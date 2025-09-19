Dan’s EPL Predictions Week 5 – Arsenal to beat Man City, Liverpool 1-0 Everton

Liverpool 1-0 Everton

You could literally copy and paste what I wrote last week about the Champions.

It is not a coincidence Liverpool have won every game so far this season thanks to late goals.

In sport success and failure is decided by small details. The difference in the title race could literally be this period where the league leaders are not playing well but no one is taking advantage.

Law of averages of course, Arne Slot knows his team cannot keep playing this way and get away with it. Eventually it will catch up with you.

Yet I have still gone for a situation where the Reds are not at their best yet find a way to get bragging rights in the Merseyside Derby.

It comes down to how ambitious David Moyes will be at Anfield, especially if it is a draw with 20 minutes to go.

Brighton 2-1 Spurs

The next test for Thomas Frank is to show he can juggle the Champions League with a domestic schedule. On route to lifting the Europa League last season Spurs record was poor directly after playing in midweek.

This is the type of away day that has caught Spurs cold in the past.

The Seagulls do raise their game when one of the traditional big six visit.

Burnley 0-1 N Forest

Ange Postecoglou has such a contrasting ethos to Nuno Santos it will take a while for Forest’s players to adjust to a new set of principles.

While he remains adamant in public he will not change his approach, it remains to be seen whether privately he has learnt from his Spurs experience that he might have to adapt his tactics.

I am not sure we will get the answer this weekend because Burnley will naturally let the visitors have the ball.

It might be a rare game which is suited to Big Ange’s style more than the previous regime.

Nuno liked his opponents to have all the possession so he could hit them on the break. Scott Parker will not let that happen so it suits Big Ange.

In stoppage time against Man United and Liverpool the Clarets were on course for a draw before both times conceding penalties due to individual mistakes.

Maybe a lack of experience at this level.

West Ham 1-3 Crystal Palace

While I think in general Newcastle overreacted regarding the Isak situation, I listened to the atmosphere when they hosted Liverpool and thought the same would await Kudus’s return to West Ham. Plus it is Spurs, the one club the Hammers are meant to hate more than anyone else.

If this was Upton Park that would be the case but not the London Stadium.

Whether it is the atmosphere, the team selection, or the style of play, it is completely lifeless at the club.

This is a nightmare fixture for Graham Potter. Home fans will get restless quickly if their team is not on the front foot and the Eagles could pick them off on the break, especially if they get an early goal.

Wolves 2-0 Leeds

As I expected Leeds tried to play for a 0-0 at the Cottage and I do not expect them to show much ambition away from Elland Road.

That means it is a rare home game where the Wolves fans will be rocking up expecting their team to take the initiative.

It is refreshing that despite zero points on the board so far it has not put Wolves off offering their manager a new contract.

He deserves it after the job he has done and well done to the owners for looking at the long term and not panicking after four defeats.

Man United 2-2 Chelsea

There is a lot of evidence you could provide to showcase how far Man United have fallen.

None is more glaring than them not having any European or even League Cup commitments in midweek.

While that is embarrassing, from a coaching perspective it gives Ruben Amorim a whole week to focus purely on one game at a time.

That is maybe one of the few reasons I think they can get a result Saturday.

I also think the Old Trafford faithful will realise their players need some help and be that extra bit vocal.

Fulham 1-1 Brentford

After his move (and sudden return) to Saudi Arabia, his clash with the Dutch media at Ajax and the option of him being recalled for England, Jordan Henderson has had his critics in the last few years.

Yet he was brilliant against Chelsea and his experience could be vital for Brentford.

It is increasingly evident that the Bees are going back to what brought them to the dance when they first arrived in the Premiership, lots of set pieces including the long throw.

Fulham have not scored more than one goal in any league game this season, meaning the game will always be alive for the visitors.

Cherries 2-1 Newcastle

The last time they were in the Champions League Newcastle struggled with juggling Europe with their domestic schedule.

Eddie Howe will have this in the back of his mind but I still do not think he has the squad to cope with travelling all the way to the South Coast so soon after playing Barcelona.

Iraola has had a whole week to prepare for this fixture while his opponents had to worry about the Spanish Champions. That is a huge advantage for the Cherries.

Sunderland 1-0 Aston Villa

Aston Villa are the only club in the English Football League pyramid not to score a league goal. They really could have done with the Carabao Cup to give the whole club a lift but were knocked out on penalties.

When Sunderland have hope the Stadium of Light can be a tough place to visit. This is a banana skin for Unai Emery.

Arsenal 2-1 Man City

For the first time in years I now go into this fixture confident in our ability to win.

David Raya is yet to concede a goal in open play this season so you can understand why our manager would not want to change his tactics. Logically if you are not conceding you only need that one moment of magic in attack.

There are moments though where you would like Mikel Arteta to trust his attacking talent. Offensively we can take this game out of the visitors’ reach, yet making it a chess match against Pep Guardiola gives Man City more of a chance.

The hype for Madueke and Nwaneri was scary last weekend. Imagine if they actually managed a goal contribution this Sunday.

If only this game happened in the short spell of time James Trafford was City’s number one.

We know from experience how difficult Donnarumma can be to get past.

If you want to personally send me your predictions email me at danielthemanofdestiny@googlemail.com.

Remember peeps, if your prediction is submitted after that team kicks off, the score is not valid.

Top 48 Qualify for World Cup

Chronicle 36

Kenya 001 – 32

J Gunz 32

O Achiel 31

Me 29

Joe Gunner 29

GB 28

Gunnerstew 27

Onyango 27

EJS 27

Sue 27

Sue P 27

Ayan 26

JRA 26

Matthew 26

Famochi 25

Gunsmoke 25

Ladi 25

Timothy Adegbola 25

IGL 25

Adeski 24

Teteu 24

NT Gunnerz 24

Dan Kit 24

The Shoba Reality Show 24

Solwills 23

Achizzy 23

Samson 23

Amir 23

Stephanie 23

Classy Gunner 22

Terrah 22

Antivirus 21

Drayton 21

Tom 21

Wale A 20

Okobino 20

Kendrick Ohis 19

J Bauer 19

Dave 19

Ackshay 18

Angelo 18

MTG 18

I 16

Meana 16

Gunner For Lyf 14

QB 14

Splendid 14

Sagie 13

Prince 12

Akeem 11

Buchi 9

Enzo W 9

Bertie 8

Ric lonta 8

Joeboggio19 – 6

Baron 6

Winston 5

Michelle 5

Uzi Ozil 5

Bergkampfwagen 5

Olumuyizl 4

Illiterate 3

