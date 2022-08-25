Arsenal News Arsenal opinion

Dan’s EPL Predictions Week 4 – Arsenal to make it 4 in a row?

Dan’s EPL predictions Wk4

Saints 2-2 Man United

So, by some of our fans’ logic, Ten Hag inherited a team 6th in the table and then lost his opening two games of the season.

Let’s see how many would then call 5th progress because Man United fans won’t.

The Dutchman deserves credit for how motivated he got his players on Monday given that their confidence had taken a battering.

Yet it remains the same group who have been inconsistent for so long.

In a strange way it’s easy to be motivated for Liverpool, it’s these types of fixtures which United have found hard to deal with.

Brentford 3-1 Everton

Just feel on and off the pitch there is a contrasting direction these two clubs are heading in.

The Bees have so much energy while the Toffees are stale.

If Lampard can get 60 million for Gordon and is allowed to reinvest the money in the squad, that’s good business.

Brighton 1-1 Leeds

Two teams who have started the season in confident fashion.

Leeds in particular have surprised me.

Brighton don’t kill off teams meaning the visitors will always be in the match

Chelsea 2-1 Leicester

Two teams who might feel they are in transition and in need of freshening up

The difference is Chelsea have the resources to do something huge between now and the end of the transfer window.

Leicester it seems, need to sell to buy.

Ironically one of those players might be Fofana.

If Rodgers thought the defender’s head wasn’t right last weekend, I can’t see how he starts against the team trying to purchase him.?

Liverpool 3-0 Cherries

Jurgen Klopp had insisted all week that Man U would be more dangerous having lost 4-0 to Brentford as much as they had if they had won by that score line.

His players either did not listen or did not believe their manager because they played like individuals believing in their own hype.

You can’t win the title in the early months but given Man City generally end up with 90 plus points, the Reds can’t afford to be dropping silly points.

Scott Parker was apologetic for how negative his team were against us and at the Etihad, so might treat Anfield as a free swing and just go for it.

That will play into the home side’s hands.

Man City 2-0 Palace

Will teams see what Newcastle did last Sunday and decide to take the game to the champions instead of parking the bus?

Zaha is capable of doing what Saint Maximin did and run at their defence.

Palace has been such a headache to Pep Guardiola over the years I can’t see him taking this match lightly.

Arsenal 3-1 Fulham

I was called negative last weekend for suggesting we won’t win the title this season.

I’m not going to let deluded talk ruin my enjoyment in watching the team.

The first half last Saturday was the best I saw under Arteta, in terms of everyone knowing their own jobs and having tactical understanding.

To be a big club, you act like big club, and on the South Coast we approached that match like we were a big club.

Some Gooners can’t believe the turnaround in the same team who lost their opening three fixtures 12 months ago could win their first three this time around.

That’s because we have had a kinder set of fixtures to kick off this campaign.

It is okay to admit that – it doesn’t make you less of a supporter.

Luckily our manager is honest in his assessment of where his young squad is at.

He knows there are doubts about their mental strength (he says so throughout All Or Nothing) and knows at the moment our biggest threat is complacency.

Fulham are dangerous if underestimated but defensively not great.

Aston Villa 1-0 West Ham

Two teams short on confidence.

Two sets of fans where if either don’t find form soon become not easy supporters to play in front of.

Villa at least at times have had glimpses of quality, West Ham have been poor.

Wolves 0-1 Newcastle

Wolves played well at the Lane but were not prolific enough. I said that too many times last campaign and will continue to do so this season.

Problem for Newcastle is the expectation is on them to now win fixtures like this.

Callum Wilson yet again seems injured, but they have other talents who can produce a moment of magic.

N Forest 1-0 Spurs

A raucous City Ground under the floodlights, this is where we find out if Spurs are too Spursy!

