Dan's EPL Predictions
Arsenal News Arsenal opinion

Dan’s EPL Predictions week 33 – Not looking good for Arsenal

Brentford 2-2 Fulham

The Bees were a couple of minutes away from being in the top six last Saturday.

Fulham are only three points behind, so they can put themselves into contention for Europe if they win here.

If the FA Cup winners finish in the top six, eighth will be enough for a place in the UEFA Conference League.

So a draw perhaps helps neither?

Leeds 1-0 Wolves

Leeds have a six-point gap between themselves and relegation. They have two games in the next week where one win might secure survival. That would then allow them to properly enjoy their FA Cup semi-final.

Wolves could be relegated this weekend.

Newcastle 1-3 Cherries

So Iraola has confirmed he is leaving the South Coast in the summer. The irony is that Bournemouth could play a part in Eddie Howe not being at Newcastle next season. That is what some of the Toon Army want due to the number of games they are failing to win from winning positions.

I was shocked to read that Howe is yet to beat his former club.

These two enter this fixture with contrasting momentum.

Spurs 1-1 Brighton

Ironically, De Zerbi seeks his first points as Spurs boss against the club where he did some of his best work.

He could not question the application of his new players on his debut, but he will be aware of the lack of confidence.

You keep waiting for Tottenham to get that one result to change momentum.

Spurs fans will create an atmosphere because it would be counterproductive not to, but it is how their players handle the pressure.

Chelsea 3-1 Man United

If I am a Chelsea fan, I do not want to hear moments after a 3-0 home defeat that the manager has kissed and made up with Enzo. Do that a day before, and one of your best players is available against Man City. That decision could cost the club Champions League football.

The Blues start the weekend four points behind fifth but still play two sides above them, so this is a must-win match. Michael Carrick is having his first wobble as Man United boss. Those who do not want the Red Devils to make the same mistake they made when Solskjaer was interim in charge might be relieved he is going through a tricky spell.

It looks like the visitors might start with a makeshift back four.

Villa 2-1 Sunderland

With one of Man United or Chelsea, or both, guaranteed to drop points on Saturday, this is a golden opportunity for Villa to cement their place in the top five.

It can only help their chances of lifting the Europa League if they do not have the pressure of having to win that trophy to qualify for the Champions League.

If Unai Emery wins his fifth Europa League, cue the Arsenal should not have got rid of him chat.

Everton 3-1 Liverpool

If you said last summer that if Everton won the April Merseyside derby, they would go two points behind their neighbours, what odds would you have got?

As long as the Toffees are positive, I think Liverpool could be there for the taking.

Some fans are already unhappy with Arne Slot for how he approached their Champions League quarter-final, so losing to your rivals will not help.

Forest 1-0 Burnley

At this stage of the season, of course, you are going to look at a home game against a team that could be relegated this week as a golden opportunity to get three points.

Spurs and Leeds are equally due to face one or both of the bottom two, but that brings its own pressure.

How does a group of players not used to winning deal with the expectation of being favourites against a side that can now play with freedom because they know they are in the Championship this time next year?

What Spurs and Leeds have done the day before will impact how much tension is at the City Ground.

Man City 3-0 Arsenal

All season long, I have stressed that the advantage Man City would have in a run-in is a group of players who know how not just to handle the pressure but to do so with a smile on their face. Our squad does not have that. Last weekend emphasised that when compared with how each side handled respective pressure.

So I cannot in good faith say we can suddenly go to the Etihad and do something we have not done in 11 years.

Let me stress, my fellow Gooners, as much as we will be mocked, the title race is not over on Sunday. It is crucial Mikel Arteta has his Gunners believing that if the worst happens.

Palace 0-1 West Ham

Credit to the Hammers for last Friday, delivering their best performance of the season when the pressure was huge.

I did think there was a point in the season where they looked relegated.

Normally, it is not ideal to play after everyone else. It all depends on what they watch over the weekend.

