Dan’s EPL Predictions week 10 – Arsenal need to avoid a banana skin against Sheffield Utd

Palace 0-1 Spurs

Long term they don’t have a big enough squad to mount a title bid yet at the moment there’s something un-‘Spursy’ about Spurs.

Selhurst Park under the floodlights is the kind of fixture over the years which would be a banana skin. Yet now you can rely on them to grind out a win and fight, with a keeper and centrebacks they can trust, to see out a 1-0 win.

No new manager In the Prem has started as well as Ange Postecoglou and this will now be 10 leagues games and still the Australian boss hasn’t tasted defeat.

Chelsea 2-0 Brentford

The majority of last Saturday was perhaps the best Chelsea have looked under Poch.

I wrote last week that Gooners can relate to the process Chelsea are on.

A young squad who are essentially learning on the job who very much rely on confidence.

In theory they will only get better.

Perhaps have more self-belief then at any point this campaign?

Cherries 1-2 Burnley

For two teams in the bottom three and losing confidence this is the fixture they both need.

Both like to get the ball on the ground and play and it’s rare they will face opposition who will allow them to play an open match.

It will be ‘you play; we play’.

Might come down to luck?

Arsenal 3-1 Sheffield United

As I predicted, it was typical of Arsenal to beat the Champions and then not have the correct attitude the following match.

That’s our biggest obstacle this Saturday, ourselves.

The Blades are out of their depth and in theory this should be a comfortable win.

Yet, I sense we might make things more complicated than we have too?

We are still waiting for that performance from the Gunners to replicate last season.

As I write this it’s not clear if Jesus’ latest injury is a lengthy one?

If so, we need to buy a striker in January.

You don’t lift a title with Eddie Nketiah up front.

Wolves 1-0 Newcastle

A tough few days for the Toon who were brought back down to reality in the Champions League and then had it confirmed (as expected) that Tonali has been suspended for 10 months due to breaching betting rules.

I’m happy the Italian FA have included in their sanctions, support and help for the player.

The question now is how much did AC Milan know before they happily took 55 million for the midfielder?

Maybe Eddie Howe could do without traveling to Wolves who continue to prove people wrong.

Hard not to feel happy for Gary O’Neil getting one over his old employers last weekend?

How often does the employee get the last laugh?

He’s tactically underrated and yet you still sense he still won’t get the credit he deserves.

West Ham 0-2 Everton

One of those odd results you get when your small squad has to balance Thursday – Sunday.

The Hammers are waiting for Everton to confirm if they want a tribute to Bill Kenwright or want to wait for their own home match.

If David Moyes has his way, there will be some sort of pre-match ritual for a man he worked with for so long.

There’s an irony that the first Toffees fixture without their chairman would be against Moyes.

Villa 4-0 Luton

Villa have scored at least three league goals in all their matches at Villa Park.

It’s 17 goals in their 4 home fixtures while they scored 4 goals in Holland on Thursday.

I think it’s accepted at this point Luton have Championship level players out of their depth.

Will have days like this where the quality is too much.

Brighton 2-2 Fulham.

Another odd result due to the whole Thursday -Sunday dynamic.

The Seagulls will drop silly points based on juggling the Europa League.

They have a small squad against a team who have had the whole week to prepare.

It’s worth dropping silly points though if it means an adventure in Europe.

Liverpool 4-1 N Forest

Unlike their peers, Liverpool can make wholesale changes to the team they played in Europe.

Defensively Forest won’t be able to cope.

Man United 1-3 Man City

There have been Derbies over the years where the form has gone out of the window, but it would take a performance from the home side we simply haven’t see yet this season.

It might be the result Ten Hag needs to build on?

If the Champions play to their potential though there remains a gulf in class between the two sides.

That’s hard for United fans to accept.

Too many of their best talent are not playing to the required standard.

It’s a disgrace a minute’s silence for Sir Bobby Charlton will be a round of applause because fans can’t be trusted.

If I was Charlton’s family, I would ask them not to bother if you can’t do it properly.

