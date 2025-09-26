Dan’s EPL Predictions Week 6 – Arsenal to win away to Newcastle, Palace 1-1 Liverpool

Brentford 1-2 Man United

I was happy for Ruben Amorim last Saturday.

He comes across as a decent bloke who simply might just be too young to cope with the mess he inherited at such a huge institution.

That is no disgrace and it would not mean the Portuguese would not be successful elsewhere.

It would be very like United to slip up this weekend having beaten Chelsea. They constantly take one step forward then two back and you still cannot trust certain individuals to show up on these cold away days.

Yet I look at Brentford and I do not know where the creativity will come from.

At Fulham they were simply relying on long throws, a bit like us in the first half on Sunday.

So if the Bees ever fall behind it looks a long way back.

Chelsea 2-2 Brighton

Obviously he cannot control what Sanchez did after five minutes but Maresca responded by making a double substitution.

Thirteen minutes later he made his third change by bringing off Palmer because he was fit enough to start but apparently it was too much of a gamble being down to ten men. So how healthy was he in the first place?

It is all very messy from the manager.

Palmer is clearly playing through the pain barrier, being judged game by game if he should feature.

The temptation might be to save the midfielder for the Champions League in midweek which would give Brighton a lift.

Palace 1-1 Liverpool

Liverpool have won five out of six games this season thanks to goals after the 83rd minute.

They cannot keep playing how they have been and keep getting away with it. Eventually it will catch up with them.

It could be this weekend if the Eagles can be positive when in possession.

Champions or not, how silly was it of Ekitike to get sent off for taking off his shirt.

He claims in the moment he just forgot he had already been booked. Sorry but you need to be more composed than losing your memory because you scored in the League Cup third round.

They say the smallest details can make a difference. This forces a not 100 percent Isak to start and maybe play more minutes than was planned.

Leeds 0-0 Cherries

The Cherries are clearly the better footballing team but Leeds have been able to make games at Elland Road a physical battle and scrap.

Iraola’s team are easy on the eye but they are not the most physically imposing.

Maybe I am doing them a disservice.

City Aim to Reassert Their Authority

Man City 4-0 Burnley

If they had hung on at the Emirates I think Haaland and Doku would have got more credit for their defensive display. Both carried the ball forward and got the visitors up the pitch.

While Arsenal struggled to translate sideways passes into working the keeper, City could go direct.

Pep Guardiola maybe made a mistake by going so defensive as he was inviting the kitchen sink.

The Spaniard playfully said he knew what headline the reporter was trying to get when he went down the avenue of schedule and rest.

It is not for me to say anyone’s opinion is wrong. If Pep believes the current scheduling gives his team an unfair disadvantage, he is more qualified than me and probably has the data to say it.

Yet I will say the same thing I always say when this topic comes up.

Outside of those in the Club World Cup, look where most clubs chose to have their pre-season and tell me player welfare was a priority.

Nottingham Forest 1-0 Sunderland

Forest fans are getting concerned about the number of goals they have conceded from set pieces.

Ange Postecoglou not fixing a defensive issue?

Imagine that.

Wednesday was their first European fixture in 29 years so this will be their first test of juggling their domestic schedule with the Europa League.

It will cause a few odd results but they should just be about okay here.

Spurs 3-0 Wolves

Well done to the Wolves owners for not panicking and still extending the manager’s contract despite five straight defeats.

Saying that, of all of those defeats last Saturday is the one which would concern you the most.

If you are being outplayed by Leeds at home that is worrying.

Which is why it makes sense to stick with a safe pair of hands to get you through this.

Spotlight on Arsenal at St James’ Park

Aston Villa 1-1 Fulham

You do not become a bad team overnight.

I think Aston Villa are an example of what happens when a club stands still.

It is like players and fans on and off the pitch do not believe they can go any further.

They need that one result to lift them.

Because they played on Thursday I think they might slip up again.

Newcastle 0-2 Arsenal

The big spotlight will be on Mikel Arteta’s line-up and tactics.

That will not change until our manager can put his ego to one side and accept his current system will not get us over the line.

There was zero self-reflection over the summer and no lessons learnt after Anfield.

Let us hope half-time last Sunday was a turning point for the Spaniard because quite simply he will not become a champion at the Emirates with his current principles.

Eddie Howe will do what worked three times against the Gunners last season, especially with the Toon not firing.

He will let the visitors have the ball and challenge them to break down his white and black wall.

Once upon a time Arsenal forced opponents to park the bus because of their domination. Now teams do so because they tactically believe we will not have the quality in the final third.

Everton 3-0 West Ham

It is funny how timings work out.

Here are West Ham reportedly starting the process of looking at other managers and who could be the man who puts the potential final nail in Graham Potter’s coffin.

I wonder if you asked Hammers fans in private if they could go back would they now have minded the job David Moyes did.

The Toffees are still conservative but they can go for the throat here if they really want to, especially if they score early.