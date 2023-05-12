Dan’s EPL Predictions – Will Everton scare Man City and give Arsenal a squeak at the title?

I thought last Sunday was one of our best performances of the season.

It’s a double edge sword though, isn’t it? As the Gunners fill you with pride you can’t help but think what if?

What If Saka had converted his spot kick at the London Stadium?

What if Ramsdale doesn’t pass the ball to Alvarez?

The margins between success and failure in sport so small.

Man City have some tricky trips left, and if we needed the Champions to slip up once I would fancy our chances.

We need them to at least drop 4 points out of their final five fixtures though.

So, either a loss and a draw or three draws.

Given Pep’s men have won 12 of their last 13 Prem games (drawing the other) it’s not looking likely, and we are probably in truth, running out of games?

Look at it another way though.

One slip up from City and it would take the title race to the last day when anything can happen and at least we can dream?

The type of occasions we waited decades to be involved in.

That’s if we win all our remaining matches of course …

Leeds 1-2 Newcastle

So, shock horror …despite Pep Guardiola ‘ not knowing more ‘ then Big Sam, despite their ‘nothing Pep, Klopp, Arteta can teach me ‘ …….

Leeds lost their first match under their new boss!

Didn’t see that coming!

In all seriousness I think Big Sam would have looked at Leed’s final two fixtures as more winnable then the first two (especially if West Ham are distracted by a European Final).

The Leeds faithful will try and create an intimidating atmosphere at Elland Road.

Any other year I would fancy the Toon to buckle, but the Geordies are made of sterner stuff these days and have the personality to roll up their sleeves if they have to.

Villa 3-1 Spurs

The maximum points Spurs can get this season is 66, having played a game more than Newcastle on 65 and Man United on 63.

So, this should be the weekend where they mathematically can no longer qualify for the Champions League.

They should instead be looking over their shoulder and worrying if they will be playing In Europe at all next season (most likely top 7 will be enough ……8th if West Ham win the Conference).

A Villa win puts these two on joint points.

Playing in any UEFA competition will be a success given where Villa was when Emery took over.

That feelgood factor will be felt at Villa Park while the visitors go through the motions.

Chelsea 1-1 Forest

Forest kicked off in the bottom three on Monday night having watched all their relegation rivals play, so give them credit for handling the pressure of the occasion.

Leeds and Leicester’s 2 out of their final 3 fixtures are against those in the top 6 while Everton have to play Man City.

So, 33 points might be enough to stay up.

With their goal difference though, Leeds or Leicester would overtake Forest with one win.

One more point then could be enough for Forest (I can’t see the Foxes getting to 34 points).

The fact it’s taken till May for Chelsea to get over 40 points highlights how bad they have been. I thought nothing else could highlight that.

Then I look at Forrest’s final three fixtures and I think that a trip to the Bridge is their best chance of getting that point!

Says it all!

Palace 4-1 Cherries

Leicester or Leeds would have to win all those games to catch the Cherries now.

It shows that the difference in a relegation battle is who can put consecutive wins together.

It’s an incredible achievement for Bournemouth to stay in this division.

They have to give everything for every point and it’s natural that with survival secured there will be a drop off as they no longer play with jeopardy.

They would have bitten your hand off for that scenario.

Man United 1-0 Wolves

Man United seem to be doing their best to not qualify for the Champions League.

They can actually afford another loss and would still have their top 4 fate in their own hands, so no need to panic.

Yet Eric Ten Hag would like to prepare for an FA Cup Final with some momentum.

At the moment his team are limping over the line.

Wolves are now mathematically safe. They were bottom of the table at Xmas, so Julen Lopetegui has done a great job.

Saints 1-1 Fulham

Saints are relegated if they don’t win on Saturday and even if they do could be later on in the weekend.

That’s a hard scenario to get yourself motivated for.

On and off the pitch, the club have accepted Championship football next season, and preparations will already be under way.

They will give it one last push, but it won’t be enough.

A certain Mitrovic is back for the visitors.

Brentford 3-1 West Ham

This is where West Ham wanted to be in time for their UEFA Conference Semi Final.

David Moyes won’t publicly admit it, but his team are safe, 2 of the 4 teams below them are not getting to 37 points.

It means he can rest players with the 2nd leg in Holland in mind.

Even if he plays his strongest team on Sunday, it’s natural that players will be distracted by Europe.

How often do the Hammers get a chance to get to a final?

For some of these players it might be their only chance of ever lifting a trophy.

Everton 2-3 Man City

Toffees fans are trying to replicate 12 months ago by meeting the coach, getting to the ground early, setting off blue flares, in a bid to create a Cup final like atmosphere to be the 12th man in their relegation battle.

I can understand why some see this as a banana skin for City in between a Champions League Semi Final.

Goodison Park is an old-fashioned venue, with the crowd on top of you.

It’s always a tough place to go even when the home side are near the bottom.

The type of place where crazy things can happen.

As a Gooner you rather Everton go into the game having just scored 5 instead of conceding 5.

Their mood could be dictated to by what Leeds and Forest do the day before.

The issue is though there will a prolonged period where the visitors put the home side under intense pressure. Is Everton’s defence good enough to hold out?

Hopes on Merseyside and North London momentarily raised but ultimately dashed ….

Arsenal 2-1 Brighton

It would have been nice for at least once in this title race if the TV companies asked for us to play before Man City.

We either kick off at the Emirates on Sunday 4 points behind City or with a chance to go back top of the table.

Either way it guarantees a nervy atmosphere and tests our players mentality.

That’s why Jorginho needs to carry on playing. I wonder if Arteta goes to bed regretting not trusting the Italian sooner.

Alongside Xhaka last weekend, they were always talking, instructing their peers where to be and teaching youngsters how to see out a game.

Brighton have earnt the right to assume Monday was a freak result, plus we won’t be counter attacking like Everton did as we will have most of the ball.

The Seagulls are good enough to take advantage of our anxiety and I think they will give us a scare.

Leicester 1-4 Liverpool

For the second Monday running the TV companies haven’t been kind to Leicester with the Foxes having to watch all their rivals play before them.

They will be in the same scenario the following Monday.

By the time they kick off they could be 19th and as much as 5 points away from safety.

James Maddison said his peers were not ‘hungry enough’ at Fulham.

If they couldn’t be motivated against a team with nothing to play for (knowing the tougher games ahead) then do the players or fans think they can keep out free scoring Liverpool?

Bear in mind it’s 20 league games since they kept a clean sheet!

Were Maddison’s comments helpful?

They smacked of someone who knows whatever happens he’s still playing in the top flight next season.

Dan Smith