Dan

  1. Crystal Palace 1-2 Spurs
    Chelsea 2-1 Brentford
    Bournemouth 1-0 Burnley
    Arsenal 4-0 Sheffield United
    Wolves 1-1 Newcastle
    West Ham 2-1 Everton
    Aston Villa 4-0 Luton
    Brighton 2-1 Fulham
    Liverpool 3-1 Forest
    ManU 2-2 Man City

    Reply

    1. Crystal Palace 1-2 Spurs
      Chelsea 2-1 Brentford
      Bournemouth 1-1 Burnley
      Arsenal 2-1 Sheffield United
      Wolves 0-2 Newcastle
      West Ham 2-1 Everton
      Aston Villa 3-0 Luton
      Brighton 2-1 Fulham
      Liverpool 3-0 Forest
      ManU 1-1 Man City

      ReplyHighlight Thread

  2. Thanks Dan for this. I got 10 point last week so I think I should be on 75.
    This weekend’s prediction is as below:-
    Crystal Palace 0 – 2 Tottenham 2
    Chelsea 2 – 1 Brentford
    Bournemouth 2 – 2 Burnley
    Arsenal 3 – 1 Sheffield Utd
    Wolves 1 – 2 Newcastle
    West Ham 2 – 1 Everton
    Aston Villa 3 – 1 Luton
    Brighton 3 – 1 Fulham
    Liverpool 4 – 1 Nottingham Forest
    Man Utd 1 – 2 Man City

    Reply

      1. IGL Why write the Palace v Spurs game prediction twice, when ALL the PREDICTPONS were perfectly clear in your first post? I do not understand your thinking in your second, needless, post!

        ReplyHighlight Thread

  3. Palace 2-1 Tottenham Chelsea 3-1 Brentford Bnmouth 3-1 Burnley Arsenal 4-0 Sheff utd Wolves 2-2 Newcastle West ham 1-1 Everton Villa 5-1 Luton Brighton 3-1 Fulham Liverpool 3-1 Forest Man u 1-0 Man city

    Reply

    1. Hopefully Smith Rowe starts this one as Odegaard get some well needed rest.

      Palace 2 – 1 Spuds
      Chelsea 3 – 2 Brentford
      Boumemouth 1 – 1 Burnley
      Arsenal 4 – 1 Sheffield
      Wolves 1 – 1 Newcastle
      West Ham 2 – 1 Everton
      Aston Villa 2 – 0 Luton
      Brighton 2 – 1 Fulham
      Liverpool 2 – 1 Forest’
      Man United 1 – 2 Man City

      Expect Saka to dip his bread and get his name in the history book

      ReplyHighlight Thread

  5. Pal 2 vs Spu 1
    Che 2 vs Bre 1
    Bou 1 vs Bur 1
    Ars 4 vs She 1
    Wol 2 vs New 1
    Wes 3 vs Eve 1
    Vil 2 vs Lut 1
    Bri 1 vs Ful 2
    Liv 2 vs For 0
    ManU 1 vs ManC 3

    Reply

  6. Crystal Palace 2-2 Spurs
    Chelsea 2-1 Brentford
    Bournemouth 1-1 Burnley
    Arsenal 4-0 Sheffield United
    Wolves 1-3 Newcastle
    West Ham 2-1 Everton
    Aston Villa 4-0 Luton
    Brighton 2-1 Fulham
    Liverpool 3-0 Forest
    ManU 1-2 Man City

    Reply

  7. Crystal Palace 1-1 Spurs
    Chelsea 3-1 Brentford
    Bournemouth 2-1 Burnley
    Arsenal 4-0 Sheffield United
    Wolves 1-2Newcastle
    West Ham 2-1 Everton
    Aston Villa 4-0 Luton
    Brighton 2-1 Fulham
    Liverpool 3-1 Forest
    ManU 1-3Man City

    Reply

  8. Palace 0-2 Spurs
    Chelsea 2-0 Brentford
    Arsenal 4-0 Sheffield
    Cherries 1-0 Burnley
    Wolves 1-3 Newcastle
    West Ham 2-0 Everton
    Brighton 3-1 Fulham
    Villa 3-1 Luton
    Liverpool 3-1 Forest
    Man Utd 0-2 Man City

