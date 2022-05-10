Arsenal News Arsenal opinion

Dan’s EPL Predictions – Who will turn up? Arsenal or Spurs?

Villa 0-1 Liverpool

Villa have to play Liverpool and then go to the Etihad on the last day of the season so Steven Gerrard could have a massive say whether his ex-club are Champions or not.

The consensus was that the Reds looked tired at the weekend, aimlessly crossing the ball into the box.

That’s understandable given how many must-win games they have had to play every few days.

Villa Park is another one and I think they will just grind out the three points.

 

Leeds 1-1 Chelsea

Only Norwich have conceded more goals then Leeds, while at the other end they have missed Bamford.

And yet…….

I can imagine an electric atmosphere at Elland Road which can be intimidating.

You can’t trust Chelsea at the moment to show up and battle.

A draw takes the home side out of the bottom three and would give us a chance to move up to third on Thursday.

 

Leicester 1-2 Norwich

Midtable vs a team already relegated ….

Leicester though are so on their holidays that it wouldn’t shock me that if Norwich rock up at the King Power and play with freedom.

 

Watford 0-3 Everton

If Watford were not already relegated this might be a tough game, but they might now go through the motions.

Everton are finally playing like the team ‘ too good to go down ‘ like we assumed.

This is a golden chance for three points and surely, they simply need the win more.

 

Wolves 0-1 Man City

The Champions deserve credit for how they responded at the weekend to their Champions League exit.

While the title race is not over, they have given themselves some breathing space in that they can afford a draw. Even a defeat keeps them top on goal difference.

Even if Liverpool win, they won’t kick off in a must win situation.

 

Spurs 2-1 Arsenal

I said we would make the top 4 if we beat West Ham and Leeds, because it means we go into the NLD with all the pressure on Spurs.

Win and if we have qualified for the Champions League, while a draw does them little favours.

I’m still worried about Newcastle on Monday, but a point means we only need 4 points from our final 2 games.

What’s great is that Spurs are as unreliable as us about dealing with pressure, so it wouldn’t be a shock if they simply don’t turn up.

Problem is it wouldn’t be a shock if we didn’t either!

LAST WEEK’S RESULTS

Top 32 qualify for the World Cup

Kev 82-236
 Gotanidea 231
    Rob 49- 228
   Terrah 224
Kenya 001- 218
    Matthew 217
    Ackshay 216
J Gunner 214
    Goonersia 213
Dotash 213
Prince 209
HH 209
  Declan 208
Dan Kit 205
Sue 204
    Samson A 203
I 203
Adiva 203
Sid 200
Me 198
Okobino 199
Toney 198
 Edu 196
Easy Guys 194
Phenom 191
Dunchirado 180
Stephanie 180
Tom 179
Sue P 177
Yayo 175
Khadi 174
SJ 172
KTyson 167
MTG 167
  Rusty 163
   Sagie 163
Admin 161
loose cannon 158
Seroti 158
EBlaze 158
Kobin 152
Adajim 147
Splendid 147
Uzil Ozil 144
Tayo 141
Dendrite 136
 Mambo 131
Shakir 121
  Famochi 108
Die hard 93
Zeek 93
labass 88
Owei 87
Jo Gunz 87
  Oslo gunner 82
Onyango 73
Illiterate 72
BA Thea 65
MISGANA 59
Walidomy 59
Gundown 58
instrooments 57
Voyageur 56
Gunner Rey 54
Guy 53
Timothy 53
dhoni 47
   Angus 44
Indian gunner London 44
Elvis 39
   FK 38
   Adeski 36
Arsha 36
Illiterate 35
Ant Virus 35
Gogo 34
Blue 17-33
James Gacheru 32
Baron 29
Mark 2.0- 28
Kelvin A- 26
Abbass 25
PJSA 23
Sol 21
Tomorrow 20
Hackiubee 19
Lucia 19
Third Man JW 18
 Drayton 16
 Longbenark 15
Anti keV 15
phil 14
Olushorlor 14
    Odi 12
Kuz 11
Montana 11
Diddie 11
Musa 11
Davars 10
George 10
BTG 10
Leno happy 10.
Ezegou Kevin 9
mubz ug- 9
Mena 8
Lucia 8
Tjay 8
Gunner 4 lyf 8
Buddy 8
Nasiru Kwalli 8
Sylvander 7
Quincy Okebe 7
Geo 7
Dendrite 7
Mark 7
Jonbo 7
football lovers 6
Gooner 19-6
Khaly 6
David 6
Arsenal Why 6
Ezekiel 6
Joseph 6
BME 12- 6
Charlie 5
Kedar 5
Lisg 5
A Samson 5
papas 5
Big Sam 5
Siddharth Mohapatra 4
Collins 4
Tas 4
gunsmoke 3
Girl 2
Varka 2
Steve Shaffelbury 2
Akaymoney 2
V 2 – 2
  1. Spurs 1-1 Arsenal

