Dan’s EPL Predictions week 10 – Arsenal need to avoid a banana skin against Sheffield Utd

Dan’s EPL Predictions week 10 –

Palace 0-1 Spurs

Long term they don’t have a big enough squad to mount a title bid yet at the moment there’s something un-‘Spursy’ about Spurs.

Selhurst Park under the floodlights is the kind of fixture over the years which would be a banana skin. Yet now you can rely on them to grind out a win and fight, with a keeper and centrebacks they can trust, to see out a 1-0 win.

No new manager In the Prem has started as well as Ange Postecoglou and this will now be 10 leagues games and still the Australian boss hasn’t tasted defeat.

Chelsea 2-0 Brentford

The majority of last Saturday was perhaps the best Chelsea have looked under Poch.

I wrote last week that Gooners can relate to the process Chelsea are on.

A young squad who are essentially learning on the job who very much rely on confidence.

In theory they will only get better.

Perhaps have more self-belief then at any point this campaign?

Cherries 1-2 Burnley

For two teams in the bottom three and losing confidence this is the fixture they both need.

Both like to get the ball on the ground and play and it’s rare they will face opposition who will allow them to play an open match.

It will be ‘you play; we play’.

Might come down to luck?

Arsenal 3-1 Sheffield United

As I predicted, it was typical of Arsenal to beat the Champions and then not have the correct attitude the following match.

That’s our biggest obstacle this Saturday, ourselves.

The Blades are out of their depth and in theory this should be a comfortable win.

Yet, I sense we might make things more complicated than we have too?

We are still waiting for that performance from the Gunners to replicate last season.

As I write this it’s not clear if Jesus’ latest injury is a lengthy one?

If so, we need to buy a striker in January.

You don’t lift a title with Eddie Nketiah up front.

Wolves 1-0 Newcastle

A tough few days for the Toon who were brought back down to reality in the Champions League and then had it confirmed (as expected) that Tonali has been suspended for 10 months due to breaching betting rules.

I’m happy the Italian FA have included in their sanctions, support and help for the player.

The question now is how much did AC Milan know before they happily took 55 million for the midfielder?

Maybe Eddie Howe could do without traveling to Wolves who continue to prove people wrong.

Hard not to feel happy for Gary O’Neil getting one over his old employers last weekend?

How often does the employee get the last laugh?

He’s tactically underrated and yet you still sense he still won’t get the credit he deserves.

West Ham 0-2 Everton

One of those odd results you get when your small squad has to balance Thursday – Sunday.

The Hammers are waiting for Everton to confirm if they want a tribute to Bill Kenwright or want to wait for their own home match.

If David Moyes has his way, there will be some sort of pre-match ritual for a man he worked with for so long.

There’s an irony that the first Toffees fixture without their chairman would be against Moyes.

Villa 4-0 Luton

Villa have scored at least three league goals in all their matches at Villa Park.

It’s 17 goals in their 4 home fixtures while they scored 4 goals in Holland on Thursday.

I think it’s accepted at this point Luton have Championship level players out of their depth.

Will have days like this where the quality is too much.

Brighton 2-2 Fulham.

Another odd result due to the whole Thursday -Sunday dynamic.

The Seagulls will drop silly points based on juggling the Europa League.

They have a small squad against a team who have had the whole week to prepare.

It’s worth dropping silly points though if it means an adventure in Europe.

Liverpool 4-1 N Forest

Unlike their peers, Liverpool can make wholesale changes to the team they played in Europe.

Defensively Forest won’t be able to cope.

Man United 1-3 Man City

There have been Derbies over the years where the form has gone out of the window, but it would take a performance from the home side we simply haven’t see yet this season.

It might be the result Ten Hag needs to build on?

If the Champions play to their potential though there remains a gulf in class between the two sides.

That’s hard for United fans to accept.

Too many of their best talent are not playing to the required standard.

It’s a disgrace a minute’s silence for Sir Bobby Charlton will be a round of applause because fans can’t be trusted.

If I was Charlton’s family, I would ask them not to bother if you can’t do it properly.

Dan

