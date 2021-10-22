Dan’s EPL Predictions Week 9 – Can Arteta pick up Arsenal for the visit of Villa?

Some Gooners had the arrogance to say on Monday morning how we would be in the top 4 come Friday Night if we won our next two fixtures. Having won three all season,.it was never on the cards.
Tweet of the week goes to an Arsenal fan who felt maybe some were being harsh regarding criticism of the Palace performance, citing… “It can’t be about wins all the time”. I said that’s an outlook that must help him seeing as we have won 3 out of 8 games!
Arsenal 1-2 Aston Villa
Would that scoreline be considered an upset anymore? Forget League position or results I just want to be entertained by my team again.
What was apparent on Monday was Vieira, after only 3 months, already had his players believing in his ethos, everybody knew their job.
This is Arteta’s third season, and I still don’t know what identify he wants us to play. Trying to defend a 1-0 lead at home is not in our DNA.
Playing Monday and Friday puts a spotlight on the Spaniard. Can he in a space of a few days fix things to correct flaws? That could be by tactics or personnel.
Or will he stay conservative? Let’s make a deal though, if we draw, let’s not have players jumping into the crowd to celebrate.
Chelsea 2-0 Norwich
The fixture list has been kind to Chelsea here. With their two strikers most likely injured this is the game they would have wanted.
It’s not in Norwich’s DNA to park the bus and even if it was, they don’t have the quality to do that.
The point of being a yo yo club is every year you are meant to get better.
This is the worse I have seen the Canneries. They play like a team who don’t believe they belong at this level.
Palace 3-1 Newcastle
Anyone else now wanting Newcastle to lose every week? Especially the classless way the Toon Army treated Steve Bruce. Relegation would at least slow down their rise by a couple of years.
They are in an awkward situation when recruiting their new manager. They have the funds to attract a big name, but do you first worry about hiring someone who knows how to deal with a relegation scrap?
If Palace play like they did against us they should win here.
Everton 4-0 Watford
Even by Watford’s standards, sacking Munoz seemed harsh. He got automatic promotion and the Hornets are not in the bottom three. In other words, the Spaniard did everything on the job description. To lose his job must mean the owners feel he’s lost the dressing room.
The Pozzo Family will argue that their approach has worked with the club mostly established in the topflight under their stewardship.
This is why some think Claudio Ranieri won’t last past Xmas. Rarely have I seen a new boss debut and there not be a hint of players spirits being lifted.
Munoz got sacked after automatic promotion and being out of the bottom three. If the Pozzo Family dismiss a manager for that, imagine how they react to a 5-0 defeat at home where the Hornets effort was depressing.
Watford’s owners won’t tolerate too many afternoons like that, but I fear this could be another one.
Leeds 0-1 Wolves
Leeds are desperate for what happened to Wolves last weekend. They just need that one win and performance to kick start their campaign.
Bizarre comments from Bielsa who cited the problem could be his players only knowing one way to play. Isn’t it his job to teach them a plan B?
A good time to go to Elland Road at the moment.
Saints 1-0 Burnley
Saints dominated at home to Leeds and that should set them up nicely here.
Burnley likewise are waiting for that one win to build on.
Sean Dyche is saying the right things and no doubt is using previous experience of being in this situation to help his players.
Last on Match of the Day?
Brighton 0-1 City
Two 0-0 draws tell you what the Seagulls lack, someone to put the ball in the net. Danny Welbeck would be that guy If he could stay fit.
Against the Champions you need to take the few opportunities you make and that could be the issue come Saturday teatime.
Like Chelsea at Brentford, title contenders find a way to cope with tough away trips like this and find a way to get over the line.
Brentford 2-1 Leicester
Even though Daka scoring 4 in midweek could be helpful for the rest of the season, this will be another example of the Foxes not having the squad to juggle Europe.
Playing Brentford who have had a whole week to prepare, in an intimidating atmosphere, will prove too much three days after a trip to Russia.
West Ham 2-1 Spurs
It was a case of ‘when and not if’ Harry Kane scored again. For anyone to question his attitude is wrong.
To a Hammers Fan this is the fixture they look forward to the most, and it’s a rare time the atmosphere at the London Stadium will be fantastic.
Spurs don’t always show up for this type of game (think NLD). How they start will be crucial.
I just think they lack the leaders to cope with the key moments.
Man United 1-3 Liverpool
When forced to attack in midweek because they were 2-0 down United did the business. Before that though (and in previous games) the balance of the team isn’t right.
The gaps between midfield and attack are too big, some players press while others don’t, and defensively they are making mistakes.
That’s not even criticism of Ole because he’s learning on the job and that’s what his employees knew they were getting, but a Jürgen Klopp will tactically punish them.
To his credit in the big games before, Ole has been able to find a system to be hard to beat but do the Old Trafford faithful really want to see a conservative approach?
That might be where the two teams are at the moment.
Can’t see Salah not scoring.
