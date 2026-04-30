Dan’s EPL Predictions week 35 – Arsenal to extend points gap

Leeds 1-0 Burnley

Does anyone else notice at this time of the year how many of those near the bottom of the table get results at the same time?

A home game against a team already relegated, whose manager has just left, is a golden opportunity to remove pressure before Leeds face Spurs and West Ham.

Leeds will feel they slightly let themselves down in their FA Cup semi-final. There is nothing worse than leaving Wembley with regret.

Brentford 2-2 West Ham

It is remarkable how many chances the Bees created at Old Trafford.

Keith Andrews will feel that if his side can replicate Monday’s performance, they will take all three points.

Yet while the home side hopes for a European place, that is not as strong an incentive as the Hammers’.

The Irons know a win would send Spurs to Villa Park the next day, five points from safety.

Given that in stoppage time last weekend, West Ham were heading back into the bottom three, that would represent a significant turnaround.

Newcastle 1-3 Brighton

The Toon Army might be relieved that only four fixtures remain this season.

Any more, and they could have been looking over their shoulder at the relegation zone.

St James’ Park may start to turn on Eddie Howe if they see Brighton arrive and take control.

The Seagulls will know that sixth place could be enough for Champions League qualification if Villa remain fifth and win the Europa League.

Some Newcastle supporters will argue that if the visitors can be part of that conversation in May, they should be as well.

Wolves 1-1 Sunderland

Sunderland have conceded nine goals in their last two fixtures.

That is uncharacteristic considering how they have defended for most of the season.

Yet if the price for avoiding a relegation battle is a drop in intensity towards the end of the campaign, the Black Cats would have accepted that.

Arsenal 1-0 Fulham

I was slightly surprised that so many Gooners, and those outside our fanbase, seemed shocked by how we approached the Newcastle match.

A young squad are close to achieving something not done in 22 years, so the run-in was always likely to be filled with anxiety.

Saturday will be no different.

The reward of going six points clear is huge, yet one mistake could prove costly.

When you consider it in those terms, it is no surprise the Emirates will feel tense.

Gooners must try to set that aside, forget about the style of play and simply help the team get over the line.

Cherries 3-0 Palace

If you could choose an opponent at this moment, it would be Palace.

Even if Oliver Glasner insists he does not have the squad to rotate for Europe, it is understandable that the Eagles will focus their energy on the UEFA Conference competition.

If they reach the final, it could yet influence the title race.

United 2-1 Liverpool

It has been a long time since this fixture carried so little consequence.

Michael Carrick made a smart tactical adjustment on Monday night to strengthen his case for the permanent role at Manchester United.

If he wants to convince more doubters at Old Trafford, this would be the ideal opponent to defeat.

Conversely, with some fans losing faith in Arne Slot, this is not a fixture Liverpool will want to lose.

Aston Villa 1-1 Spurs

Like many, I have long believed Spurs have players capable of putting together a run of results once they secured a league win in 2026.

However, they may have left it too late.

What are the chances that when they finally earn three points, the two clubs above them also win on the same weekend?

Much will depend on what happens the day before.

A West Ham defeat could energise them, while a Hammers victory might have the opposite effect.

At any other stage of the season, a draw at Villa Park would be respectable, but not when matches are running out.

Chelsea 1-1 N. Forest

Last Friday, Forest would have felt they had done enough to focus fully on their European semi-final.

However, the two clubs below them also secured wins.

What Spurs and West Ham do over the weekend will influence how much pressure Forest face on the Bank Holiday.

It is one thing for Chelsea to be motivated by an FA Cup semi final, but quite another if they begin this match as low as eleventh.

If reports of players mocking Liam Rosenior after his departure are accurate, it raises serious questions about the culture within the squad.

Everton 2-2 Man City

Sometimes in sport, you need fortune beyond your control.

The schedule and Manchester City’s involvement in the cup provide Arsenal with a chance to send their rivals to Liverpool six points behind.

It is never easy to win at Everton, especially in must-win conditions.

However, setbacks are less likely when you have had over a week to prepare, allowed the squad to rest and have a manager who meticulously plans every detail.

Pep Guardiola will approach Monday like a final.

The advantage he has over Mikel Arteta is that key members of his squad, staff and supporters not only handle pressure but do so with confidence.

Of the top two, only one appears to be enjoying this title race.