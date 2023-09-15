Dan’s EPL Predictions Week 5 – Can Arsenal get revenge on Everton at last?

I should just point for someone accused of not being a Gooner, I might be the only player to have gotten two of our score lines this season accurate (because I always predict us to lose apparently).
The issue is a section of our fanbase are so arrogant. As an example, Odegaard is good. He’s not good enough to be compared to Jude Bellingham.
One is good enough that Real Madrid wanted to pay 90 million for. The other is 4 years older who failed to get into the team of …. Real Madrid.
So, let’s just be humble.
Speaking of being humble, Scottish fans ironically jeering Harry Maguire……your centrebacks play in the Saudi Pro League and the other plays for Watford!
Wolves 1-4 Liverpool
As expected, the transfer window has shut in Saudi Arabia and Mo Salah is still at Liverpool. I agreed with Liverpool’s stance, there was no asking price too good to turn down, because there would be zero time to find a replacement.
You were essentially asking a club how much to put a line through your season?
What’s good of 150 million if it just sits in your bank?
If that was the Kroenke Family, I would accuse them of a lack of ambition, taking money over what’s best for you on the pitch.
In an industry where everyone talks off record, don’t be shocked if all parties have a verbal agreement in place.
If Al-Ittihad want the 31-year-old to the point they want to pay so much, they will be interested in 12 months’ time again.
At which point Klopp will have an entire summer to find a replacement.
Salah might have a year left where he’s adored before earning 127 million a year in the Pro League.
Something tells me he’s not going to sulk.
Villa 2-2 Palace
There’s a lot to like about Villa, but they have undermined themselves at times defensively.
I think Lengelet and Torres might need time to settle into the physical nature of English Football.
The exciting part for Villa fans this week is their first European campaign in 13 years.
Fulham 0-1 Luton
I have been quite disappointed by the approach of the newly promoted sides.
There’s nothing wrong with having a lack of quality in a new division but it’s not acceptable to show zero ambition.
Luton are playing like a side aware of their limitations, content to take the money for just participating.
If that’s the case, why not just give it ago.
If they can’t do that against a poor Fulham they never will.
Man United 1-2 Brighton
I made this argument with Arteta, there’s only so many players you can have an issue with until it backfires.
Most backed Ten Hagg’s treatment of Ronaldo, Maguire, De Gea, etc.
Yet blaming a player who wasn’t even in the squad at the Emirates seems transparent.
It was an obvious tactic to deflect from a performance which was very un-Man United like.
Was it worth hanging out to dry a youngster who you have implied in the past has struggled with his mental health?
No where has Sancho showed he has the character to respond.
Is it an upset anymore to say an away win?
Spurs 4-0 Sheffield United
That time of the year where everyone talks about how well Spurs are playing, how they are playing football the ‘Spurs way’, how there is a shift of power in North London, heck we might even get a combined 11 where there are all Spurs players in it.
Then we get to the Emirates, and they don’t show up.
Newcastle 1-2 Brentford
It’s not that Newcastle lost their last two matches it was the manner of how they lost that was concerning.
This could the first test of their owners resolve.
Do they at the first sign of trouble panic and want a sexier name in charge?
Here’s a scenario ……You sense the Euros next summer will be Southgate’s last tournament as England manager.
Timing could be perfect for Howe to become the next Three Lions boss.
West Ham 1-2 Man City
Man City don’t have the biggest squad, players have been around the world arriving back at various times, days before the CL start.
Yet every time you think the Champions might drop points, they find a way of winning.
The fact that Jesse Lingard has been training with West Ham (the last place he played decent football) and it hasn’t made the news is sad on so many levels.
Once one of England’s best young talents, he’s now a free agent trying to get a contract out of the club he rejected a year ago because Forest offered a huge staying up bonus.
Or is sadder that the Hammers would even consider signing someone who rejected them?
Cherries 2-1 Chelsea
Two teams who are in a transition period and need some patience. That includes on relying on owners not to panic.
In theory Poch should benefit from zero European football, being able to work with his players in training more often.
I’m going to ask this question quite a bit this season ….is it now an upset to say Chelsea lose?
Everton 1-2 Arsenal
Arsenal faces an Everton team near the bottom of the League, devoid of confidence, fans worried about the future and without an obvious goal scorer.
We said this back in February and lost 1-0!
Sure, they don’t have the new manager buzz this time (the irony is Sean Dyche is under serious pressure), but we were equally guilty that day of not battling, showing up like we had a divine right to the three points.
This is where having leaders or a lack of leaders is crucial.
Anyone vocal in training should be reminding their peers of this fixtures and therefore there should be zero reason for complacency.
I include that in Arteta’s team sheet. Back in the Champions League in midweek, I don’t want him to overcomplicate things on Sunday.
Nottingham Forest 2-1 Burnley
I’m still not going to give Steve Cooper too much credit.
His squad is so big he is now paying players to sit at home. Players who coast a lot of money. That’s not good management.
Vincent Kompany is trying to stick to his ethos but is simply finding the jump in quality too much.
Does he stick to his principles or try something else?
He just needs that one result to build on.
Predictions League table (Top 24 qualify for the Euros.)
Drayton 37
Adeski 36
Ayodale A 35
Indian Gunner 35
Baron 35
GB 34
Onyango 33
Tom 33
Stephanie 32
IGL 32
Prince 32
Terrah 32
NOAS 32
Sid 31
HH 31
Goonersia 31
MTG 30
Dan Kit 30
Me 29
Gunsmoke 29
Ackshay 28
Toney 27
SWS 27
Dendrite 27
Samson 26
Longbenark 26
Davars 26
I 26
Sagie 26
Sue P 26
Matthew 25
Jen 25
Yayo 25
Bang bang 24
O Achiel 24
J gunner 24
Dotash 24
Antivirus 24
JRA 23
Elvis 23
Big slim 23
Amir 22
J gunz 21
Kenya 001- 20
Okobino 20
Gundown 20
Zeek 20
VZ 18
Walidomy 18
J legend 18
Taiwo 4321- 17
Die hard 17.
Edu 17
Oluseyi 20- 17
Ayan 16
Uzi Ozil 16
Chuck 16
Angelo 16
Peter 15
Koktafo 14
Gunner 4 lyfe 14
Fanuel priston 14
Akinlatan Oladimeji 14
Admin 12
Oslogunner 11
M leashim 11
Splendid 11
Flash G 11
Wale 11
Jimego T – 10
Akeno Bonniface 9
Gerald king 9
Famochi 9
Samchidy 8
Gio Bag 7
Prince laoye 7
Illiterate 6
Gordan 5
Williamrick 5
Labass 5
E blaze 4
Mide 3
Itayi 2
Kobin 2
How can you say Odegard is not good enough to be compared with Jude Beliganm. What has Jude done in his career to make you concluded that he’s better than Odegard. All do we now rate a midfielder higher because they score goals, there’s nothing that Jude can do that odegard can’t do better and there are things that odegard can do that Jude can’t even do like creating chances and making assists, odegard is a better presser he’s a better passer of the ball, he is a better free kick taker he is a better penalty taker, last season he’s one of our top scorers. So please name one thing that Jude can do better than Odegard.
Or did you just concluded based on that because odegard didn’t make it in real Madrid it means he’s bad. Hazard didn’t make it at real does that mean Asensio and Lukas Vasquez is better than him.
/deep breaths upon reading the pre-text/ it’s alright!