Dan’s EPL Predictions – Will Arsenal’s rivals drop points again?

We were promised that moving to the Emirates would see Arsenal compete with the likes of Bayern Munich.

The fact that the players responded to beating Wolves like we just won a cup final, when instead it was a win that took us 5th shows how far we have fallen .

Still, that’s not the current squad’s fault, is it?

They clearly realised the significance of Thursday’s victory which puts us one point behind Man United but with two games in hand.

With the inconsistencies of our rivals for the top 4 we might never get a better chance of qualifying for the Champions League.

Winning in midweek means  Man Utd, West Ham and Spurs are under serious pressure to get 3 points this weekend …….

Saints 0-2 Norwich

One of these fixtures where the Saints won’t be comfortable being favourites.

Fans will be showing up expecting a win and be demanding  their players take the initiative.

Quite simply the visitors need the points more.

Leeds 2-1 Spurs

Spurs lost two consecutive games at home but then beat Man City only to be defeated at Burnley .

So even though they are playing against a defence which has just conceded 6 goals, I can’t be sure which Spurs show up?

Long term, it’s clear Conte is saying enough to make it apparent his future is not in North London for long.

Brentford 0-1 Newcastle

The visitors go above the hosts with a win.

Suddenly you can trust the Toon to battle and fight which they might have to do to win here.

Brighton 1-0 Villa

Villa will feel they played well enough in their last two fixtures, but lacked that cutting edge.

That’s the story of Brighton’s entire season.

Both teams will make chances but it’s who has the firepower.

Palace 0-1 Burnley

Burnley had won once in 21 games then suddenly win 2 on the trot.

If they avoid relegation, it might be Sean Dyche’s best piece of work yet .

How he doesn’t panic and keeps his squad calm and level-headed is amazing.

Palace don’t always take their chances which means the visitors will stay in the game.

Man United 1-0 Watford

While you can no longer guarantee which United will show up, you know Watford will only park the bus at Old Trafford and therefore the hosts eventually should have the quality to break them down.

Everton 2-2 Man City

Suddenly a test of the Champions mental state?

Everyone said the title was over but now Liverpool find themselves only three points behind.

Pep Guardiola has always maintained his squad have never believed the race was over so in theory shouldn’t lose their composure all of a sudden?

Yet with the pressure of playing a League fixture this weekend when Liverpool don’t you wouldn’t pick a trip to Goodison Park.

West Ham 0-1 Wolves

While they lost on Thursday there’s no reason for Wolves to feel sorry for themselves.

Of the 12 games they have won in the Prem this season 7 have been won by the odd goal.

So, getting the first goal is vital to the visitors and the hosts might not have a response as they seem to be running out of legs.

I clearly made mistakes with the last couple of scores.

If it needs altering, email me what you think your score should be, don’t just tell me it’s wrong as that’s a lot of checking to do

Cheers peeps

LAST WEEK’S TABLE

Top 32 qualify for the World Cup 

keV 82- 160

Gotanidea 155
Kenya 001- 154
Sue – 149
Ackshay 149
Turbo 147
Terrah 144
I 143
Edu 142
Adiva 141
J Gunner 139
Rob 49- 136
Samson A 135
Dotash 134
Matthew 134
Declan 133
Phenom 132
Sue P 132
Prince 131
Mambo 131
Toney 131
Sid 130
Tom 130
Me 130
Dan Kit 129
Easyguys 128
Okobino 126
Khadii 125
HH 124
Goonersia 123
Admin 122
Duchirado 121
Stephanie 120
Rusty 116
SJ 115
MTG 110
Shakir 110
Splendid 108
Loose Cannon 108
K Tyson 108
Adamjim 107
Yayo 106
Ernie Blaze 105
Sagie 104
Uzi Ozil 103
Seroti 97
Owei 90
Kobin 86
Oslo gunner 82
Dendrite 75
Die hard 75
Onyango 73
Zeek 71
Famochi 68
BA Thea 65
Instrooments 57
Voyageur 56
Gunner Rey 54
Guy 53
Timothy 53
Labass 51
Dhoni 47
Angus 44
Indian gunner London 44
Elvis 39
Adeski 36
Illiterate 35
Gogo 34
Jo Gunz 34
Blue 17-33
Baron 29
Mark 2.0- 28
Kelvin A- 26
Abbass 25
PJSA 23
Sol 21
Tomorrow 20
J Legend 20
Hackiubee 19
lucia 19
Arsha 19
Third Man JW 18
Drayton 16
Misgana 16
Longbenark 15
Anti keV 15
phil 14
Olushorlor 14
Anti virus 13
James Gacheru 12
Odi 12
Kuz 11
Montana 11
Diddie 11
Musa 11
Davars 10
George 10
Gun down 10
BTG 10
Leno happy 10.
Ezegou Kevin 9
mubz ug- 9
Mena 8
Lucia 8
Welidomy 8
Tjay 8
Sylvander 7
Quincy Okebe 7
Geo 7
Dendrite 7
Mark 7
football lovers 6
Gooner 19-6
Khaly 6
David 6
Arsenal Why 6
Ezekiel 6
Joseph 6
Charlie 5
Kedar 5
Joe Ginner 5
Lisg 5
A Samson 5
Big Sam 5
Siddharth Mohapatra 4
Collins 4
Girl 2
Varka 2
Steve Shaffelbury 2
Akaymoney 2
V 2 – 2
  1. Uzi Ozil says:
    February 25, 2022 at 12:23 pm

