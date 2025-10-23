Dan’s EPL Predictions Week 9 – Arsenal to edge Palace. Can City & Liverpool keep pace?

Leeds 2-0 West Ham

Unless you watched Monday’s game, it’s hard to believe how one-sided that was. If Brentford are rocking up at your house and outplaying you, you know you’re in trouble.

Only losing 2-0 flattered the Hammers. Seriously, they were that bad, it was surreal to witness. Leeds might never get a better chance for a rare victory. Friday is too quick a turnaround for the Irons to have improved that dramatically.

Chelsea 3-0 Sunderland

I have long argued that Chelsea remind me of Arteta’s Arsenal in his first few years as a manager.

A young team, always learning, who will have moments of inconsistency because of their youth.

The Blues have scored ten goals in their last three games, including beating the Champions, so confidence is high at the Bridge. The earlier the breakthrough, the more straightforward the afternoon.

Newcastle 1-0 Fulham

I was surprised Fulham were as timid as they were against Arsenal last Saturday, and I’m interested to see how they approach this weekend.

I think the Toon will just have enough quality in the final third to make a difference.

The likes of Anthony Gordon are finding their mojo, and they should be able to carry over their momentum from the Champions League.

Can Arsenal Stay Grounded?

Man United 2-2 Brighton

Whether you think he’s capable of succeeding at Man United or not, it was hard not to feel happy for Ruben Amorim last weekend.

There’s a good chance the 40-year-old took on the job too early and, in his private moments, probably regrets ever leaving Lisbon.

Yet he’s always been honest about his struggles.

That victory at Anfield means that, for the first time in a while, fans will show up at Old Trafford in a positive mood. It’s one thing being motivated against Liverpool, but their players need to have that attitude consistently.

It took over a year to earn back-to-back league victories. Suddenly, a hat-trick of Premier League wins is asking a bit much.

Brentford 1-2 Liverpool

Liverpool have struggled to defend set pieces this season. The way Brentford threatened at the London Stadium with their variation of corners and long throws will give them confidence they can cause the Champions a headache.

Every chance they get, expect the Bees to get the ball in the air.

Yet Arne Slot has shown that if desperate for a goal, he is prepared to bring on the kitchen sink, even if that means chaos.

Last Sunday, so many attacking players were on the pitch at Anfield it was hard to work out what formation they were playing.

I’m not sure if Keith Andrews’ side can ultimately deal with that kind of relentless pressure.

Arsenal 2-1 Palace

I’ve noticed an increase in some Gooners thinking that because they say something, it must be true.

That’s not a reflection on football but an issue that exists in the world.

People now have the ability to share their opinions globally within seconds, no matter if their statement has any credibility.

This week I read that Arsenal are a juggernaut.

I don’t know how anyone can watch how we played at Fulham and say we are a juggernaut.

It’s a subjective term of course, but when I hear that expression, I think of the Invincibles or peak Man City under Guardiola.

If the Gunners are going to be Champions, it will be because of our defence, and there is nothing wrong with that. Let’s just be humble and take things a game at a time.

Can City Keep Pace at the Top?

Aston Villa 0-1 Man City

I’ve heard some Gooners describe Man City as a one-man team, but that one man happens to be one of the best in the world.

When you look at Haaland’s record, I don’t know why it’s assumed his strike rate isn’t sustainable.

Maybe that’s wishful thinking.

Is it any less realistic than Arsenal trying to win a title by keeping clean sheets? In a title run-in, what would you rather have – a team with a proven goalscorer, or the best defence in the country? Could be fascinating.

Cherries 2-1 Forest

There has been evidence for a while that Evangelos Marinakis is impulsive and thinks with emotion.

In the second half last Saturday, the owner left his seat at the City Ground. I have little doubt he was ordering the sacking of Big Ange, hence confirmation 13 minutes after kick-off without even thanking the manager or wishing him luck. It’s his club, but class costs you nothing.

Sean Dyche will stabilise Forest because he’s good at what he does, but it’s another example of impulsive decisions being made. Ange’s ethos couldn’t have been more opposite to Nuno Santo’s. Now Dyche has been hired, a man whose principles are in contrast to Big Ange’s.

The Forest squad have been getting so many mixed messages this season.

Wolves 2-0 Burnley

Wolves kick off five points behind their opponents.

There are not too many games Wolves will view as a golden chance for a win, but this is one of them.

Unlike other owners, they didn’t panic offering their manager a new contract, but panic will set in if they don’t win on Sunday.

It all comes down to how the home side handle that pressure.

An early goal would be helpful.

I do think Wolves are better than their two points suggest.

Everton 2-1 Spurs

It might be too harsh to say it’s Spursy if Tottenham slip up here, because it’s no disgrace to lose at a ground where Everton remain unbeaten.

Thomas Frank did manage an away win last time directly after their European travels, but a trip to Liverpool after being in Monaco on Wednesday might be asking too much.

It’s just if the Toffees have the quality in the final third.

If you want to personally send me your predictions email me at danielthemanofdestiny@googlemail.com.

Remember peeps, if your prediction is submitted after that team kicks off, the score is not valid

Top 48 Qualify For World Cup

EJS 77

J Gunner 64

J Gunz 62

Onyango 58

Gunsmoke 58

GB 58

O Achiel 56

Me 55

Ayan 55

JRA 55

Tom 55

Achizzy 53

IGL 53

Terrah 53

Prince 52

Teteu 52

Dan Kit 51

Chronicle 51

Kenya 001 – 51

Ladi 50

Drayton 49

Sagie 49

Sue 48

Adeski 48

Angelo 48

Timothy Adegbola 47

Matthew 47

Solwills 46

Gunnerstew 46

MTG 46

Amir 45

Antivirus 45

J Bauer 45

Famochi 45

QB 45

Stephanie 44

Mena 93 – 44

NT Gunnerz 43

Akeem 43

I 43

Classy Gunner 42

The Shoba Reality Show 41

Ackshay 41

Dave 41

Wale A 40

Okobino 39

Samson 38

Kendrick Ohis 38

Baron 37

Buchi 34

Splendid 31

Enzo 28

Ric Lonta 23

Bergkampfwagen 21

Gunner For Lyf 14

Kobin 11

JT Gunner 11

Uzi Ozil 11

Bertie 8

Charles Lwanga Jnr 8

M Leashim 7

Illiterate 7

Joeboggio19 – 6

Winston 5

Elsammy 5

Michelle 5

Olumuyizl 4

Dan Smith

__________________________________________________________________________________________