    Reply

  9. Crystal Palace 1- 1 Spurs
    Chelsea 2-1 Brentford
    Bournemouth 1-0 Burnley
    Arsenal 4-1 Sheffield United
    Wolves 1-1 Newcastle
    West Ham 2-1 Everton
    Aston Villa 3-0 Luton
    Brighton 1-1 Fulham
    Liverpool 3-1 Forest
    ManU 1-2 Man City

    Reply

  10. Palace 1 vs 2 spurs
    Chelsea 2 vs 1 Brentford
    Arsenal 3 vs 1 Sheffield united
    Bournemouth 2 vs 1 Burnley
    Wolves 1 vs 2 Newcastle
    Westham 2 vs 1 Everton
    Brighton 2 vs 1 Fulham
    Villa 2 vs 1 Luton
    Liverpool 3 vs 1 forest
    Man United 1 vs 2 man city

    Reply

  11. Palace 0-3 spurs
    Chelsea 2-1 Brentford
    Arsenal 3-1 Sheffield U
    Bournemouth 2-0 Burnley
    Wolves 1-1 Newcastle
    Hammers 2-0 Everton
    Villa 3-0 Luton
    Brighton 2-2 Fulham
    Liverpool 3-0 Forest
    Man U 1-2 Man City

    Reply

  12. Palace 1-2 Tottenham
    Chelsea 2-1 Brentford
    Bournemouth 2-2 Burnley
    Arsenal 3-1 Sheffield United
    Wolves 1-2 Newcastle
    West Ham 3-2 Everton
    Aston Villa 3-1 Luton
    Brighton 3-1 Fulham
    Liverpool 3-0 forest
    Man u 1-3 man city
    God please help prince🙏🙏.

    Reply

  13. Crystal Palace 1-2 Spurs
    Chelsea 2-1 Brentford
    Bournemouth 1-0 Burnley
    Arsenal 3-0 Sheffield United
    Wolves 1-1 Newcastle
    West Ham 2-1 Everton
    Aston Villa 4-1 Luton
    Brighton 2-1 Fulham
    Liverpool 3-0 Forest
    ManU 2-3 Man City

    Reply

  14. Palace 1-3 S@#!$
    Chelsea 2-0 Brentford
    Bournemouth 1-0 Burnley
    Arsenal 5-0 Sheffield Utd
    Wolves 1-1 Newcastle
    West ham 2-1 Everton
    Villa 3-0 Luton
    Brighton 2-0 Fulham
    Liverpool 3-1 Forest
    Man Utd 2-3 Man City

    Reply

  15. Crystal Palace 0-2 Spurs
    Chelsea 2-0 Brentford
    Bournemouth 1-1 Burnley
    Arsenal 2-1 Sheffield United
    Wolves 1-1 Newcastle
    West Ham 3-1 Everton
    Aston Villa 4-0 Luton
    Brighton 2-1 Fulham
    Liverpool 3-1 Forest
    ManU 1-2 Man City

    Reply

  16. Crystal Palace 2-1 Spurs
    Chelsea 2-2 Brentford
    Bournemouth 1-1 Burnley
    Arsenal 3-0 Sheffield United
    Wolves 2-1 Newcastle
    West Ham 1-1 Everton
    Aston Villa 4-1 Luton
    Brighton 3-1 Fulham
    Liverpool 4-1 Forest
    ManU 1 -4 Man City

    Reply

  17. Palace 1-3 🥔 🥔
    Chelsea 2-1 Brentford
    Bournemouth 1-2 Burnley
    Arsenal 5-1 SheffU
    Wolves 2-2 Newcastle
    West Ham 2-2 Everton
    Aston Villa 3-0 Luton
    Brighton 1-2 Fulham
    Liverpool 3-1 Forest
    ManU 1-3 City

    Reply

  18. Crystal Palace 0-2 Spurs
    Chelsea 1-0 Brentford
    Bournemouth 1-0 Burnley
    Arsenal 3-0 Sheffield United
    Wolves 1-1 Newcastle
    West Ham 2-1 Everton
    Aston Villa 4-0 Luton
    Brighton 2-1 Fulham
    Liverpool 2-0 Forest
    ManU 1-2 Man City

