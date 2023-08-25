Dan’s EPL Predictions Week 3 – Easy day out for Arsenal?

So, I found myself in an interesting position this Monday.

Arsenal were winning which of course was my priority, yet I realised I was going to be wrong either way.

Such was the arrogance and attitude of some comments last week that they deserved Palace to equalise.

You can disagree with my opinion and say why, but some readers went on critizing my prediction for days.

Not just was I being told off for my predictions regarding the Gunners, I was being reprimanded for my forecast on the Spurs, City and Chelsea fixtures (by players with less points).

It sums up free speech in 2023 that individuals want to play a predictions game as long as you’re picking results they agree with.

If you dare to disagree, they want to shut you down.

All very deep for someone who works in healthcare and in his spare time runs this just for fun and out of my own money gives out prizes.

Imagine me this week tallying your results, and it is taking me ages scrolling past passive aggressive comments.

Imagine being so angry about something so trivial.

So, there was a moment this week where I was asking myself why am I doing this just to be told I’m ……?

I also know that the needs of the few don’t outweigh the needs of the many.

For years now we have had loyal participants who I know find this game a comfort

So again, to stress the rules…………..

No one said that Arsenal would be immune from a prediction of a loss.

If you can’t handle that please don’t play

Any attempt at bullying a player to change their minds will not be tolerated.

It’s a bit of fun and escapism. You should play light-hearted and not sensitive.

If this is too deep for you and emotionally you can’t handle a stranger’s point of view, don’t play …….

Chelsea 2-1 Luton

It shows how far Chelsea have fallen that you can no longer have certainty when it comes to them hosting a newly promoted side.

Not doubts about the result because Luton don’t have enough quality and Kennilworth Road being closed means they haven’t built any momentum.

It’s simply a case of will the Blues make hard work of what used to be a straightforward fixture.

Home fans will show up expecting a performance and score line of a certain standard against opponents with zero expectations, meaning the pressure is off.

We know Chelsea’s senior players can’t be trusted to have the right attitude while their youngsters need leaders to help.

Cherries 2-2 Spurs

Spurs celebrated beating Man United like they had just won a trophy.

I even heard suggestions they are a better team without Kane!!

In that one moment, I bet the England Captain feels even more justified in his decision to move to Germany?

So, it would be very Spursy to drop points at the Vitality.

Both teams have zero issue making chances, it’s just if the Cherries defence can hold firm.

Arsenal 3-1 Fulham

A good time to play Fulham who waited just over a week of the window left to sell and now try and replace Mitrovic.

One of those games where the biggest obstacles are us.

Avoid complacency and it should be a comfortable afternoon.

Brentford 3-1 Palace

I thought Palace would be more in our faces on Monday, yet reverted back to a style of football more associated with Roy Hodgson.

Even when they had a man advantage, they didn’t really trouble Ramsdale.

Show that little ambition on Saturday and they will lose.

Check out Ivan Toney’s interview with ‘The Diary of A CEO’ this week. The number of times he says, ‘I take responsibility for my actions’ and then blames others, claiming the punishment is harsh leaves me disappointed in the striker.

I still don’t get how a professional footballer can view betting on himself to score in a match as grey area?

Everton 1-0 Wolves

Only their third fixture of the season but you already feel both are desperate for a win.

I’m worried for both.

With the transfer window closing a week Friday this is the start of a big week for both (not that either have many funds)

I think the Goodison factor means Everton grind out the odd three points. The fact that I’m suggesting they just scrape a win against a poor Wolves team tells you everything.

Man United 2-1 Forest

Based on overall performances, has there been a worse team over two games more than United?

Tactically they are all over the place with their midfield being overrun based on Casemiro being the sole DM.

I really thought Ten Hag paid enough attention to detail that he wouldn’t make that kind of mistake.

Can see another game at Old Trafford where they win without playing well.

Brighton 3-1 West Ham

They sold Caicedo and McAllister, yet Brighton find a way to go again, scoring 4 in both their fixtures, top of the table with a 100 percent record.

That will still be the case on Saturday night.

Burnley 1-2 Villa

After a decade, Villa have their first taste of balancing European football with a domestic campaign.

They will have harder challengers then Burnley though.

They did play their first team on Wednesday and will now face a side who have had two weeks rest.

This would be a banana skin for Villa in previous years but under Emery I think they got a tougher stomach for a fight.

In Diaby they now have a match winner who can decide tight occasions. I can’t speak highly enough of him.

Sheffield United 0-1 Man City

If there’s one positive to KDB’s injury, it’s that Phil Foden might get a run in the team in the position many think he should be playing. He was sensational last weekend.

Laporte is the latest senior player to be sold, they won’t have Pep Guardiola with them, and they head to a hostile environment where the home fans will try and make life uncomfortable.

The Blades simply lack the quality though so while they will offer plenty of heart, the visitors will win with a moment of magic.

Winning without playing well, that’s why they are Champions.

Newcastle 3-1 Liverpool

As I write these, rumours are circulating that clubs in Saudi Arabia are willing to offer over 100 million for Salah.

That’s a lot for a 32-year-old but with the window closing in a week it’s not worth the price if Liverpool haven’t got time for a replacement.

Maybe off record all parties agree for the deal to commence next season.

This is no longer a fixture Newcastle should fear, instead the Toon will expect the Geordies to take the initiative.

Good luck peeps.

Dan

