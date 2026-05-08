Dan’s EPL Predictions Week 35: Arsenal remain five points clear in title race

Liverpool v Chelsea

Liverpool 4-0 Chelsea

I know Liverpool haven’t been pulling up any trees, but I think if they get an early goal at Anfield, Chelsea won’t have a response.

They don’t have the characters to motivate themselves for a game with not a lot at stake, especially a week before the FA Cup Final.

Are they really going to be led out at Wembley by Calum McFarlane?

You would think the owners would want to give their club the best opportunity to beat Man City, especially as that could be their only route into Europe.

Unless he truly lost the dressing room, why sack Liam Rosenior now if you don’t intend to appoint a replacement until the summer?

Or why hire a young manager in the first place if you were not prepared to be patient and let him learn on the job?

Brighton v Wolves

Brighton 2-0 Wolves

For a while it’s been mentioned that if Aston Villa finish fifth and lift the Europa League, sixth spot would be enough to qualify for the Champions League.

It’s at the point now where both are more likely than not.

Any kind of European football would be special for Brighton, but they would kick themselves if they didn’t make the most of playing at home against the side bottom of the table.

This game is simply more important for the Seagulls.

Fulham v Bournemouth

Fulham 1-2 Cherries

I grew up near Bournemouth and can tell you that any kind of European football would be surreal for a club who have never achieved that in their history.

Win their final three fixtures, and then all Cherries fans will be wanting Villa not to catch Liverpool in fourth, but then become Villa fans in the Europa League final.

Fulham need a win to put themselves in the conversation for a European spot.

I just don’t know if their performance last Saturday was due to a virus or if they were simply that poor.

Sunderland v Manchester United

Sunderland 0-2 Man United

Sunderland are on the beach, and Man United are guaranteed a return to the Champions League.

When there is a game with little jeopardy on the line, I tend to go with the team with more quality.

Michael Carrick has more than over-delivered in his caretaker role, but the question now is whether he will be asked to stay full-time.

I maintain there is a difference between being an interim boss and being the permanent manager. It’s two different jobs that require separate skillsets.

Manchester City v Brentford

Man City 3-2 Brentford

At half-time on Monday it looked like Man City would be kicking off on Saturday looking to go level on points with Arsenal or, if they scored more in the second period, even play to go top of the table.

Suddenly they have to win just to keep pace with the league leaders.

Things can quickly change again, but that puts a different kind of pressure on this game.

What was apparent on Monday is those not used to lifting titles were starting to make mistakes.

As I write this it’s not yet clear how fit Rodri is, but Pep Guardiola might have to gamble.

I have that feeling the Bees will get Gooners’ hopes up this weekend and give City a massive scare, but the home side will dramatically find a way to stay in the title race.

Burnley v Aston Villa

Burnley 1-2 Aston Villa

Sunday highlighted why at this stage of the season it can be all about timing. Some fixtures at any other point of a campaign can be tough, but when you get to May, it can depend on which club has what at stake and/or what is going on elsewhere.

Villa have faced a lot of backlash for how they approached the Spurs fixture, with Unai Emery’s decision to rest as many players as possible maybe deciding who gets relegated.

Yet the Spaniard’s job is to do what is best for his employers and no one else. Fans won’t care now that they have a final to look forward to.

Based on last weekend, Gooners shouldn’t hope for any favours from Crystal Palace or Aston Villa now that they have European finals this month.

Crystal Palace v Everton

Palace 0-3 Everton

Sometimes when teams are on the beach or have one eye on a final, they can play with freedom. Others just go through the motions.

Based on last weekend, if the title race comes down to goal difference, Man City and Arsenal playing Palace while they prepare for the UEFA Conference League Final could be a deciding factor.

The trip to Germany will be one of the biggest nights in Eagles history, so you can’t blame them for not being focused on the Premier League. They have earned that right.

Forest v Newcastle

Forest 0-1 Newcastle

If Forest had won on Thursday, I could have seen that feel-good factor impacting Sunday. Now it’s the opposite.

It’s never nice to lose a European semi-final, but it’s worse when you exit with regret.

I don’t think they did themselves justice at Villa Park, and this is too quick a turnaround for Pereira to get a response.

Physically and mentally they are wounded.

Luckily he should have enough points to not worry about that impacting their Premier League status.

They will be safe if West Ham lose later that day.

West Ham v Arsenal

West Ham 1-3 Arsenal

Of course there is irony that Arsenal, of all clubs, could be doing Spurs a massive favour, yet the difference between the North London clubs is the Gunners’ priority will always be themselves.

In terms of the title race, you’d rather face a West Ham side in the bottom three, confidence low and under pressure to win.

Yet who would have thought we would play so badly against Bournemouth, or who plans for Guehi on Monday to pass the ball to his opponent?

In other words, take nothing for granted.

It will be pleasant for one weekend to play in an environment where our opponents have as much tension as we do.

Mikel Arteta should take advantage of that by going for the Hammers’ throat. Get an early goal and the Irons might not have a response.

Flying out of the traps might make the afternoon more comfortable. The longer we wait to break the deadlock, the more anxiety will increase.

Spurs v Leeds

Spurs 3-0 Leeds

Sometimes in sport you need luck you can’t control, such as the schedule.

Sunday was the perfect time in the calendar for Spurs to visit Villa Park, and it could decide who gets relegated.

Tottenham are not 16th because of a lack of quality. Confidence has been an issue, but there was always a chance that if they could get that one win, another would follow.

It didn’t take a great manager to do that, although that’s how De Zerbi will be heralded.

What happens at the London Stadium the day before will impact how much pressure is on this fixture.

Enjoy the thought of their fans all being Gooners this weekend. A full circle moment.

If West Ham lose, though, Spurs can play with more freedom on the Monday.

Dan Smith

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