The Irons could kick off on Monday night back in the bottom three, or they could be playing to go five points clear of safety.

You want to play Palace at the moment, though. Understandably, Europe will now be the priority for the Eagles. The visitors simply need the points more.

Top 48 Qualify For The World Cup 
EJS 237
JRA 214
Sue P 213
J Gunners 213
Classy Gunner 207
Terrah 203
Gunnerstew 202
Dave 202
Gunsmoke 200
Antivirus 200
Okobino 197
Angelo 196
Timothy Adegbola 195
Me 195
Matthew 195
Ladi 195
GB 193
Adeski 193
IGL 191
MTG 190
Akeem 189
Ayan 188
Sue 188
J Gunz 188
Samson 187
Prince 187
Dan Kit 185
Meana 93- 185
iGL 183
Onyango 182
ric ionta 182
Tom 181
Achizzy 181
Ackshay 179
NT Gunnerz 177
Kenya 001- 176
QB 176
I 174
Stephanie 173
Wale A 172
Sagie 172
O Achiel 170
Kendrick Ohis 169
Teteu 167
Drayton 167
Illiterate 166
TSRS 165
Baron 153
Buchi 150
Famochi 132
Enzo 129
Solwills 126
Samson 126
Bergkampfwagen 114
J Bauer 86
Freddy 82
Amir 73
Chronicle 51
Okechy 46
Splendid 43
Arsenal Cheif Preist 34
E Augustus 31
waal2waal 29
Amabachew 24
T blaze 20
Tom Odey 19
wirtz 18
Gunner For Lyf 14
Gabriel 13
Illiterate 12
Alfie G 12
Kobin 11
JT Gunner 11
Uzi Ozil 11
Leon 10
Emperior A 9
Bertie 8
Priest 8
Charles Lwanga Jnr 8
M leashim 7
Joebog
gio19
Joseph Ejeh 5
Winston 5
Elsammy 5
Michelle 5
Joseph B Sax5
Olumuyizl 4
Dan Smith

_____________________________________________________________________________________________
ADMIN COMMENT

So here are some simple rules which I must insist commenters follow….

You agree not to give any personal abuse to other Arsenal fans. Everyone is allowed to hold their own opinions even if you disagree with them. It COSTS NOTHING TO BE POLITE TO OTHER ARSENAL FANS.

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, don’t hesitate to get in touch with us through this link…

More Stories / Latest News
Will Bukayo Saka be fit to face Manchester City?
Arteta with Guardiola
Man City v Arsenal Match Preview and Prediction
“There is that fire” Declan Rice has unfinished business against Man City
Posted by

Tags Dan's EPL Predictions

21 Comments

Welcome to our Live Comments section, where new comments will appear automatically

Add a Comment

  1. I don’t think we get a 3 nil, Arsenal is not a bad team and City is not a perfect machine. It will be a lot closer,

    Reply

  2. Though Pep Guarrdiola may think he has gotten the bit between his teeth, this could be one of those games where it just eats itself out.

    Am afraid the writer may have gotten this one terribly wrong

    Reply

  3. Brentford 1-0 Fulham
    Leeds 2-1 Wolves
    Newcastle 1-1 Bournemouth
    Spuds 1-3 Brighton
    Chelsea 1-2 Man. Utd
    Villa 1-1 Sunderland
    Everton 2-1 Liverpool
    Forest 1-0 Burnley
    Man. City 2-0 Arsenal
    Palace 1-2 West Ham

    Reply

  4. Dan can you check my score again, I have 203 after last weekend’s results, are you sure you have it right?

    Reply

  5. Brentford 2-0 Fulham
    Leeds 2- 0 Wolves
    Newcastle 1-1 Bournemouth
    Spuds 2-2 Brighton
    Chelsea 1-1 Man. Utd
    Villa 2-0 Sunderland
    Everton 2-1 Liverpool
    Forest 1-0 Burnley
    Man. City 1-2 Arsenal
    Palace 1-2 West Ham

    Reply

  6. Let’s give them a fright on Sunday, maybe going there as massive underdogs, due to recent form, they can be surprised. 1-1 would not be so bad.

