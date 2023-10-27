Dan’s EPL Predictions week 10 – Arsenal need to avoid a banana skin against Sheffield Utd

Dan’s EPL Predictions week 10 –
Palace 0-1 Spurs
Long term they don’t have a big enough squad to mount a title bid yet at the moment there’s something un-‘Spursy’ about Spurs.
Selhurst Park under the floodlights is the kind of fixture over the years which would be a banana skin. Yet now you can rely on them to grind out a win and fight, with a keeper and centrebacks they can trust, to see out a 1-0 win.
No new manager In the Prem has started as well as Ange Postecoglou and this will now be 10 leagues games and still the Australian boss hasn’t tasted defeat.
Chelsea 2-0 Brentford
The majority of last Saturday was perhaps the best Chelsea have looked under Poch.
I wrote last week that Gooners can relate to the process Chelsea are on.
A young squad who are essentially learning on the job who very much rely on confidence.
In theory they will only get better.
Perhaps have more self-belief then at any point this campaign?
Cherries 1-2 Burnley
For two teams in the bottom three and losing confidence this is the fixture they both need.
Both like to get the ball on the ground and play and it’s rare they will face opposition who will allow them to play an open match.
It will be ‘you play; we play’.
Might come down to luck?
Arsenal 3-1 Sheffield United
As I predicted, it was typical of Arsenal to beat the Champions and then not have the correct attitude the following match.
That’s our biggest obstacle this Saturday, ourselves.
The Blades are out of their depth and in theory this should be a comfortable win.
Yet, I sense we might make things more complicated than we have too?
We are still waiting for that performance from the Gunners to replicate last season.
As I write this it’s not clear if Jesus’ latest injury is a lengthy one?
If so, we need to buy a striker in January.
You don’t lift a title with Eddie Nketiah up front.
Wolves 1-0 Newcastle
A tough few days for the Toon who were brought back down to reality in the Champions League and then had it confirmed (as expected) that Tonali has been suspended for 10 months due to breaching betting rules.
I’m happy the Italian FA have included in their sanctions, support and help for the player.
The question now is how much did AC Milan know before they happily took 55 million for the midfielder?
Maybe Eddie Howe could do without traveling to Wolves who continue to prove people wrong.
Hard not to feel happy for Gary O’Neil getting one over his old employers last weekend?
How often does the employee get the last laugh?
He’s tactically underrated and yet you still sense he still won’t get the credit he deserves.
West Ham 0-2 Everton
One of those odd results you get when your small squad has to balance Thursday – Sunday.
The Hammers are waiting for Everton to confirm if they want a tribute to Bill Kenwright or want to wait for their own home match.
If David Moyes has his way, there will be some sort of pre-match ritual for a man he worked with for so long.
There’s an irony that the first Toffees fixture without their chairman would be against Moyes.
Villa 4-0 Luton
Villa have scored at least three league goals in all their matches at Villa Park.
It’s 17 goals in their 4 home fixtures while they scored 4 goals in Holland on Thursday.
I think it’s accepted at this point Luton have Championship level players out of their depth.
Will have days like this where the quality is too much.
Brighton 2-2 Fulham.
Another odd result due to the whole Thursday -Sunday dynamic.
The Seagulls will drop silly points based on juggling the Europa League.
They have a small squad against a team who have had the whole week to prepare.
It’s worth dropping silly points though if it means an adventure in Europe.
Liverpool 4-1 N Forest
Unlike their peers, Liverpool can make wholesale changes to the team they played in Europe.
Defensively Forest won’t be able to cope.
Man United 1-3 Man City
There have been Derbies over the years where the form has gone out of the window, but it would take a performance from the home side we simply haven’t see yet this season.
It might be the result Ten Hag needs to build on?
If the Champions play to their potential though there remains a gulf in class between the two sides.
That’s hard for United fans to accept.
Too many of their best talent are not playing to the required standard.
