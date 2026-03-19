Dan’s EPL Predictions week 31 – Will Arsenal win the Carabao Cup?

Cherries 1-2 Man United
Knowing Liverpool and Chelsea have tricky away games over the weekend, Man United know they can pile on the pressure by winning Friday night.
If we assume 5th will be enough to qualify for the Champions League, victory at the Vitality sends them 9 points clear of 6th. They were level on points with Chelsea and 3 points behind Liverpool when Rubion Amirom got sacked.
I have noticed for the second season running the Cherries have reached the run-in unable to find the energy late in games to push for a winner. That’s the consequence of Iraola’s tactics, which demand so much work. That’s why they draw so many games. So the visitors are more likely to find the winner.
Brighton 2-1 Liverpool
As I assumed on a European night at Anfield Liverpool looked like a different team then the one we see in the Prem.
I accept I’m not the one who has to watch Liverpool every week, and by all accounts fans are not entertained and feel the number of late goals conceded can’t be bad luck.
It’s not for me to tell anyone how to support their club, but this is the same fanbase that accused Trent Alexander-Arnold of a lack of loyalty when he respectfully waited for his contract to expire before taking a better job elsewhere. So the irony that some of the same fans want a manager sacked less than a year after he won them their 2nd title in 3 decades seems ironic.
Arnie Slott might need to at least qualify for the Champions League to keep his job. A positive for him at the moment is Aston Villa and Chelsea equally appear inconsistent.
Everton 2-1 Chelsea
We all have met someone like Liam Rosenoir. A decent bloke, but because he knows he’s out of his depth, he is trying to overcomplicate by talking in an intelligent manner but actually not saying anything with substance.
Take this whole ‘respecting the ball’ routine. Even if it’s not his idea (and I don’t believe that’s the case), he’s got the power to tell his team it’s a load of nonsense.
Could the official just let them have the ball for their huddle?
Of course.
Equally, can Chelsea do a huddle in their own half without the ball?
Yes!
I just wonder if their confidence can recover after midweek in time for Saturday night?
Leeds 1-0 Brentford
The entire bottom 6 of the table drew last weekend. It’s incredible how often at this time of the year all clubs in a relegation fight get results at the same time.
Playing an entire half last Sunday with 10 men away from home, Leeds did well to keep their 3-point gap with the bottom 3.
They still have to play 4 of the sides below them (2 at Elland Road). They are competitive in most games but don’t always have quality in the final third.
With Spurs playing Forest the next day, this would be a massive win for Daniel Farke.
Fulham 1-0 Burnley
I have often written that Fulham struggle when they are the favourites.
Saturday fans will rock up to the Cottage expecting the home side to take the initiative, which is not in their comfort zone.
They may have to be patient, but eventually Fulham will have that moment of quality.
Still can’t get over Marco Silva resting his first team in the FA Cup. Hope a 0-0 draw at the City Ground was worth it.
Newcastle 2-0 Sunderland
The Toon’s European adventure quickly turned into a nightmare in Spain.
That defeat by Barcelona essentially means Newcastle have nothing else to play for this season outside of a place in the Europa League/Conference. This means this derby has come at the perfect time for the Geordies.
Instead of feeling sorry for themselves and going through the motions, here comes a fixture to get excited about.
Eddie Howe needs this .
Aston Villa 1-1 West Ham
West Ham wouldn’t have been able to believe their luck last weekend. The Irons worked so hard to hold Man City, yet the next day all three of the sides above them also drew.
I think it’s a good time to go to Villa Park.
Europe has been a decent distraction for Unai, but domestically his team are playing like they have lost their confidence. Of course momentum can quickly change.
The positives are that Chelsea / Liverpool have not taken advantage of their recent loss of form in the Premiership.
Spurs vs Forest kicks off at the same time as this fixture. If there is a winner, a point is enough for the Hammers to climb out of the bottom three. Nuno Santos will be aware of the scoreline in North London, so there might be no reason to push for a winner in Birmingham.
Spurs 1-0 Forest
Igor Tudor has got a response out of his players this week, but he would have known for a long time that this fixture might decide his job.
I think Tottenham fans realise the predicament the club are in and so will try to create a positive atmosphere around the stadium.
That’s why the first goal this Sunday will be huge.
Predicting 90 mins only, so if you think the final goes to extra time or pens, pick a draw.
Arsenal 0-0 Man City (Arsenal win in extra time)
On paper, the idea of the Premiership’s top two facing in the final is great for the Cup’s sponsors, and Sunday’s result could yet impact the title race.
Whisper it quietly, though…it might be a hard watch at Wembley. Some would argue that would reflect this season in England.
For all their strengths, both managers could fall into the trap of giving each other too much respect.
Mikel Arteta will be extra conservative, setting up not to lose instead of trying to win.
Meanwhile, Pep Guardiola can be guilty of overcomplicating his tactics in big games.
I have noticed a theme with our opponents in 2026: they become less of an attacking threat the longer a game goes on.
So the longer we stay in the game, the better our chances will be.
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