Dan’s EPL Predictions week 30 – Arsenal win and Spurs lose again

Burnley 2-3 Cherries
The Clarets have known for a while that relegation is likely, yet that has never stopped them from being competitive. That is a credit to Scott Parker. The manager knows deep down his team lack quality in both boxes to remain at this level yet has never felt sorry for himself. Knowing they will be back in the Championship next season, they can play without pressure, which will let them play with more freedom.
No team has drawn more games than the Cherries, and I noticed recently how much they tire in the second half when trying to find the energy to push for a winner. I’m tempted to go for them to draw again, but I can see the home side doing something silly.
Sunderland 1-0 Brighton
Fabian Hürzeler is the youngest permanent manager in the history of the division. The 31-year-old is learning on the job, so let’s give him the benefit of the doubt. Brighton have had a break since they played us, so the German has had time to think about his post-match comments. I’m hoping in his next press conference he can swallow his pride and admit he got carried away. The problem with being critical of how the league leaders play is you can’t then yourself go away from home and be negative. After what he said he’s put himself under massive pressure to now play an entertaining brand of football.
Arsenal 1-0 Everton
There’s been a lot of chatter about Mikel Arteta’s tactics since we last played in the Premiership.
The irony is let’s see how positive David Moyes is at the Emirates.
Let’s see how much ambition the Toffees show. Worse, let’s say they park the bus and get a scrappy result let’s see how much criticism they get for not being entertaining.
Yet if we grind out a narrow win, some belittle us.
Chelsea 3-1 Newcastle
Chelsea will go level on points with Man United and Aston Villa if they win on Saturday, with the two playing each other a day later. Quite simply, this game is more important for the home team than it is for the visitors.
Midweek summed up what stage the Blues are at in their development. You can’t trust them not to individually / collectively do something silly .
You felt Newcastle’s season may have died on Tuesday in the 96th minute. They might have one eye on the trip to the Nou Camp.
A trip to Stamford Bridge in between might be asking too much.
West Ham 1-3 Man City
When Forest won at the London Stadium In January there was a 7-point cap between the two clubs.
Few would have believed you if you had said that in March a point would be enough to take the Hammers out of the bottom three.
West Ham are showing belief and character they haven’t shown all season but might have their bubble burst on Saturday.
I’m not sure the Irons have the quality in either area to do us a favour
Crystal Palace 1-1 Leeds
Palace has done enough in the Premiership to finally be able to enjoy the UEFA Conference. Given the turmoil Eagle fans have had to endure on and off the pitch this season, they deserve to enjoy their European adventure.
Once a year there is a team who have the habit of playing well but can’t translate that into wins and find themselves at the last moment dropping into a relegation fight.
At least Leeds are hard to beat, unlike the three clubs directly below them. Three sides they still have to play.
Man United 2-0 Aston Villa
When Ruben Amorim was sacked in January, Man United were 11 points behind Aston Villa. Now level on points, perhaps Carrick deserves more credit than Paul Scholes gave them last week?
For someone who avoided talking when he was a player, Scholes is making up for lost time recently.
The Red Devils have been helped by Villa winning one league game in six. Pressure to win this fixture for both will ease if Chelsea drop points the night before.
The weekend could end with the 4th, 5th and 6th all on 51 points.
Forest 1-0 Fulham
Given who West Ham and Spurs play this weekend, Forest must be viewing this as a golden opportunity. That adds to the pressure, but unlike their relegation rivals, I think fans at the City Ground will stick by their team and make an intimidating atmosphere.
At this point of the season you want to be facing teams with little left to play for, which begs the question: why was Marco Silva resting players in the FA Cup?
Even if he thinks that gives Fulham an advantage and they climb into the top 8, I’m sure his fans would rather be a game away from Wembley.
This match simply means more to the home side. A win really would put the pressure on Spurs next Sunday!
Liverpool 3-0 Spurs
I never feel comfortable saying any manager should be sacked, and let’s make it clear that Spurs’ problem started long before they hired Ivan Tudor. Yet I said it at the time of his appointment: Tottenham’s board missed a trick not bringing in someone in the short term with some sort of relationship with the club.