    Reply

  7. Brentford 2- 1 Fulham
    leeds 2 – 2 Wolves
    Newcastle 2 – 3 Bournemouth
    Spurs 2 – 1 Brighton
    Chelsea 1 – 2 Man U
    Villa 3 – 1 Sunderland
    Everton 1 – 2 Pool
    NF 2 – 1 Burnley
    Man City 2 – 2 Arsenal
    CP 1 – 2 West Ham

    Reply

  8. I don’t see us losing by that margin. I think Dan is so angry with the recent performances that he has allowed emotions to get the better of him! It is just not likely for a team to beat us by that margin with our defence. I see either a draw or even an Arsenal win if Saka, Odegaard, Calafiori and Timber are available and Arteta allows them the freedom to express themselves. The problem will come if Arteta starts with defensive tactics. Teams which have managed Man city are those that give them no room to play their game. If you show respect to Man city, you are finished. Arsenal should go on the offensive right from the opening whistle and sustain the pressure up to the final whistle. I have a strong feeling that we shall be fine.

    Reply

  11. Brentford 1-0 Fulham
    Leeds 2-1 Wolves
    Newcastle 1-1 Bournemouth
    Tottenham 1-1 Brighton
    Chelsea 2-1 Man Utd
    Aston Villa 2-1 Sunderland
    Everton 2-2 Liverpool
    Nottingham Forest 2-1 Burnley
    Man City 1-0 Arsenal
    Crystal Palace 1-2 West Ham

    Reply

  12. Brentford 1-1 Fulham
    Leeds 2-0 Wolves
    Newcastle 1-2 Bournemouth
    Tottenham 1-3 Brighton
    Chelsea 1-2 Man Utd
    Aston Villa 1-1 Sunderland
    Everton 2-1 Liverpool
    Nottingham Forest 2-1 Burnley
    Man City 1-1 Arsenal
    Crystal Palace 1-2 West Ham

    Reply

  13. Brentford 2-1 Fulham
    Leeds 1-0 Wolves
    Newcastle 2-2 Bournemouth
    spurs 1-1 Brighton
    Chelsea 2-0 Man U
    Villa 2-1 Sunderland
    Everton 2-1 Liverpool
    Forest 1-0 Burnley
    City 4-1 Arsenal
    Palace 1-1 Hammers

    Reply

  14. Brentford 2-1 Fulham
    Leeds 2-0 Wolves
    Newcastle 2-1 Bournemouth
    Spuds 1-1 Brighton
    Chelsea 1-2 Man. Utd
    Villa 1-0 Sunderland
    Everton 1-2 Liverpool
    Forest 2-0 Burnley
    Man. City 1-1 Arsenal
    Palace 1-1 West Ham

    Reply

  15. Brentford 3-1 Fulham
    Leeds utd 3-1 Wolves
    Newcastle 2-1 Bournemouth
    Tottenham 1-2 Brighton
    Chelsea 2-2 Man utd
    Aston villa 3-1 Sunderland
    Everton 2-0 Liverpool
    Nottingham forest 2-0 Burnley
    Man city 2-0 Arsenal
    Crystal palace 0-2 West ham

    Reply

  16. Brentford 2-1 Fulham,
    Leeds 1-0 Wolves,
    Newcastle 1-0 Bournemouth,
    Tottenham 1-3 Brighton,
    Chelsea 2-2 Man Utd,
    Aston Villa 2-0 Sunderland,
    Everton 1-1 Liverpool,
    Nottingham Forest 3-0 Burnley,
    Man City 5-0 Arsenal,
    Crystal Palace 1-3 West Ha

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Top Blog Sponsors