Dan’s EPL Predictions week 30 – Arsenal win and Spurs lose again

Burnley 2-3 Cherries

The Clarets have known for a while that relegation is likely, yet that has never stopped them from being competitive. That is a credit to Scott Parker. The manager knows deep down his team lack quality in both boxes to remain at this level yet has never felt sorry for himself. Knowing they will be back in the Championship next season, they can play without pressure, which will let them play with more freedom.

No team has drawn more games than the Cherries, and I noticed recently how much they tire in the second half when trying to find the energy to push for a winner. I’m tempted to go for them to draw again, but I can see the home side doing something silly.

Sunderland 1-0 Brighton

Fabian Hürzeler is the youngest permanent manager in the history of the division. The 31-year-old is learning on the job, so let’s give him the benefit of the doubt. Brighton have had a break since they played us, so the German has had time to think about his post-match comments. I’m hoping in his next press conference he can swallow his pride and admit he got carried away. The problem with being critical of how the league leaders play is you can’t then yourself go away from home and be negative. After what he said he’s put himself under massive pressure to now play an entertaining brand of football.

Arsenal 1-0 Everton

There’s been a lot of chatter about Mikel Arteta’s tactics since we last played in the Premiership.

The irony is let’s see how positive David Moyes is at the Emirates.

Let’s see how much ambition the Toffees show. Worse, let’s say they park the bus and get a scrappy result let’s see how much criticism they get for not being entertaining.

Yet if we grind out a narrow win, some belittle us.

Chelsea 3-1 Newcastle

Chelsea will go level on points with Man United and Aston Villa if they win on Saturday, with the two playing each other a day later. Quite simply, this game is more important for the home team than it is for the visitors.

Midweek summed up what stage the Blues are at in their development. You can’t trust them not to individually / collectively do something silly .

You felt Newcastle’s season may have died on Tuesday in the 96th minute. They might have one eye on the trip to the Nou Camp.

A trip to Stamford Bridge in between might be asking too much.

West Ham 1-3 Man City

When Forest won at the London Stadium In January there was a 7-point cap between the two clubs.

Few would have believed you if you had said that in March a point would be enough to take the Hammers out of the bottom three.

West Ham are showing belief and character they haven’t shown all season but might have their bubble burst on Saturday.

I’m not sure the Irons have the quality in either area to do us a favour

Crystal Palace 1-1 Leeds

Palace has done enough in the Premiership to finally be able to enjoy the UEFA Conference. Given the turmoil Eagle fans have had to endure on and off the pitch this season, they deserve to enjoy their European adventure.

Once a year there is a team who have the habit of playing well but can’t translate that into wins and find themselves at the last moment dropping into a relegation fight.

At least Leeds are hard to beat, unlike the three clubs directly below them. Three sides they still have to play.

Man United 2-0 Aston Villa

When Ruben Amorim was sacked in January, Man United were 11 points behind Aston Villa. Now level on points, perhaps Carrick deserves more credit than Paul Scholes gave them last week?

For someone who avoided talking when he was a player, Scholes is making up for lost time recently.

The Red Devils have been helped by Villa winning one league game in six. Pressure to win this fixture for both will ease if Chelsea drop points the night before.

The weekend could end with the 4th, 5th and 6th all on 51 points.

Forest 1-0 Fulham

Given who West Ham and Spurs play this weekend, Forest must be viewing this as a golden opportunity. That adds to the pressure, but unlike their relegation rivals, I think fans at the City Ground will stick by their team and make an intimidating atmosphere.

At this point of the season you want to be facing teams with little left to play for, which begs the question: why was Marco Silva resting players in the FA Cup?

Even if he thinks that gives Fulham an advantage and they climb into the top 8, I’m sure his fans would rather be a game away from Wembley.

This match simply means more to the home side. A win really would put the pressure on Spurs next Sunday!

Liverpool 3-0 Spurs

I never feel comfortable saying any manager should be sacked, and let’s make it clear that Spurs’ problem started long before they hired Ivan Tudor. Yet I said it at the time of his appointment: Tottenham’s board missed a trick not bringing in someone in the short term with some sort of relationship with the club.

It smacked of arrogance. An assumption that the squad is too good for relegation so they could get away with an interim boss till their first choice is available in the summer.

I assumed with the FA Cup weekend off they would use that time to correct the mistake.

They are taking a gamble if they are now waiting for the international break.

There are enough winnable fixtures to be better than one of Leeds’, West Ham’s or Forest’s. You just need a manager who will catch fans’ imaginations and put an arm round the players.

The only positive aspect of this weekend is even if they get a heavy defeat at Anfield, West Ham have to play Man. City.

Brentford 1-1 Wolves

It’s strange to see a team at the bottom of the table in March yet their manager and fans punching the air at full time in celebration. Someone needs to remind them that they are 12 points from safety.

The difference between success and failure can be decided by the smallest details. If they had hired Rob Edwards slightly earlier, they might have more of a chance of survival. Wolves are also unlucky; the moment they start getting results, so do the likes of West Ham.

Avoiding relegation would be the greatest great escape of all time. The fact that it’s even being mentioned is a compliment to their manager.

Draws really are no good to them at this point.

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