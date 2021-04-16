I don’t enjoy watching Arsenal games like Thursdays. The stakes are so high I get so nervous it’s a case of breathing a sigh of relief at Full time.
On this occasion though I got to relax after half an hour. While I maintain we should be beating Slavia Prague over two legs let’s give the players credit. Rightfully it’s pointed out when they have weak mentality so it’s only fair, we point out when the opposite happens.
The work rate was fantastic and should be the standards we set every week. Why it hasn’t been is an argument for another day.
The predictions game is a bit different this week. I decided to add the FA Cup Semi Finals to our list. I’m including the extra time period but not penalties.
In other words if you think the game goes to spot kicks pick a draw. If you pick a winner, it has to be over 120 minutes, winning on pens won’t count.
I started an Instagram page this week where I will submit my prediction articles. I’m hoping that will get us even more players than this season. So if your late with predictions or just want to chat, follow me..
Follow me at dandestiny87
Everton 1-1 Spurs
I know he likes to deflect but even Jose Mourinho might regret trying to make a debate about how Solskjaer disciplines his child.
In a year’s time when you ask Spurs the moment, they knew it was the beginning of the end for their manager, this will be viewed as his falling down moment. Everton will look back on silly points they have dropped this season.
A draw won’t really benefit either side…
Newcastle 0-2 West Ham
Steve Bruce is one of the good guys in Football, so it was hard not to be happy for him when he won at Burnley. The Toon Army might disagree, but their anger is towards Mike Ashley, don’t take it out on the manager who is simply meeting his employers’ criteria.
Newcastle will go back to their defensive selves which will play into West Ham’s hands.
I can see Jesse Lingard scoring again but I’m not sure he will make the England squad though. He’s a different type of player to Grealish, Foden, etc and won’t fit into Southgate’s system.
Wolves 2-0 Sheffield United
This is the type of fixture Wolves should be more dominant in, but due to their conservative approach they tend to struggle in. However this is a dead rubber game with nothing at stake.
Chris Wilder shouldn’t have released a statement unless he was willing to actually give an insight into what went on behind the scenes. If I was a Blades fan, I wouldn’t appreciate my ex-manager ‘enjoying a period of reflection’ while my team is bottom of the League with 14 points.
Arsenal 1-0 Fulham
After mentally dealing with their season on the line on Thursday and how hard they work, there might be a natural drop off 3 days later for a game with nothing on the line for us.
Fulham had enough chances to jump above Newcastle, but the pressure got the better of them. Ironically now that they are being written off again, they will probably start playing well again.
Man U 2-1 Burnley
So Man United have changed the advertising boards from red to black at the request of their players. Apparently, the background was clashing with their shirts and affecting their passes
It’s almost as bad as when Sir Alex Ferguson ordered a change of shirts at half time blaming their grey kit as a reason for losing at Southampton.
United should beat Burnley, although nothing to do with the change of coloured advertising boards
Leeds 2-3 Liverpool
Someone needs to tell Liverpool fans that; just because you have excuses, it doesn’t give you a free pass for failure. This week they blamed their Champions League exit on Real Madrid ‘just defending.’
They fail to mention that was because Real had a 2-goal lead to protect. This is a good game for Klopp though. Leeds play in a manner which will play into Liverpool’s hands.
It will be ‘you play we play’.
FA Cup
Man City 1-0 Chelsea
The winners will be favourites to win the Cup.
I’m interested to see how Tuchel approaches this game. Does he stick to his own ethos or tactically plan something different to stop City?
It’s a shame we live in a world where we have to find negativity all the time. Instead of respecting a team who could win a quadruple the talk is of how Sterling isn’t starting, and does he have a future at the Etihad? Form is temporarily, class is permanent.
Saints 2-1 Leicester
For the second season running Leicester are in danger of throwing away qualification to the Champions League. Is it down to the pressure or do they play with such energy it’s only natural they tire at the back end of seasons?
Given how he also bottled a chance of winning the title with Liverpool, that’s why I never wanted Rodgers at Arsenal.
An FA Cup Semi Final brings more pressure and based on recent evidence; I think the Foxes will choke.
LAST WEEK’S PREDICTIONS TABLE
Top 24 qualify for Euros Predictions League
Dan Kit 181
Declan 171
Sue 169
Highbury Hero 168
Dunchirado 164Iykmatt 156Shakir 155
EDU 154
Terrah 151SJ 151
ME 150Khadii 148Samson 147
Buchi 146Davars 142Joe Gunner 140
Easy Guys 139
Sagie 136
Okobino 134Dhoni 128
Dotash 127Sid 126Kenya 001- 12Rusty 120
………………………………………………………
EM 119Admin 116Herbz 115Wyoming 114Ernie Blaze 112
KSTIX 111
FFO 110
MTG 108
Sue P 105
Arsha 96BT 97
Olushorlar 96
I 91
Kev 82 – 91
Tom 87Ackshay 77
Famochi 76006 – 68
Instrooments 65
Prince 63Toney 60
Classy Gunner 58
Mambo 52
Once Great 52
Baron 51
Gibson Power 45Splendid 43
Innit 42
Kelvin 23- 40
Jimmy Bauer 38
Uzi Ozil 33
Ash 32
Anie 25
Babasola 25
Gunner Rey 24
Frank Brady 24
Bob 22
S Emirates 20
Quincy Okereke 19
Gunner 4 life 19
Illiterate 16
Vinod 16
Sean 14
Jay 13
Adamjim 13
Musa 12
Third Man jw 12
Pepe 11
Nuisance 10
Elvis 10
Ben The Gooner 10
CW – 9
Invader Zim 8
Rain 7
Gerylo – 7
Ba Thea 7
Gold 7
Dendride – 7
Ngu 7
Oluwaskillful 7
Omwabu Robinson 4
Longbernark 6
Collins otanchi masea 6
Khgondroidx- 6
Mark 6
Mtuliva Bob 6
Eastside Gooner 5
Durand 5
Deluded One 5
Labass 5
EDI 4
Kuhepson 4
Nifty 4
One and Only Making Love OnCampus 4
Seroti 4
Cletus
Chairman Gallani 1
Anti- kev 1
Good luck peeps
Dan
1 CommentAdd a Comment
@dan am supposed to be on 150 points I scored 11 last weekend plus 139 previously, so it should be 150