Dan Smith

  1. Southampton 1 Vs 2 Manchester United
    Brentford 2 Vs 1 Everton
    Brighton 2 Vs 0 Leeds
    Chelsea 2 Vs 0 Leicester city
    Liverpool 2 Vs 0 Bournemouth
    Man city 3 Vs 0 crystal palace
    Arsenal 3 Vs 1 Fulham
    Aston villa 2 Vs 1 west ham
    Wolves 1 Vs 2 Newcastle
    Nottingham forest 1 Vs 2 Tottenham

    Reply

  2. Dan Smith can’t you just write without bringing up events of last season and taking a dig at the club and the fans? You will continue to be called negative the more you do so.

    Reply

  3. Southampton 0 – 1 Man Utd
    Brentford 2 – 0 Everton
    Brighton 2 – 0 Leeds
    Chelsea 3 – 1 Leicester
    Liverpool 3 – 0 Bournemouth
    Man City 3 – 0 Crystal Palace
    Arsenal 2 – 0 Fulham
    Aston Villa 2 – 1 West Ham
    Wolves 0 – 1 Newcastle
    Nott’m Forest 0 – 3 Spurs

    Reply

  4. Saints 0-1 ManU
    Brentford 2-1 Everton
    Brighton 2-2 Leeds
    Chelsea 2-0 Leicester
    Liverpool 3-0 Bournemouth
    City 3-2 Palace
    Arsenal 2-1 Fulham
    Villa 1-1 West Ham
    Wolves 0-2 Newcastle
    N. Forest 0-2 Spurs

    Reply

    1. Sorry wrong email.
      Saints 0-1 ManU
      Brentford 2-1 Everton
      Brighton 2-2 Leeds
      Chelsea 2-0 Leicester
      Liverpool 3-0 Bournemouth
      City 3-2 Palace
      Arsenal 2-1 Fulham
      Villa 1-1 West Ham
      Wolves 0-2 Newcastle
      N. Forest 0-2 Spurs

      Reply

  5. Southampton 1 Vs 2 Manchester United
    Brentford 2 Vs 1 Everton
    Brighton 2 Vs 0 Leeds
    Chelsea 2 Vs 0 Leicester city
    Liverpool 4 Vs 0 Bournemouth
    Man city 3 Vs 0 crystal palace
    Arsenal 4 Vs 1 Fulham
    Aston villa 1 Vs 1 west ham
    Wolves 1 Vs 0 Newcastle
    Nottingham forest 0 Vs 3Tottenham

    Reply

  6. Southampton 2 – 2 Man Utd
    Brentford 2 – 1 Everton
    Brighton 2 – 2 Leeds
    Chelsea 3 – 1 Leicester
    Liverpool 3 – 0 Bournemouth
    Man City 2 – 1 Crystal Palace
    Arsenal 2 – 1 Fulham
    Aston Villa 2 – 2 West Ham
    Wolves 1 – 1 Newcastle
    Nott’m Forest 1 – 2 Spurs

    Reply

  7. Southampton 1 Vs 2 Manchester United
    Brentford 2 Vs 2 Everton
    Brighton 2 Vs 1 Leeds
    Chelsea 2 Vs 1 Leicester city
    Liverpool 3 Vs 0 Bournemouth
    Man city 3 Vs 1 crystal palace
    Arsenal 5 Vs 0 Fulham
    Aston villa 1 Vs 2 west ham
    Wolves 1 Vs 2 Newcastle
    Nottingham forest 1 Vs 3 Tottenham

    Reply

  8. Southampton 1-3 Man u
    Brentford 3-1 Everton
    Brighton 2-1 Leeds
    Chelsea 2-1 Leicester
    Liverpool 3-0 Bournemouth
    Man City 2-1 palace
    Arsenal 3-1 Fulham
    Aston Villa 1-1 westham
    Wolves 1-2 Newcastle
    Forest 1-2 Spurs
    God help Prince 🙏🙏.

    Reply

    1. Southampton Man United 1-1
      Brentford Everton 2-1
      Brighton Leeds 1-2
      Chelsea Leicester 2-0
      Liverpool Bournemouth 3-0
      Man City Crystal Palace 3-0
      Arsenal Fulham 4-0
      Aston Villa West Ham 1-1
      Wolves Newcastle 0-0
      Forest Spurs 0-1

      Reply

