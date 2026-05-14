Dan’s EPL Predictions Week 36 – FA Cup Final and a home win for Arsenal v Burnley

FA Cup Final and the race for Europe

FA Cup Final (90 mins only, so if you think extra time or pens, pick a draw)

Man City 2-1 Chelsea

You just don’t know which version of C

helsea shows up.

It wouldn’t shock anyone if they got humiliated at Wembley, yet they have enough players self-involved enough to deliver because a medal is at stake.

For instance, their only win in their last six fixtures was in the semi-final.

In a record fourth successive FA Cup Final, Man City play in a way where they will concede chances, but Chelsea could have done with Palmer and James 100 per cent fit. I’m not sure Palmer ever has been that this season.

I still don’t understand why their owners are sending their club to a final with an interim manager in charge. Why not give your team the best possible chance, especially as they might have to lift the trophy to qualify for Europe?

Villa 2-2 Liverpool

Villa would love to go into the Europa League final without the pressure of having to win the trophy to qualify for the Champions League.

That’s why their draw with Burnley was a missed opportunity. Beat the team 19th in the table, and you don’t have to worry about getting a result against the champions and/or at the Etihad.

Arne Slot could do without the headache of a top five place not being guaranteed going into the final week of the campaign. Especially with sections of the Anfield crowd starting to boo their own team, he could really do without the idea of Chelsea enquiring about Xabi Alonso. Many Liverpool fans will question why they have not acted if a club legend ends up at Stamford Bridge, especially if they don’t fly out of the traps next season.

If Unai Emery is successful in Turkey, sixth will be enough to be in the Champions League, but only if Villa finish fifth.

So a bunch of clubs don’t want a home win at Villa Park on Friday.

Man United 2-1 Notts Forest

Some Gooners are not happy that a Gunner has been overlooked by journalists for the Football Writers Award.

I don’t think you can criticise anyone for their opinion, and Arsenal’s squad might be victims of having more than one candidate for Player of the Year, meaning split votes.

Whereas at Man United there would be only one contender.

You can’t argue that Bruno Fernandes hasn’t been crucial in his club returning to the Champions League. The Portuguese needs two more assists to break Henry’s and KDB’s record of 20.

My own viewpoint is it’s easier to play one game a week compared to playing every few days in must-win conditions.

Forest did well to respond so soon after the disappointment of being knocked out of Europe.

Will this be Michael Carrick’s farewell to Old Trafford?

United were seventh when he returned, 11 points away from third.

Brentford 3-1 Crystal Palace

Brentford have a great chance of playing in Europe for the first time in their history.

They will kick off knowing if eighth is enough to qualify for the UEFA Conference League.

Yet the Europa League and Champions League are not out of the question either.

The Bees lost so many players in the summer I picked them for relegation, so Keith Andrews is a contender for manager of the season.

This game obviously means more to the home side, and it’s hard to predict how teams respond to not playing with any consequences at stake.

Some play with freedom, others need to play with jeopardy.

Oliver Glasner has yet to start resting players for Palace’s European final. Let’s hope he does a week on Sunday?

Everton 1-0 Sunderland

The Toffees still have an outside chance of a European spot, although it would be more realistic had they not conceded the amount of late goals they have recently.

David Moyes might have regrets.

Arsenal must hold their nerve

Leeds 1-1 Brighton

Brighton will go sixth with a victory at Elland Road which could yet be enough to qualify for the Champions League.

They will know the outcome of the FA Cup Final at this point and so at the very least can cement European football for only the second time in their history.

There was nothing about Leeds’ performance on Monday, though, to suggest they will take their foot off the pedal now that safety has been assured.

Promoted clubs in the future would be wise to copy Daniel Farke’s policy of recruiting players suitable for physicality.

Wolves 1-1 Fulham

The fact that Wolves are relegated, having been bottom of the table for so long, yet might get a decent reaction from the crowd in their final home game of the season speaks volumes about the job Rob Edwards has done since he returned as manager.

They will be okay in the Championship.

Newcastle 1-1 West Ham

When Callum Wilson was having his goal ruled out on Sunday, Hammers fans would have bitten your hand off for a scenario where they could get out of the bottom three with victory at the Toon.

That’s because Spurs didn’t take advantage, and suddenly the Irons can send Tottenham to Stamford Bridge in the relegation zone. If you’re a Chelsea player and you can’t get motivated for helping relegate your rivals, your fans will never forgive you.