It’s a disgrace a minute’s silence for Sir Bobby Charlton will be a round of applause because fans can’t be trusted.
If I was Charlton’s family, I would ask them not to bother if you can’t do it properly.
Dan
——————————————-
Crystal Palace 1-2 Spurs
Chelsea 2-1 Brentford
Bournemouth 1-0 Burnley
Arsenal 4-0 Sheffield United
Wolves 1-1 Newcastle
West Ham 2-1 Everton
Aston Villa 4-0 Luton
Brighton 2-1 Fulham
Liverpool 3-1 Forest
ManU 2-2 Man City
Crystal Palace 1-2 Spurs
Chelsea 2-1 Brentford
Bournemouth 1-1 Burnley
Arsenal 2-1 Sheffield United
Wolves 0-2 Newcastle
West Ham 2-1 Everton
Aston Villa 3-0 Luton
Brighton 2-1 Fulham
Liverpool 3-0 Forest
ManU 1-1 Man City
Thanks Dan for this. I got 10 point last week so I think I should be on 75.
This weekend’s prediction is as below:-
Crystal Palace 0 – 2 Tottenham 2
Chelsea 2 – 1 Brentford
Bournemouth 2 – 2 Burnley
Arsenal 3 – 1 Sheffield Utd
Wolves 1 – 2 Newcastle
West Ham 2 – 1 Everton
Aston Villa 3 – 1 Luton
Brighton 3 – 1 Fulham
Liverpool 4 – 1 Nottingham Forest
Man Utd 1 – 2 Man City
Crystal Palace 0 – 2 Tottenham (just to make it clear). The rest I hope are clear.
IGL Why write the Palace v Spurs game prediction twice, when ALL the PREDICTPONS were perfectly clear in your first post? I do not understand your thinking in your second, needless, post!
Palace 2-1 Tottenham Chelsea 3-1 Brentford Bnmouth 3-1 Burnley Arsenal 4-0 Sheff utd Wolves 2-2 Newcastle West ham 1-1 Everton Villa 5-1 Luton Brighton 3-1 Fulham Liverpool 3-1 Forest Man u 1-0 Man city
Hopefully Smith Rowe starts this one as Odegaard get some well needed rest.
Palace 2 – 1 Spuds
Chelsea 3 – 2 Brentford
Boumemouth 1 – 1 Burnley
Arsenal 4 – 1 Sheffield
Wolves 1 – 1 Newcastle
West Ham 2 – 1 Everton
Aston Villa 2 – 0 Luton
Brighton 2 – 1 Fulham
Liverpool 2 – 1 Forest’
Man United 1 – 2 Man City
Expect Saka to dip his bread and get his name in the history book
Pal 2 vs Spu 1
Che 2 vs Bre 1
Bou 1 vs Bur 1
Ars 4 vs She 1
Wol 2 vs New 1
Wes 3 vs Eve 1
Vil 2 vs Lut 1
Bri 1 vs Ful 2
Liv 2 vs For 0
ManU 1 vs ManC 3
Crystal Palace 2-2 Spurs
Chelsea 2-1 Brentford
Bournemouth 1-1 Burnley
Arsenal 4-0 Sheffield United
Wolves 1-3 Newcastle
West Ham 2-1 Everton
Aston Villa 4-0 Luton
Brighton 2-1 Fulham
Liverpool 3-0 Forest
ManU 1-2 Man City
Crystal Palace 1-1 Spurs
Chelsea 3-1 Brentford
Bournemouth 2-1 Burnley
Arsenal 4-0 Sheffield United