LAST WEEK’S TABLE
(Top 32 Qualify for the World Cup)
Mambo 62
Admin60
Stephanie 60
Gotanidea 60
Turbo 58
Oslo Gunner 57
Sue P 57
Toney 57
J Gunner 57
I 56
Sue 56
Prince 56
Ackshay 57
Samson 55l
Terrah 55
Edu 55
Dotash 55
Adiva 54
Phenom 54
E Blaze 52
Rob 49- 52
Me 52
keV 82-51
Kedar 51
Declan 50
Sid 49
Voyageur 48
Uzi ozil 47
Khadi 47
Kenya 001 47
Guy 47
Okobino 47
Dunchirado 47
Dhoni 47
Goonersia 46
Owei 46
Matthew 46
Adam Jim 46
Easy guy 47
Yayo 45
Splendid 45
Shakir 45
Angus 44
Onyango 44
HH 43
Ba Thea 42
Gunne Ray 42
Rusty 41
MTG 41
Indian gunner London 41
SJ 41
Elvis 39
Tom 39
Timothy 39
Instrooments 38
Sagie 37
Loose cannon 36
Adeski 36
Dan Kit 35
Famochi 34
Blue 17-33
Kobin 30
Labass 29
Kelvin A- 26
Abbass 25
PJSA 23
Zeek 21
Tomorrow 20
Kondwani 20
Gogo 19
Hackiubee 19
illiterate 19
lucia 19
Third Man JW 18
Seroti 18
Sol 17
Drayton 16
Baron 16
phil 14
Olushorlor 14
Odi 12
Kuz 11
Montana 11
Diddie 11
Davars 10
George 10
BTG 10
Leno happy 10
Ezegou Kevin 9
mubz ug- 9
Mena 8
Dendrite 8
Lucia 8
Jo Gunz -7
Sylvander 7
Quincy Okebe 7
Geo 7
Dendrite 7
football lovers 6
Musa 6
Gooner 19-6
Khaly 6
David 6
Longbenark 6
Charlie 5
Joe Ginner 5
Lisg 5
Collins 4
Girl 2
Varka 2
Good Luck Peeps
Dan
12 CommentsAdd a Comment
Arsenal 2- Villa 1
Chelsea 3- 0 Norwich
Palace 2-1 Newcastle
Everton 3-1Watford
Leeds 1-1 Wolves
Saints 2-1 Burnley
Brighton 1-3 City
Brentford 2-2 Leicester
West Ham 2-3 Spurs
Man United 2-1Liverpool
Arsenal 1-2 villa
Chelsea 3-0 Norwich
Palace 2-0 Newcastle
Everton 2-0 Watford
Leeds 1-2 wolves
Southampton 1-1 Burnley
Brighton 0-4 Man City
Brentford 2-1 Leicester
West Ham 2-1 spuds
Man utd 1-3 Liverpool
Arsenal are there 4 D taking. It will end in tears tonite
1 gunners – Aston Villa 3
Arsenal 2- Villa 1
Chelsea 3- 0 Norwich
Palace 2-1 Newcastle
Everton 3-1Watforpppd
Leeds 1-1 Wolves
Saints 2-1 Burnley
Brighton 1-3 City
Brentford 2-2 Leicester
West Ham 2-3 Spurs
Man United 2-1Liverpool
Zeek, did you just copy yayo’s prediction!
Arsenal 4-1 villa
Chelsea 2-1Norwich
Palace 0-0 Newcastle
Everton 0-2 Watford
Leeds 2-1 wolves
Soton 0-2 Burnely
Brighton 1-3 man City
Brentford 2-1 Leicester
Westham 1-1 Spurs
Man u 0-1 Liverpool
Arsenal 2- Villa 1
Chelsea 2- 0 Norwich
Palace 2-1 Newcastle
Everton 2-1Watford
Leeds 1-1 Wolves
Saints 1-1 Burnley
Brighton 0-2 City
Brentford 2-2 Leicester
West Ham 1-1 Spurs
Man United 2-3 Liverpool
Arsenal 1-3 Aston villa Chelsea 2-0 Norwich Crystal palace 1-1 Newcastle Everton 2-1 Watford Leeds united 1-2 Wolves Southampton 1-0 Burnley Brighton 0-0 Man city Brentford 2-1 Leicester West ham 2-2 Tottenham Man u 1-1 Liverpool
Arsenal 3 – 1 Aston
Chelsea 2 – 1 Norwich
C Palace 2 – 1 Newcastle
Everton 1 – 1 Watford
Leeds 2 – 1 Wolves
Saints 1 – 1 Burnley
Brighton 1 – 3 Mancity
Brentford 1 – 1 Leicester
Westham 2 – 1 Totts
Manutd 1 – 2 Liverpool
Arsenal 2-1 Aston Villa
Chelsea 3-0 Norwich
Crystal palace 2-0 Newcastle
Everton 3-1 Watford
Leeds 1-2 Wolves
Southampton 0-0 Burnley
Brighton 0-1 Man city
Brentford 1-0 Leicester
West ham 1-2 Tottenham
Man Utd 0-2 Liverpool
Arsenal 1-2 villa Chelsea 2-1 Norwich c, palace 1-2 Newcastle everton 2-1 Watford. Leeds 1-1 wolves. Sutton 2-1 Burnley. Brighton 1-3 City. Brentford 2-1 foxes. Westham 2-1 Spurs. Man utd 1-3 Liverpool
Arsenal 0 – Villa 1
Chelsea 4 – 0 Norwich
Palace 3 -1 Newcastle
Everton 2-0 Watford
Leeds 1-2 Wolves
Saints 2-0 Burnley
Brighton 1-2 City
Brentford 1-2 Leicester
West Ham 2 – 0 Spurs
Man United 2-2 Liverpool