It smacked of arrogance. An assumption that the squad is too good for relegation so they could get away with an interim boss till their first choice is available in the summer.
I assumed with the FA Cup weekend off they would use that time to correct the mistake.
They are taking a gamble if they are now waiting for the international break.
There are enough winnable fixtures to be better than one of Leeds’, West Ham’s or Forest’s. You just need a manager who will catch fans’ imaginations and put an arm round the players.
The only positive aspect of this weekend is even if they get a heavy defeat at Anfield, West Ham have to play Man. City.
Brentford 1-1 Wolves
It’s strange to see a team at the bottom of the table in March yet their manager and fans punching the air at full time in celebration. Someone needs to remind them that they are 12 points from safety.
The difference between success and failure can be decided by the smallest details. If they had hired Rob Edwards slightly earlier, they might have more of a chance of survival. Wolves are also unlucky; the moment they start getting results, so do the likes of West Ham.
Avoiding relegation would be the greatest great escape of all time. The fact that it’s even being mentioned is a compliment to their manager.
Draws really are no good to them at this point.
EJS 218
J Gunners 203
Terrah 194
JRA 194
Sue P 190
Classy Gunner 188
Gunnerstew 188
Dave 187
Gunsmoke 186
Ladi 185
J Gunners 184
Angelo 182
Antivirus 182
Okobino 182
GB 181
Timothy Adegbola 181
Matthew 180
Me 178
iGL 178
Prince 176
Tom 176
Adeski 176
Akeem 174
Sue 173
MTG 172
Dan Kit 170
Ackshay 169
Ayan 169
Samson 168
Ric ionta 168
Onyango 167
Illiterate 166
Meana 93- 166
J Gunz 166
Kenya 001- 165
NT Gunnerz 165
Stephanie 164
I 163
Sagie 160
O Achiel 160
Drayton 160
QB 159
Achizzy 158
Kendrick Ohis 154
Wale A 152
Baron 150
TSRS 146
Teteu 145
Buchi 136
Enzo 129
Samson 126
Solwills 120
Famochi 116
Bergkampfwagen 111
J Bauer 86
Amir 73
Freddy 68
Chronicle 51
Splendid 43
Okechy 37
Arsenal Cheif Preist 32
E Augustus 26
Amabachew 24
T Blaze 16
Wirtz 15
Gunner For Lyf 14
Gabriel 13
Illiterate 12
Kobin 11
JT Gunner 11
Uzi Ozil 11
Leon 10
Emperior A 9
Tom Odey 9
Bertie 8
Priest 8
waal2waal 8
Charles Lwanga Jnr 8
M leashim 7
Joebog
gio19
Joseph Ejeh 5
Winston 5
Elsammy 5
Michelle 5
Joseph B Sax5
Olumuyizl 4
Dan Smith
Burnley 1-1 Bournemouth
Sunderland 1-0 Brighton
Arsenal 1-0 Everton
Chelsea 0-0 Newcastle
Westham 0-0 Man city
Palace 2-2 Leeds
Manu 1-2 Villa
Forest 1-1 Fulham
Liverpool 2-1 Spurs
Brentford 1-2 Wolves
19 points to go. That’s how we became champions!!! COYG
Burnley 2-2 Bournemouth
Sunderland 2-0 Brighton
Arsenal 3-0 Everton
Chelsea 2-1 Newcastle