    Saints 2 Norwich 1
    Leeds 1 Spurs 2
    Brentford 2 Newcastle 2
    Brighton 1 Aston Villa 1
    Palace 2 Burnley 1
    Manu 2 Watford 0
    Everton 1 mancity 3
    West ham 1 Wolves 1

  2. John Legend says:
    February 25, 2022 at 12:31 pm

    Saints 1-1 Norwich
    Leeds 1-2 Spuds
    Brentford 2-3 Newcastle
    Brighton 1-1 Villa
    Palace 2-0 Burnley
    ManU 3-1 Watford
    Everton 1-4 ManCity
    Westham 1-0 Wolves

  3. Sue says:
    February 25, 2022 at 12:39 pm

    Saints 2-0 Norwich
    Leeds 0-1 Spuds
    Brentford 1-2 Barcodes
    Brighton 0-1 Villa
    Palace 1-1 Burnley
    Mancs 2-0 Watford
    Toffees 0-3 City
    Hammers 1-2 Wolves

    1. Sue says:
      February 25, 2022 at 1:01 pm

      Dan.. on 17 Feb (your last table) I was on 149 points. I scored 4 last week, so should be 153. Thanks

  4. I says:
    February 25, 2022 at 12:39 pm

    Saints 2 Norwich 1
    Leeds 1 Spurs 2
    Brentford 1 Newcastle 2
    Brighton 1 Aston Villa 1
    Palace 1 Burnley 1
    Manu 2 Watford 0
    Everton 0 mancity 3
    West ham 1 Wolves 1

  5. Greco says:
    February 25, 2022 at 12:47 pm

    Burn your calculators and support the team!
    Come On You Gunners

  6. Samson Afolayan says:
    February 25, 2022 at 12:48 pm

    Sutton 2-1 Norwich. Leeds 1-3 Spurs. Brentford 1-2 Newcastle. Brighton 1-1 villa. C, palace 3-1 Burnley. Man utd 2-0 Watford. Eveton 1-3 City. Westham 1-1 wolves

  7. Matthew says:
    February 25, 2022 at 12:51 pm

    Was on 140 last week&scored 8points last weekend,so i should be on 148points.thanks

  8. Toney says:
    February 25, 2022 at 1:00 pm

    Saints 2 Norwich 0
    Leeds 1 Spurs 3
    Brentford 1 Newcastle 1
    Brighton 1 Aston Villa 1
    Palace 2 Burnley 1
    Manu 3 Watford 1
    Everton 0 mancity 2
    West ham 1 Wolves 1

  9. Matthew says:
    February 25, 2022 at 1:01 pm

    Southampton 2-0 Norwich Leeds united 1-3 Tottenham Brentford 1-2 Newcastle Brighton 1-1 Aston villa Palace 2-1 Burnley Man u 2-0 Watford Everton 1-2 Man city West ham 0-0 Wolves

    Reply
    February 25, 2022 at 1:10 pm

    Saints 2 Norwich 1
    Leeds 1 Spurs 2
    Brentford 2 Newcastle 2
    Brighton 1 Aston Villa 0
    Palace 2 Burnley 0
    Manu 2 Watford 0
    Everton 1 mancity 3
    West ham 1 Wolves 0

  11. Arsha says:
    February 25, 2022 at 1:11 pm

    Saints 2 Norwich 1
    Leeds 1 Spurs 3
    Brentford 2 Newcastle 1
    Brighton 0 Aston Villa 2
    Palace 2 Burnley 1
    Manu 3 Watford 1
    Everton 1 mancity 3
    West ham 1 Wolves 1

  12. Dendrite says:
    February 25, 2022 at 1:25 pm

    Saints 2-0 Norwich
    Leeds 0-1 Spuds
    Brentford 1-2 Newcastle
    Brighton 0-1 Villa
    Palace 1-1 Burnley
    Man Utd 2-0 Watford
    Everton 0-3 City
    West Ham 1-1 Wolves

  13. Tom says:
    February 25, 2022 at 1:30 pm

    Saints 2-1 Norwich
    Leeds 1-2Spuds
    Brentford 1-2 Barcodes
    Brighton 1-1 Villa
    Palace 1-1 Burnley
    Mancs 2-0 Watford
    Toffees 1-3 City
    Hammers 1-1Wolves

  14. Misgana says:
    February 25, 2022 at 1:40 pm

    Southampton 2-0 Norwich
    Leeds 1-2 Spurs
    Brentford 2-1 Newcastle
    Brighton 1-1 Villa
    Palace 1-1 Burnley
    Man. Untd. 2-0 Watford
    Everton 1-3 mancity
    West ham 2-1 Wolves

  15. Okobino says:
    February 25, 2022 at 1:52 pm

    Saints 2-1 Norwich
    Leeds 1-3 Spurs
    Brentford 2-1 Newcastle
    Brighton 1-1 Villa
    Palace 2-0 Burnley
    ManU 3-1 Watford
    Everton 1-3 ManCity
    Westham 1-1 Wolves

