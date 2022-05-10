Dan’s EPL Predictions – Who will turn up? Arsenal or Spurs?

Villa 0-1 Liverpool
Villa have to play Liverpool and then go to the Etihad on the last day of the season so Steven Gerrard could have a massive say whether his ex-club are Champions or not.
The consensus was that the Reds looked tired at the weekend, aimlessly crossing the ball into the box.
That’s understandable given how many must-win games they have had to play every few days.
Villa Park is another one and I think they will just grind out the three points.
Leeds 1-1 Chelsea
Only Norwich have conceded more goals then Leeds, while at the other end they have missed Bamford.
And yet…….
I can imagine an electric atmosphere at Elland Road which can be intimidating.
You can’t trust Chelsea at the moment to show up and battle.
A draw takes the home side out of the bottom three and would give us a chance to move up to third on Thursday.
Leicester 1-2 Norwich
Midtable vs a team already relegated ….
Leicester though are so on their holidays that it wouldn’t shock me that if Norwich rock up at the King Power and play with freedom.
Watford 0-3 Everton
If Watford were not already relegated this might be a tough game, but they might now go through the motions.
Everton are finally playing like the team ‘ too good to go down ‘ like we assumed.
This is a golden chance for three points and surely, they simply need the win more.
Wolves 0-1 Man City
The Champions deserve credit for how they responded at the weekend to their Champions League exit.
While the title race is not over, they have given themselves some breathing space in that they can afford a draw. Even a defeat keeps them top on goal difference.
Even if Liverpool win, they won’t kick off in a must win situation.
Spurs 2-1 Arsenal
I said we would make the top 4 if we beat West Ham and Leeds, because it means we go into the NLD with all the pressure on Spurs.
Win and if we have qualified for the Champions League, while a draw does them little favours.
I’m still worried about Newcastle on Monday, but a point means we only need 4 points from our final 2 games.
What’s great is that Spurs are as unreliable as us about dealing with pressure, so it wouldn’t be a shock if they simply don’t turn up.
Problem is it wouldn’t be a shock if we didn’t either!
LAST WEEK’S RESULTS
Top 32 qualify for the World Cup
Third Man JW 18
@Dan,
My name is missing on the updated list.
Villa 1-2 Liverpool
Leeds 2-1 Chelsea
Leicester 2-0 Norwich
Watford 2-1 Everton
Wolves 1-2 Man City
spurs 3-1 Arsenal
Villa 1-3 Liverpool
Leeds 1-3 Chelsea
Leicester 3-0 Norwich
Watford 1-2 Everton
Wolves 0-4 Man City
Spuds 2-1 arsenal
Spurs 1-2Arsenal
Wolves 0-2 Man City
Watford 0-3Everton
Leicester 2-0 Norwich
Leeds 1-2 Chelsea
Villa 2-2 Liverpool
Villa 0-2 Liverpool
Leeds 2-2 Chelsea
Leicester 2-1 Norwich
Watford 1-2 Everton
Wolves 0-3 Man City
spurs 1-3 Arsenal
A villa 0-2 Liverpool. Leeds 3-2 Chelsea foxes 2-0 Norwich. Watford 1-2 Everton. Wolves 0-2 City. Spurs 2-3 Arsenal
Spurs 1-2 Arsenal
Wolves 0-3 Man City
Watford 0-2 Everton
Leicester 2-1 Norwich
Leeds 1-1 Chelsea
Villa 0-2 Liverpool
Spuds 3-1 Arsenal & Leeds 1-1 chavs.The only two games that matter for us.And as much as it breaks my heart to forecast that score in favour of the spuds,I just can’t see us dealing with Son & Kane.Our form against Leeds in last match was ponderous & finishing( Eddie excuded) poor.Plus Mike Dean is on VAR.A very bad omen.
Villa 1-3 Liverpool
Leeds 0-2 Chelsea
Leicester 2-1 Norwich
Watford 0-2 Everton
Wolves 1-2 City
Spurs 1-1 Arsenal
Spurs 2-2Arsenal
Wolves 0-2 Man City
Watford 0-2Everton
Leicester 2-0 Norwich
Leeds 1-3 Chelsea
Villa 0-2 Liverpool
Villa 0-2 Liverpool
Leeds 1-2 Chelsea
Leicester 2-0 Norwich
Watford 1-1 Everton
Wolves 1-2 Man City
spurs 2-0 Arsenal
Villa 1 vs 2 Liverpool
Leeds 2 vs 1 Chelsea
Leicester 2 vs 0 Norwich
Watford 1 vs 2 Everton
Wolves 1 vs 2 Man city
Spurs 0 vs 2 Arsenal
Aston Villa 1 – 3 Liverpool
Leeds 0 – 2 Chelsea
Leicester 3 – 0 Norwich
Watford 0 – 1 Everton
Wolves 0 – 2 Man City
Spurs 1 – 1 Arsenal
Spurs 1-1 Arsenal
Wolves 1-3 Man City
Watford 0-1 Everton
Leicester 2-0 Norwich
Leeds 1-2 Chelsea
Villa 0-2 Liverpool
Aston Villa 0 – 2Liverpool
Leeds 1 – 2 Chelsea
Leicester 3 – 0 Norwich
Watford 2 – 3 Everton
Wolves 0 – 2 Man City
Spurs 1 – 3 Arsenal
Spurs 0-0 Arsenal
Wolves 1-3 Man City
Watford 2-1 Everton
Leicester 3-0 Norwich
Leeds 2-1 Chelsea
Villa 0-2 Liverpool
Villa 0-3 Liverpool
Leeds 2-1 Chelsea
Leicester 2-0 Norwich
Watford 0-1 Everton
Wolves 1-2 city
Spurs 0-2 Arsenal
Interesting that of the 20 predictions so far only 7 have gone with Arsenal win.
Spurs 2-2 Arsenal
Wolves 1-3 Man City
Watford 0-1 Everton
Leicester 2-1 Norwich
Leeds 1-3 Chelsea
Villa 1-3 Liverpool