Dan’s EPL Predictions Week 5 – Can Arsenal get revenge on Everton at last?

I should just point for someone accused of not being a Gooner, I might be the only player to have gotten two of our score lines this season accurate (because I always predict us to lose apparently).

The issue is a section of our fanbase are so arrogant. As an example, Odegaard is good. He’s not good enough to be compared to Jude Bellingham.

One is good enough that Real Madrid wanted to pay 90 million for. The other is 4 years older who failed to get into the team of …. Real Madrid.

So, let’s just be humble.

Speaking of being humble, Scottish fans ironically jeering Harry Maguire……your centrebacks play in the Saudi Pro League and the other plays for Watford!

Wolves 1-4 Liverpool

As expected, the transfer window has shut in Saudi Arabia and Mo Salah is still at Liverpool. I agreed with Liverpool’s stance, there was no asking price too good to turn down, because there would be zero time to find a replacement.

You were essentially asking a club how much to put a line through your season?

What’s good of 150 million if it just sits in your bank?

If that was the Kroenke Family, I would accuse them of a lack of ambition, taking money over what’s best for you on the pitch.

In an industry where everyone talks off record, don’t be shocked if all parties have a verbal agreement in place.

If Al-Ittihad want the 31-year-old to the point they want to pay so much, they will be interested in 12 months’ time again.

At which point Klopp will have an entire summer to find a replacement.

Salah might have a year left where he’s adored before earning 127 million a year in the Pro League.

Something tells me he’s not going to sulk.

Villa 2-2 Palace

There’s a lot to like about Villa, but they have undermined themselves at times defensively.

I think Lengelet and Torres might need time to settle into the physical nature of English Football.

The exciting part for Villa fans this week is their first European campaign in 13 years.

Fulham 0-1 Luton

I have been quite disappointed by the approach of the newly promoted sides.

There’s nothing wrong with having a lack of quality in a new division but it’s not acceptable to show zero ambition.

Luton are playing like a side aware of their limitations, content to take the money for just participating.

If that’s the case, why not just give it ago.

If they can’t do that against a poor Fulham they never will.

Man United 1-2 Brighton

I made this argument with Arteta, there’s only so many players you can have an issue with until it backfires.

Most backed Ten Hagg’s treatment of Ronaldo, Maguire, De Gea, etc.

Yet blaming a player who wasn’t even in the squad at the Emirates seems transparent.

It was an obvious tactic to deflect from a performance which was very un-Man United like.

Was it worth hanging out to dry a youngster who you have implied in the past has struggled with his mental health?

No where has Sancho showed he has the character to respond.

Is it an upset anymore to say an away win?

Spurs 4-0 Sheffield United

That time of the year where everyone talks about how well Spurs are playing, how they are playing football the ‘Spurs way’, how there is a shift of power in North London, heck we might even get a combined 11 where there are all Spurs players in it.

Then we get to the Emirates, and they don’t show up.

Newcastle 1-2 Brentford

It’s not that Newcastle lost their last two matches it was the manner of how they lost that was concerning.

This could the first test of their owners resolve.

Do they at the first sign of trouble panic and want a sexier name in charge?

Here’s a scenario ……You sense the Euros next summer will be Southgate’s last tournament as England manager.

Timing could be perfect for Howe to become the next Three Lions boss.

West Ham 1-2 Man City

Man City don’t have the biggest squad, players have been around the world arriving back at various times, days before the CL start.

Yet every time you think the Champions might drop points, they find a way of winning.

The fact that Jesse Lingard has been training with West Ham (the last place he played decent football) and it hasn’t made the news is sad on so many levels.

Once one of England’s best young talents, he’s now a free agent trying to get a contract out of the club he rejected a year ago because Forest offered a huge staying up bonus.

Or is sadder that the Hammers would even consider signing someone who rejected them?

Cherries 2-1 Chelsea

Two teams who are in a transition period and need some patience. That includes on relying on owners not to panic.

In theory Poch should benefit from zero European football, being able to work with his players in training more often.

I’m going to ask this question quite a bit this season ….is it now an upset to say Chelsea lose?

Everton 1-2 Arsenal

Arsenal faces an Everton team near the bottom of the League, devoid of confidence, fans worried about the future and without an obvious goal scorer.

We said this back in February and lost 1-0!

Sure, they don’t have the new manager buzz this time (the irony is Sean Dyche is under serious pressure), but we were equally guilty that day of not battling, showing up like we had a divine right to the three points.

This is where having leaders or a lack of leaders is crucial.

Anyone vocal in training should be reminding their peers of this fixtures and therefore there should be zero reason for complacency.

I include that in Arteta’s team sheet. Back in the Champions League in midweek, I don’t want him to overcomplicate things on Sunday.

Nottingham Forest 2-1 Burnley

I’m still not going to give Steve Cooper too much credit.

His squad is so big he is now paying players to sit at home. Players who coast a lot of money. That’s not good management.

Vincent Kompany is trying to stick to his ethos but is simply finding the jump in quality too much.

Does he stick to his principles or try something else?

He just needs that one result to build on.

Predictions League table (Top 24 qualify for the Euros.)

Drayton 37

Adeski 36

Ayodale A 35

Indian Gunner 35

Baron 35

GB 34

Onyango 33

Tom 33

Stephanie 32

IGL 32

Prince 32

Terrah 32

NOAS 32

Sid 31

HH 31

Goonersia 31

MTG 30

Dan Kit 30

Me 29

Gunsmoke 29

Ackshay 28

Toney 27

SWS 27

Dendrite 27

Samson 26

Longbenark 26

Davars 26

I 26

Sagie 26

Sue P 26

Matthew 25

Jen 25

Yayo 25

Bang bang 24

O Achiel 24

J gunner 24

Dotash 24

Antivirus 24

JRA 23

Elvis 23

Big slim 23

Amir 22

J gunz 21

Kenya 001- 20

Okobino 20

Gundown 20

Zeek 20

VZ 18

Walidomy 18

J legend 18

Taiwo 4321- 17

Die hard 17.

Edu 17

Oluseyi 20- 17

Ayan 16

Uzi Ozil 16

Chuck 16

Angelo 16

Peter 15

Koktafo 14

Gunner 4 lyfe 14

Fanuel priston 14

Akinlatan Oladimeji 14

Admin 12

Oslogunner 11

M leashim 11

Splendid 11

Flash G 11

Wale 11

Jimego T – 10

Akeno Bonniface 9

Gerald king 9

Famochi 9

Samchidy 8

Gio Bag 7

Prince laoye 7

Illiterate 6

Gordan 5

Williamrick 5

Labass 5

E blaze 4

Mide 3

Itayi 2

Kobin 2

JustArsenal Show – NEO discusses Arteta’s evolving tactics and discusses whether Kai Havertz could be considered a flop after his four games…

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…