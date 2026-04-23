Dan’s EPL Predictions week 34 – Arsenal to go top again

Sunderland 0-1 N. Forest

Forest are so close yet so far from survival. They start the weekend five points clear of safety, but three of their final four league fixtures are against sides in the top half of the table.

That might be the incentive to push for a winner when normally they would be content with a draw at the Stadium of Light. Get that, and they can put all of their energy into their European semi-final.

Fulham 0-1 Aston Villa

There are a lot of clubs that want Aston Villa to slip up. If they finish fifth and win the Europa League, sixth in the Premier League will be enough to qualify for the Champions League.

Six points from their remaining fixtures guarantee Unai Emery’s side a return to UEFA’s premier competition, so victory at the Cottage would let them approach their European semi-final with zero pressure.

Credit to Ollie Watkins for doing everything he can to change Thomas Tuchel’s mind.

The striker has scored five goals in four games since being dropped from England’s last squad.

Liverpool 3-1 Palace

If you could hand-pick opponents right now, it might be Crystal Palace. As much as Oliver Glasner insists he does not have a big enough squad to rest players for the UEFA Conference League, it is only natural that players and fans will have their minds on Thursday.

When will the Eagles get another chance to be in a European semi-final?

Now with a five-point gap between them and sixth, Sky Sports News expects Arne Slot to still be Liverpool manager next season. Given he was lifting the title at Anfield this time last year, I think it would be harsh to sack him in the summer.

Not all fans agree, though, so the manager would be under pressure if they do not fly out of the traps after pre-season.

West Ham 0-0 Everton

TV companies have not announced the schedule yet for the final two weeks of the season, but as things stand, apart from the final day, this is the only time the Hammers will kick off at the same time as Spurs.

So Saturday might come down to how each club reacts to score updates elsewhere.

How will the Irons cope, for example, if they hear Spurs are leading at Wolves?

Some will see the irony if David Moyes hurts his former employers’ chances of survival. Given how he was treated, some might even say he deserves the last laugh.

Wolves 0-1 Spurs

It is easy with hindsight to talk about a team being overemotional, but I did feel in the moment that Spurs were lacking a lot of composure last Saturday.

They overcelebrated their second goal; players on the bench were all on their feet, acting like managers, and there was a lack of leadership. Someone needed to tell them all to calm down and relax.

De Zerbi would have been happy with the performance, though, and the Italian will feel that if his team play like that at Molineux, he will get three points.

If you cannot beat a team already relegated, who will you beat?

Arsenal 1-0 Newcastle

In any other period of the season, it would be a great time to play the Magpies. Eddie Howe will be telling his team that the longer they stay in the game, the sooner it will take for anxiety to spread around the Emirates, and there might not be enough characters on the pitch to respond.

For 90 minutes, the Gooners need to put their own nerves to one side and be the 12th man.

For the moment, forget about goal difference and just worry about getting the win to keep us in the title race.

They might even have to be patient and prepared to go through an emotional rollercoaster.

Win our next two league games, and we send Man City to Everton six points behind us. That is how we need to approach the next week.

Man United 1-2 Brentford

Manchester United need six points from their final five fixtures to guarantee a return to the Champions League. They might need less by Monday night, depending on what happens over the weekend.

Yet as much as Michael Carrick has turned things around at Old Trafford, they are still inconsistent.

They have that performance in them where you think they are gaining momentum, then suddenly do not show up.

A win for the Bees puts them sixth.

FA Cup ( 90 mins score only so if you think game goes to extra time pick a draw )

Man City 4-0 Southampton

I said it all season, but Man City not only constantly handle the pressure at this stage of the campaign, but they also do so with a smile on their faces.

It feels like their entire attack has peaked at the perfect time of year.

As crazy as it sounds, I think the UK has never given Pep Guardiola the credit he deserves.

It was only two months ago that some suggested the manager was past his best. Maybe that was wishful thinking.

The reality is he is very close to a domestic treble.

It is a free hit for the Saints, a lovely day out for their fans, but I cannot see an upset.

Leeds 1-0 Chelsea

At this rate, Chelsea might need to lift the FA Cup to have any kind of European football next season.

It is rare for a club to be at Wembley yet have their fans so hostile.

Most wanted their manager sacked, but that is just the start of the supporters’ issues with the club.

Leeds might never have a better chance to get to the final because all the pressure is on their opponents.

Daniel Farke might be tempted to go for their opponents’ throats. Score first, and you do not know if Chelsea will respond.