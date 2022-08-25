Dan’s EPL Predictions Week 4 – Arsenal to make it 4 in a row?

Dan’s EPL predictions Wk4
Saints 2-2 Man United
So, by some of our fans’ logic, Ten Hag inherited a team 6th in the table and then lost his opening two games of the season.
Let’s see how many would then call 5th progress because Man United fans won’t.
The Dutchman deserves credit for how motivated he got his players on Monday given that their confidence had taken a battering.
Yet it remains the same group who have been inconsistent for so long.
In a strange way it’s easy to be motivated for Liverpool, it’s these types of fixtures which United have found hard to deal with.
Brentford 3-1 Everton
Just feel on and off the pitch there is a contrasting direction these two clubs are heading in.
The Bees have so much energy while the Toffees are stale.
If Lampard can get 60 million for Gordon and is allowed to reinvest the money in the squad, that’s good business.
Brighton 1-1 Leeds
Two teams who have started the season in confident fashion.
Leeds in particular have surprised me.
Brighton don’t kill off teams meaning the visitors will always be in the match
Chelsea 2-1 Leicester
Two teams who might feel they are in transition and in need of freshening up
The difference is Chelsea have the resources to do something huge between now and the end of the transfer window.
Leicester it seems, need to sell to buy.
Ironically one of those players might be Fofana.
If Rodgers thought the defender’s head wasn’t right last weekend, I can’t see how he starts against the team trying to purchase him.?
Liverpool 3-0 Cherries
Jurgen Klopp had insisted all week that Man U would be more dangerous having lost 4-0 to Brentford as much as they had if they had won by that score line.
His players either did not listen or did not believe their manager because they played like individuals believing in their own hype.
You can’t win the title in the early months but given Man City generally end up with 90 plus points, the Reds can’t afford to be dropping silly points.
Scott Parker was apologetic for how negative his team were against us and at the Etihad, so might treat Anfield as a free swing and just go for it.
That will play into the home side’s hands.
Man City 2-0 Palace
Will teams see what Newcastle did last Sunday and decide to take the game to the champions instead of parking the bus?
Zaha is capable of doing what Saint Maximin did and run at their defence.
Palace has been such a headache to Pep Guardiola over the years I can’t see him taking this match lightly.
Arsenal 3-1 Fulham
I was called negative last weekend for suggesting we won’t win the title this season.
I’m not going to let deluded talk ruin my enjoyment in watching the team.
The first half last Saturday was the best I saw under Arteta, in terms of everyone knowing their own jobs and having tactical understanding.
To be a big club, you act like big club, and on the South Coast we approached that match like we were a big club.
Some Gooners can’t believe the turnaround in the same team who lost their opening three fixtures 12 months ago could win their first three this time around.
That’s because we have had a kinder set of fixtures to kick off this campaign.
It is okay to admit that – it doesn’t make you less of a supporter.
Luckily our manager is honest in his assessment of where his young squad is at.
He knows there are doubts about their mental strength (he says so throughout All Or Nothing) and knows at the moment our biggest threat is complacency.
Fulham are dangerous if underestimated but defensively not great.
Aston Villa 1-0 West Ham
Two teams short on confidence.
Two sets of fans where if either don’t find form soon become not easy supporters to play in front of.
Villa at least at times have had glimpses of quality, West Ham have been poor.
Wolves 0-1 Newcastle
Wolves played well at the Lane but were not prolific enough. I said that too many times last campaign and will continue to do so this season.
Problem for Newcastle is the expectation is on them to now win fixtures like this.
Callum Wilson yet again seems injured, but they have other talents who can produce a moment of magic.
N Forest 1-0 Spurs
A raucous City Ground under the floodlights, this is where we find out if Spurs are too Spursy!
