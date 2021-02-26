Dan’s EPL Predictions – Will Arsenal play without pressure at Leicester?

The romantic in me says that in a year’s time we will look back at Arsenal’s late winner against Benfica as the moment that kept Arteta in a job and we never looked back.

The only thing that matters now is the Europa League. There is nothing to play for in the Premiership, which could mean two things, we either go through the motions or without the pressure start to play well?

I made a deal with myself at the start of the week though. Win on Thursday and I don’t care what happens at the Walkers Stadium.

Man City 1-0 West Ham

I can be harsh on David Moyes.

To be fair his side were a lot more positive against Spurs but won’t be against City (you can’t blame them).

The scary thing about City is; against us and in Europe they won without even getting out of second gear.

The earlier they score on Saturday the easier it will be. They might have to show some patience though.

West Bromwich 1-1 Brighton

Brighton will feel they have had enough chances to get away from the relegation zone.

There conversion of expected goals is low. Expected goals is a terrible stat they have introduced. It’s a nice way of saying you’re not prolific enough. Graham Potter needs to make sure this doesn’t become a problem mentally for his team.

Big Sam said the Baggies point against Burnley was the best any of his teams have ever played with 10 men. It’s too late though. When your 19th with 14 points, draws are as useful as wins.

Leeds 3-1 Aston Villa

Bielsa claims if had his way Jack Grealish would be playing this weekend. He also says he would rather finish low in the table but be entertaining compared to ending up a couple of places higher but not being good to watch. Does anyone else think at 65 years old he can just say what he wants without worrying about the long term?

Ask the majority of Leeds fans and they will say they are delighted Villa’s best player is absent this Saturday. It could be the injury that cost Villa a European spot. Not just his ability, it might have a psychological impact on the whole squad.

Newcastle 0-2 Wolves

Where sometimes you don’t know which side will show up, you can’t say the same about Newcastle. You know they are going to be negative and hope to get a goal thanks to a set piece or moment of brilliance. They need that one result to lift them.

Wolves don’t always take their chances which will keep the Toon in with a chance, but the visitors will have too much quality.

Palace 0-1 Fulham

If I get my Newcastle prediction correct, then Fulham can climb out of the bottom three. Fulham finally played well and actually won a game instead of drawing.

If they could pick an away game right now, it might be Palace. The Eagles have nothing to play for and their tactics are to sit back and allow the opposition to have the ball.

Leicester 1-1 Arsenal

Physically and mentally we went through a lot on Thursday, and the fact is that his fixture means more to Leicester then us even though we have a bigger squad to make changes from midweek.

With nothing to play for in the Premiership you might actually see us play better and with more freedom, now that’s the pressure is off domestically.

Spurs 2-0 Burnley

In the next 7 days Spurs play three teams in the bottom 8.

With the attacking talent they have Jose will be under pressure if he doesn’t win all three.

Most managers would take advantage of how Bale and Ali have played in the Europa League and play them in the Premiership, but if Jose does that, he doesn’t have anyone to use as a scapegoat.

Chelsea 1-1 Man United

Man United seemed quite content for 0-0 draws with Liverpool home and away, and at the Emirates and at home to Man City and Chelsea. So if there is a point in the game where they are on course for a point, I can see them settling for it.

Sheffield United 0-3 Liverpool

While the Champions have been unlucky to have as many injuries as they have at centre back, that doesn’t explain why you lose to the likes of Brighton or Burnley. Nor does it excuse their failure to break down Everton last weekend.

Winning at a team bottom of the table with 11 points is more about their attack clicking in the final third. This fixture is a chance to boost their confidence.

Everton 2-0 Saints

They just won at Anfield, have had plans for a new stadium approved and the manager says he wants to extend his deal. So it would be very Everton if they slipped up here.

I think they know that – which will make sure they stay focused, especially having dropped silly points at home this season.

Plus if you could pick any opponent at the moment it would be the Saints, who haven’t won any of their last 8 Premiership Fixtures.

LAST WEEKS RESULTS

I had a bit of a shocker last week The good news is so did the majority! 5 players got double figures – Highbury Hero, Rusty (12), Ernie Blaze, Samson (11), and Ackshay (10).

I am also glad to see we have a couple of new players.

I will soon be giving out the rules for the Euro tournament (top 24 qualify).

Top 24 qualify for Euros

Dan Kit 145

Sue 134

ME 129

Highbury Hero 129

Declan 128

lykmatt 123

Shakir 122

Khadii 119

Samson 118

Dunchirado 116

Terrah 115

KSTIX 111

Buchi 111

Davars 111

EDU 110

Easyguys 109

Joe Gunner 105

SJ 102

Dhoni 101

Sagie 100

Dotash 99

Arsha 96

Sid 94

Kenya 001- 92

EM 90

Admin 90

Okobino 89

Herbz 88

Olushorlar 85

FFO 85

MTG 84

Phenom 84

Rusty 81

Wyoming 77

Ernie Blaze 76

Sue P 74

BT 73

I 65

Kev 82 – 59

Tom 58

Famochi 54

Baron 51

006 48

Ackshay 46

Gibson Power 45

Once Great 41

Jimmy Bauer 33

Ash 32

Mambo 31

Prince 30

Toney 27

Kelvin 26

Anie 25

Babasola 25

Instooments 25

Classy Gunners 25

Gunner Rey 24

Frank Brady 24

Bob 22

S Emirates 20

Quincy Okereke 19

Gunner 4 life 19

Illiterate 16

Vinod 16

Uzil ozil 15

Init 14

Jay 13

Musa 12

Third Man jw 12

Nuisance 10

Elvis 10

Splendid 10

ICW – 9

Invader Zim 8

Rain 7

Gerylo – 7

Ba Thea 7

Gold 7

Dendride – 7

Ngu 7

Omwabu Robinson 4

Longbernark 6

Collins otanchi masea 6

Khgondroidx- 6

Sean Williams 6

Mark 6

Mtuliva Bob 6

adam Jim 5

Eastside Gooner 5

Durand 5

Deluded One 5

Labass 5

EDI 4

Kuhepson 4

Nifty 4

Oluwaskillfull 4

One and Only Making Love OnCampus 4

Seroti 4

Pepe 3

Cletus

Chairman Gallani 1

Anti- kev 1

Good luck peeps

Dan