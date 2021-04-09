Dan’s EPL Predictions – Will Arsenal even turn up against Sheffield United?

Fulham 1-0 Wolves

I have defended Fulham a lot this season but can’t after last weekend. They have had so many chances to jump above Newcastle but have failed to take their chances.

They finally did at Villa Park and were on course to climb out of the bottom three but they simply bottled it.

With Newcastle at Burnley on Sunday this is another chance they might stop believing if they don’t win here. Last chance for Fulham.

Man City 3-1 Leeds

As predicted last weekend the majority who played at Leicester didn’t start in the Champions League and that will be the case again here, especially with Dortmund having an away goal.

Pep Guardiola might equally think the quicker he gets the 4 wins needed to become Champions.

The way Leeds play though suits Pep, no matter who he picks.

Liverpool 2-1 Aston Villa

Unlike the other English Clubs involved in Europe, Klopp can’t afford to rotate.

Real Madrid are not as good as years gone by, so I assumed Liverpool had a realistic chance of getting to the Champions Final, but Zidane simply targeted the centrebacks by playing direct balls over their heads.

Now it’s very realistic that ‘Pool might have to settle for the Europa League or no European Football at all, unthinkable at the start of the season.

This is as crucial as midweek. Win they go 4th and put pressure on those around them to win later on in the weekend.

Villa should have Grealish back, but the home side simply need the points more.

Palace 0-1 Chelsea

Sir Alex Ferguson says you learn a lot about a manager not when he’s winning, but when he faces adversity. So after his first defeat in the Premiership it will be interesting how he responds. Does he continue to rotate or now stick with his best 11?

In a space of 7 days the Blues are fighting for top 4 contention, have a second leg of a Champions League quarter Final followed by an FA Cup Semi Final. So either a glorious or heart-breaking week.

Palace even though safe will be conservative so it’s an ideal game for Chelsea.

Burnley 1-1 Newcastle

How could Newcastle be so bad at Brighton then so good against Spurs?

Depending on what Fulham do on the Friday will decide how much pressure is on these two sides. If the Cottagers drop points both Sean Dyche and Steve Bruce probably will take a draw?

West Ham 3-1 Leicester

I keep thinking their Bubble will burst but David Moyes has West Ham playing their most attractive football of the season, no sign that the pressure of the Champions League being a reality is getting to them.

A Hammers win puts them a point behind Leicester. If that happens you might have to worry that for the second year running the Foxes are running out of steam in the home straight.

Here’s a question. Hammer fans always felt they were sold a lie when they moved from Upton Park, promised that the London Stadium would lead to Champions League Football. Do Gould, Sullivan and Brady deserve an apology?

Spurs 0-1 Man United

Jose Mourinho is like a movie you have seen before – you know how it ends.

Single out a player? Tick

Blame the talent of the squad not the coaching? Of course

To be fair he’s trying to change his perception, and you feel he’s still banking on winning the Carabao Cup.

Yet a loss here will hurt his top 4 chances and if he goes with the tactics I assume, supporters won’t be happy.

Sheffield United 1-1 Arsenal

Yes, they only have 14 points but, apart from a couple of occasions, Sheffield United will still try and battle you.

Either side of a quarter-Final I can’t be sure our players are in the mood to show up and fight. They have nothing to play for in the League and know it’s Europa League or bust. Not saying I agree with that attitude but that’s just the reality.

At least Aubameyang responded to being dropped on Thursday. He showed more energy in the last 15 minutes against Slavia than he did in the entire match with Liverpool.

West Brom 1-3 Saints

At one-point last Sunday Southampton were 2-0 down and looking over their shoulder. A great comeback means they are virtually safe and can start playing with more expression.

No one can blame them if all their focus is now on the FA Cup Semi Final, but I think it will have an opposite effect. With pressure off, the visitors can play with freedom.

Brighton 2-1 Everton

If Everton win their game in hand it’s still realistic, they can finish top 4. Yet they dropped so many silly points you sense they don’t quite believe they can get over that line. It won’t help again that they play after everyone else, increasing the pressure to win.

If Brighton had kept Welbeck fit, they would be safe by now. Unlike those around them, they are playing decent football.

LAST WEEKS RESULTS

While I my predictions have gone off the boil since Xmas (I seem to be missing out to late goals a lot), I’m delighted to see how close the top of the table is as we enter the home straight.

It looks like it’s between 5.

Dan Kit and Sue have shown great consistency, maintaining their positions for most of the season. To their credit, I believe Declan and Highbury Hero didn’t play from week one?

I hope this has garnered lots of interest for everyone to play next season, as surely it will be even better when fans are back in stadiums?

As for the race for the Euro Predictions League, there is now a 7-point gap between the final qualification place and 25th. As Sir Alex Ferguson used to say, it’s squeaky bum time, so pick wisely.

I started an Instagram page this week where I will submit my articles.

I’m hoping that will get us even more prediction league players than this season

So if your late with predictions or just want to chat, follow me…

Follow me at dandestiny87

Top 24 qualify for Euros

Dan Kit 172

Declan 164

Sue 163

Highbury Hero 161

Dunchirado 158

EDU 149

Shakir 147

Terrah 146

Iykmatt 146

ME 144

SJ 144

Buchi 140

Khadii 139

Samson 139

Easy Guys 136

Joe Gunner 134

Davars 133

Sagie 130

Okobino 130

Dotash 123

EM 119

Dhoni 119

Sid 119

Kenya 001- 119

…………………..