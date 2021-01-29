Dan’s EPL Predictions – Will Arsenal fans be happy with a draw against Man United?

I don’t know how, but a couple of readers predicted Sheffield United would win at Old Trafford 2-1. That’s why Dan Kit is top of the table peeps!

Everton 2-0 Newcastle

What’s frustrating Newcastle fans is Steve Bruce saying things in post-match interviews which are not reflecting reality. He keeps saying he sees positives he can work with but in reality, every game has the same pattern.

The Toon Park the bus and hope for the best. The earlier Everton score on Saturday, the more straightforward the afternoon will be for them.

Man City 3-0 Sheffield United

I said for a while, Sheffield United don’t play like a team only with 8 points, in that they rarely lose heavily.

I feel sorry for Chris Wilder that he gets a win at Old Trafford and a chance to build some momentum and the very next game is a trip to the Etihad. Still if you offered him 3 points out of the two trips to Manchester, he would have bitten your hands off.

Palace 1-0 Wolves

It’s gone under the radar, but Wolves haven’t won in 7 League games. They were able to be more cautious at the Bridge but at Palace they will have more of the ball, but seem to lack fire power.

West Brom 0-0 Fulham

Sam Allardyce has already claimed if you offered him not losing the next two games, he would take it. In other words he will play for a draw here out of fear of falling 5 points behind their opponents. The visitors just need that extra bit of quality to turns draws into wins.

Arsenal 1-1 Man United

I’m delighted we won in midweek, but it doesn’t justify playing a weakened side in the Cup.

Put it this way if we are victorious against Man United would you then accept resting players for the Wolves game?

Ask me in the comments and I can give plenty of examples where we have been able to win on a Saturday then a Tuesday, so let’s not become mini Klopps and start complaining about schedules and fixtures.

Man United are in the title race but this is a season where you don’t have to be outstanding to be champions. If we play what’s in front of us and ignore the table then we can get a result. All Arteta has to do is point to the manner of our win at Old Trafford.

Saints 1-3 Villa

I’m a fan of how the Saints play but their desire to press high does mean you can make chances against them. This might play into Jack Grealish’s hands. Surely someone will snap him up in the summer?

Chelsea 1-0 Burnley

Judging Tuchel on his first game it’s evident he plays a possession-based game where he is prepared to be patient. He might not be aware of Sean Dyche so I hope for his sake players and staff give him a heads up of what the visitors will be like.

It’s another game where the Blues will have to be patient but eventually, they should have enough quality to break the deadlock.

Leicester 3-2 Leeds

This could be the most entertaining game of the weekend. Leeds always ensure it’s ‘you play – we play’. I’ll give the Foxes the edge as they are better defensively.

West Ham 1-3 Liverpool

in the reactionary world we live in, writing Liverpool off in the title race was an overreaction.

I maintained that the Champions needed just the one win to boost the confidence of both the team and individuals. Win here and things will look a lot better.

Brighton 1-2 Spurs

It seems a yearly tradition that Harry Kane picks up a niggling injury. Now Gareth Bale will be under serious pressure to step up.

Kane out long term will cost them points, but they should just have enough to get over the line at the Amex.

Dan