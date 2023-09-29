Dan’s EPL Predictions Week 7 – Will Arsenal be complacent at Bournemouth?

EPL Predictions Week 7 by Dan
Villa 2-2 Brighton
Both need to dust themselves off after going out of the League Cup on Wednesday, while both have a massive week in Europe coming up, having lost their openers in their respective group stages.
Unai Emery likes his side to press high, and hasn’t been able to tweak the system to stop them being easy to make chances against.
I have seen De Zerbi tactically outthink Arteta, Eddie Howe, Klopp, Ten Hag, etc.
I’m fascinated by this battle on the touchline.
Cherries 1-3 Arsenal
There is a lot of talk about KDB and Rodri not being available when we clash with Man City, but that game won’t matter if we go into it with the gap between us and the champions any bigger than the current 4 points difference.
This is a match where the only real danger is us and being complacent.
Bournemouth try and play the right way; they are not going to park the bus and it’s not in their DNA to bully you. The Vitality can be quite quiet and it’s not an intimidating atmosphere. In other words, this is a fixture where we can play our football and as long as our attitude is right, we will be fine on the South Coast
Everton 3-0 Luton
Sean Dyche has just got back-to-back wins when he really needed to.
He was smart enough to realise he couldn’t keep going with the tactics he was going with, and some fixtures you have to be positive in.
He might be tempted to partner Calvert Lewin with Gomes. If you’re not playing two up front at home to Luton, you never are.
Keep Lewin fit (a big if) and the Toffees will beat those around them at the bottom.
Man United 2-1 Palace
A rematch from Tuesday although both will field different teams.
Palace to give United a scare but the home side to win with a moment of quality.
At Burnley that was the case, and it still feels odd to think of Man United not playing with any kind of attacking style.
Newcastle 1-0 Burnley
Could you blame anyone in the city for having one eye on PSG being in town in midweek (although Mbappe might not be)?
What Newcastle are good at though is while they have offensive talent, as a team they can be hard to score against.
So even if they don’t play well, they stay in games.
Vincent Kompany is earning his money convincing his players they can play his style of football at this level despite not yet getting any luck.
Still the most likely of the promoted sides to stay up.
West Ham 2-1 Sheffield United
Forget levels between the Championship and the Prem, when your conceding 8 goals at home that’s simply you not competing, and credit to Paul Heckingbottom for admitting that.
The death of Maddy Cusack is said to have hit the team hard, and while I hate to use something so serious to explain something as trivial as sport, normally an 8-0 home defeat is a sign of turmoil elsewhere.
It would have been a long week.
How football works though is the Hammers now rock up expecting goals and suddenly they are given a scare.
Wolves 1-2 Man City
It’s almost like Pep Guardiola is bored of how easy the title race is so is trying to create his own drama! Maybe trying to convince himself this is harder than the reality.
He’s moaning that his players had to slum it and take a coach back from Newcastle and will using the same mode of transport after Wolves.
Let me clarify this isn’t a Mega-bus the Champions are taking!
I think the average person who wakes up at 6am, relies on public trains and buses for minimum wage might not sympathize?
Spurs 2-2 Liverpool
I been as critical as any Gooner about our performance in the Derby, and sometimes you have to take your medicine and admit that Spurs played well ……
And yet ……. If we had drawn 2-2 at the Lane would Spurs have been as downbeat as we have been?
Would we be celebrating a point like it was a victory?
Key difference between us and Liverpool, Klopp’s attack will be more clinical.
N Forest 1-1 Brentford
Who picked this for Super Sunday?
Fulham 0-1 Chelsea
It’s a Derby so you know Fulham are going to be up for a fixture that has always meant more to them.
It’s not obvious in the Chelsea team who is going to roll up their sleeves and take responsibility.
Trying to build from their League cup success though I wonder if the time has come to start Carlton Palmer?
Making chances hasn’t been an issue for Chelsea and they might be due some luck?
LAST WEEK’S TABLE
Top 24 qualify for euros.
Adeski 59
Drayton 53
Tom 53
GB 52
Baron 52
Prince 52
Ayodale A 51
Ackshay 51
Sid 51
Dendrite 50
Onyango 50
Indian Gunner 50
Stephanie 49
MTG 47
NOAS 47
Matthew 47
Dan kit 46
IGL 45
Terrah 45
HH 45
Goonersia 45
Gunsmoke 44
Okobino 44
A Samson 44
Sue P 42
Big slim 42
Me 40
J gunner 40
Yayo 40
JRA 40
Zeek 40
Sagie 39
Fanuel priston 39
I 38
J gunz 38
Antivirus 38
Davars 36
Taiwo 4321- 36
O Achiel 35
Gundown 35
Oluseyi 20-35
J legend 34
Die hard 34
Bang bang 32
Elvis 31
Kenya 001- 29
Edu 28
Toney 27
Vz 27
SWS 27
Dotash 27
Walidomy 26
Longbenark 26
Jen 25
Angelo 24
A Oladimeji 24
Uzi Ozil 23
Amir 22
Splendid 22
Ayan 20
Famochi 18
Jimeigo T 17
Prince laoye 17
Chuck 16
Admin 16
Williamrick 16
M leashim 16
Peter 15
Koktafo 14
Gunner 4 lyfe 14
Akeno Bonniface 14
Oslogunner 11
Flash G 11
Wale 11
Caxbury Dan 11
A Samson 11 ( are you same player as Samson A)
Kobin 10
Gerald king 9
Samchidy 8
Gio Bag 7
Evansibility 7
Illiterate 6
E blaze 6
Gordan 5
TGOTA 5
DAN SMITH
