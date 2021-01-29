Dan’s EPL Predictions – Will Arsenal fans be happy with a draw against Man United?

I don’t know how, but a couple of readers predicted Sheffield United would win at Old Trafford 2-1. That’s why Dan Kit is top of the table peeps!
Everton 2-0 Newcastle
What’s frustrating Newcastle fans is Steve Bruce saying things in post-match interviews which are not reflecting reality. He keeps saying he sees positives he can work with but in reality, every game has the same pattern.
The Toon Park the bus and hope for the best. The earlier Everton score on Saturday, the more straightforward the afternoon will be for them.
Man City 3-0 Sheffield United
I said for a while, Sheffield United don’t play like a team only with 8 points, in that they rarely lose heavily.
I feel sorry for Chris Wilder that he gets a win at Old Trafford and a chance to build some momentum and the very next game is a trip to the Etihad. Still if you offered him 3 points out of the two trips to Manchester, he would have bitten your hands off.
Palace 1-0 Wolves
It’s gone under the radar, but Wolves haven’t won in 7 League games. They were able to be more cautious at the Bridge but at Palace they will have more of the ball, but seem to lack fire power.
West Brom 0-0 Fulham
Sam Allardyce has already claimed if you offered him not losing the next two games, he would take it. In other words he will play for a draw here out of fear of falling 5 points behind their opponents. The visitors just need that extra bit of quality to turns draws into wins.
Arsenal 1-1 Man United
I’m delighted we won in midweek, but it doesn’t justify playing a weakened side in the Cup.
Put it this way if we are victorious against Man United would you then accept resting players for the Wolves game?
Ask me in the comments and I can give plenty of examples where we have been able to win on a Saturday then a Tuesday, so let’s not become mini Klopps and start complaining about schedules and fixtures.
Man United are in the title race but this is a season where you don’t have to be outstanding to be champions. If we play what’s in front of us and ignore the table then we can get a result. All Arteta has to do is point to the manner of our win at Old Trafford.
Saints 1-3 Villa
I’m a fan of how the Saints play but their desire to press high does mean you can make chances against them. This might play into Jack Grealish’s hands. Surely someone will snap him up in the summer?
Chelsea 1-0 Burnley
Judging Tuchel on his first game it’s evident he plays a possession-based game where he is prepared to be patient. He might not be aware of Sean Dyche so I hope for his sake players and staff give him a heads up of what the visitors will be like.
It’s another game where the Blues will have to be patient but eventually, they should have enough quality to break the deadlock.
Leicester 3-2 Leeds
This could be the most entertaining game of the weekend. Leeds always ensure it’s ‘you play – we play’. I’ll give the Foxes the edge as they are better defensively.
West Ham 1-3 Liverpool
in the reactionary world we live in, writing Liverpool off in the title race was an overreaction.
I maintained that the Champions needed just the one win to boost the confidence of both the team and individuals. Win here and things will look a lot better.
Brighton 1-2 Spurs
It seems a yearly tradition that Harry Kane picks up a niggling injury. Now Gareth Bale will be under serious pressure to step up.
Kane out long term will cost them points, but they should just have enough to get over the line at the Amex.
THE PREDICTIONS TABLE AFTER MIDWEEK RESULTS
Top 24 qualify for Euros
Dan Kit 118
Sue 106
ME 100
Shakir 95
Highbury Hero 94
Khadii 94
Kstx 91
Declan 88
Easyguys 88
Dunchirado 88
Terrah 87
lykmatt 85
Dhoni 81
Davars 80
Samson 80
EDu 78
Sid 77
Buchi 75
SJ 74
Joe Gunner 73
Sage 72
EM 72E
Arsha 72
Olushorlar 68
Dotash 65
Kenya 001 61
MTG 59
Fatorisa Festus Omoboboji 58
Admin pat 63
Sue P 57
Kenya 001 55
Phenom 54
Herbz 53
Okobino 53
Baron 51
Ernie blaze 47
BT/GNR/BDK 46
Rusty 46
I 44
Wyoming 43
Gibson Power 42
Tom 37
Famochi 31
Anie 25
Babasola 25
006 25
Kev 82 25
Bob 22
Mambo 21
Ash 21
S Emirates 20
Quincy Okereke 19
Gunner 4 life 19
Jimmy Bauer 18
Frank Brady 17
Once great 15
Jay 13
Musa 12
Third Man jw 12
Gunner Ray 11
Nuisance 10
Elvis 10
Prince 10
Illiterate 10
Instrooments 9
Vinod 9
ICW – 9
Invader Zim 8
Rain 7
Gerylo – 7
Ba Thea 7
Gold 7
Splendid 7
Dendride – 7
Omwabu Robinson 4
Collins otanchi masea 6
Khgondroidx- 6
Sean Williams 6
Mark 6
Eastside Gooner 5
Durand 5
Deluded One 5
Labass 5
Innit 5
Ackshay 5
EDI 4
Kuhepson 4
Classy Gunner 4
Uzi Ozil 4
Nifty 4
One and Only Making Love OnCampus 4
Seroti 4
Cletus 3
Toney 2
Chairman Gallani 1
Anti- kev 1
Dan
Liverpool running out of centre backs,
We have a surplus of centre backs,
So we can sell one to them right?
