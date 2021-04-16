I don’t enjoy watching Arsenal games like Thursdays. The stakes are so high I get so nervous it’s a case of breathing a sigh of relief at Full time.

On this occasion though I got to relax after half an hour. While I maintain we should be beating Slavia Prague over two legs let’s give the players credit. Rightfully it’s pointed out when they have weak mentality so it’s only fair, we point out when the opposite happens.

The work rate was fantastic and should be the standards we set every week. Why it hasn’t been is an argument for another day.

The predictions game is a bit different this week. I decided to add the FA Cup Semi Finals to our list. I’m including the extra time period but not penalties.

In other words if you think the game goes to spot kicks pick a draw. If you pick a winner, it has to be over 120 minutes, winning on pens won’t count.

I started an Instagram page this week where I will submit my prediction articles. I’m hoping that will get us even more players than this season. So if your late with predictions or just want to chat, follow me..

Follow me at dandestiny87

Everton 1-1 Spurs

I know he likes to deflect but even Jose Mourinho might regret trying to make a debate about how Solskjaer disciplines his child.

In a year’s time when you ask Spurs the moment, they knew it was the beginning of the end for their manager, this will be viewed as his falling down moment. Everton will look back on silly points they have dropped this season.

A draw won’t really benefit either side…

Newcastle 0-2 West Ham

Steve Bruce is one of the good guys in Football, so it was hard not to be happy for him when he won at Burnley. The Toon Army might disagree, but their anger is towards Mike Ashley, don’t take it out on the manager who is simply meeting his employers’ criteria.

Newcastle will go back to their defensive selves which will play into West Ham’s hands.

I can see Jesse Lingard scoring again but I’m not sure he will make the England squad though. He’s a different type of player to Grealish, Foden, etc and won’t fit into Southgate’s system.

Wolves 2-0 Sheffield United

This is the type of fixture Wolves should be more dominant in, but due to their conservative approach they tend to struggle in. However this is a dead rubber game with nothing at stake.

Chris Wilder shouldn’t have released a statement unless he was willing to actually give an insight into what went on behind the scenes. If I was a Blades fan, I wouldn’t appreciate my ex-manager ‘enjoying a period of reflection’ while my team is bottom of the League with 14 points.

Arsenal 1-0 Fulham

After mentally dealing with their season on the line on Thursday and how hard they work, there might be a natural drop off 3 days later for a game with nothing on the line for us.

Fulham had enough chances to jump above Newcastle, but the pressure got the better of them. Ironically now that they are being written off again, they will probably start playing well again.

Man U 2-1 Burnley

So Man United have changed the advertising boards from red to black at the request of their players. Apparently, the background was clashing with their shirts and affecting their passes

It’s almost as bad as when Sir Alex Ferguson ordered a change of shirts at half time blaming their grey kit as a reason for losing at Southampton.

United should beat Burnley, although nothing to do with the change of coloured advertising boards

Leeds 2-3 Liverpool

Someone needs to tell Liverpool fans that; just because you have excuses, it doesn’t give you a free pass for failure. This week they blamed their Champions League exit on Real Madrid ‘just defending.’

They fail to mention that was because Real had a 2-goal lead to protect. This is a good game for Klopp though. Leeds play in a manner which will play into Liverpool’s hands.

It will be ‘you play we play’.

FA Cup

Man City 1-0 Chelsea

The winners will be favourites to win the Cup.

I’m interested to see how Tuchel approaches this game. Does he stick to his own ethos or tactically plan something different to stop City?

It’s a shame we live in a world where we have to find negativity all the time. Instead of respecting a team who could win a quadruple the talk is of how Sterling isn’t starting, and does he have a future at the Etihad? Form is temporarily, class is permanent.

Saints 2-1 Leicester

For the second season running Leicester are in danger of throwing away qualification to the Champions League. Is it down to the pressure or do they play with such energy it’s only natural they tire at the back end of seasons?

Given how he also bottled a chance of winning the title with Liverpool, that’s why I never wanted Rodgers at Arsenal.

An FA Cup Semi Final brings more pressure and based on recent evidence; I think the Foxes will choke.

LAST WEEK’S PREDICTIONS TABLE