    Reply

  19. Palace 2-2 Spuds
    Chelsea 1-2 Brentford
    Bournemouth 2-2 Burnley
    Arsenal 4-1 Sheffield United
    Wolves 1-2 Newcastle
    West Ham 3-2 Everton
    Aston Villa 3-1 Luton
    Brighton 3-1 Fulham
    Liverpool 3-0 Forest
    Man Utd 1-3 Man City

    Reply

  20. Crystal Palace 0-2 Spurs
    Chelsea 2-1 Brentford
    Bournemouth 1-1 Burnley
    Arsenal 3-0 Sheffield United
    Wolves 1-1 Newcastle
    West Ham 2-1 Everton
    Aston Villa 3-0 Luton
    Brighton 2-1 Fulham
    Liverpool 3-0 Forest
    ManU 1-3 Man City

    Reply

  21. Palace 2-1 Spurs
    Chelsea 2-2 Brentford
    Arsenal 2 -0 Sheffield
    Cherries 1-0 Burnley
    Wolves 2-1 Newcastle
    West Ham 2-0 Everton
    Brighton 1-3 Fulham
    Villa 2 -1 Luton
    Liverpool 3-1 Forest
    Man Utd 2-2 Man City

    Reply

  22. Crystal Palace 0-1 Spurs
    Chelsea 2-1 Brentford
    Bournemouth 1-2 Burnley
    Arsenal 3-0 Sheffield United
    Wolves 0-1 Newcastle
    West Ham 3-1 Everton
    Aston Villa 3-0 Luton
    Brighton 2-1 Fulham
    Liverpool 2-0 Forest
    ManU 1-4 Man City

    Reply

  23. Crystal Palace 1-1 Spurs
    Chelsea 2-0 Brentford
    Bournemouth 1-0 Burnley
    Arsenal 4-0 Sheffield United
    Wolves 1-1 Newcastle
    West Ham 1-1 Everton
    Aston Villa 2-0 Luton
    Brighton 2-1 Fulham
    Liverpool 1-1 Forest
    ManU 2-2 Man City

    Reply

  24. Crystal Palace 1-2 Spurs
     Chelsea 2-0 Brentford
     Bournemouth 2-1 Burnley
     Arsenal 3-0 Sheffield
    Wolves 1-1 Newcastle 
    West Ham 2-1 Everton
     Aston Villa 3-1 Luton
     Brighton 3-1 Fulham
     Liverpool 2-0 Forest
     Man U 1-2 Man City

    Reply

    2. Crystal Palace 1-2 Spurs
      Chelsea 2-0 Brentford
      Bournemouth 2-1 Burnley
      Arsenal 3-0 Sheffield
      Wolves 1-1 Newcastle 
      West Ham 2-1 Everton
      Aston Villa 3-1 Luton
      Brighton 3-1 Fulham
      Liverpool 2-0 Forest
      Man U 1-2 Man City

      ReplyHighlight Thread

  25. Crystal Palace 1~1 Spurs
    Chelsea 1~2 Brentford
    Bournemouth 1~2 Burnley
    Arsenal 4-0 Sheffield United
    Wolves 2-1 Newcastle
    West Ham 2-1 Everton
    Aston Villa 3-0 Luton
    Brighton 2-1 Fulham
    Liverpool 3-0 Forest
    ManU 1-5 Man City

    Reply

  26. Crystal Palace 2-1 Spurs
    Chelsea 2-1 Brentford
    Bournemouth 0-0 Burnley
    Arsenal 2-0 Sheffield United
    Wolves 1-0 Newcastle
    West Ham 2-1 Everton
    Aston Villa 5-1 Luton
    Brighton 2-2 Fulham
    Liverpool 3-1 Forest
    ManU 1-1 Man City

    That’s how we became Champions!!

