Dan’s EPL Predictions – Will Arsenal be cautious playing at St. James Park?

Newcastle 0-1 Arsenal
Their confidence may have gotten a boost by getting through the next round of the Carabao Cup, but this might be a good time to travel to Tyneside?
I felt Arteta showed the Toon too much respect on his last visit and overshadowed that with his post-match rant.
Saint James Park might equally their team need more self-belief and make an intimidating atmosphere.
I just think our tactics will be perfect for the occasion.
Stay tight, be tough to break down, stay in the game, wait for the Geordies to go quiet and win with a set piece.
Whether that approach long term will get you above Man City, I’m not sure.
Cherries 0-2 Man City
Pep Guardiola didn’t exactly play the kids in the Carabao Cup like he promised or was his squad as injury hit as he’s tried to make out.
Add up the value of who started on Wednesday and how much their bench was worth.
Everything Pep says is said for a reason, so I think he’s trying to create a siege mentality.
Trust me, he will be able to field a strong team on the South Coast
Ipswich 2-2 Leicester
To get back to 3-3 down to 10 men before conceding in the 96th minute will crush Ipswich.
Both teams will view playing a fellow newly promoted side as a rare chance for a win.
Neither have the quality to see out a game though.
The Foxes would go 8 points clear of the Tractor Boys with a win which would be massive.
Not must win for either but not lose.
Liverpool 2-1 Brighton
I’m not sure about officials having an agenda but the media certainly are biased at times.
How can Arsenal be called underdogs against Liverpool at the Emirates, yet the same press then reports 2-2 as a better point for the visitors?
If I was Man City, I wouldn’t be worried by either side who played on Sunday.
Despite the equalizer, I felt that was more of us giving them the initiative and not them doing enough to take advantage of our defensive issues.
Notts Forest 3-1 West Ham
Such is how they have played this season this is now a game the City Ground will be expecting to win.
We don’t know which West Ham will show up.
Saints 2-2 Everton
The issue for the Saints isn’t just only having one point, it’s that they have already played at home to 2 relegation rivals, dropping points due to late goal.
With the 16th place team at Saint Mary’s, the home side are running out of chances, and I would worry for Russel Martin if he lost Saturday.
Wolves 2-1 Palace
The final 5 minutes at the Amex might have kept Gary O’Neil in his job for another week.
To be fair, if any manager deserved the luck of a deflected equaliser, it was the Wolves boss.
Even though Palace have had two massive wins this week I just think Wolves are due something to go their way.
Spurs 2-2 VillaI remember this fixture last season feeling Spurs tactics played into the visitors’ hands. Villa's pace took advantage of Tottenham's high line. Strangely Van Der Ven's injury might make Big Ange rethink the high press. Man United 2-1 Chelsea
Ten Hag can’t say he wasn’t given time at Man United. I think there’s certain standards that a big club simply don’t accept falling behind and he has had too many of those times.
Van Nistelrooy didn’t act on Wednesday like someone only in the dugout for the short term.
Yet we knew since the summer United hired an assistant coach with ambitions to be a manager. The former striker in charge at Old Trafford (no matter how long) always seemed likely.
Do the owners now fall for the trap of the romance of a former legend returning to the club as boss?
There’s always a new manager bounce.
Put in this way, I wouldn’t have gone for a home win a week ago.
