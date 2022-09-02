Dan’s EPL Predictions Week 6 – Can Arsenal continue winning run at Old Trafford?

Dan’s EPL Predictions Wk6

Brentford 1-1 Leeds

Two sides who have started the season better than I thought they would.

No real signs of second season syndrome for Brentford while Leeds are adjusting to a whole new ethos under their manager

Everton 1-2 Liverpool

Poorer Everton teams have gone into the Derby before, but you could rely on them having fighting spirit and character. This current version doesn’t have that in their DNA.

Fans will realise Toffees need the confidence boost and will lay it on thick, welcoming the bus, blue flares, etc.

Question is can Frank Lampard make his squad believe they are good enough to win?

Chelsea 2-1 West Ham

As expected, Chelsea were very busy in the last few days of the window.

Giving away Aubameyang and not replacing him last January was already bad business, especially considering the goals he scored in Spain.

Barcelona and now our rivals clearly can excuse whatever shortcomings Arteta apparently thinks the striker has.

If he were to fire the Blues into the top 4 at our expense it would be the worst decision in our history.

Newcastle 0-1 Palace

Expectation has risen on Tyneside.

There are now fixtures where the Toon Army will rock up to and expect a win, where before a draw in the past wouldn’t grab the headlines.

They still have players who I don’t think can handle that expectation.

There will be the odd surprise result along the way.

Forest 2-0 Cherries

Having lived in the area I have a soft spot for Bournemouth.

I have to say the decision to sack Scott Parker might be one of the most scandalous decisions I have ever seen.

When Parker took the job on the South Coast, if he had said he would get promotion at the first attempt, but you would then lose to Man City, Arsenal and Liverpool …. everyone would have bitten his hands off.

No wonder so many ex-players turn to punditry, if a young coach is getting sacked for that then what’s the point.

I understand it’s not purely results of why he lost his post, but in publicly putting pressure on his boss to invest in the squad.

Yet, if he left Fulham based on not agreeing with their ambition then I’m sure he would never have agreed with the criteria that once out of the Championship, the 150 million would be banked.

The moment Maxim Demin made this decision it confirmed his aspirations stop at taking the cash, then the parachute payments after relegation.

Ironically Forest have the same points total yet spent over 100 million. They had their own humiliation at the Etihad, yet you won’t see Steve Cooper be under any pressure.

Maybe understandably 3 days after conceding 9 goals, caretaker Gary O’Neil focused on parking the bus on Wednesday and will do the same this weekend.

Spurs 3-1 Fulham

Given that Silva was saying that Fulham were not prepared for this season the week before it began, they have been one of the surprises so far.

While Bournemouth have shown zero ambition and Forest have shown zero loyalty to the squad who won the play off, Fulham are the promoted side who have found the middle ground.

Even on deadline day they did some clever business.

I like that they are just giving it a go, parking the bus is not in their DNA.

Like against us though, they defensively won’t be able to cope with Spur’s attack.

Wolves 0-1 Saints

Wolves haven’t won in their last 12 games.

In those fixtures it’s not like they have played too badly, it’s just their lack of quality in the final third.

That was their Achilles heel again in midweek.

The Saints themselves have just come out of sequence either side of the season where they were not winning.

The difference between the sides might be that in Che Adams, the visitors have a confident striker. The home side do not.

Villa 0-2 City

I said it before when things are not going well. Villa Park is an unforgiving place to play, and I think some players don’t have the personality to deal with those demands and are weighed down by the shirt. Hence why Gerrard doesn’t know his best 11.

The atmosphere will turn sour quickly once the Champions start knocking the ball around and the home side can’t get a kick.

Only positive is maybe with the Champions League starting next week, there’s a temptation to start Haaland on the bench on Saturday.

Only reason I’m keeping the score low.

Brighton 2-0 Leicester

I have always called Brendan Rodgers overrated but I have to defend him this time round.

Suddenly the ambitions at the King Power have been dialled down, having to sell talent to be able to bring in new faces.

It’s a club currently standing still which has gone stale.

What’s the difference between what Rodgers said on Thursday compared to Parker.

The fact that Brighton are so massive favourites for this fixture tells you how far the Foxes have fallen.

Man United 2-2 Arsenal

Long term I think we haven’t brought in enough senior players to take the pressure off young shoulders creatively.

If anything happens to Jesus or in the CM positions, we don’t have the quality to cover.

Like last January, which could cost us a place in the top 4.

Short term, we have won 5 out of 5 and are the only side in the division to win all of our fixtures.

If we play what’s in front of us and not the occasion, then we can get a result.

I said that before and we get caught up in the whole Theatre of Dreams and the history of this fixture, etc.

Play what’s in front of us, United are beatable…

Dan Smith

LAST WEEK’S TABLE

New leader at the top – Next week am going to give you an idea for the table and want to see what you think …