Wolves 1-2Newcastle
West Ham 2-1 Everton
Aston Villa 4-0 Luton
Brighton 2-1 Fulham
Liverpool 3-1 Forest
ManU 1-3Man City
Palace 0-2 Spurs
Chelsea 2-0 Brentford
Arsenal 4-0 Sheffield
Cherries 1-0 Burnley
Wolves 1-3 Newcastle
West Ham 2-0 Everton
Brighton 3-1 Fulham
Villa 3-1 Luton
Liverpool 3-1 Forest
Man Utd 0-2 Man City
Crystal Palace 1- 1 Spurs
Chelsea 2-1 Brentford
Bournemouth 1-0 Burnley
Arsenal 4-1 Sheffield United
Wolves 1-1 Newcastle
West Ham 2-1 Everton
Aston Villa 3-0 Luton
Brighton 1-1 Fulham
Liverpool 3-1 Forest
ManU 1-2 Man City
Palace 1 vs 2 spurs
Chelsea 2 vs 1 Brentford
Arsenal 3 vs 1 Sheffield united
Bournemouth 2 vs 1 Burnley
Wolves 1 vs 2 Newcastle
Westham 2 vs 1 Everton
Brighton 2 vs 1 Fulham
Villa 2 vs 1 Luton
Liverpool 3 vs 1 forest
Man United 1 vs 2 man city
Palace 0-3 spurs
Chelsea 2-1 Brentford
Arsenal 3-1 Sheffield U
Bournemouth 2-0 Burnley
Wolves 1-1 Newcastle
Hammers 2-0 Everton
Villa 3-0 Luton
Brighton 2-2 Fulham
Liverpool 3-0 Forest
Man U 1-2 Man City
Palace 1-2 Tottenham
Chelsea 2-1 Brentford
Bournemouth 2-2 Burnley
Arsenal 3-1 Sheffield United
Wolves 1-2 Newcastle
West Ham 3-2 Everton
Aston Villa 3-1 Luton
Brighton 3-1 Fulham
Liverpool 3-0 forest
Man u 1-3 man city
Crystal Palace 1-2 Spurs
Chelsea 2-1 Brentford
Bournemouth 1-0 Burnley
Arsenal 3-0 Sheffield United
Wolves 1-1 Newcastle
West Ham 2-1 Everton
Aston Villa 4-1 Luton
Brighton 2-1 Fulham
Liverpool 3-0 Forest
ManU 2-3 Man City
Palace 1-3 S@#!$
Chelsea 2-0 Brentford
Bournemouth 1-0 Burnley
Arsenal 5-0 Sheffield Utd
Wolves 1-1 Newcastle
West ham 2-1 Everton
Villa 3-0 Luton
Brighton 2-0 Fulham
Liverpool 3-1 Forest
Man Utd 2-3 Man City
Crystal Palace 0-2 Spurs
Chelsea 2-0 Brentford
Bournemouth 1-1 Burnley
Arsenal 2-1 Sheffield United
Wolves 1-1 Newcastle
West Ham 3-1 Everton
Aston Villa 4-0 Luton
Brighton 2-1 Fulham
Liverpool 3-1 Forest
ManU 1-2 Man City
Crystal Palace 2-1 Spurs
Chelsea 2-2 Brentford
Bournemouth 1-1 Burnley
Arsenal 3-0 Sheffield United
Wolves 2-1 Newcastle
West Ham 1-1 Everton
Aston Villa 4-1 Luton
Brighton 3-1 Fulham
Liverpool 4-1 Forest
ManU 1 -4 Man City
Palace 1-3 🥔 🥔
Chelsea 2-1 Brentford
Bournemouth 1-2 Burnley
Arsenal 5-1 SheffU
Wolves 2-2 Newcastle
West Ham 2-2 Everton
Aston Villa 3-0 Luton
Brighton 1-2 Fulham
Liverpool 3-1 Forest
ManU 1-3 City
Crystal Palace 0-2 Spurs
Chelsea 1-0 Brentford
