Dan’s EPL Predictions Week 6

Palace 2-0 Fulham

Both sets of fans will be delighted that Roy Hodgson will be back on the touchline this weekend after illness prevented him from traveling to Villa Park.

The guy’s 76, most men that age don’t work, yet alone coach top level sport.

The difference between these two clubs is Palace have more match winners.

The Eagles have an Edouard and an Eze.

Fulham don’t, and I do wonder long term where their goals will come from?

They could barely break down Luton!

Luton 1-0 Wolves

The three newly promoted sides are still yet to get a League win this campaign with Luton now the only side in the division without a point.

Relegation wouldn’t be a disgrace, but as former player Leon Barnett questioned this week are they ‘enjoying the moment?’

There’s not many fixtures the Hatters can identify as ones where they can take the initiative.

If this isn’t one of them there might never be another one.

Man City 4-1 Notts Forest

Midweek sums up what City have to face most weeks.

Teams park the bus and the rare times they get possession they can have success on the break.

Forest have the pace where they can have success on the counterattack.

Yet (and I been saying this since last season’s title race) have you noticed the Champions play with zero stress on their faces?

The more pressure, the bigger the smiles.

Instead of a fear of failure, they enjoy the occasion.

Pep Guardiola is concerned by the list of injuries but won’t be getting too much sympathy outside of the Etihad.

Clubs are in fresh discussions for a TV deal where they can dictate TV times/ dates.

Contract is currently valued at 5 billion so let’s see how many owners put players welfare over the money?

Remember this when Mr Klopp questions why his men are being ordered to play on a Saturday lunchtime.

Brentford 3-0 Everton

I was shocked last Sunday to see how negative Everton were.

Sean Dyche for years has been effective at setting up teams to play in a certain manner.

Yet, even playing direct and organized set pieces there was none of that.

There have been poor Toffees teams before, but you could always guarantee a certain amount of personality.

Imagine paying to watch every week a team whose ambition is to play for a 0-0 and hope that three other teams in the division prove worse than them.

There was such a lack of bravery when they had the ball, and you very rarely question courage of Everton teams.

Play with that same approach this weekend and they will lose easily.

Keep up with these tactics and Sean Dyche’s job will be under threat.

Evertonians will accept defeats but won’t tolerate what they saw against us.

Burnley 2-3 Man United

Apart from maybe Luton (and that’s a big maybe) I can’t think of an away ground in the division where I would fancy Man United at the moment.

Their keeper is taking ownership for errors, defensively they are all over the place, there’s an imbalance in midfield and no one seems to be stepping up to show leadership.

This could be the fixture where Kompany is rewarded for his brave ethos.

Burnley to give United a massive scare before the visitors win it thanks to a moment of extra quality.

Arsenal 3-1 Spurs

So, Tottenham are playing football their fans apparently associate with their history.

They now have a talent in Maddison who has the hallmarks of famous Spurs players.

Ange Postecoglou is delivering a brand of attacking play that the Lilywhites demand.

Daniel Levy is now admitting he got his recruitment policy wrong in the past trying to hire glamour names with trophy laden CVs.

All might be true and I’m not taking anything away from the work done by their Australian coach.

It’s just in terms of the North London Derby I feel like I have seen this movie before and know the ending.

Nuno Santos and Conte all went to the Emirates with similar hype only for their teams not to show up.

In fact, in an era where they claimed a shift in power in the Capital it’s amazing how poor their record is when they visit the Arsenal.

Forget even results, they mostly go missing in this fixture.

I read this book numerous times.

Brighton 2-1 Cherries

Brighton’s first test of balancing Europe and dealing with the whole Sunday/Thursday dynamic.

Unlike the other English sides in the Europa League the Seagulls can’t afford to play a second-string team in midweeks.

It might mean the odd random result but that will be worth the price for the reward of a European adventure.

Chelsea 2-2 Villa

Chelsea have had a whole week to tactically prepare for a Villa team who played in Poland on Thursday.

A Villa team who can make chances (I love Diaby) but who are too easy to score against.

Unai Emery is aware of the high press being an issue and a lack of protection from midfield, yet he is not correcting it.

It’s whether that home side has that player who is going to step up and take responsibility?

Recently they all seem to pass the ball sideways, taking the easy option, scared to take any risks.

Do Chelsea have that individual with that personality?

Liverpool 3-1 West Ham

Liverpool took a stronger team then I thought they would to Austria, suggesting Klopp will be taking the Europa League seriously.

The fixture list has worked out well.

Not just are the Reds home three days after being away in Europe they are against a team equally who played on the same night.

Sheffield United 1-0 Newcastle

The romantic in me thinks that a packed Bramall Lane under the floodlights will finally inspire the Blades to a first win of the season.