Dan Smith
LAST WEEKS RESULTS
Longbenark 28
Sid 24
INDIAN Gunner London 23
GB 23
Die Hard23
yayo 22
goonersia 22
JRA 22
Kuhepson 21
SJ 21
rob 49- 20
prince 20
Matthew 20
AntiVirus 20
k tYSON 20
Oluseyi 20
L Cannon 20
Kenya 001- 20
TN Arsenal 20
Ackshay 20
Quincy 19
Nemesis Of A Spud 19
Sue P 19
Adiva 19
Phenom 19
HH 19
Zeek 18
onyango 18
Ba Thea 18
Taiwo 1321-18
got an idea 17
uzi ozil – 17
labass 17
MTG 17
Misgana 17
Savage 17
I -17
ME 16
Terrah 16
Famochi 16
Toney 16
D Kit 16
Gundown 15
Olushorlor 15
Stephanie 15
Ruler System 15
Okobino 15
JGunner 14
Dotash 14
EDU 14
Khadi 14
lima 13
Tom 13
Splendid 13
Arsha 12
my name is lehman -11
koktafo 10
Flash G 10
Duncirado 9
Royal Challenger 8
Mr Fox 8
ST Joachim 8
Angelo 8
Surajo malah 7
Adeybayo 7
Mide 6
Kobin 6
Admin 6
Ayan 6
K Hristov 6
J Bauer 5
Zig -5
Rusty 5
E Blaze 4
John Legend 4
Big Sam 4
Dendrite 3
Gibson Power 3
Adajim 2
Gogo 2
Mishrel Leashim 2
Jo Gunz 2
Lucia 2
tesfie 1
Southampton 1 Vs 2 Manchester United
Brentford 2 Vs 1 Everton
Brighton 2 Vs 0 Leeds
Chelsea 2 Vs 0 Leicester city
Liverpool 2 Vs 0 Bournemouth
Man city 3 Vs 0 crystal palace
Arsenal 3 Vs 1 Fulham
Aston villa 2 Vs 1 west ham
Wolves 1 Vs 2 Newcastle
Nottingham forest 1 Vs 2 Tottenham
Dan Smith can’t you just write without bringing up events of last season and taking a dig at the club and the fans? You will continue to be called negative the more you do so.
In a word no
I’m sure we are old enough to be able to deal with one person’s opinion ?
Southampton 0 – 1 Man Utd
Brentford 2 – 0 Everton
Brighton 2 – 0 Leeds
Chelsea 3 – 1 Leicester
Liverpool 3 – 0 Bournemouth
Man City 3 – 0 Crystal Palace
Arsenal 2 – 0 Fulham
Aston Villa 2 – 1 West Ham
Wolves 0 – 1 Newcastle
Nott’m Forest 0 – 3 Spurs
Saints 0-1 ManU
Brentford 2-1 Everton
Brighton 2-2 Leeds
Chelsea 2-0 Leicester
Liverpool 3-0 Bournemouth
City 3-2 Palace
Arsenal 2-1 Fulham
Villa 1-1 West Ham
Wolves 0-2 Newcastle
N. Forest 0-2 Spurs
Saints 0-1 ManU
Brentford 2-1 Everton
Brighton 2-2 Leeds
Chelsea 2-0 Leicester
Liverpool 3-0 Bournemouth
City 3-2 Palace
Arsenal 2-1 Fulham
Villa 1-1 West Ham
Wolves 0-2 Newcastle
N. Forest 0-2 Spurs
Southampton 1 Vs 2 Manchester United
Brentford 2 Vs 1 Everton
Brighton 2 Vs 0 Leeds
Chelsea 2 Vs 0 Leicester city
Liverpool 4 Vs 0 Bournemouth
Man city 3 Vs 0 crystal palace
Arsenal 4 Vs 1 Fulham
Aston villa 1 Vs 1 west ham
Wolves 1 Vs 0 Newcastle
Nottingham forest 0 Vs 3Tottenham
Southampton 2 – 2 Man Utd
Brentford 2 – 1 Everton
Brighton 2 – 2 Leeds
Chelsea 3 – 1 Leicester
Liverpool 3 – 0 Bournemouth
Man City 2 – 1 Crystal Palace
Arsenal 2 – 1 Fulham
Aston Villa 2 – 2 West Ham
Wolves 1 – 1 Newcastle
Nott’m Forest 1 – 2 Spurs
Southampton 1 Vs 2 Manchester United
Brentford 2 Vs 2 Everton
Brighton 2 Vs 1 Leeds
Chelsea 2 Vs 1 Leicester city
Liverpool 3 Vs 0 Bournemouth
Man city 3 Vs 1 crystal palace
Arsenal 5 Vs 0 Fulham
Aston villa 1 Vs 2 west ham
Wolves 1 Vs 2 Newcastle
Nottingham forest 1 Vs 3 Tottenham
Southampton 1-3 Man u
Brentford 3-1 Everton
Brighton 2-1 Leeds
Chelsea 2-1 Leicester
Liverpool 3-0 Bournemouth
Man City 2-1 palace
Arsenal 3-1 Fulham
Aston Villa 1-1 westham
Wolves 1-2 Newcastle
Forest 1-2 Spurs
God help Prince 🙏🙏.
Southampton Man United 1-1
Brentford Everton 2-1
Brighton Leeds 1-2
Chelsea Leicester 2-0
Liverpool Bournemouth 3-0
Man City Crystal Palace 3-0
Arsenal Fulham 4-0
Aston Villa West Ham 1-1
Wolves Newcastle 0-0
Forest Spurs 0-1