    Wolves 1-2 Man City

    Watford 0-1 Everton

    Leicester 2-0 Norwich

    Leeds 1-1 Chelsea

    Villa 0-2 Liverpool

    Reply

    1. Spurs 3-0 Arsenal

      Wolves 0-2 Man City

      Watford 0-2 Everton

      Leicester 3-0 Norwich

      Leeds 1-2 Chelsea

      Villa 0-2 Liverpool

      Reply

  2. Spurs 1-1 Arsenal

    Wolves 0-2 Man City

    Watford 0-2 Everton

    Leicester 0-0 Norwich

    Leeds 1-2 Chelsea

    Villa 0-2 Liverpool

    Reply

  3. Villa 0-2 Liverpool
    Leeds 1-2 Chelsea
    Lester 2-1 Norwich
    Watford 1-3 Everton
    Wolves 1-4 ManCity
    Spuds 2-2 Arsenal

    @Dan,
    My name is missing on the updated list.

    Reply

  4. Villa 1-2 Liverpool
    Leeds 2-1 Chelsea
    Leicester 2-0 Norwich
    Watford 2-1 Everton
    Wolves 1-2 Man City
    spurs 3-1 Arsenal

    Reply

    1. Villa 1-3 Liverpool
      Leeds 1-3 Chelsea
      Leicester 3-0 Norwich
      Watford 1-2 Everton
      Wolves 0-4 Man City
      Spuds 2-1 arsenal

      Reply

  5. Spurs 1-2Arsenal

    Wolves 0-2 Man City

    Watford 0-3Everton

    Leicester 2-0 Norwich

    Leeds 1-2 Chelsea

    Villa 2-2 Liverpool

    Reply

    1. Villa 0-2 Liverpool
      Leeds 2-2 Chelsea
      Leicester 2-1 Norwich
      Watford 1-2 Everton
      Wolves 0-3 Man City
      spurs 1-3 Arsenal

      Reply

  6. A villa 0-2 Liverpool. Leeds 3-2 Chelsea foxes 2-0 Norwich. Watford 1-2 Everton. Wolves 0-2 City. Spurs 2-3 Arsenal

    Reply

  7. Spurs 1-2 Arsenal

    Wolves 0-3 Man City

    Watford 0-2 Everton

    Leicester 2-1 Norwich

    Leeds 1-1 Chelsea

    Villa 0-2 Liverpool

    Reply

  8. Spuds 3-1 Arsenal & Leeds 1-1 chavs.The only two games that matter for us.And as much as it breaks my heart to forecast that score in favour of the spuds,I just can’t see us dealing with Son & Kane.Our form against Leeds in last match was ponderous & finishing( Eddie excuded) poor.Plus Mike Dean is on VAR.A very bad omen.

    Reply

  9. Villa 1-3 Liverpool
    Leeds 0-2 Chelsea
    Leicester 2-1 Norwich
    Watford 0-2 Everton
    Wolves 1-2 City
    Spurs 1-1 Arsenal

    Reply

  10. Spurs 2-2Arsenal

    Wolves 0-2 Man City

    Watford 0-2Everton

    Leicester 2-0 Norwich

    Leeds 1-3 Chelsea

    Villa 0-2 Liverpool

    Reply

  11. Villa 0-2 Liverpool
    Leeds 1-2 Chelsea
    Leicester 2-0 Norwich
    Watford 1-1 Everton
    Wolves 1-2 Man City
    spurs 2-0 Arsenal

    Reply

  12. Villa 1 vs 2 Liverpool
    Leeds 2 vs 1 Chelsea
    Leicester 2 vs 0 Norwich
    Watford 1 vs 2 Everton
    Wolves 1 vs 2 Man city
    Spurs 0 vs 2 Arsenal

    Reply

  13. Aston Villa 1 – 3 Liverpool
    Leeds 0 – 2 Chelsea
    Leicester 3 – 0 Norwich
    Watford 0 – 1 Everton
    Wolves 0 – 2 Man City
    Spurs 1 – 1 Arsenal

    Reply

  14. Spurs 1-1 Arsenal
    Wolves 1-3 Man City
    Watford 0-1 Everton
    Leicester 2-0 Norwich
    Leeds 1-2 Chelsea
    Villa 0-2 Liverpool

    Reply

  15. Aston Villa 0 – 2Liverpool
    Leeds 1 – 2 Chelsea
    Leicester 3 – 0 Norwich
    Watford 2 – 3 Everton
    Wolves 0 – 2 Man City
    Spurs 1 – 3 Arsenal

    Reply

  16. Spurs 0-0 Arsenal

    Wolves 1-3 Man City

    Watford 2-1 Everton

    Leicester 3-0 Norwich

    Leeds 2-1 Chelsea

    Villa 0-2 Liverpool

    Reply

  17. Villa 0-3 Liverpool
    Leeds 2-1 Chelsea
    Leicester 2-0 Norwich
    Watford 0-1 Everton
    Wolves 1-2 city
    Spurs 0-2 Arsenal

    Reply

  19. Spurs 2-2 Arsenal

    Wolves 1-3 Man City

    Watford 0-1 Everton

    Leicester 2-1 Norwich

    Leeds 1-3 Chelsea

    Villa 1-3 Liverpool

    Reply

