Dan’s EPL Predictions Week 7 – Can Arsenal beat a defensive Everton side?

Dan’s EPL Predictions Week 7

Fulham 2-2 Chelsea

Was I shocked by Tuchel’s sacking? Not really – simply because that’s what Chelsea do, anyone who works there joins with the knowledge that managers only stay for a couple of years.

We wondered if that policy would change under new owners?

What it does is reassure Blue fans, is that it tells us that Todd Boehly has ambition to win things and has a zero tolerance to failure.

His new investment finished third and are only 3 points away from 4th. He’s saying that’s unacceptable.

In contrast our billionaire gave Arteta a pay rise without even knowing what UEFA competition we would be in!

In the history of the Prem, Fulham have only won this Derby once. They might not get a better chance than Saturday to improve that stat.

Cherries 1-0 Brighton

For all their heavy defeats and sacking their manager, the Cherries have 7 points, a total they would have bitten your hand off given their opening fixtures.

Suddenly, is it a good time to play Brighton?

As I write this, reports say Chelsea want to speak to Potter so it’s not clear if he’s even on the South coast on Saturday.

He’s smart enough to know he’s swapping a stable job for one which can be ruthless.

Yet the juice is worth the squeeze.

How many times will a top 4 club show an interest in the 47-year-old?

He’s got to back himself to be a success. Your worst-case scenario is a generous pay off and another job because employers will understand how harsh Chelsea can be.

He’s a future England manager

Leicester 2-2 Villa

Funny how quickly things change.

A year ago, Rodgers would have been one of the favourites for the post at Stamford Bridge.

Now his team are being booed off the pitch by fans who are bringing banners to games, asking for his sacking

Why I never wanted him to manage Arsenal (yes that was a thing) was his inability to stop the slide when things are going wrong.

That’s what’s happening here.

Liverpool 2-1 Wolves

Liverpool know that City are capable of getting 90 plus points, meaning they can’t afford to be dropping silly points.

Sir Alex used to acknowledge his sides would start campaigns slow but find their stride come march onwards.

You can’t do that anymore. It’s crazy to think the standards are so high that you can lose the title this early on.

Liverpool have been playing must-win fixtures every few days for nearly a year now so perhaps it’s natural that mentally and physically they and the Champions couldn’t keep that rate up.

If there was a year where those levels might drop it’s going to be when your players equally have the emotion of a World cup bang in the middle of a season.

They know City have a tough fixture later in the day so I think Anfield will be noisy and get the reds over the line.

Saints 1-2 Brentford

Ivan Toney got his second topflight hat trick last weekend (I love how he took his third)

It led to a debate on should he be on the plane to Qatar?

Southgate doesn’t remind me of the type of manager who’s going to start making changes to his squad so close to November, but it does make you think, this close to a World Cup, a lot of English players are not on form

City 2-2 Spurs

This is where having Conte as manager makes such a difference to Spurs.

Individually and collectively, he will send them to the Etihad believing they can get a result.

That’s the difference, how often do Spurs play the champions believing in themselves?

Spurs have been City’s bogey team over the years, so Pep won’t take this lightly.

And City are not defending great right now.

Arsenal 1 -1 Everton

Arsenal showed why talk of challenging for the title was ridiculous last weekend.

The pressure of a top 4 race was too much for this squad to handle, so why would we suddenly be able to compete with Man City?

On the pitch and off it we were naive.

Someone should have noticed how high our line was and how easy it was for Man United to be clean through on goal.

Now it’s a different pressure, players for weeks who have been told how good they are now are being doubted.

Everton will park the bus and it won’t be easy to beat an in-form Pickford.

We know the Emirates will stick with the players.

I just wish off the bench we had a more senior option to take the pressure off young shoulders.

Our front three need help….

West Ham 0-1 Newcastle

Unlike us and United, West Ham haven’t got the biggest squad to rotate for Europe.

A big pitch, in front of unhappy Hammers, is a good time for Newcastle to play them.

Palace 1-1 Man United

I don’t think people have given Ten Hag enough credit.

Gooners saying Man Utd were negative last Sunday are eating sour grapes.

A manager’s job is to get the best out of his resources and give them the best possible chance of getting a result.

He’s also expected to be able to adapt his system if he sees a weakness in the opposition’s tactics.

He simply saw how high Arsenal’s line was and realised every time we lost the call, United had the pace to be in on goal, based on one ball.

So of course, he was going to let us keep possession.

In a way this is tougher to prepare for than Liverpool or the Gunners.

What do Palace like to do?

Let the opposition have the ball and hit on the counter.

A stalemate….

Leeds 2-0 Forest

A packed Elland Road under the floodlights.

This is where bringing in 20 players in one window is an issue for Forest.

You need spirit and togetherness to win a fixture like this.

You’re not going to have that with so many faces still settling in.

LAST WEEK’S TABLE

SJ 52

Indian Gunner London 50

Sid 49

Phenom 46

Zeek 45

Terrah 45

Longbenark 44

Die hard 44

Anti virus 44

Uzi Ozil 43

Toney 43

Okobino 43

Quincy 42

Prince 40

Kuhepson 40

Matthew 40

HH 40

Kenya 001- 39

Labass 39

Misgana 39

Ba thea 39

TN Arsenal 38

Ackshay 38

Rob 49- 37

JRA 37

Gotanidea 37

Yayo 37

Oluseyi 36

GB 36

Onyango 36

Dendrite 35

Sue P 35

D Kit 35

Goonersia 34

Splendid 34

Gundown 34

Me 34

Famochi 34

J Gunner 34

Loose Cannon 34

I 34

Tom 33

MTG 33

Stephanie 32

Savage 32

Edu 32

Flash G 32

K Tyson 31

Sagie 30

Dotash 30

Nemesis of a Spud 29

Angelo 29

Taiwo 4321- 28

J Bauer 28

Ruler system 28

Khadi 24

Ayan 24

J Gunner 23

Arsha 23

J legend 23

E blaze 23

Admin 21

Adeybayo 21

Chuck 21

Olushorlor 20

Ruler System 20

Gogo

Adiva 19

Kobin 19

Dunchirado 19

My name is Lehman 18

Lucia 18

Drayton 18

Rusty 17

Illiterate 17

Samson A 17

OGHENE 16

Gibson Power 15

Easyguy 15

Jo Gunz 15

Baron 15

Elsammy 15

lima 13

J Moati 13

Mishael leashim 13

K Hristov 12

Adajim 11

koktafo 10

Zeus 10

Martin’s Wakona 10

Royal Challenger 8

Mr Fox 8

Top 4 Never Again 8

ST Joachim 8

Surajo malah 7

Joebaba 6

Mide 6

Azeez Omerah Cole 6

Zig -5

Big Sam 4

tesfie 1