It might depend on what version of Newcastle shows up. The visitors will hope that because the game means more to them, the Magpies go through the motions. Nuno might have to show more ambition, though, than he did last weekend.

Bournemouth 0-1 Man City

Many highlighted this fixture for a while as a potential banana skin.

It’s hard enough to beat a team on a 16-match unbeaten run without the pressure of having to win. The Cherries still have dreams of playing in the Champions League, so it’s not like Man City are playing a team with nothing to play for.

Normally, a draw on the south coast would be a decent result, but if Arsenal win the night before, anything other than an away win at the Vitality means the Gunners are champions.

It would mean Gooners can avoid the anxiety of the final day, yet we learned a long time ago nothing is that simple, is it?

I think our hopes will be raised on Tuesday and then dashed.

Chelsea 1-1 Spurs

It’s kind of fitting that it’s the 10-year anniversary of Chelsea costing Spurs the Premiership.

The Blues finished 10th that year but turned up for this fixture specifically.

At 2-2, they were keeping the ball in the corner not because a point benefited them, but because they knew the least they could do was make their fans happy by hurting their rivals.

Whether they have the FA Cup or not, their supporters won’t forgive them if they give their neighbours a free pass here.

It’s questionable whether the same characters exist at Stamford Bridge anymore.

Arsenal 2-0 Burnley

Goal difference currently means that any Arsenal slip-up would put the destiny of the title back in Man City’s hands.

That might leave some Gooners demanding or expecting Mikel Arteta to target this game as a chance to get a few goals. Do that, and assuming City don’t score more at Bournemouth, a point at Selhurst Park might be enough for the Gunners to be champions, although a favour from the Vitality and all this anxiety goes away.

There is enough pressure for our players to handle without worrying about the size of the scoreline. As the last few weeks have shown, it only takes a second for something to go wrong. It takes one game where you just can’t score.

Last time out the Gunners beat Burnley 2-0 away, with goals from Gyokeres and Rice.

The more people tell you Monday is a forgone conclusion, the less straightforward it will be.

It wouldn’t be Arsenal if we didn’t make it hard for ourselves, would it?

An early goal would make the evening less nervous.

Can Arsenal keep their nerve and take the title race to the final day, Gooners?

Dan Smith

Top 48 Qualify For The World Cup

EJS 254

Sue P 243

Terrah 238

Gunnerstew 236

JRA 234

J Gunners 234

Me 227

Gunsmoke 227

Okobino 226

Matthew 225

Adeski 224

GB 220

Dave 220

Sue 219

Okobino 219

J Gunz 217

Antivirus 217

IGL 216

Ayan 215

Akeem 215

Ladi 214

Timothy Adegbola 212

Classy Gunner 210

Angelo 210

Prince 209

Mena 93- 209

Dan Kit 207

Ackshay 207

ric ionta 207

MTG 206

Stephanie 205

Wale A 204

Samson 202

I 201

Achizzy 200

Tom 200

Kenya 001- 199

NT Gunnerz 199

Sagie 199

Kendrick Ohis 197

Drayton 192

iGL 191

Teteu 185

QB 183

TSRS 183

Onyango 182

O Achiel 178

Baron 168

Illiterate 166

Buchi 164

Famochi 141

Enzo 129

Solwills 126

Samson 126

Freddy 104

Bergkampfwagen 114

J Bauer 86

Amir 73

Chronicle 51

waal2waal 50

Okechy 49

E Augustus 44

Splendid 43

Alfie G 35

Arsenal Cheif Preist 34

T blaze 29

Amabachew 24

Tom Odey 19

wirtz 18

Gunner For Lyf 14

Gabriel 13

Emperior A 12

Illiterate 12

Kobin 11

JT Gunner 11

Uzi Ozil 11

Leon 10

Habtamu 9

Bertie 8

Priest 8

Charles Lwanga Jnr 8

M leashim 7

Joebog

gio19

Charles Baron 7

Joseph Ejeh 5

Winston 5

Elsammy 5

Michelle 5

Bu 5

Joseph B Sax5

Olumuyizl 4

_____________________________________________________________________________________________

ADMIN COMMENT

So here are some simple rules which I must insist commenters follow….

You agree not to give any personal abuse to other Arsenal fans. Everyone is allowed to hold their own opinions even if you disagree with them. It COSTS NOTHING TO BE POLITE TO OTHER ARSENAL FANS.

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, don’t hesitate to get in touch with us through this link…