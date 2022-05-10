Dan’s EPL Predictions – Who will turn up? Arsenal or Spurs?

Villa 0-1 Liverpool

Villa have to play Liverpool and then go to the Etihad on the last day of the season so Steven Gerrard could have a massive say whether his ex-club are Champions or not.

The consensus was that the Reds looked tired at the weekend, aimlessly crossing the ball into the box.

That’s understandable given how many must-win games they have had to play every few days.

Villa Park is another one and I think they will just grind out the three points.

Leeds 1-1 Chelsea

Only Norwich have conceded more goals then Leeds, while at the other end they have missed Bamford.

And yet…….

I can imagine an electric atmosphere at Elland Road which can be intimidating.

You can’t trust Chelsea at the moment to show up and battle.

A draw takes the home side out of the bottom three and would give us a chance to move up to third on Thursday.

Leicester 1-2 Norwich

Midtable vs a team already relegated ….

Leicester though are so on their holidays that it wouldn’t shock me that if Norwich rock up at the King Power and play with freedom.

Watford 0-3 Everton

If Watford were not already relegated this might be a tough game, but they might now go through the motions.

Everton are finally playing like the team ‘ too good to go down ‘ like we assumed.

This is a golden chance for three points and surely, they simply need the win more.

Wolves 0-1 Man City

The Champions deserve credit for how they responded at the weekend to their Champions League exit.

While the title race is not over, they have given themselves some breathing space in that they can afford a draw. Even a defeat keeps them top on goal difference.

Even if Liverpool win, they won’t kick off in a must win situation.

Spurs 2-1 Arsenal

I said we would make the top 4 if we beat West Ham and Leeds, because it means we go into the NLD with all the pressure on Spurs.

Win and if we have qualified for the Champions League, while a draw does them little favours.

I’m still worried about Newcastle on Monday, but a point means we only need 4 points from our final 2 games.

What’s great is that Spurs are as unreliable as us about dealing with pressure, so it wouldn’t be a shock if they simply don’t turn up.

Problem is it wouldn’t be a shock if we didn’t either!

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…

Video – Mikel Arteta talking about our nerve-filled win over Leeds United

LAST WEEK’S RESULTS

Top 32 qualify for the World Cup

Kev 82-236 Gotanidea 231 Rob 49- 228 Terrah 224 Kenya 001- 218 Matthew 217 Ackshay 216 J Gunner 214 Goonersia 213 Dotash 213

Prince 209 HH 209 Declan 208 Dan Kit 205 Sue 204 Samson A 203 I 203 Adiva 203 Sid 200 Me 198 Okobino 199

Toney 198

Edu 196

Easy Guys 194

Phenom 191

Dunchirado 180

Stephanie 180

Tom 179

Sue P 177

Yayo 175 Khadi 174 SJ 172 KTyson 167 MTG 167

Rusty 163

Sagie 163

Admin 161

loose cannon 158

Seroti 158

EBlaze 158

Kobin 152

Adajim 147

Splendid 147

Uzil Ozil 144

Tayo 141

Dendrite 136

Mambo 131

Shakir 121

Famochi 108

Die hard 93

Zeek 93

labass 88

Owei 87

Jo Gunz 87

Oslo gunner 82 Onyango 73 Illiterate 72 BA Thea 65 MISGANA 59 Walidomy 59 Gundown 58 instrooments 57 Voyageur 56 Gunner Rey 54 Guy 53 Timothy 53

dhoni 47

Angus 44 Indian gunner London 44 Elvis 39 FK 38 Adeski 36 Arsha 36 Illiterate 35 Ant Virus 35 Gogo 34 Blue 17-33 James Gacheru 32 Baron 29 Mark 2.0- 28 Kelvin A- 26 Abbass 25 PJSA 23 Sol 21 Tomorrow 20 Hackiubee 19 Lucia 19