Michelle 5

Joseph B Sax5

Olumuyizl 4

waal2waal 3

Leon 3