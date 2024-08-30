Dan’s EPL Predictions Week 3 – 2024/25 – Can Arsenal take three points from unbeaten Brighton?

Obviously to give us all time to register our predictions I am submitting this before Friday’s transfer deadline.

Allot might happen in the final hours of the window which impact squads.

Arsenal 2-1 Brighton

So Fabian Hurzeler has done a lot better than I thought in his first two games in English Football. Tactically it makes him an unknown quantity at the Emirates. Does he go more conservative or treat this like a free swing and carry on playing expansive football?

The Seagulls have good attacking talent, and the danger is the Gunners get complacent which I do believe some Gooners have been doing.

What’s refreshing is we now go into fixtures knowing it’s difficult for our defence to be broken down. When that happens you only need one moment of magic to win a game.

We can become Champions based on our defence, but I would be more reassured if we bring in a striker who can be an alternative to what we have. As you read this it may have happened or still could. If it doesn’t, I think it will cost us the title.

Brentford 1-0 Saints

Saints opening two games have summed up what many feared about Russel Martin’s ethos. Both matches Southampton have dominated possession but struggled to covert that into creating chances. Their manager is either unable or unwilling to use a plan B when sideways passing is not working.

Even without Toney, Brentford have a Muembo and Wiska who can make the difference in a tight game.

Everton 1-1 Cherries

This is meant to be the time of the season where all fans can have some hope. Yet already the Toffees manager has had to remind fans that Everton have zero money to spend making them weaker than last season. Only Sean Dyche could get away with asking for perspective after conceding 7 goals in 2 League games! His employers know though they have a boss who doesn’t get carried away when things are going well or poor. Goodison Park might sense their players need a 12th man.

Ipswich 1-1 Fulham

Having started the campaign with Liverpool and Man City, in many ways Ipswich’s season starts now. That’s exactly how Kieran McKenna will present this to his squad.

I do think they can make Portman Road a tough place to visit, taking advantage of a fanbase who will always stick by the team.

The only thing I doubt in tight games like this is do they have a goal scorer to get them over the line.

Leicester 2-2 Villa

If Ollie Watkins gets the same level of chances this weekend, then he did against us I would assume he will take them on Saturday.

Yet I sense Villa this season will struggle with the expectation to win these types of matches and drop what I call ‘silly points’.

Notts Forest 2-1 Wolves

I did fear Wolves would take the end of last campaign’s form into the new season. Gary ONeil had his contract extended in the summer to give the club some stability because they knew natural questions would be asked about their manager at the first sign of trouble. Conceding 6 goals at home is obviously never ideal but their owners need to now be smart and not panic. Obviously conceding 6 goals at home is not ideal and it might be too quick a turn turnaround for Nuno Santos not to hurt his former employers.

O’Neil though has earnt the right to turn this around.

West Ham 1-3 Man City

I watched West Ham in midweek and if they play how they did in the Carabao Cup against the Champions we can’t hope for any favours. On that evidence I’m not sure Hammers have the improved style of football they bemoaned David Moyes for not delivering.

Unless Arsenal have brought in a striker by Friday’s deadline Man City still have the one thing that gives them the advantage over us.

Someone who guarantees you 25-30 goals if he stays fit.

At 24, Erling Haaland is only going to get better.

Chelsea 3-1 Palace

Chelsea fans have gone to the two extremes in the first two weeks of the season. They were down in the dumps after losing to Man City on opening weekend, but I have now heard talk of a title bid after scoring 6 at the Molineux. Like most things the truth is in the middle.

Off the pitch things are messy and as you read this transfer deadline day might be hectic at the Bridge.

On the pitch though they will be entertaining and while inconsistent, they will have their moments.

Newcastle 2-2 Spurs

On their last two visits to Tyneside Spurs have been blown away and should be aware of that on Sunday, do the simple things and get through the first 20 minutes. I’m not sure Newcastle are yet playing at the level they were when beating Tottenham 4-0 and 6-1 on their last two visits?

Man United 2-2 Liverpool

2 games in and we still don’t know what Ten Hag’s identity is as he continues to rely on individuals. Last campaign though when he led United to their worst Prem finish, he still managed to avoid defeat against Liverpool three times!

It’s a fixture which allows him to play on the counter, defend and even utilise a false number 9. Tactics he can’t do when most sides visit Old Trafford.

Top 36 qualify for the JustArsenal Champions League

Adeski 30

Solwills 24

Gunsmoke 23

Ackshay 22

Buchi 22

JRA 22

Yayo 22

JS7RG 20

Okobino 20

NT 20

Ba Thea 19

Kobin 18

Labass 18

Stephanie 18

Bang Bang 18

Terrah 18

Kenya 18

Amir 17

Wale A 17

Gunnerstew 17

SWS 16

J Gunner 16

QB 16

Admin 16

Sagie 16

GB 15

Edu 15

Dendrite 15

Ralph 15

Me 15

Tom 15

Baron 15

Antivirus 15

Akeem 15

Matthew 15

Sue P 14

NOAS 14

Oslogunner 65-12

Prince 12

Drayton 12

Ayan 12

Taiwo 4321- 12

Barry 11

Dan Kit 11

Isaac 11

O Achiel 11

Mulu Fidel 9

Lovely 9

Big slim 9

Lupilu 9

MTG 9

Gabriel 9

Illiterate 8

Edward js 8

Lereng Jacob 8

Elvis 8

Gunner 4 life 8

Williamrick 7

Jimmy B 7

Dotash 7

IGL 7

Zeeksedso 6

J legend 6

Rich Royal 6

Olushorlar 5

J gunz 5

Teatu 5

Terry 5

Bertie 5

Dunchirado 5

I 5

Alwattan 3

Famochi 2