Bournemouth 1-0 Burnley
Arsenal 3-0 Sheffield United
Wolves 1-1 Newcastle
West Ham 2-1 Everton
Aston Villa 4-0 Luton
Brighton 2-1 Fulham
Liverpool 2-0 Forest
ManU 1-2 Man City
Palace 2-2 Spuds
Chelsea 1-2 Brentford
Bournemouth 2-2 Burnley
Arsenal 4-1 Sheffield United
Wolves 1-2 Newcastle
West Ham 3-2 Everton
Aston Villa 3-1 Luton
Brighton 3-1 Fulham
Liverpool 3-0 Forest
Man Utd 1-3 Man City
Crystal Palace 0-2 Spurs
Chelsea 2-1 Brentford
Bournemouth 1-1 Burnley
Arsenal 3-0 Sheffield United
Wolves 1-1 Newcastle
West Ham 2-1 Everton
Aston Villa 3-0 Luton
Brighton 2-1 Fulham
Liverpool 3-0 Forest
ManU 1-3 Man City
Palace 2-1 Spurs
Chelsea 2-2 Brentford
Arsenal 2 -0 Sheffield
Cherries 1-0 Burnley
Wolves 2-1 Newcastle
West Ham 2-0 Everton
Brighton 1-3 Fulham
Villa 2 -1 Luton
Liverpool 3-1 Forest
Man Utd 2-2 Man City
Crystal Palace 0-1 Spurs
Chelsea 2-1 Brentford
Bournemouth 1-2 Burnley
Arsenal 3-0 Sheffield United
Wolves 0-1 Newcastle
West Ham 3-1 Everton
Aston Villa 3-0 Luton
Brighton 2-1 Fulham
Liverpool 2-0 Forest
ManU 1-4 Man City
Crystal Palace 1-1 Spurs
Chelsea 2-0 Brentford
Bournemouth 1-0 Burnley
Arsenal 4-0 Sheffield United
Wolves 1-1 Newcastle
West Ham 1-1 Everton
Aston Villa 2-0 Luton
Brighton 2-1 Fulham
Liverpool 1-1 Forest
ManU 2-2 Man City
Crystal Palace 1-2 Spurs
Chelsea 2-0 Brentford
Bournemouth 2-1 Burnley
Arsenal 3-0 Sheffield
Wolves 1-1 Newcastle
West Ham 2-1 Everton
Aston Villa 3-1 Luton
Brighton 3-1 Fulham
Liverpool 2-0 Forest
Man U 1-2 Man City
Changing Palace-Spurs score…
Palace 1-3 Spurs
Crystal Palace 1-2 Spurs
Chelsea 2-0 Brentford
Bournemouth 2-1 Burnley
Arsenal 3-0 Sheffield
Wolves 1-1 Newcastle
West Ham 2-1 Everton
Aston Villa 3-1 Luton
Brighton 3-1 Fulham
Liverpool 2-0 Forest
Man U 1-2 Man City
Crystal Palace 1~1 Spurs
Chelsea 1~2 Brentford
Bournemouth 1~2 Burnley
Arsenal 4-0 Sheffield United
Wolves 2-1 Newcastle
West Ham 2-1 Everton
Aston Villa 3-0 Luton
Brighton 2-1 Fulham
Liverpool 3-0 Forest
ManU 1-5 Man City
Crystal Palace 2-1 Spurs
Chelsea 2-1 Brentford
Bournemouth 0-0 Burnley
Arsenal 2-0 Sheffield United
Wolves 1-0 Newcastle
West Ham 2-1 Everton
Aston Villa 5-1 Luton
Brighton 2-2 Fulham
Liverpool 3-1 Forest
ManU 1-1 Man City
Crystal Palace 1-2 Spurs
Chelsea 2-1 Brentford
Bournemouth 1-1 Burnley
Arsenal 3-1 Sheffield United
Wolves 1-2 Newcastle
West Ham 2-1 Everton
Aston Villa 4-0 Luton
Brighton 3-1 Fulham