    Reply

  27. Crystal Palace 1-2 Spurs
    Chelsea 2-1 Brentford
    Bournemouth 1-1 Burnley
    Arsenal 3-1 Sheffield United
    Wolves 1-2 Newcastle
    West Ham 2-1 Everton
    Aston Villa 4-0 Luton
    Brighton 3-1 Fulham
    Liverpool 2-0Forest
    ManU 1-3 Man City

    Reply

  28. Palace 1-2 spurs
    Chelsea 2-1 brentford
    Bournemouth 1-2 burnley
    Arsenal 3-0 sheffield
    Wolves 1-3 newcastle
    Westham 2-1 everton
    Villa 4-1 Luton
    Brighton 2-1 fulham
    Liverpool 3-1 forest
    Utd 1-3 city

    Reply

  29. Palace 1-2 spurs
    Chelsea 2-1 brentford
    Bournemouth 2-1 burnley
    Arsenal 2-0 sheffield
    Wolves 1-3 newcastle
    Westham 2-1 everton
    Villa 3-1 Luton
    Brighton 2-1 fulham
    Liverpool 3-1 forest
    M Utd 1-3 M city

    Reply

  30. Palace 1-1 Spurs
    Chelsea 2-0 Brentford
    Bournemouth 2-1 Burnley
    Arsenal 3-1 Sheffield
    Wolves 0-2 Newcastle
    Westham 2-1 Everton
    Villa 4-0 Luton
    Brighton 3-1 fulham
    Liverpool 3-1 Forest
    Man united 2-1 Man city

    Reply

  31. Crystal Palace 0-2 Spurs
    Chelsea 2-0 Brentford
    Bournemouth 1-1 Burnley
    Arsenal 3-0 Sheffield United
    Wolves 1-2 Newcastle
    West Ham 2-1 Everton
    Aston Villa 4-0 Luton
    Brighton 3-1 Fulham
    Liverpool 3-1 Forest
    ManU 1-2 Man City

    Reply

  32. Palace 1-0 Spuds
    Chelsea 3-1 Brentford
    Bournemouth 2-1 Burnley
    Arsenal 4-1 Sheffield
    Wolves 1-0 Newcastle
    Westham 1-1 Everton
    Villa 3-1 Luton
    Brighton 2-1 Fulham
    Liverpool 4-0 Forest
    Manure 1-4 Mancity

    Reply

  33. Crystal Palace 0-3 Tottenham
    Chelsea 2-1 Brentford
    Arsenal 4-0 Sheffield
    Bournemouth 0-1 Burnley
    Wolves 1-1 Newcastle
    West Ham 2-0 Everton
    Brighton 2-1 Fulham
    Aston Villa 5-0 Luton
    Liverpool 4-1 Nottingham
    Manchester United 0-2 Manchester City

    Reply

  34. Arsenal 3_0 United
    Cry 1_1 Spurs
    Man united 1_2 city
    Chelsea 2_0 Brentford
    Villa 3_1 Luton
    West ham 2_1 Everton
    Brighton 2_1 Fulham
    Wolves 1_0 Newcastle
    Bournemouth 1_2 Burnley
    Liverpool 2 _ 0 Forest

    Reply

  35. Palace 1-2 Spurs
    Chelsea 1-0 Brentford
    Arsenal 3-1 Sheffield
    B’mth 1-2 Burnley
    Wolves 1-2Newcastle
    WHU 2-1 Everton
    Brighton 2-1 Fulham
    Villa 4-1 Luton
    Pool 3-0 Forest
    Man U 1-2 City

    Reply

  36. Crystal Palace 0-0 Spurs
    Chelsea 2-1 Brentford
    Bournemouth 1-1 Burnley
    Arsenal 3-0 Sheffield United
    Wolves 1-1 Newcastle
    West Ham 1-1 Everton
    Aston Villa 2-0 Luton
    Brighton 1-1 Fulham
    Liverpool 2-1 Forest
    ManU 0-2 Man City

    Reply

  37. Palace 2-1 Spuds
    Chelsea 2-1 Brentford
    Bournemouth 2-1 Burnley
    Arsenal 4-0 Sheffield United
    Wolves 2-1 Newcastle
    West Ham 2-1 Everton
    Aston Villa 4-0 Luton
    Brighton 2-1 Fulham
    Liverpool 4-0 Forest
    Man Utd 1-2 Man City

    Reply

  38. Crystal Palace 1-1 Spurs
    Chelsea 2-1 Brentford
    Bournemouth 2-1 Burnley
    Arsenal 3-0 Sheffield United
    Wolves 1-2 Newcastle
    West Ham 2-1 Everton
    Aston Villa 3-0 Luton
    Brighton 3-1 Fulham
    Liverpool 3-1 Forest
    ManU 1-2 Man City

    Reply

