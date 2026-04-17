Dan’s EPL Predictions week 33 – Not looking good for Arsenal

Brentford 2-2 Fulham

The Bees were a couple of minutes away from being in the top six last Saturday.

Fulham are only three points behind, so they can put themselves into contention for Europe if they win here.

If the FA Cup winners finish in the top six, eighth will be enough for a place in the UEFA Conference League.

So a draw perhaps helps neither?

Leeds 1-0 Wolves

Leeds have a six-point gap between themselves and relegation. They have two games in the next week where one win might secure survival. That would then allow them to properly enjoy their FA Cup semi-final.

Wolves could be relegated this weekend.

Newcastle 1-3 Cherries

So Iraola has confirmed he is leaving the South Coast in the summer. The irony is that Bournemouth could play a part in Eddie Howe not being at Newcastle next season. That is what some of the Toon Army want due to the number of games they are failing to win from winning positions.

I was shocked to read that Howe is yet to beat his former club.

These two enter this fixture with contrasting momentum.

Spurs 1-1 Brighton

Ironically, De Zerbi seeks his first points as Spurs boss against the club where he did some of his best work.

He could not question the application of his new players on his debut, but he will be aware of the lack of confidence.

You keep waiting for Tottenham to get that one result to change momentum.

Spurs fans will create an atmosphere because it would be counterproductive not to, but it is how their players handle the pressure.

Chelsea 3-1 Man United

If I am a Chelsea fan, I do not want to hear moments after a 3-0 home defeat that the manager has kissed and made up with Enzo. Do that a day before, and one of your best players is available against Man City. That decision could cost the club Champions League football.

The Blues start the weekend four points behind fifth but still play two sides above them, so this is a must-win match. Michael Carrick is having his first wobble as Man United boss. Those who do not want the Red Devils to make the same mistake they made when Solskjaer was interim in charge might be relieved he is going through a tricky spell.

It looks like the visitors might start with a makeshift back four.

Villa 2-1 Sunderland

With one of Man United or Chelsea, or both, guaranteed to drop points on Saturday, this is a golden opportunity for Villa to cement their place in the top five.

It can only help their chances of lifting the Europa League if they do not have the pressure of having to win that trophy to qualify for the Champions League.

If Unai Emery wins his fifth Europa League, cue the Arsenal should not have got rid of him chat.

Everton 3-1 Liverpool

If you said last summer that if Everton won the April Merseyside derby, they would go two points behind their neighbours, what odds would you have got?

As long as the Toffees are positive, I think Liverpool could be there for the taking.

Some fans are already unhappy with Arne Slot for how he approached their Champions League quarter-final, so losing to your rivals will not help.

Forest 1-0 Burnley

At this stage of the season, of course, you are going to look at a home game against a team that could be relegated this week as a golden opportunity to get three points.

Spurs and Leeds are equally due to face one or both of the bottom two, but that brings its own pressure.

How does a group of players not used to winning deal with the expectation of being favourites against a side that can now play with freedom because they know they are in the Championship this time next year?

What Spurs and Leeds have done the day before will impact how much tension is at the City Ground.

Man City 3-0 Arsenal

All season long, I have stressed that the advantage Man City would have in a run-in is a group of players who know how not just to handle the pressure but to do so with a smile on their face. Our squad does not have that. Last weekend emphasised that when compared with how each side handled respective pressure.

So I cannot in good faith say we can suddenly go to the Etihad and do something we have not done in 11 years.

Let me stress, my fellow Gooners, as much as we will be mocked, the title race is not over on Sunday. It is crucial Mikel Arteta has his Gunners believing that if the worst happens.

Palace 0-1 West Ham

Credit to the Hammers for last Friday, delivering their best performance of the season when the pressure was huge.

I did think there was a point in the season where they looked relegated.

Normally, it is not ideal to play after everyone else. It all depends on what they watch over the weekend.

The Irons could kick off on Monday night back in the bottom three, or they could be playing to go five points clear of safety.

You want to play Palace at the moment, though. Understandably, Europe will now be the priority for the Eagles. The visitors simply need the points more.