Top 24 qualify for Euros Predictions League
Dan Kit 181
Declan 171
Sue 169
Highbury Hero 168
Dunchirado 164
Iykmatt 156
Shakir 155
EDU 154
Terrah 151
 SJ 151
ME 150
Khadii 148
Samson 147
Buchi 146
Davars 142
Joe Gunner 140
Easy Guys 139
Sagie 136
Okobino 134
  Dhoni 128
Dotash 127
  Sid 126
  Kenya 001- 12
Rusty 120

………………………………………………………

      EM 119
     Admin 116
          Herbz 115
       Wyoming 114
         Ernie Blaze 112
KSTIX 111
FFO 110
MTG 108
Sue P 105
Arsha 96
      BT 97
Olushorlar 96
I 91
Kev 82 – 91
Tom 87
     Ackshay 77
Famochi 76
  006 – 68
Instrooments 65
Prince 63
 Toney 60
Classy Gunner 58
Mambo 52
Once Great 52
Baron 51
Gibson Power 45
Splendid 43
Innit 42
Kelvin 23- 40
Jimmy Bauer 38
Uzi Ozil 33
Ash 32
Anie 25
Babasola 25
Gunner Rey 24
Frank Brady 24
Bob 22
S Emirates 20
Quincy  Okereke 19
Gunner 4 life 19
Illiterate 16
Vinod 16
Sean 14
Jay 13
Adamjim 13
Musa 12
Third Man jw 12
Pepe 11
Nuisance 10
Elvis 10
Ben The Gooner 10
CW – 9
Invader Zim 8
Rain 7
Gerylo – 7
Ba Thea 7
Gold 7
Dendride – 7
Ngu 7
Oluwaskillful 7
Omwabu Robinson 4
Longbernark 6
Collins otanchi masea 6
Khgondroidx- 6
Mark 6
Mtuliva Bob 6
Eastside Gooner 5
Durand 5
Deluded One 5
Labass 5
EDI 4
Kuhepson 4
Nifty 4
One and Only Making Love OnCampus 4
Seroti 4
Cletus
Chairman Gallani 1
Anti- kev 1

Good luck peeps

Dan