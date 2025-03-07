Dan’s EPL Predictions – Will Arsenal beat Manchester United?

Nott Forest 1-2 Man City

Nuno Santos’ tactics are precisely what the Champions have struggled with this season: losing possession in key areas and being hit on the break.

I was surprised by the lack of ambition shown by Forest against us. They played for a 0-0 draw, which their manager suggested was due to our limitations in attack.

I believe showing too much respect to Man City would be a mistake, as they certainly have the firepower to make teams pay.

5th place appears to be enough to qualify for the Champions League, as I don’t think those behind us are consistent enough to chase us and will eventually run out of games.

That said, just in case, what result would we prefer here?

Brighton 3-1 Fulham

Who would have thought that, with 10 fixtures remaining, this encounter would be crucial in the race for the top 5?

You could argue that from 11th place onwards, any team has a chance of qualifying for the Champions League. It will come down to who can handle the pressure, but Brighton may have just peaked at the right time.

Crystal Palace 1-1 Ipswich

Five points from safety, Ipswich are now at a stage where every detail, such as who kicks off and at what time, matters.

The Tractor Boys know they have a chance to put pressure on Wolves in the evening, while Leicester face a trip to Stamford Bridge on Sunday.

I have a theory about Palace: they are uncomfortable in the role of favourites.

Liverpool 5-0 Saints

Some of my peers have been confused by football terminology.

When someone asks, “Is the title race over? Is the title done? Is the title dead? Do they have a chance?” most are not asking in the literal, mathematical sense. They are referring to whether there is a realistic chance of that team becoming Champions.

If Liverpool win on Saturday, we will start at Old Trafford 16 points behind the league leaders!

If someone had told you at the start of the season that this would be the gap on 8th March, it would have been interpreted as us not challenging for the Premier League title.

If we had to choose a team to do us a favour at Anfield, the last one we would pick is the team currently at the bottom of the table with just 9 points.

Even if Southampton play exceptionally and the home side are complacent, I can’t see anything other than a comfortable victory for Slott’s men.

If you’re second-best against PSG yet still manage to win, Southampton should be easy.

Brentford 3-1 Villa

I say this every week: Villa don’t have the squad to cope with the schedule of playing every few days, and I believe it has become a mental block.

Of course, Unai Emery wants to return to the Champions League next year, but deep down, dropping a few places in the league could be worth a European adventure.

The visitors have played twice since the home side last played, meaning the Bees have had 10 days to prepare for this game.

Wolves 1-2 Everton

A 5-point gap might just be enough of a cushion, but how crucial will Cunha’s red card last Saturday be in the relegation fight?

In the long term, the Brazilian losing his temper unprovoked again raises questions about his mentality.

More importantly, in the short term, the striker will miss at least the next 3 fixtures. As I write this, that could still be extended due to FA charges for improper conduct.

It’s worth stressing that Wolves still have to play the three teams below them, so not having their best player could decide who stays up.

Chelsea 4-0 Leicester

Despite starting the weekend in a position that could be enough to qualify for the Champions League, some Chelsea fans protested against the owners in their last league game.

Playing the league’s bottom two sides at home was the perfect fixture at a convenient time for Maresca.

His former club has the same points as Ipswich, but the contrast in the moods of the two sides is striking. Even Van Nistelrooy is struggling to speak like a man who believes they can stay up.

They could arrive at the Bridge 8 points from safety, but they wouldn’t have the self-belief to get a result.

Spurs 1-2 Cherries

Spurs struggle immediately after playing on a Thursday night.

That challenge will only increase now that they’re in the knockout stages of Europe. It’s Europa League or bust and losing to AZ will not have done their confidence any good.

Man United 0-1 Arsenal

When you think of the strikers these sides once boasted, it’s almost sad to see the options available on Sunday.

At the start of the week, I would have said this fixture had 1-0 written all over it for one of these sides.

As great as midweek was, we can’t let that paper over the cracks (although some Gooners will certainly try).

It doesn’t mean we ignore our struggles in the final third since the transfer window closed based on just one game.

One 90-minute performance doesn’t change the fact that it’s unsustainable for us to keep winning with our current attack. It will eventually catch up with us.

Yet, 7 goals on Tuesday must surely help our confidence.

West Ham 2-0 Newcastle

Not enough has been made of Gordon’s madness last weekend.

He will now miss the Carabao Cup Final for something that could have been avoided.

It will rightfully haunt him for the rest of his career.

Eddie Howe has tried to say that one eye won’t be on Wembley, but I can’t see how it won’t be—it means so much to the club and the entire city.

This fixture has fallen at the perfect time for the Hammers.