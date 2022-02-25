Dan’s EPL Predictions – Will Arsenal’s rivals drop points again?

We were promised that moving to the Emirates would see Arsenal compete with the likes of Bayern Munich.

The fact that the players responded to beating Wolves like we just won a cup final, when instead it was a win that took us 5th shows how far we have fallen .

Still, that’s not the current squad’s fault, is it?

They clearly realised the significance of Thursday’s victory which puts us one point behind Man United but with two games in hand.

With the inconsistencies of our rivals for the top 4 we might never get a better chance of qualifying for the Champions League.

Winning in midweek means Man Utd, West Ham and Spurs are under serious pressure to get 3 points this weekend …….

Saints 0-2 Norwich

One of these fixtures where the Saints won’t be comfortable being favourites.

Fans will be showing up expecting a win and be demanding their players take the initiative.

Quite simply the visitors need the points more.

Leeds 2-1 Spurs

Spurs lost two consecutive games at home but then beat Man City only to be defeated at Burnley .

So even though they are playing against a defence which has just conceded 6 goals, I can’t be sure which Spurs show up?

Long term, it’s clear Conte is saying enough to make it apparent his future is not in North London for long.

Brentford 0-1 Newcastle

The visitors go above the hosts with a win.

Suddenly you can trust the Toon to battle and fight which they might have to do to win here.

Brighton 1-0 Villa

Villa will feel they played well enough in their last two fixtures, but lacked that cutting edge.

That’s the story of Brighton’s entire season.

Both teams will make chances but it’s who has the firepower.

Palace 0-1 Burnley

Burnley had won once in 21 games then suddenly win 2 on the trot.

If they avoid relegation, it might be Sean Dyche’s best piece of work yet .

How he doesn’t panic and keeps his squad calm and level-headed is amazing.

Palace don’t always take their chances which means the visitors will stay in the game.

Man United 1-0 Watford

While you can no longer guarantee which United will show up, you know Watford will only park the bus at Old Trafford and therefore the hosts eventually should have the quality to break them down.

Everton 2-2 Man City

Suddenly a test of the Champions mental state?

Everyone said the title was over but now Liverpool find themselves only three points behind.

Pep Guardiola has always maintained his squad have never believed the race was over so in theory shouldn’t lose their composure all of a sudden?

Yet with the pressure of playing a League fixture this weekend when Liverpool don’t you wouldn’t pick a trip to Goodison Park.

West Ham 0-1 Wolves

While they lost on Thursday there’s no reason for Wolves to feel sorry for themselves.

Of the 12 games they have won in the Prem this season 7 have been won by the odd goal.

So, getting the first goal is vital to the visitors and the hosts might not have a response as they seem to be running out of legs.

—————————————————–

I clearly made mistakes with the last couple of scores.

If it needs altering, email me what you think your score should be, don’t just tell me it’s wrong as that’s a lot of checking to do

Cheers peeps

LAST WEEK’S TABLE

Top 32 qualify for the World Cup keV 82- 160

Gotanidea 155