Fulham 2-2 Brentford
Could generally be the most entertaining game of the weekend
DAN
Last Week’s table
Adeski 86
NT Gunnerz 78
JRA 78
Wale A 75
Ayan 74
Ackshay 73
Antivirus 73
Buchi 72
QB 72
Akeem 72
Okobino 72
Gunnersmoke 71
Terrah 71
Solwills 70
Stephanie 70
Tom 69
Baron 69
Gunnerstew 67
Bang bang 65
J Gunner 65
Yayo 64
Kenya 001- 63
Dragon 62
Edu 62
Sagie 59
Prince 59
NOAS 58
Matthew 56
MTG 55
Dendrite 55
Amir 55
Admin 55
Sue P 54
GB 53
Me 53
JS7RG 52
Zeeksedso 50
O Achiel 49
Babalosa 47
I 47
Edward J Small 46
Ba Thea 46
Taiwo 4321- 45
Achizzy 43
Big slim 41
Williamrick 39
Lupilu 36
Oluseyi 20- 36
J legend 33
Dan kit 30
J gunz 28
J Bauer 28
Bertie 28
Labass 27
Splendid 26
Rich Royal 25
Gabriel 24
Olushorlar 23
IGL 22
Lerang Jacob 22
Kobin 18
Illiterate 18
Lovely 17
Elvis 16 you h the lû
SWS 16
Famochi 16
Ralph 15
Tetu 14
Oslogunner 65-12
Barry 11
Isaac 11
Alex 9
Mulu Fidel 9
Gunner 4 life 8
Dotash 7
E Augustus 7
Terry 5
Dunchirado 5
Alwattan 3
Newcastle 0-3 Arsenal
Bournemouth 2-1 City
Ipswich 1-0 Leicester
Liverpool 1-1 Brighton
Forest 2-1 West ham
Southampton 2-2 Everton
Wolves 1-2 Palace
Tottenham 2-1 Villa
Manchester 1-1 Chelsea
Fulham 2-2 Brentford
That’s how we became Champions!!!
Newcastle 0 Arsenal 2
Bournemouth 1 City 1
Ipswich 1 Leicester 1
Liverpool 2 Brighton 1
Forrest 2 WestHam 1
Southampton 1 Everton 1
Wolves 1 Palace 1
Tottenham 3 Villa 1
Manchester united 1 Chelsea 1
Fulham 2 Brentford 2
Newcastle 1-2 Arsenal
Bournemouth 1-3 City
Ipswich 2-2 Leicester
Liverpool 3-1 Brighton
Forrest 2-0 WestHam
Southampton 1-1 Everton
Wolves 2-1 Palace
Tottenham 2-2 Villa
Manchester united 2 Chelsea 1
Fulham 2 Brentford 1
Newcastle 0 Arsenal 2
Bournemouth 1 City 1
Ipswich 3 Leicester 1
Liverpool 2 Brighton 1
Forrest 2 WestHam 1
Southampton 1 Everton 1
Wolves 0 Palace 2
Tottenham 2 Villa 2
Manchester united 1 Chelsea 1
Fulham 2 Brentford 2
Both the champions and the Big pretender were lucky to salvage a point against us, not sure Tyneside will be that lucky.
A fan rant when I said these are the time when Arsenal is at it’s best when their back against the wall
Newcastle 1-2 Arsenal
Bournemouth 1-2 man city
Ipswich 2- 2 Leicester
Liverpool 2-1 Brighton
Forest 2-1 West Ham
Southampton 2-2 Everton
Wolves 2 -1 palace
Tottenham 2-2 villa
Man u 2-2 Chelsea
Fulham 3-1 Brentford
Newcastle 2-1 Arsenal
Bmth 1-2 Man City
Ipswich 1-1 Leicester
Liverpool 3-1 Brighton
Forest 2-1 West Ham
Southampton 1-1 Everton
Wolves 2-1 Palace
Spurs 2-2 Villa
Man Utd 2-1 Chelsea
Fulham 2-1 Brentford
Newcastle 1-2 Arsenal
Bournemouth 1-3 Manchester City
Ipswich 2-2 Leicester
Liverpool 2-1 Brighton
Forest 2-1 West Ham
Southampton 1-1 Everton
Wolves 1-1 Palace
Spurs 2-2 Villa
Man Utd 2-2 Chelsea
Fulham 2-1 Brentford
Newcastle 1-2 Arsenal
Bournemouth 0-2 Man City
Ipswich 2-1 Leicester
Liverpool 2-0 Brighton
Forest 1-1 West ham
Southampton 1-2 Everton
Wolves 2-2 Palace
S%!@$ 1-2 Villa
Man utd 1-3 Chelsea
Fulham 3-1 Brentford
Newcastle 0-2 Arsenal
Bournemouth 1-2 Man City
Ipswich 2-1 Leicester
Liverpool 2-2 Brighton
Forest 1-0 WestHam
Southampton 2-1 Everton
Wolves 2-1 Crystal Palace
Tottenham 1-2 Aston Villa
Manchester United 1-1 Chelsea
Fulham 3 Brentford 1
African experts dominating the table.
My Prediction:
Newcastle 0 – 0 Arsenal
Liverpool 2 – 0 Brighton
Bournemouth 3 – 1 Manchester City
The others are irrelevant.