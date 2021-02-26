Dan’s EPL Predictions – Will Arsenal play without pressure at Leicester?

The romantic in me says that in a year’s time we will look back at Arsenal’s late winner against Benfica as the moment that kept Arteta in a job and we never looked back.
The only thing that matters now is the Europa League. There is nothing to play for in the Premiership, which could mean two things, we either go through the motions or without the pressure start to play well?
I made a deal with myself at the start of the week though. Win on Thursday and I don’t care what happens at the Walkers Stadium.
Man City 1-0 West Ham
I can be harsh on David Moyes.
To be fair his side were a lot more positive against Spurs but won’t be against City (you can’t blame them).
The scary thing about City is; against us and in Europe they won without even getting out of second gear.
The earlier they score on Saturday the easier it will be. They might have to show some patience though.
West Bromwich 1-1 Brighton
Brighton will feel they have had enough chances to get away from the relegation zone.
There conversion of expected goals is low. Expected goals is a terrible stat they have introduced. It’s a nice way of saying you’re not prolific enough. Graham Potter needs to make sure this doesn’t become a problem mentally for his team.
Big Sam said the Baggies point against Burnley was the best any of his teams have ever played with 10 men. It’s too late though. When your 19th with 14 points, draws are as useful as wins.
Leeds 3-1 Aston Villa
Bielsa claims if had his way Jack Grealish would be playing this weekend. He also says he would rather finish low in the table but be entertaining compared to ending up a couple of places higher but not being good to watch. Does anyone else think at 65 years old he can just say what he wants without worrying about the long term?
Ask the majority of Leeds fans and they will say they are delighted Villa’s best player is absent this Saturday. It could be the injury that cost Villa a European spot. Not just his ability, it might have a psychological impact on the whole squad.
Newcastle 0-2 Wolves
Where sometimes you don’t know which side will show up, you can’t say the same about Newcastle. You know they are going to be negative and hope to get a goal thanks to a set piece or moment of brilliance. They need that one result to lift them.
Wolves don’t always take their chances which will keep the Toon in with a chance, but the visitors will have too much quality.
Palace 0-1 Fulham
If I get my Newcastle prediction correct, then Fulham can climb out of the bottom three. Fulham finally played well and actually won a game instead of drawing.
If they could pick an away game right now, it might be Palace. The Eagles have nothing to play for and their tactics are to sit back and allow the opposition to have the ball.
Leicester 1-1 Arsenal
Physically and mentally we went through a lot on Thursday, and the fact is that his fixture means more to Leicester then us even though we have a bigger squad to make changes from midweek.
With nothing to play for in the Premiership you might actually see us play better and with more freedom, now that’s the pressure is off domestically.
Spurs 2-0 Burnley
In the next 7 days Spurs play three teams in the bottom 8.
With the attacking talent they have Jose will be under pressure if he doesn’t win all three.
Most managers would take advantage of how Bale and Ali have played in the Europa League and play them in the Premiership, but if Jose does that, he doesn’t have anyone to use as a scapegoat.
Chelsea 1-1 Man United
Man United seemed quite content for 0-0 draws with Liverpool home and away, and at the Emirates and at home to Man City and Chelsea. So if there is a point in the game where they are on course for a point, I can see them settling for it.
Sheffield United 0-3 Liverpool
While the Champions have been unlucky to have as many injuries as they have at centre back, that doesn’t explain why you lose to the likes of Brighton or Burnley. Nor does it excuse their failure to break down Everton last weekend.
Winning at a team bottom of the table with 11 points is more about their attack clicking in the final third. This fixture is a chance to boost their confidence.
Everton 2-0 Saints
They just won at Anfield, have had plans for a new stadium approved and the manager says he wants to extend his deal. So it would be very Everton if they slipped up here.
I think they know that – which will make sure they stay focused, especially having dropped silly points at home this season.
Plus if you could pick any opponent at the moment it would be the Saints, who haven’t won any of their last 8 Premiership Fixtures.
LAST WEEKS RESULTS
I had a bit of a shocker last week The good news is so did the majority! 5 players got double figures – Highbury Hero, Rusty (12), Ernie Blaze, Samson (11), and Ackshay (10).
I am also glad to see we have a couple of new players.
I will soon be giving out the rules for the Euro tournament (top 24 qualify).
Good luck peeps
Dan
Good one HH 👍
I Would have had 3 more points if Bentake didnt fly out of 2010 with a last ditch volley .
For that bloke retired years ago .
Thought *
