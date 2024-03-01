Dan’s EPL Predictions – Will Arsenal get another big win at Sheffield United?

You know how every year we debate should Arsenal take the Carabao Cup seriously? You know how many Gooners dismiss it as a Mickey Mouse Cup?

Liverpool and Chelsea fans certainly seemed to care last weekend? I would love to see my club at Wembley lifting trophies. Wouldn’t you?

Brentford 2- 2 Chelsea

I wrote before they played Man City and Liverpool how Chelsea performed in those two games could decide Pochettino’s future.

In reality they played well at Wembley for 90 mins but in extra time it was painful how much leadership they lacked.

So, Gary Neville’s ‘Bottle Job’ comment was harsh (he won’t care as it’s got him views). Trust me I’m a Gooner, we know what ‘bottling’ is.

How do you spend over a Billion pounds though and not have any leaders?

The difference was one side had VVD. The Blues missed a captain to take his team by the scruff of the neck and tell them the Final was there for the taking. The fact their manager said his team were playing for penalties also hints at issues with fitness.

It would have been less damaging had they just lost 4-0.

Everton 2-0 West Ham

Everton’s statement regarding their reduced points deduction said the appeal board’s decision to overturn the commission’s finding that they failed to act in good faith was “an incredibly important point of principle”.

The club has done a great job of getting sympathy from the public, painting themselves as victims.

In reality they openly broke financial rules, spending money despite being warned. That seems to have been lost on most.

This is a huge setback for the Premier League trying to set FFP rules.

The Toffees simply need the points more than West Ham. I thought that in their last home game though and was shocked just how negative they were. Maybe having the 4 extra points will let off the hand brake?

Fulham 3-1 Brighton

Last Saturday was one of Fulham’s best performances this season. They had 17 shots at Old Trafford! Now it’s a case of can do they do that consistently?

Brighton might have one eye on their trip to Rome on Thursday. I can’t blame them for that, a European adventure is worth the sacrifice of it impacting domestic form.

Newcastle 1-2 Wolves

Eddie Howe breathed a sigh of relief on Tuesday night, a penalty shootout victory at Ewood Park keeping their season alive. The day after he then would have seen the FA Cup draw and his heart would have sunk.

What would have concerned Geordies at the Emirates was the lack of belief and effort, something you wouldn’t normally accuse the team of.

Their self-belief might have gone, especially if Wolves can get the first goal.

Notts Forest 1-3 Liverpool

Sky did over milk it a bit, but I understand that Jurgen Klopp is one of the few managers who could have led that Liverpool team to victory last Sunday.

That 120 mins summed up how his personality can inspire results. Very few coaches would have been able to build an environment where you could bring on so many youths and have them believe they can still win.

Like Man City at this time of the year, not just are Liverpool dealing with must win conditions every few days, they seem to be doing it with a smile on their face.

Spurs 1-2 Palace

Palace now become an unknown quantity under Oliver Glasner who is already getting rave reviews for his training methods.

Spurs play in a manner where they give the opposition a chance. Roy Hodgson’s tactics would have been too conservative to take advantage, but the Eagles have always had attacking players who can hurt you if the team is set up with ambition.

Luton 1-3 Villa

Luton have easily been the most impressive out of the three promoted sides but for the first time Rob Edwards might be struggling to convince his players they can stay up.

Everton’s reduced points deduction means the Hatters are now 4 points away from safety and they will now be praying Forest equally get 6 points punishment.

Burnley 1-1 Cherries

The Cherries haven’t won in the league this year so I’m not sure if they have the confidence to deal with the expectation of being favourites to win at Turf Moore. A point though is better for the visitors then the home side.

Man City 5-0 Man United

Sky Sport’s pundits haven’t come across well this week (not that they care) but I did find it strange that Ten Hagg would disagree with Jamie Carragher’s analysis of the Fulham fixture.

United’s manager said after the first half hour he was happy with his tactics. Maybe he’s just trying to protect his squad in public?

What’s worrying is if he actually believes the words he’s saying.

If he does and there’s that many gaps in midfield on Sunday, Man United lose heavily.

It’s sad that I know longer consider the Manchester Derby has a realistic chance for City to drop points or that a drubbing from the Champions won’t shock me.

Sheffield United 0-3 Arsenal

We have scored 18 goals in our last 4 League fixtures.

6 times this campaign Sheffield United have conceded 5 or more goals, 4 of those times at home. Brammall Lane used to be a tough place to visit.

So even if our attitude is not right on Monday (the only way there would be an upset) we should still win comfortably.

Remember peeps, Carabao result was based on the score after 90 mins (a draw)

Top 24 qualify for euros.