Dan’s EPL Predictions Week33 – Can Arsenal keep the Wolves at bay?

Norwich 1-1 Brighton

Did anyone else watch Brighton in midweek and wonder how did Arsenal lose to them? Even against a team that is bottom of the table I wonder how much ambition they will show. Norwich will attack and have individuals who can hurt the visitors but defensively always seem to have that mistake which undermines their hard work.

Leicester 1-0 C Palace

Rodgers will be relieved that Chelsea and Spurs failed to take advantage of the Foxes again dropping points. If the pressure of holding on to the top 4 is getting to his squad this might be their best chance to settle themselves. Palace are a side you want to face at this stage of the season, with nothing to play for. A nervy win for the Foxes.

Man United 4-0 Cherries

I long viewed last Wednesday night as Bournemouth’s best chance of survival. They must have seen Newcastle as beatable, and playing before West Ham was an opportunity to put pressure on. So, to play how they did shows that their confidence and mentality can’t handle this relegation fight. There’s never a good time for a 4-1 drubbing but how does Eddie Howe pick up his squad with the fixtures they have left? Do they believe anymore they can stay up? This is the worse time to have to go to Old Trafford.

Wolves 2-2 Arsenal

The plan now is to build as much self-belief in time for our FA Cup Semi-final. Wolves away is now considered a tough game, although I give us a chance with their being no fans. A draw would increase confidence but probably end our outside hopes of qualifying for the Champions League.

Chelsea 2-1 Watford

I have often praised Frank Lampard for his footballing principles, but you saw the negative side of it at West Ham. Chelsea never looked like losing but suddenly were caught on the break after over committing. That would never happen under previous managers. The Blues could be 6th by kick off so they will have enough incentive not to take Watford lightly.

Sunday

Burnley 1-1 Sheffield United

Whatever is going on with Sean Dyche’s future it’s not stopping him getting wins. The visitors can match the home side’s physicality but Sheffield United are more than that. Chris Wilder a few years ago was in League one, on Thursday he out tactic-ed none other than Jose Mourinho. He allowed Spurs to have nearly 70 percent of percentage and yet scored 3 goals.

Newcastle 1-1 West Ham

I said for a while regarding relegation that you had 4 sides losing every week so whoever won first would get a huge advantage mentally. That’s what’s happened to West Ham, who can carry on their momentum here. One more win and Bruce equals Rafa Benitez’s tally last season. Give the man some credit, Toon Army.

Liverpool 3-0 Villa

Yes, Villa will prefer going to an empty Anfield with the title already won, but it’s still the worst defence against the Champions front three. Maybe Klopp will give them a chance by rotating but he doesn’t really have any reason to. Is it me or was he really out of order in his post match interview after the City game?

Saints 1-2 City

Southampton have the magical 40 points so they have no reason not to be positive. As good as City are on the ball, they have lost 8 times in the League (the same as us) which shows you can get at them. Still though, too many sides like Newcastle in the cup show them too much respect. Attacking them is better than parking the bus.

Monday

Spurs 1-2 Everton

If Chris Wilder can out tactic Jose, then Carlo Ancelotti deffinitely can. Everton have nothing to fear and if they are positive, they can win. Jose’s best bet is putting Thursday night down to one of those days, but how does he react knowing Champions League qualification is most likely gone? The Toffees will leapfrog their opponents with a win. At this rate we could finish 8th and still celebrated Saint Totteringham’s day.

Dan Smith