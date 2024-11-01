Dan’s EPL Predictions – Will Arsenal be cautious playing at St. James Park?

Newcastle 0-1 Arsenal

Their confidence may have gotten a boost by getting through the next round of the Carabao Cup, but this might be a good time to travel to Tyneside?

I felt Arteta showed the Toon too much respect on his last visit and overshadowed that with his post-match rant.

Saint James Park might equally their team need more self-belief and make an intimidating atmosphere.

I just think our tactics will be perfect for the occasion.

Stay tight, be tough to break down, stay in the game, wait for the Geordies to go quiet and win with a set piece.

Whether that approach long term will get you above Man City, I’m not sure.

Cherries 0-2 Man City

Pep Guardiola didn’t exactly play the kids in the Carabao Cup like he promised or was his squad as injury hit as he’s tried to make out.

Add up the value of who started on Wednesday and how much their bench was worth.

Everything Pep says is said for a reason, so I think he’s trying to create a siege mentality.

Trust me, he will be able to field a strong team on the South Coast

Ipswich 2-2 Leicester

To get back to 3-3 down to 10 men before conceding in the 96th minute will crush Ipswich.

Both teams will view playing a fellow newly promoted side as a rare chance for a win.

Neither have the quality to see out a game though.

The Foxes would go 8 points clear of the Tractor Boys with a win which would be massive.

Not must win for either but not lose.

Liverpool 2-1 Brighton

I’m not sure about officials having an agenda but the media certainly are biased at times.

How can Arsenal be called underdogs against Liverpool at the Emirates, yet the same press then reports 2-2 as a better point for the visitors?

If I was Man City, I wouldn’t be worried by either side who played on Sunday.

Despite the equalizer, I felt that was more of us giving them the initiative and not them doing enough to take advantage of our defensive issues.

Notts Forest 3-1 West Ham

Such is how they have played this season this is now a game the City Ground will be expecting to win.

We don’t know which West Ham will show up.

Saints 2-2 Everton

The issue for the Saints isn’t just only having one point, it’s that they have already played at home to 2 relegation rivals, dropping points due to late goal.

With the 16th place team at Saint Mary’s, the home side are running out of chances, and I would worry for Russel Martin if he lost Saturday.

Wolves 2-1 Palace

The final 5 minutes at the Amex might have kept Gary O’Neil in his job for another week.

To be fair, if any manager deserved the luck of a deflected equaliser, it was the Wolves boss.

Even though Palace have had two massive wins this week I just think Wolves are due something to go their way.

Spurs 2-2 VillaI remember this fixture last season feeling Spurs tactics played into the visitors’ hands. Villa's pace took advantage of Tottenham's high line. Strangely Van Der Ven's injury might make Big Ange rethink the high press. Man United 2-1 Chelsea

Ten Hag can’t say he wasn’t given time at Man United. I think there’s certain standards that a big club simply don’t accept falling behind and he has had too many of those times.

Van Nistelrooy didn’t act on Wednesday like someone only in the dugout for the short term.

Yet we knew since the summer United hired an assistant coach with ambitions to be a manager. The former striker in charge at Old Trafford (no matter how long) always seemed likely.

Do the owners now fall for the trap of the romance of a former legend returning to the club as boss?

There’s always a new manager bounce.

Put in this way, I wouldn’t have gone for a home win a week ago.

Fulham 2-2 Brentford

Could generally be the most entertaining game of the weekend

DAN

Last Week’s table

Adeski 86

NT Gunnerz 78

JRA 78

Wale A 75

Ayan 74

Ackshay 73

Antivirus 73

Buchi 72

QB 72

Akeem 72

Okobino 72

Gunnersmoke 71

Terrah 71

Solwills 70

Stephanie 70

Tom 69

Baron 69

Gunnerstew 67

Bang bang 65

J Gunner 65

Yayo 64

Kenya 001- 63

Dragon 62

Edu 62

Sagie 59

Prince 59

NOAS 58

Matthew 56

MTG 55

Dendrite 55

Amir 55

Admin 55

Sue P 54

GB 53

Me 53

JS7RG 52

Zeeksedso 50

O Achiel 49

Babalosa 47

I 47

Edward J Small 46

Ba Thea 46

Taiwo 4321- 45

Achizzy 43

Big slim 41

Williamrick 39

Lupilu 36

Oluseyi 20- 36

J legend 33

Dan kit 30

J gunz 28

J Bauer 28

Bertie 28

Labass 27

Splendid 26

Rich Royal 25

Gabriel 24

Olushorlar 23

IGL 22

Lerang Jacob 22

Kobin 18

Illiterate 18

Lovely 17

Elvis 16 you h the lû

SWS 16

Famochi 16

Ralph 15

Tetu 14

Oslogunner 65-12

Barry 11

Isaac 11

Alex 9

Mulu Fidel 9

Gunner 4 life 8

Dotash 7

E Augustus 7

Terry 5

Dunchirado 5

Alwattan 3