Westham 0-4 Man city
Crystal Palace 1-1 Leeds
Man Utd 3-2 Aston Villa
Nottingham Forest 1-2 Fulham
Liverpool 3-1 Spurs
Brentford 1-2 Wolves
Burnley 1-2 Bournemouth
Sunderland 2-1 Brighton
Arsenal 2-1 Everton
Chelsea 2-1 Newcastle
Westham 1-2 Man city
Crystal Palace 1-1 Leeds
Man Utd 2-1 Aston Villa
Nottingham Forest 1-1 Fulham
Liverpool 3-2 Spurs
Brentford 1-1 Wolves
Burnley 2-2 Bournemouth
Sunderland 2-1 Brighton
Arsenal 2-0 Everton
Chelsea 2-1 Newcastle
Westham 1-2 Man city
Crystal Palace 1-1 Leeds
Man Utd 1-1 Aston Villa
Nottingham Forest 1-0 Fulham
Liverpool 3-1 Spurs
Brentford 1-1 Wolves
Burnley 1-2 Bournemouth
Sunderland 2-1 Brighton
Arsenal 2-0 Everton
Chelsea 2-1 Newcastle
Westham 2-2 Man city
Palace 2-1 Leeds
Manchester utd 2-1 Villa
Forest 2-1 Fulham
Liverpool 4-1 Spurs
Brentford 2-1 Wolves
Burnley 0-2 Bournemouth
Sunderland 1-0 Brighton
Arsenal 2-0 Everton
Chelsea 3-1 Newcastle
West ham 1-2 Man. City
Palace 2-1 Leeds
Man. Utd 2-2 Villa
Forest 1-0 Fulham
Liverpool 2-0 Spuds
Brentford 2-1 Wolves
Burnley 1 – 2 Bournemouth
Sunderland 2 – 1 Brighton
Arsenal 2 – 1 Everton
Chelsea 2 – 2 Newcastle
West Ham 2 – 2 Man C
Crystal Palace 1 – 2 Leeds
Man U. 2 – 2 Aston Villa
Nottingham Forest 0 – 2 Fulham
Liverpool 2 – 0 Spurs
Brentford 1 – 2 Wolves
Burnley 1 Bournemouth 1
Sunderland 2 Brighton 1
Arsenal 2 Everton 0
Chelsea 2 Newcastle 2
West ham 1 Man City 1
Crystal palace 1 Leeds 1
Man United 2 Aston Villa 2
Forrest 2 Fulham 0
Liverpool 2 Spurs 1
Brentford 3 Wolves 1
Burnley 2-2 Bournemouth
Arsenal 3-1 Everton
Sunderland 2-3 Brighton
West ham 1-3 Man city
Chelsea 3-3 Newcastle
Christal palace 1-2 Leeds
Forest 2-2 Fulham
Man u 2-3 Aston villa
Liverpool 3-1 Spurs
Brentford 4-2 Wolves
Burnley 0-2 Bournemouth,
Arsenal 2-1 Everton,
Sunderland 1-2 Brighton,
West Ham 0-4 Manchester City,
Chelsea 2-0 Newcastle,
Crystal Palace 2-1 Leeds
Forest 1-1 Fulham,
Manchester United 2-0 Aston Villa,
Liverpool 5-1 Tottenham,
Brentford 1-0 Wolverhampton.
Burnley 1-2 Bmth
Sunderland 1-1 Brighton
Arsenal 2-0 Everton
Chelsea 2-0 Newcastle
West Ham 1-3 Man City
Palace 2-1 Leeds
Man U2-1 Villa
Forest 2-1 Fulham
Liverpool 3-0 Spurs
Brentford 2-0 Wolves
Burnley 0-1 Bournemouth
Arsenal 2-0 Toffees
Sunderland 1-1 Brighton
Hammers 1-2 City
Chavs 1-2 Barcodes
Palace 1-1 Leeds
Forest 1-2 Fulham
Mancs 1-1 Villa
Scousers 3-1 Spuds
Brentford 2-0 Wolves
I don’t know why my mirror kept on showing a draw, not very confident about this match but nevertheless I’m going for narror stoppage time winner for us
Burnley 1-2 Bournemouth
Arsenal 2-1 Everton
Sunderland 1-1 Brighton
West ham 2-3 Man city
Palace 2-2 Leeds
Chelsea 2-2 Newcastle
Forest 2-1 Fulham
Man u 1-1 Villa
Liverpool 4-1 Spuds
Brentford 1-2 Wolves