Liverpool 2-0Forest
ManU 1-3 Man City
Palace 1-2 spurs
Chelsea 2-1 brentford
Bournemouth 1-2 burnley
Arsenal 3-0 sheffield
Wolves 1-3 newcastle
Westham 2-1 everton
Villa 4-1 Luton
Brighton 2-1 fulham
Liverpool 3-1 forest
Utd 1-3 city
Palace 1-2 spurs
Chelsea 2-1 brentford
Bournemouth 2-1 burnley
Arsenal 2-0 sheffield
Wolves 1-3 newcastle
Westham 2-1 everton
Villa 3-1 Luton
Brighton 2-1 fulham
Liverpool 3-1 forest
M Utd 1-3 M city
Palace 1-1 Spurs
Chelsea 2-0 Brentford
Bournemouth 2-1 Burnley
Arsenal 3-1 Sheffield
Wolves 0-2 Newcastle
Westham 2-1 Everton
Villa 4-0 Luton
Brighton 3-1 fulham
Liverpool 3-1 Forest
Man united 2-1 Man city
Crystal Palace 0-2 Spurs
Chelsea 2-0 Brentford
Bournemouth 1-1 Burnley
Arsenal 3-0 Sheffield United
Wolves 1-2 Newcastle
West Ham 2-1 Everton
Aston Villa 4-0 Luton
Brighton 3-1 Fulham
Liverpool 3-1 Forest
ManU 1-2 Man City
Palace 1-0 Spuds
Chelsea 3-1 Brentford
Bournemouth 2-1 Burnley
Arsenal 4-1 Sheffield
Wolves 1-0 Newcastle
Westham 1-1 Everton
Villa 3-1 Luton
Brighton 2-1 Fulham
Liverpool 4-0 Forest
Manure 1-4 Mancity
Crystal Palace 0-3 Tottenham
Chelsea 2-1 Brentford
Arsenal 4-0 Sheffield
Bournemouth 0-1 Burnley
Wolves 1-1 Newcastle
West Ham 2-0 Everton
Brighton 2-1 Fulham
Aston Villa 5-0 Luton
Liverpool 4-1 Nottingham
Manchester United 0-2 Manchester City
Arsenal 3_0 United
Cry 1_1 Spurs
Man united 1_2 city
Chelsea 2_0 Brentford
Villa 3_1 Luton
West ham 2_1 Everton
Brighton 2_1 Fulham
Wolves 1_0 Newcastle
Bournemouth 1_2 Burnley
Liverpool 2 _ 0 Forest
Palace 1-2 Spurs
Chelsea 1-0 Brentford
Arsenal 3-1 Sheffield
B’mth 1-2 Burnley
Wolves 1-2Newcastle
WHU 2-1 Everton
Brighton 2-1 Fulham
Villa 4-1 Luton
Pool 3-0 Forest
Man U 1-2 City
Crystal Palace 0-0 Spurs
Chelsea 2-1 Brentford
Bournemouth 1-1 Burnley
Arsenal 3-0 Sheffield United
Wolves 1-1 Newcastle
West Ham 1-1 Everton
Aston Villa 2-0 Luton
Brighton 1-1 Fulham
Liverpool 2-1 Forest
ManU 0-2 Man City
Palace 2-1 Spuds
Chelsea 2-1 Brentford
Bournemouth 2-1 Burnley
Arsenal 4-0 Sheffield United
Wolves 2-1 Newcastle
West Ham 2-1 Everton
Aston Villa 4-0 Luton
Brighton 2-1 Fulham
Liverpool 4-0 Forest
Man Utd 1-2 Man City
Crystal Palace 1-1 Spurs
Chelsea 2-1 Brentford
Bournemouth 2-1 Burnley
Arsenal 3-0 Sheffield United
Wolves 1-2 Newcastle
West Ham 2-1 Everton
Aston Villa 3-0 Luton
Brighton 3-1 Fulham
Liverpool 3-1 Forest
ManU 1-2 Man City