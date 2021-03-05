Dan’s EPL Predictions – Will Arteta stick with a winning team?

In next couple of weeks we could find ourselves in the Quarter Finals of the Europa League, with a win in the North London Derby and an outside chance of qualifying for Europe through the Premiership.

We could equally find ourselves in the bottom half of the table, out of all cups and with nothing to play for.

To put any pressure on the sides above us we have to start recording back to backs wins, something we haven’t done enough of this season.

Anyone carrying a little knock should be rested for the trip to Greece.

Burnley 0-2 Arsenal

Willian produced his best performance in a Gunner’s shirt, Pepe’s most impressive since the Cup Final (although I disagree with this notion that he plays better depending on who is our right back).

Unless there’s anyone you don’t feel fit enough to play twice in 5 days I would stick with a winning team.

You wait for certain players to find their confidence, why drop them when they have played well?

I liked last weekend that I could once again see what Arteta was trying to implement.

Sheffield United 0-1 Saints

Every year a club suddenly gets sucked into the drop zone. This year it’s the Saints thanks to 9 League games without a win, making this a huge fixture. Win and they will have 33 points with 11 games to go which should be enough to stay up.

Lose to the side at the bottom and suddenly doubt creeps in.

Villa 0-1 Wolves

Villa have been fairly defensive in the two games without Grealish so Wolves will always be in the game. Can see a smash and grab win like Villa got in the corresponding Derby earlier in the campaign.

Brighton 1-1 Leicester

I still can’t understand why Dunk’s free kick wasn’t allowed and did feel sorry for Brighton.

At the same time as someone who predicted they would draw 1-1 at West Bromwich, I was shouting at my TV. It was crazy how many chances they missed. It must be close to becoming a physiological problem but by the law of averages they are due some luck in front of goal.

Time to give Welbeck a run.

West Bromwich 2-0 Newcastle

With Wilson already injured, news that Newcastle will be without Saint Maxime and Almiron till April could be the moment that relegated the Toon. They are the only two players capable of giving Steve Bruce that moment of magic, and it might be a challenge for the manager to keep his players believing. The only reason they are out of the bottom three at the moment is Fulham’s failure to take their chances every weekend.

If West Bromwich win this the gap between the two will be six points. A huge game. This is where you want Big Sam in charge.

Liverpool 1-1 Fulham

Where I have at felt sorry for Scott Parker all season, his team are beginning to frustrate me. There are only so many times I can say they played well without taking their chances. They should be out of the bottom three by now given the chances they have made.

The limited opportunities they have at Anfield you can’t be confident they will take them where as Liverpool you can. Yet Liverpool never looked like scoring on Thursday.

Man City 2-1 Man United

Man United have had five 0-0 scorelines with the traditional ‘big six’ this season, so can Ole really been seen to be playing boring football while the neighbours try to make it an incredible 21st consecutive victory. Ole has pulled a rabbit out a hat in the Derby before but can’t see it here.

City’s title challenge has been built on a great defence as much as an attack, so the earlier a goal a better watch this will be.

Spurs 3-0 Palace

Jose is finally playing the attacking line up fans wanted, but it has been a run of games against those in the bottoms half. Will he be that brave in the tougher games?

Palace are a tough team to break down but if Spurs can score early it should be straight forward.

Chelsea 1-1 Everton

This is where Everton having Carlo Ancelotti as manager is huge. Being coached by a man who has taken charge of the biggest fixtures in the world means Everton can handle the pressure of a race for Top 4.

Winning at Anfield will make the Toffees have more belief that they can hold their own at grounds like this.

They are a point behind Chelsea with a game in hand so a draw will a good result. It is certainly, a must-not-lose game for both sides.

West Ham 1-2 Leeds

The Hammers could be as low 8th by the time they kick off and I wonder if having to win is in their makeup. They would much prefer to see if Leeds can break them down and hit them on the break. Leeds are a dangerous team to play though as they have nothing to play for.

LAST WEEKS RESULTS

I suddenly have gone from being a contender to outside the top 4!

Some big scores see the table congested.

EM hasn’t played every week but big score of 14 sees he/she jump into a qualification place.

Joe Gunner got the second highest total with 12

Classy Gunner, Dumchirado, Edu all got 11 points.

Well done to newer players/not weekly players, such as Prince, Splendid and Ernie Blaze who got 10 points and all are already closing the gap to qualify for the Euros.

Top 24 qualify for Euros

Dan Kit 153

Sue 142

Highbury Hero 138

Declan 136

ME 134

lykmatt 130

Shakir 129

Khadii 127

Dunchirado 127

Samson 123

Terrah 123

EDU 121

Buchi 120

Davars 120

Joe Gunner 117

Easyguys 115

KSTIX 111

SJ 111

Dhoni 110

Sagie 109

Dotash 106

EM 104

Okobino 98

Sid 97

Kenya 001- 97

…,……………………………………

Arsha 96

Admin 95

Herbz 93

FFO 91

Phenom 90

MTG 88

Olushorlar 85

Rusty 88

Wyoming 82

Ernie Blaze 86

BT 79

Sue P 77

I 72

Tom 65

Kev 82 – 64

Famochi 62

Baron 51

Ackshay 51

006 48

Gibson Power 45

Once Great 41

Prince 40

Mambo 40

Jimmy Bauer 38

Classy Gunner 36

Instrooments 34

Toney 33

Ash 32

Kelvin 26

Anie 25

Babasola 25

Gunner Rey 24

Frank Brady 24

Uzil ozil 23

Bob 22

S Emirates 20

Splendid 20

Quincy Okereke 19

Gunner 4 life 19

Illiterate 16

Vinod 16

Init 14

Jay 13

Adamjim 13

Musa 12

Third Man jw 12

Nuisance 10

Elvis 10

ICW – 9

Invader Zim 8

Rain 7

Gerylo – 7

Ba Thea 7

Gold 7

Dendride – 7

Ngu 7

Omwabu Robinson 4

Longbernark 6

Collins otanchi masea 6

Khgondroidx- 6

Sean Williams 6

Mark 6

Mtuliva Bob 6

Eastside Gooner 5

Durand 5

Deluded One 5

Labass 5

EDI 4

Kuhepson 4

Nifty 4

Oluwaskillfull 4

One and Only Making Love OnCampus 4

Seroti 4

Pepe 3

Cletus

Chairman Gallani 1

Anti- kev 1