It’s not like we’re challenging for the title anytime soon.
And whoever we sell won’t play enough games to earn a medal anyway 😉
Dan Kit’s score!? 😲. He really is the “Predictor”!
You and Sue doing so well too! 😃
As for me, please don’t worry about including me Dan. Not worth counting up. My time is all over the place lately. I will try to stay with it next season. Thanks though, man! 👍
Keep the good work going!!
nah dude join in where you can
That’s why I made the euro competition for players like yourself who might not have time to play every week
you could easily still finish in the top 24
Okay, boss.. Will do!
Everton 2 Newcastle 1
Crystal Palace 1 Wolves
Man City 2 Sheff Utd 2
West Brom 1 Fulham 1
ARSENAL 7 Man Utd 1
Southampton 1 Aston Villa 1
Chelsea 1Burnley 0
West Ham 0 Liverpool 2
Brighton 0 Spurs 2
HELO DAN. I think i got a point from liverpool vs spurs game. i predicted a couple of hours before that game
leicister 2 leeds 1
yes mate was going to check with you as that was only score you put so wasn’t sure if others had been left out ?
will add the point
✌✌✌
@BT gnr/bdk.
Crystal Palace 1 Wolves ?
Everton 3 Newcastle 1
Palace 2 Wolves 1
Man City 4 Sheffield U 1
Baggies 2 Fulham 1
Arsenal 3 Man U 1
Saints 2 Villa 1
Chelsea 3 Burnley 0
Leicester 2 Leeds 1
Westham 2 Liverpool 2
Brighton 1 Spurs 2
Crystal Palace 1 Wolves ??? 😊
Thanx wyoming i was about to say 2 but I will take yours. so …
cry palace 1 wolves 1
excuse me dan for creating a mess here
The results this season have been so out of whack.
If Arsenal play like they did against Southampton and Man U play like they did v Sheffield U then Arsenal will cruise to victory. But this a weird season. Anything could happen. Man U like Liverpool after Burnley beat the champs will be fired up to atone. This is a defining game for both Managers and teams. I think Arsenal has turned the corner and favour us to continue our unbeaten run. Arsenal 3 Man U 1.
Everton3️⃣ Newcastle 0️⃣
Crystal Palace 2️⃣ Wolves1️⃣
Man City 4️⃣ Sheff Utd 0️⃣
West Brom 2️⃣ Fulham 1️⃣
ARSENAL 4️⃣ Man Utd 0️⃣
Southampton 2️⃣ Aston Villa 1️⃣
Chelsea 2️⃣Burnley 0️⃣
West Ham 1️⃣Liverpool 1️⃣
Brighton 0️⃣ Spurs 2️⃣
Here goes..
Everton 2 Newcastle 0
Crystal Palace 1 – Wolves 1
Man Cit’eh 4 – Sheff Utd 1
West Brom 0 – Fulham 1
Arsenal 3 – Manure 2
Southampton 1 -Aston Villa 0
Chelski 2 – Burnley 1
West Ham 1 – Liverpool 2
Brighton 2 – Spuds 1
Good luck people! 👍😁
Everton 2-0 Newcastle
Man City 4-0 Sheff Utd
Palace 1-2 wolves
West Brom 2-1 Fulham
Arsenal 3-1 Man Utd
Southampton 2-1 Villa
Chelsea 3-0 Burnley
Leicester 3-1 Leeds
West Ham 1 -3 Liverpool
Brighton 1-2 spuds
Everton 2 Newcastle 0
Palace 1 Wolves 1
Man City 4 Sheffield U 0
Westbrom 0 Fulham 0
Arsenal 2 Man U 1
Southampton 1 AstonVilla 1
Chelsea 1 Burnley 1
Leicester 2 Leeds 1
Westham 1 Liverpool 2
Brighton 0 Spurs 1
Goodluck guys👍
Everton 2- 0 Newcastle
Crystal palace 1-2 wolves
Man City 2-1 seffield
Westbrom 2-1 Fulham
Arsenal 3-0 man United
Southampton 2-2 villa
Chelsea 3-0 Burnley
Westham 0-2 Liverpool
Brighton 1-1 spurs
Leicester 3-1 leeds